Poetry

Top 25 Poetry Articles on Substack

Best Poetry Articles

Haley Stewart's Newsletter
Mar 16

This Week's Miscellany (03/16/24)

Manifesting, Omaha, Jim Gaffigan, Homemaking, Poetry, and Tech
Hi, I’m Haley! Book midwife (editor) and author. Hello to new subscribers and welcome all to another edition of This Week’s Miscellany. TWM is full of my favorite things from around the web, typically trending literary. This email is free for you to read, but took time and energy to create. Consider upgrading to a paid subscription to support this work …
Haley Stewart ∙ 18 LIKES
Claire Swinarski
4d
Thanks for the share, my dear friend!
Krista Steele
3d
So many great ideas here, Haley! Thanks for this round up!
Poetry Unbound
Mar 17

Encounters with strangers ...

… and an Actual Cathedral Cat
Dear friends, I’m writing this letter from London — I was here last night for the paperback launch of the Poetry Unbound book. Many thanks to those who were able to come along; it was a delight to chat with you. (Also a delight to meet Hodge, the Actual Cathedral Cat who lives in, and mostly rules, Southwark Cathedral where the event took place. You can see the hand of Mark Oakley, a good friend and the Dean of the Cathedral, in the photo below. Hodge likes Mark but was Undecided about me.)
Pádraig Ó Tuama ∙ 150 LIKES
Wendy Haynes
3d
I was in Rishikesh, India, when I twisted my ankle in a busy street. I was in a great deal of pain and sitting by the side walk alone. An old woman, a beggar who was crippled, whom I had seen a few days before and we had exchanged smiles, came forward from the crowd. She could hardly walk yet made her way to me with ease and sat down, her wrinkled weathered face looking at mine. Her smile was contagious. Pointing at my ankle, and nodding her head she questioned in a language I didn't understand but through her gestures made herself clear. I nodded back. and she took my ankle into her hands. I felt an instant calm and groundedness. She gently stroked and massaged my foot. After a short while, she pulled out her mobile phone and spoke hurriedly. Within about 10 minutes a man came running up and gave her some liniment oil which she proceeded to rub into my ankle. The strong 'tiger balm' smell cleared my head and within minutes that familiar cold heat soothed the pain. She continued to massage my ankle. She would not take payment for her 'treatment' nor for the oil which she gave to me to take home. I was very moved by her presence and care and generosity... and her skill of getting me out of pain and able to walk with ease. I can still see her face and feel her kindness. It brings me joy to share this story.
Nancy Shebeneck
3d
I wrote this after one of my volunteer visits...
I fall in love with strangers.
I’ve never met these people before.
The only thing I know is that they are dying.
I am a Hospice volunteer.
I sit with people who are “transitioning”,
so that they do not have to die alone.
To sit with someone at this threshold
is sacred ground.
I am honored and humbled,
every time.
I sit.
I pray.
I chant softly.
I empty myself.
I see that in the end,
we all really are the same.
All that really matters,
all that has ever mattered,
is Love.
I know nothing about this person in life,
but I say, “I love you.”
when I say my final “Good-by.”
I can’t help it,
it just comes out.
The threshold of death
offers wisdom beyond words.
It is in the silence of souls transitioning
that I have learned more than I can express.
I thought I was serving them, but
these souls have taught me more.
Sometimes when I get home,
I weep,
not necessarily from sadness,
but from gratitude
for life and wonder and grace.
The Skojec File
Mar 18

Tomorrow Man

A bit o' morning poetry to start the week
A bit o' morning poetry to start the week
Steve Skojec ∙ 10 LIKES
Adrienne McShurley
4h
Hi Steve! Lovely poem. I am a new subscriber and coincidentally also a college student. I was hoping to pick your brain about a few faith questions. I've read a few of your past articles and you seem like someone who is very open to discussion about where you used to stand and where you stand now concerning religion. It would be super cool if you replied to this comment (even though I am not a founding subscriber ) so I could have the chance to ask some questions!
The Sub Club Newsletter
Mar 18

