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Make money doing the work you believe in.

Old media models are broken. Substack is building a new one that puts writers, creators, and subscribers in charge.

Free to start

No platform fees, no tiers, no contracts—Substack is free to start and free to leave

Earn money right away

90% goes to you. The rest powers the platform that supports your work.

Build your audience

Tap into a platform with 5 million paid subscriptions and counting

Grow faster

More than half of new subscribers come from Substack’s built-in network

Estimate what you could earn on Substack

A few hundred paid subscribers at $5/month can replace a salary. A few thousand makes it a real business.

Our entire business model depends on your success—we only make money when you do.

Illustration of creator earnings and Substack’s revenue share model
$4,638per month
Writers keep 90% of their revenue minus credit card fees.

A network that grows with you

On Substack, you’re not starting from zero. Subscribers discover new voices through recommendations, notes, and collaborations.

Tens of millions

Of people read, watch, and listen on Substack every week

1 million+

Posts discovered by potential subscribers in the app every day, creating a steady path to growth

30%+

Of paid subscriptions come from within Substack’s network

Hung Up
Hung Up
As long as I’ve been on the internet, I feel like I’ve never had this kind of one-to-one relationship with someone who is reading my work.

– Hunter Harris

Screenwriter, cultural critic, author of Hung Up

Built for every kind of creator

Build a paid subscriber base. Own every word and every direct relationship. Whether you’re running a solo business or a full newsroom, Substack is built for you.

Writing and publishing on Substack

Writers and journalists

Publish world-class reporting, essays, reviews, and fiction with our built-in word-processing and writer-friendly tools. Write and publish without fear.

Podcast and video on Substack

Podcasters and video creators

Host your podcast natively using the Substack Recording Studio, or go live to connect with your subscribers immediately. Publish automatically to audiences on Substack, Apple, Spotify, and YouTube. Offer premium episodes to paid subscribers.

Creative and expert voices on Substack

Experts, educators, creative voices

Teach what you know, share your research, or put your creative work into the world—on your own terms. Your audience pays you directly because they value what you make.

Legal support for your work

Substack Defender provides publishers access to legal support, including legal fees, advice, and pre-publication review, so you can publish your best work without fear. Since its launch in 2020, Defender has supported dozens of creators facing alleged defamation, claims of trademark and copyright infringement, and more.

Substack Defender legal support for publishers

Who’s here

From Pulitzer winners to first-time writers, media companies to solo creators. At Substack, you can build anything.

The Bulwark

By The Bulwark team

The Bulwark

Independent news, commentary, and podcasts without the noise. From writers and podcasters you can trust.

What To Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking

By Caroline Chambers

What To Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking

Recipe developer and food writer known for family-friendly, flavor-packed meals that anyone can cook.

Lenny’s Newsletter

By Lenny Rachitsky

Lenny’s Newsletter

Deep dives on product, growth, and careers—trusted by builders and operators in tech and beyond.

Fresh Hell

By Tina Brown

Fresh Hell

Legendary editor and media powerhouse offering sharp commentary on culture, power, and politics.

Magasin

By Laura Reilly

Magasin

Fashion, retail, and internet culture through a sharp industry lens—essential reading for how we dress and shop.

Zeteo

By Mehdi Hasan

Zeteo

Sharp interviews and commentary on politics, media, and power—video and writing in one subscription.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

By Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

NBA legend and award-winning author writing about sports, politics, history, and American culture.

Drop Site News

By Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Investigative reporting and analysis on power, security, and accountability—newsroom-style work on Substack.

Ottolenghi

By Yotam Ottolenghi

Ottolenghi

Renowned chef and author offering exclusive recipes, stories, and test kitchen insights each week.

Caleb Hearon

By Caleb Hearon

Caleb Hearon

Comedy and writing from a rising voice in stand-up and TV—personal, chaotic, and very funny.

Silver Bulletin

By Nate Silver

Silver Bulletin

Data-driven takes on politics, polling, and the media from the founder of FiveThirtyEight.

Story Club

By George Saunders

Story Club

Booker Prize-winning author sharing exclusive stories, writing advice, and deep dives into craft and character.

The Free Press

By Bari Weiss

The Free Press

Independent journalism on the stories mainstream outlets won’t touch—news, essays, and podcasts for curious readers.

Citrini Research

By Citrini Research

Citrini Research

Macro and markets research with a clear voice—charts, data, and trade ideas for serious readers.

Barefoot Contessa

By Ina Garten

Barefoot Contessa

Recipes and kitchen wisdom from the iconic cook—approachable, elegant food for home cooks who love to host.

The Parnas Perspective

By Aaron Parnas

The Parnas Perspective

Attorney and political commentator breaking down U.S. and global news with clarity and urgency.

Making Sense

By Sam Harris

Making Sense

Philosophy, science, and culture through longform conversation and essays from one of podcasting’s most influential voices.

The Honest Broker
I’ve never been involved in any media project like Substack. In journalism, you struggle just to stay afloat. Something is changing in media, and I’m fortunate to be part of it.
The Honest Broker

Built-in tools

Substack offers a powerful set of tools to handle everything—publishing, payments, growth, and more—that requires zero technical experience. Launch in minutes and build a sustainable business on your own terms. All you need is something to say; Substack handles the rest.

Editor and writing tools

The best writing tool on the internet, according to the writers who use it every day. Distraction-free, built for longform, and powerful enough to handle everything from a quick post to a 10,000-word essay. Format posts, embed media, schedule publications, and manage your archive within a single CMS.

Substack editor and writing tools

Multimedia

Written posts, podcasts, live video, and a subscriber chat, all in one place. No need to stitch together third-party tools or platforms.

Podcasts, live video, and multimedia on Substack

Built-in growth

With publication recommendations, app-driven discovery, Notes, trending topics, and leaderboards, Substack puts your work in front of millions of people—for free.

App discovery, publication recommendations, and growth tools on Substack

Community

Subscriber chats, comment threads, and moderation tools turn a publication into a community. On Substack, subscribers don’t just consume your work—they participate in it.

Subscriber chat, threads, and community tools in the Substack app

Revenue tools

Built to convert. Every feature—welcome sequences, win-back campaigns, boosts, analytics—is designed to turn free subscribers into paying ones and keep them coming back.

Revenue and subscriber metrics, growth chart, and conversion tools on Substack
Now What
Now What
My book was first published in July 2021, and it continues to sell steadily every week. My editor credits my Substack for helping to drive continued sales.

– Melinda Wenner Moyer

Science journalist, author of Now What

You deserve to make money
doing the work you love.

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