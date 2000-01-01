Explore
Substack AppDiscoverFeaturedSubstacks around the world
Creators
Switch to SubstackGo paidGrow your audienceFor live videoFor videoFor podcastsFor bloggersFor finance writersFor authorsFor food writersFor local newsFor media founders
Resources
How to start a SubstackGoing paid guideResource centerCommunity & programsHelp centerBrand assets

For Authors and Publishers

Nothing sells books like a great Substack

When it comes to bookselling, a Substack offers the most targeted promotion a writer can have, precisely because it is not advertising: writers are speaking to their most passionate readers who have already expressed keen interest in their work.

Substacks sell books at every stage — from preorder to backlist

“An Ohio poet’s (decidedly feminist, undeniably lyrical) memoir is #3 on the hardcover nonfiction list…I can say this now without a doubt: We did this. Whether you preordered the book, requested it from your library, came to an event with friends, bought a copy or two or three for people you love, or just helped spread the word—thank you. I hadn’t even allowed myself to dream of this, but here we are.”

Maggie Smith to her subscribers

“My book was first published in July 2021, and it continues to sell steadily every week. My editor credits my Substack for helping to drive continued sales. It’s sold just under 25,000 copies.”

Melinda Wenner Moyer

How the Substack model works

You wrote it, you own it.

A Substack is the writer’s property: the email list, content, and payment relationships (should you choose to monetize) is the writer’s and the writer can take all of it with them if they ever decided to leave the platform.

A direct line to your
biggest fans

A Substack grows over time and with every post a writer sends out. Readers become your best promoters: they forward and share the emails and posts, and this results in an ever-growing email list.

Subscription publishing
made simple.

It is not technical: even the most luddite writers can easily set up and use a Substack. We handle the admin, billing, and tech so you can focus on doing your best writing.

“I realized that the Substack transcends the book and that I had perennial evergreen things that I wanted to talk about. My readers helped me realize that.”

Luke Burgis

Over 18,000 subscribers

Start a Substack in just 5 minutes

Claim a URL and set up the basics of your publication: title, description, and upload any existing mailing list you may have. Don’t forget to add your book links.

Tell your readers how you plan to use this space in your first post and About page.

Recommend any writers you read and subscribe to, and connect with your peers already on the platform. Most writers will recommend you back and spread the word about your Substack.

Learn more from successful book authors on Substack:

Interview: Luke Burgis credits his Substack for the steady sales of his book
Read more
How to promote your book on Substack
Read more
Interview: How Melinda Wenner Moyer’s Substack helped sell 25,000 copies of her book
Read more

Book author & Publisher FAQ

Frequently asked questions about starting and running a Substack that helps authors sell books.
What do other authors publish on Substack?
How do I move my audience to Substack?
How is Substack different from social media for book promotion?
Do I own what I publish on Substack?
Will Substack help me grow my audience?
How much does Substack cost?
I work at a publishing house and want to help my writers join Substack. How do I get in touch?

Start your Substack now

Still have questions? Check out our Writer Resource Center and browse our Help Center.

Discover

ExploreGet the appSubstack ReaderTop podcastsTop in cultureTop in food & drinkTop in financeTop in sportsTop in politicsTop in technologyTop in faithTop in businessTopics

Creators

Switch to SubstackGet startedGo paidFor videoFor podcastsHow to start a podcastFor bloggersFor finance writersFor authorsFor food writersFor local newsFor media foundersSubstack vs. beehiivSubstack vs. PatreonBest podcast hosting

Company

AboutHelpJobsBlogVulnerability PolicyTaxesContactSitemap

Resources

Resource centerGuide to going paidHelp centerCommunity and programsBrand assetsFeaturesBrand Partnerships
Substack is the home for great culture
Download the Substack app on the App StoreGet the Substack app on Google Play
© Substack Inc.PrivacyTermsAccessibilityCollection notice