25 Most Competitive Literary Magazines & Journals on Chill Subs

Statistics Report: Ranked by acceptance rate. Who doesn't love statistics?
Benjamin Davis ∙ 32 LIKES
Kim H.
2d
FYI, The Master's Review offers feedback for a price, but...BUT, with that feedback they also offer up lit mags that might be more open to the piece that they rejected. It's how I found the first two places who accepted my work. I normally avoid submitting to lit mags that charge a fee, but because of this and because the MR has a good rep, I'll continue to submit to them from time to time.
Stephen
1d
Very interesting indeed, as a writer from the U.K. I've had a piece accepted by an English literary magazine and have yet to get it accepted in the States.
Poetic Outlaws
Mar 17

Portrait of a Romantic

By: A. S. J. Tessimond
Poetic Outlaws ∙ 231 LIKES
Taishin Michael Augustin
3d
For me, the poem's first half beautifully captures the mystery of this life. What is over the hill? Where did the free bird fly? Where will the road lead to next? How can I fit together a string of words to express myself, words that, no matter how well-laid side by side, still miss something?
Then the sharp pivot, the way in which the vastness of the mystery can become overwhelming and, at the same time, suffocating. Can we rest comfortably in not-knowing, not-attaining?
What a terrific poem for this Sunday. Thank you.
Joshua Bond
3d
I've read a lot of poetry but never heard of Tessimond - amazing -- so thank you very much for introducing me to him. This particular poem I will commit to memory and add it to my repertoire for the occasional poetry recitals I give. The first two lines reminded me of Sheenagh Pugh's poem "What If This Road?" The poem delves into the introspective mindset of the introvert, something with which I have a long-standing affinity.
The House of Beasts & Vines
Mar 13

A New Direction

The Skin-Boat & The Star, programme beginning September 2024
With special guests: former Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams, Frederica Mathewes-Green, Iain McGilchrist, Paul Kingsnorth, Malcolm Guite, Jonathan Pageau, Vesper Stamper, Rev Helen Orr, Richard Rohlin. * There’s a star that’s started to appear.
Martin Shaw ∙ 95 LIKES
Andrew
7d
I find the location deeply problematic. Almost selfish. I would prefer Maine.My backyard makes the most sense to me. Dirty dog, flaunting this so.
Kaile Shilling
7d
I'm trying to organize my thoughts, but they defy easy organization. So instead I'll say this: many years ago now, I went back to school, to study theology, because I was interested in story. Because these seemed, to me, to be the myths that told us who we are that have lasted and been carried along with us for so long. No one understood, at the time, my insistence that theology is story.
As I went back, I was also gifted a piece of advice by Rev. William Swing, Episcopal Bishop of California: don't go to school just to read and think. You have to put it in practice. Doing, not just reading. Surround yourself with a community of people putting the stories into action. And so I became baptized as an adult in the Episcopalian Church (Anglican - I'm revealing my American roots).
This offering feels like someone read my bones and is calling.
CRAFT TALK
Mar 17

The Shortest Path to Creativity

If you’re in Charlottesville next Friday, come join me at this lovely event as part of the Virginia Festival of the Book.
Jami Attenberg ∙ 136 LIKES
Madisen
3d
Going for a walk. Every time I need to detangle my thoughts to be able to write I go for a walk. Occasionally I’ll listen to a podcast to get out of my head, but more often than not I listen to music or nothing at all and just let my mind wander.
Vanessa K Valdes
3d
For me, it's reading or watching interviews with creatives talking process: it reminds me that I am in dialogue with other creatives. Another is going to a bookstore and looking at titles of works that are in dialogue with my own...that too is a spark.
Blackbird Spyplane
Mar 12

