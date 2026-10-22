To start a podcast, choose a topic and an audience; choose a format and a schedule; name your podcast and create cover art; get the equipment you need; record and edit your first episodes; choose a podcast host, and publish; distribute to Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other apps; grow your audience; and set up ways to earn money, such as paid subscriptions.

The 9 steps to start a podcast:

Whether it's a deep dive into your niche obsession or free-ranging banter with a friend, starting a podcast is an ideal way to share your voice with the world. And it's easier than it used to be.

You can start a podcast for free on Substack, which hosts audio and video episodes, distributes them to Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other podcast apps, and delivers each episode to your subscribers by email. According to Podnews, creators who publish podcasts on Substack collectively earn over $200 million a year.

How do I choose a podcast topic?

Choose a topic you can talk about for 50 or more episodes, that has a specific group of people who want to hear about it. A narrow topic is easier to grow than a broad one, because listeners can tell in one sentence whether the show is for them.

To test a topic, write down 10 episode ideas. If you can't come up with 10, the topic is too narrow. If the ideas could belong to any show, the topic is too broad. Picking a topic related to what you already write or post about makes it easier for your blog, newsletter, or social media following to become your podcast’s first listeners.

To see what podcasts already exist in your chosen niche, browse the Apple Podcasts and Spotify charts for your category, and look for a topic or angle that existing shows don't cover well.

Podcast ideas and topics for your first show →

Step 2: Choose a format and a schedule

The three most common podcast formats are solo shows, interview shows, and co-hosted conversations. Choose the format that you can keep up every week or every two weeks.

Format What it requires Suits Example on Substack Solo One host Experts, commentators, writers Letters from an American, Heather Cox Richardson's narrated audio version of her daily newsletter Interview A steady supply of guests Hosts with a network in their field Dwarkesh Podcast, Dwarkesh Patel's long-form interviews with researchers, historians, and technology leaders Co-hosted Two or three regular hosts with chemistry Friends, colleagues, debate formats Three Ingredients, where Ruth Reichl, Nancy Silverton, and Laurie Ochoa talk food each week

After you choose a format, make three more decisions:

Audio only or video. Video podcasts can reach viewers on YouTube and in-app feeds. Short video clips are the main way podcasts are shared on social media. On Substack, one upload can serve as a video episode, an audio episode, and a written post.

Video podcasts can reach viewers on YouTube and in-app feeds. Short video clips are the main way podcasts are shared on social media. On Substack, one upload can serve as a video episode, an audio episode, and a written post. Episode length. The typical podcast episode is about 35 minutes long (CastFox Research, 2026). Match the length to your content, and keep it consistent so listeners know what to expect.

The typical podcast episode is about 35 minutes long (CastFox Research, 2026). Match the length to your content, and keep it consistent so listeners know what to expect. Schedule. Publish on the same day each week or every two weeks. A reliable schedule matters more than how often you publish.

Step 3: Name your podcast and create cover art

A podcast name should clearly tell potential listeners what the show is about. Use the words your audience would type when they search for your topic. Descriptive names are easier to find in search than abstract ones. If you have an existing audience, putting your own name in the title helps them find the show.

Podcast apps require square cover art. Apple Podcasts requires artwork of at least 1400 × 1400 pixels and at most 3000 × 3000 pixels. Keep the title large and legible — listeners see the cover at thumbnail size.

Podcast name ideas: how to name your show →

Podcast cover art: examples, sizes, and templates →

Step 4: Get the equipment you need

You can start a podcast with just your phone, but having a microphone and headphones will improve sound quality.

A USB microphone connects directly to a computer and is the simplest option for beginners. If the space you're recording in isn't perfectly quiet, choose a “dynamic” microphone, which is designed to pick up your voice and block out background sound.

connects directly to a computer and is the simplest option for beginners. If the space you're recording in isn't perfectly quiet, choose a “dynamic” microphone, which is designed to pick up your voice and block out background sound. Closed-back headphones prevent your guest's audio from leaking into your microphone.

prevent your guest's audio from leaking into your microphone. To dampen noise and echo in your recording space, add a rug or other soft surfaces.

If you want to have a video component to your podcast, a webcam or phone camera is enough to start. Put the light source in front of you, not behind you.

How much does it cost to start a podcast?

You can start a podcast for close to $0 with a phone and free hosting. A typical beginner setup costs approximately $100–$300.

