The home for great video

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America This Week
Matt Taibbi
Welcome to America This Week, with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn, the national news wrap-up so true, we recommend you stow all sharp objects before reading.
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Currently Workshopping
Cece Xie
Join Cece as she works through the perils and frisson of being alive. Part extremely online investigation and part niche liberal arts class discussion section, Currently Workshopping is a thoughtful and analytical foray into ourselves, society, and the ties that bind all of us together (whether we like it or not).
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Newcomer
Newcomer
Hosts Eric Newcomer, Max Child, and James Wilsterman bring you a six-part podcast series on the rise of generative artificial intelligence.
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House Inhabit
Jessica Reed Kraus
Where pop culture deep dives mingle with quality conspiracy theories, lifestyle highlights, and trending water cooler gossip
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The Coffee Klatch
Robert Reich
Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich exposes where power lies in our system — and how it's used and abused.
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The Chris Hedges Report
Chris Hedges
Covering US foreign policy, economic realities, and civil liberties in American society.
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Decoding the News
Brian Buetler
Why mainstream political media misses the mark so often, and how to consume it like a news professional.
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JENNY SAIS QUOI
Jenny Walton
A nice little place to chat, that isn't Instagram
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Ungodly
Shalom Auslander
Good Lessons From a Bad God
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Three Ingredients
Ruth Reichl
Join Nancy Silverton, Laurie Ochoa and Ruth Reichl in truly delicious conversations about food.
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So Into That
Caroline Chambers
Conversations about finding easier and better ways to do (and enjoy) life
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Further Ado
Amber Tamblyn
Diving into everything from how to cross new creative thresholds, ways to un-numb ourselves in difficult times so we can remain politically and spiritually engaged, and juicy behind-the-scenes stories from Amber’s three decades in the entertainment industry.
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The Chris Cuomo Project
Chris Cuomo
Together, we'll dive deep into the realms of politics, global affairs, and American culture, exploring these topics from a unique vantage point shaped by my years of insider experience.
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Dumpster Fire
Bridget Phetasy
A satirical show, created and hosted by comedian Bridget Phetasy, that takes a look at the week in news, current events, and politics.
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The Lesbian Project
Julie Bindel & Kathleen Stock
All the sapphic traffic - for anyone who wants more lesbian in their life
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True Hoop
Jarod Hector & David Thorpe
Award-winning hard truths about the NBA since 2005.
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