The sickest album of the year

And it's kinda rap-rock?? Kim Gordon on her incredible new LP, a cherished ‘80s Gerhard Richter piece, X-girl grails, & more unbeatable topics
Welcome to Blackbird Spyplane Enjoy the final remaining Spyplane tees in the Spy Store. Our interviews with Nathan Fielder, André 3000, Danielle Haim, Mac DeMarco, Jerry Seinfeld, Matty Matheson, Michael Stipe, Phoebe Bridgers, 100 gecs, Seth Rogen, Emily Bode, Tyler, The Creator, Maya Hawke, Steven Yeun, King Krule, and more are
Blackbird Spyplane ∙ 75 LIKES
K-milo
8d
I just listened today to that album. Had loaded it on my "to listen" playlist back on Friday. Really enjoyed it. And loved "It's Dark Inside". Great interview!!
yes.mor
8d
Listening to Bye Bye as I'm reading this.
For Dear Life with Maggie Smith
Mar 18

The Good Stuff

Spring shows up like Rilke
Hi, Friend. Spring has arrived in Ohio with its beauty and terror (how Rilkean of it!)—tornados, thunder and lightning, and hail, but also magnolia blossoms, acid-yellow forsythia bushes, rippling clouds, and copper-bellied robins singing. If you read my
Maggie Smith ∙ 103 LIKES
Katie
2d
Spring in the Big Bend of Florida is beautiful and covered in pollen. But my Merlin app is keeping me company with my box of tissues and Claritin popping. Friday morning there were Ruby Crowned Kinglets and White Eyed Vireos in my yard! What tops that???
Marko Capoferri
2d
Thank you so much for the Diane Seuss! I’m in the process of applying to be associate editor at an online poetry publication, and the exact sentiment she expresses in that first part is basically the core of my cover letter: that I want to hear from working people, single mothers, anyone outside of the academic spin cycle whose doing interesting work (nothing against academia, per se; two-time beneficiary over here). The application is due tonight so coming across that interview passage was rather perfect.
I’m glad you have cedar waxings in Ohio!
wellness wisdom
Mar 3

vol 5. monthly recs & rabbit holes

kalediscope light, folding laundry, zen poetry
Sourced from issue no. 45 of Rabbit Holes: here are a handful of visuals, words, poetry, and pieces of art that stirred my soul for the month of February: 1. 💻 Open this issue in your web browser (not phone) at a time where you have at least 30 mins to read.
Patricia Mou ∙ 5 LIKES
The Scholar
Mar 3
I thoroughly enjoy the monthly rabbit holes. They make me feel nostalgic for things I've never experienced and look forward to things way out of the question. Loved this month's rabbit hole, and already excited for next month :)
Shruti Singh
3d
Simply beautiful
ONLY POEMS
Feb 28

Designing a poetry contest without selling our soul

Secret early bird submission link & insider scoops on how we’re trying to be ethical and writer-friendly (read: non-scammy).
Literary magazines and contests got married a long time ago. I’m not sure what the courting process was like back then, but I can imagine a meet-cute might have gone something like this: Lit mag: I need money. Contest: I give money to other people.
Shannan Mann ∙ 55 LIKES
T R Poulson
Feb 29
Something I’ve been wondering. Some contests seem to have the same poets pop up as winners/finalists year after year. I don’t necessarily think contests are rigged, just that editors are humans like the rest of us, who are bound to be drawn to the kinds of voices they love again and again. I always thought that having guest judges was a way to prevent that. But if the judge really only reads the top ten-ish poems—$500-$1000 to read ten poems? Wow!—that wouldn’t really prevent repeat winners / finalists. I’m excited about this first contest, and continue to be excited about the community you’re building.
Tara Connor
Feb 28
Do you consider that sharing a poem on a personal Substack or other social media makes that poem "previously published?" Or do you mean published or curated in the traditional sense by a lit mag or journal?
Time & Temperature with Rhett Miller
Mar 11

A Memento?

