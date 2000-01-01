Media companies
Run a full newsroom with multiple writers, sections, and podcasts. Substack handles payments, distribution, and subscriber management.Learn more about Substack for media founders →
Old media models are broken. Substack is building a new one that puts writers, creators, and subscribers in charge.
Free to start
No platform fees, no tiers, no contracts—Substack is free to start and free to leave
Earn money right away
90% goes to you. The rest powers the platform that supports your work.
Build your audience
Tap into a platform with 5 million paid subscriptions and counting
Grow faster
More than half of new subscribers come from Substack’s built-in network
A few hundred paid subscribers at $5/month can replace a salary. A few thousand makes it a real business.
Our entire business model depends on your success—we only make money when you do.
On Substack, you’re not starting from zero. Subscribers discover new voices through recommendations, notes, and collaborations.
Tens of millions
Of people read, watch, and listen on Substack every week
1 million+
Posts discovered by potential subscribers in the app every day, creating a steady path to growth
30%+
Of paid subscriptions come from within Substack’s network
Build a paid subscriber base. Own every word and every direct relationship. Whether you’re running a solo business or a full newsroom, Substack is built for you.
Run a full newsroom with multiple writers, sections, and podcasts. Substack handles payments, distribution, and subscriber management.Learn more about Substack for media founders →
Publish world-class reporting, essays, reviews, and fiction with our built-in word-processing and writer-friendly tools. Write and publish without fear.
Host your podcast natively using the Substack Recording Studio, or go live to connect with your subscribers immediately. Publish automatically to audiences on Substack, Apple, Spotify, and YouTube. Offer premium episodes to paid subscribers.
Teach what you know, share your research, or put your creative work into the world—on your own terms. Your audience pays you directly because they value what you make.
Substack Defender provides publishers access to legal support, including legal fees, advice, and pre-publication review, so you can publish your best work without fear. Since its launch in 2020, Defender has supported dozens of creators facing alleged defamation, claims of trademark and copyright infringement, and more.
From Pulitzer winners to first-time writers, media companies to solo creators. At Substack, you can build anything.
The Bulwark
Independent news, commentary, and podcasts without the noise. From writers and podcasters you can trust.
What To Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking
Recipe developer and food writer known for family-friendly, flavor-packed meals that anyone can cook.
Lenny’s Newsletter
Deep dives on product, growth, and careers—trusted by builders and operators in tech and beyond.
Fresh Hell
Legendary editor and media powerhouse offering sharp commentary on culture, power, and politics.
Magasin
Fashion, retail, and internet culture through a sharp industry lens—essential reading for how we dress and shop.
Zeteo
Sharp interviews and commentary on politics, media, and power—video and writing in one subscription.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
NBA legend and award-winning author writing about sports, politics, history, and American culture.
Drop Site News
Investigative reporting and analysis on power, security, and accountability—newsroom-style work on Substack.
Ottolenghi
Renowned chef and author offering exclusive recipes, stories, and test kitchen insights each week.
Caleb Hearon
Comedy and writing from a rising voice in stand-up and TV—personal, chaotic, and very funny.
Silver Bulletin
Data-driven takes on politics, polling, and the media from the founder of FiveThirtyEight.
Story Club
Booker Prize-winning author sharing exclusive stories, writing advice, and deep dives into craft and character.
The Free Press
Independent journalism on the stories mainstream outlets won’t touch—news, essays, and podcasts for curious readers.
Citrini Research
Macro and markets research with a clear voice—charts, data, and trade ideas for serious readers.
Barefoot Contessa
Recipes and kitchen wisdom from the iconic cook—approachable, elegant food for home cooks who love to host.
The Parnas Perspective
Attorney and political commentator breaking down U.S. and global news with clarity and urgency.
Substack offers a powerful set of tools to handle everything—publishing, payments, growth, and more—that requires zero technical experience. Launch in minutes and build a sustainable business on your own terms. All you need is something to say; Substack handles the rest.
The best writing tool on the internet, according to the writers who use it every day. Distraction-free, built for longform, and powerful enough to handle everything from a quick post to a 10,000-word essay. Format posts, embed media, schedule publications, and manage your archive within a single CMS.
Written posts, podcasts, live video, and a subscriber chat, all in one place. No need to stitch together third-party tools or platforms.
With publication recommendations, app-driven discovery, Notes, trending topics, and leaderboards, Substack puts your work in front of millions of people—for free.
Subscriber chats, comment threads, and moderation tools turn a publication into a community. On Substack, subscribers don’t just consume your work—they participate in it.
Built to convert. Every feature—welcome sequences, win-back campaigns, boosts, analytics—is designed to turn free subscribers into paying ones and keep them coming back.