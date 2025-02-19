Essentials
Learn the fundamentals of publishing on Substack.
Growing your list
Tips for finding and growing your audience on Substack.
Abigail Koffler on growing her email list from scratch
Scott Hines of Action Cookbook on getting his first 1,000 signups
Polina Pompliano of the Profile on consistency driving growth
Sarah Noeckel of Femstreet on getting her first 5,000 signups
Petition on growing their finance publication anonymously
Going paid
What every writer needs to know about going paid and making money from subscriptions.
Lenny Rachitsky of Lenny’s Newsletter on launching a paid newsletter
Edwin Dorsey of The Bear Cave on launching a paid investing newsletter
Courtney Martin on launching a paid family newsletter
Christopher Curtis on launching an investigative journalism newsletter
Anne Kadet on growing her paid list without a paywall
Podcasting on Substack
How to distribute episodes through Substack (and all the major podcast apps).
Fostering community
Grow a community around your writing and connect with devoted, discerning readers.
Building a media business
Guidance on managing your paid publication on Substack.
Still have questions?
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