A Poem and Thoughts on a Poem
Hello. You’ve reached Time & Temperature. I wrote a poem the other day and I'm terrified to share it with you. Which means I should definitely share it with you. Here goes…
Rhett Miller ∙ 68 LIKES
Sandi Jo Kennedy
Mar 11
It's a lovely thing, to wake up and find one of your favorites has posted a poem he just wrote. It even helps Monday seem less wretched! And I think both 'filament' and 'tendril' are correct; filament for more impersonal connections, that we are tied to whether we want it or not, and tendril for those we found by reaching out the way a plant does, finding, then wrapping around. I'll stop now :P Love it, though.
Bianca
Mar 11
The poem is grand, but I especially love your prose *about* poetry. Kudos to you for continuing to explore new creative spaces.
Rabbit Room Poetry
Mar 14

A Liturgy Before Writing—Malcolm Guite

A liturgy from Every Moment Holy Vol. 3.
For more articles, videos, books, and resources about faith and art, visit RabbitRoom.com. This liturgy is from Every Moment Holy Volume 3, a collection of liturgies from over 60 writers on topics as diverse as baking bread, beginning an artistic work
The Rabbit Room ∙ 111 LIKES
Russell Galloway
6d
Amen. A beautiful word of Peace, Shalom, and healing for the world of criticism and commentary. O Lord, may this tone and posture inform the work of cultural and literary analysis done in academic journals. Use cultural commentators and critics to partner with your Spirit, and to renew the face of the earth.
Jennie Robertson
3d
I have the first volume of Every Moment Holy and it is a favorite! Can't wait to get the rest.
The Sub Club Newsletter
Mar 4

29 Recently Opened Submission Calls

New! Spreadsheet Download Option! - with deadlines, fee, pay, genres, descriptions, response times, founding dates, and more!
Benjamin Davis ∙ 32 LIKES
Dave Nash
Mar 7
This spreadsheet is next level! thanks for sharing!
River
Mar 7
I think keeping up several submissions out probably helps quite a bit for rejections. The months there are fewer out are a bit more glum even though by raw numbers it means fewer rejections.
The Alipore Post
Mar 11

#269: On finding the extraordinary in the everyday ✨🌷

"It was crucial to learn that poetry was about everyday people, places and things. It was finding the extraordinary in the everyday."
Dear reader, I’ve been in a clean up mood, and so far, I’ve gently dusted my inbox and cupboard (bye for now, lovely sweaters) + foraged for poems and pressed flowers in old notebooks that got shelved away. Perhaps it’s the relative idleness of summer creeping in that’s got me re-assessing what I’d like to hold onto. Or maybe there’s an underlying hope i…
The Alipore Post ∙ 24 LIKES
Ruthanne Martin
6d
I'm continually blown away by the sage wisdom of a 33year old born on April Fool's Day. I've been going thru a rough patch lately - enough so that when the Alipore Post comes thru, I leap upon the transcendent poems, blazing art (postcards) & marvel at how Rohini continues to find the extraordinary in the every day - I am lifted out of myself - the concerns wrinkling my brow... I'm inspired to walk outside (even in the rain that often feels like Chinese Water Torture) to breathe in the natural beauty of the foliage, the TREES that are always talking to us while they hold out their branches to the Birds who sing their hearts out at the arrival of SPRING, with its glory & invitation to start afresh each day, with a prayer & LOVE & new dreams to wrap around our Heart & Soul....Merci beaucoup from rainy France... Bonne Continuation Love, RA
Poetry Today
Mar 13

Verse Like Water

Reflections on my time in Brainerd, Minnesota
Dear friends, This time last year, I was preparing for my rescheduled trip to Central Lakes College in Brainerd, Minnesota. A blizzard had casually overruled the original date for my visit, a common inconvenience for Minnesota administrators. I was glad to forego the four-foot snows of February for the promise of a milder April.
Maya C. Popa ∙ 121 LIKES
Lisa Conquet
7d
Thank you for the video snippets. I tell my son every day "be a creator not just a consumer." There are days I have to repeat it to myself. It's always good to be reminded of that. I love the idea of "hearing what the poem can offer the world." Lovely!
Connor Brown
7d
"Your attention is *the* most precious thing you have."
Yes! Love it! Donald Revell's The Art of Attention: A Poet's Eye has been so helpful in learning to cultivate the kind of outward attention critical to the craft, but its the turning of attention inward that's trickiest—and all the more critical!
Thank you for the reminder!
The Common Reader
Mar 18

The soul moved the pen, and broke it.

