The home for great video

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America This Week

Matt Taibbi
Welcome to America This Week, with Matt Taibbi and Walter Kirn, the national news wrap-up so true, we recommend you stow all sharp objects before reading.
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Currently Workshopping

Cece Xie
Join Cece as she works through the perils and frisson of being alive. Part extremely online investigation and part niche liberal arts class discussion section, Currently Workshopping is a thoughtful and analytical foray into ourselves, society, and the ties that bind all of us together (whether we like it or not).
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Newcomer

Newcomer
Hosts Eric Newcomer, Max Child, and James Wilsterman bring you a six-part podcast series on the rise of generative artificial intelligence.
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House Inhabit

Jessica Reed Kraus
Where pop culture deep dives mingle with quality conspiracy theories, lifestyle highlights, and trending water cooler gossip
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The Coffee Klatch

Robert Reich
Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich exposes where power lies in our system — and how it's used and abused.
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The Chris Hedges Report

Chris Hedges
Covering US foreign policy, economic realities, and civil liberties in American society.
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Decoding the News

Brian Buetler
Why mainstream political media misses the mark so often, and how to consume it like a news professional.
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JENNY SAIS QUOI

Jenny Walton
A nice little place to chat, that isn't Instagram
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Ungodly

Shalom Auslander
Good Lessons From a Bad God
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Three Ingredients

Ruth Reichl
Join Nancy Silverton, Laurie Ochoa and Ruth Reichl in truly delicious conversations about food.
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So Into That

Caroline Chambers
Conversations about finding easier and better ways to do (and enjoy) life
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Further Ado

Amber Tamblyn
Diving into everything from how to cross new creative thresholds, ways to un-numb ourselves in difficult times so we can remain politically and spiritually engaged, and juicy behind-the-scenes stories from Amber’s three decades in the entertainment industry.
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The Chris Cuomo Project

Chris Cuomo
Together, we'll dive deep into the realms of politics, global affairs, and American culture, exploring these topics from a unique vantage point shaped by my years of insider experience.
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Dumpster Fire

Bridget Phetasy
A satirical show, created and hosted by comedian Bridget Phetasy, that takes a look at the week in news, current events, and politics.
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The Lesbian Project

Julie Bindel & Kathleen Stock
All the sapphic traffic - for anyone who wants more lesbian in their life
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True Hoop

Jarod Hector & David Thorpe
Award-winning hard truths about the NBA since 2005.
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How do I set up a video podcast?

You can follow a step-by-step guide, or see a higher-level view of why podcasting is better on Substack here. Moving from another host? See how Substack compares to every podcast host. Starting a new show? Read how to start a podcast.

How much does it cost to use Substack to host my videos and/or podcast?

It’s free to publish on Substack. If you turn on paid subscriptions you will keep 90% of their revenue, minus credit card fees.

How can subscribers watch videos published on Substack?

Subscribers will get new videos directly in their inbox. They can click through to watch on the web, or in the Substack app.

Will Substack help me grow my audience?

Yes, that’s one of the big benefits of publishing on Substack. More than 50% of all new free subscriptions and around 25% of paid subscriptions to Substack publications come from within our network.

I have a question or problem that’s not answered here!

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