Flaubert's emotional style.
The disturbed artist Flaubert lost his virginity by raping a servant after the sight of a woman breastfeeding in the park drove him so crazy that he kissed the woman’s dog, whispered to the animal what he wished he could whisper to her, and then burst into tears. He frequently collapsed unconscious, suffering from a mysterious condition that his doctor f…
Henry Oliver ∙ 51 LIKES
<Mary L. Tabor>
3d
I have so many notes on my copy of Madam Bovary: the first modern novel. Terrific essay about Flaubert, Sontag and art and style.
david roberts
3d
There is a resonance between Flaubert's "gueuloir" and John Jarndyce's "Growlery" from Dickens' Bleak House. One so emotional and French, the other much more reserved, British.
Thanks for this post. I'm currently reading Bovary.
Business Blunders
Mar 18

What's in Your Wallet?

Abusing company credit cards is a common employee grift
"Whoever is careless with the truth in small matters cannot be trusted with important matters." – Albert Einstein Your boss just issued you a company credit card. What do you do? Buy a Tesla? A $95,000 watch? A beach condo? Why not just go on another online gambling binge?
Al Lewis ∙ 8 LIKES
Anthony Buccino
18h
bloviating billionaires! Indeed!
Al Lewis
2d
Thanks, Terin. I appreciate your encouragement.
Freddie deBoer
Mar 17

What (Some) College Administrators Understand That (A Lot of) Wonks Don't

the answer is always selection effects
Freddie deBoer ∙ 231 LIKES
Steve Cheung
3d
Yeah, not sure who that guy from the Atlantic thinks he’s bringing the news to. What, engineers make good money? Ya don’t say!
But the reason engineers make good money is because there are a finite and limited number of people who have the capacity and the inclination of being engineers. If you overwhelmed the market with supply….guess what….they would no longer make good money. But also guess what….the Venn diagrams of the people majoring in basket weaving probably don’t overlap very much with those of engineers. Telling people who have no hope of being engineers that it’s great to be one is truly useless info. The athlete comparo is spot on. To the average person or student who isn’t on track to becoming an engineer, they have no more hope of becoming one than of becoming a major leaguer.
unreliabletags
3d
You have to get pretty far down the engineering competence curve before you find someone who can’t create any value. Only a handful of us will conjure billion-dollar companies into existence; a larger but still elite club will earn mid six figures from Big Tech and buy homes in California, but legions of workaday computer whisperers are still clearly worth normal white-collar salaries to a normal companies in regular metro areas.
Whereas even a 95th percentile directing student will never create a single dollar in box office revenue. A 95th percentile literature major will not write a successful book. A 95th percentile history major will not get tenure. These fields are brutally competitive, much more so than engineering, because there is only room for the most successful handful of individuals to create (economic) value with them at all. It’s as if unicorn founder paid a middle class living and Google SWE paid couchsurfing wages, and those were the only two jobs in all of tech.
Chasing Nature
Feb 23

Reading, Writing and Wrens

Plus sparrows, butterflies, poetry — and our phones
ALTHOUGH THEY FLIT through verses of poetry and sing like there’s no tomorrow, let’s be honest about wrens. Hardly flashy in plumage, they are too often dismissed as LBBs (Little Brown Birds). Except for the fairywrens of Australia and New Guinea, of course, which flash incandescent azure, violet, and rust, but which are u…
Bryan Pfeiffer ∙ 87 LIKES
Chloe Hope
Feb 24
Beyond grateful to be included in this, and overjoyed that you choose to listen to Death & Birds in that way (I feel like it means that we kind of hang out together, in a sense!). I’m so excited for Solving Sparrows, and for all your upcoming offerings. Thank you for the way in which you champion your fellow writers alongside nature, Bryan. And thank you for that beautiful ‘wrendition’! 😂💛🌿
Heather Valey
Feb 23
Thanks for the thoughtful post. I enjoyed hearing the wren song.
Lucid
Feb 28

What Happens to Language When Authoritarianism Takes Hold

Resist the Perversion of Language and the Destruction of Meaning
Welcome back to Lucid, and hello to all new subscribers. Our next Q&A will be on Sunday, March 3, 8-9pmET (the first week of the month we have an evening gathering). Paying subscribers will receive a link to register for the Zoom meeting at 5pm that day.
Ruth Ben-Ghiat ∙ 449 LIKES
Patricia Jaeger
Feb 28
So well-written. Words are very powerful and we have to be careful to pay close attention.
RJ Flynn
Feb 28
By the time I reached the final paragraph I realized I was covered in goosebumps. Beautifully written. I am thankful for you, Professor & for the poets. We need you now, more than ever.
THE NEW JERUSALEM
Mar 13

Letter #29: We’re the Lunatics Here

The Gap Before Agape
Senor Spence, In 2001, during the last few months of his life, I got to know Douglas Adams, the author of Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy. We got into a discussion once about comedy, and whether it dated more or less quickly than drama. I paraphrased the opinion of the famous 19
Andrew Klavan ∙ 127 LIKES
Michael Harland
7d
This brings to mind one of my favorite G.K. Chesterton quotes: "Tragedy is the highest expression of the infinite value of human life." When I first came across it, I immediately understood something that had bothered me a long time. Why do we privilege the tragic over the comic in art? His answer, like yours, points toward the fact that tragedy grounds us in an undeniable truth: life is good and meaningful. Comedy suggests this truth to us, but tragedy confronts us with the undeniable reality of it.
Cynfully Joyous
7d
Is it a mad gamble to choose the hope of eternity? Life is both—tragedy and comedy. I can survive the tragedy because I know there is also comedy. If life was just one or the other how could any of us want to live one more day? I am an optimist because I see the good even in the midst of the evil. It isn’t always easy but that is what believing in the goodness of God is all about. To live a pious life is practically impossible but many live lives of perpetual debauchery. Is that more hopeful? More sustainable? Only those afflicted with mental illness can earnestly say they have no regrets, and even then, some of these individuals can and do. Because when you are left to yourself, even the least self-reflective of us knows right from wrong and longs for improvement. That is what redemption and the quest of it is about. I know I’m rambling but I just can’t agree that faith is a gamble. Plummeting off the cliff with the craggy bottom looming large is more a gamble to me. I choose faith and my hope of eternity for $100, Alex.
The Free Press
Mar 7

Matti Friedman: The Song of the Israel-Hamas War

In a deserted border town, I listened to the reigning genius of Israeli pop blast his songs toward Gaza.
If you've been reading The Free Press, you might already think of Matti Friedman as one of our columnists. He has written some unforgettable pieces for us from Jerusalem. He was also the subject of one of the best episodes of Honestly we've ever published. But today we are making it official: every…
Matti Friedman ∙ 373 LIKES
Cynthia Albert
Mar 7
Oh Dear God, please be with the hostages and their families. Comfort them as only You know how, and bring them home. Please guard and protect all of the innocents pulled into this war and bring it to a safe conclusion for Israel.
Sonia Beker
Mar 7
The tears won't stop. The skin of sorrow is pulled back and it's raw underneath. To Alon's parents, to Hersh, to all the hostages and their families, and to the power of music, we connect with you with motherfucker speakers of the soul. Thank you, Matti Friedman.