Item Typical retail price (USD) USB microphone $50–$150 Closed-back headphones $30–$100 Webcam (video podcasts) $50–$150 Recording software $0 (Substack Recording Studio) Hosting and distribution $0 on Substack

How to start a podcast for free →

How much does it cost to start a podcast? →

Podcast equipment for beginners: what you need →

Step 5: Record and edit your first episodes

To record a podcast, use a microphone and headphones in a quiet room, record with software on your computer or phone, and invite remote guests through a browser-based recording tool.

The Substack Recording Studio lets you record solo episodes or conversations with up to two guests from your desktop browser, without separate recording software. You can share your screen with co-hosts and add a watermark. After you stop recording, Substack makes clips and thumbnails for you to share. You can also go live on Substack, from desktop or the app, with an audio-only option, and publish the recording as an episode.

Recording tips:

Record a 30-second test and listen back before every session.

Keep the microphone at a constant distance from your mouth, approximately one hand-width.

For remote interviews, for best results, ask guests to use headphones, an external mic, and a reliable internet connection.

Editing. Remove long pauses, false starts, and off-topic sections. Adjust the volume so every voice is at the same level. Listeners accept natural conversation, so there's no need to over-edit.

Transcripts. A transcript makes your episode easier to search for and more accessible to people who prefer to read. Substack creates a transcript automatically for each video podcast, and you can add it to the episode’s post.

How to record a podcast: a beginner's guide →

Podcast script templates and examples →

How to edit a podcast with free software →

How do I choose a podcast host?

A podcast host stores your audio files and creates the RSS feed that podcast apps use to list your show. You need a host before your podcast can appear on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

When you compare hosts, check five things: cost, distribution to major apps, video support, whether you get your listeners' contact details, and how you can earn money.

Hosting a podcast on Substack:

Free hosting and distribution. Substack doesn't charge a fee to host or distribute a podcast. You have the option to turn on paid subscriptions that give listeners access to bonus content or ad-free episodes. When you do, you keep 90% of what you earn, minus credit card processing fees.

Substack doesn't charge a fee to host or distribute a podcast. You have the option to turn on paid subscriptions that give listeners access to bonus content or ad-free episodes. When you do, you keep 90% of what you earn, minus credit card processing fees. Audio and video. You can publish audio episodes, video episodes, and livestreams from one place.

You can publish audio episodes, video episodes, and livestreams from one place. Episodes go to your subscribers' inboxes. Each new episode goes to your subscribers by email, and appears in the Substack app, as well as in the major podcast apps.

Each new episode goes to your subscribers by email, and appears in the Substack app, as well as in the major podcast apps. You own your subscriber list. When someone subscribes, you get their email address. You can export your list at any time, so you have a permanent link to every listener.

When someone subscribes, you get their email address. You can export your list at any time, so you have a permanent link to every listener. Show notes, essays, and comments in one post. Each episode is also a post, so you can add written notes, a transcript, and a comment section.

Each episode is also a post, so you can add written notes, a transcript, and a comment section. Industry-standard download stats. Substack's podcast download measurement is certified by IAB Tech Lab, so you can use your numbers to pitch sponsors and report on your show's performance.

To get started with podcasting on Substack:

Go to substack.com and select Start your Substack. Create a free account and give your publication a name. You can use your podcast’s name or your own name. Open your Dashboard from the link in the top-right corner of your publication’s page. Select the Podcast tab, then select Start your podcast. Enter your podcast’s title, description, category and language, and upload your cover art.

If you already have a podcast on another host, choose Import an existing podcast and paste your current RSS feed URL.

What is a podcast RSS feed? How to create and use one →

Comparing podcast hosts? See how Substack, Buzzsprout, Spotify, YouTube, and other hosts compare on cost, distribution, video, listener contact details, and ways to earn money in our guide to the best podcast hosting platforms.

Step 7: Distribute to Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other apps

To get your podcast on Apple Podcasts and other podcast apps, submit your podcast's RSS feed URL to each app once. After that, new episodes appear in those apps automatically.

On Substack:

Spotify: In your podcast settings, select Connect to Spotify . Substack sends both free and paid episodes. Paid episodes show a padlock, and paying subscribers unlock them by linking their Substack account in Spotify.

In your podcast settings, select . Substack sends both free and paid episodes. Paid episodes show a padlock, and paying subscribers unlock them by linking their Substack account in Spotify. Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Pocket Casts, and others: Copy your RSS feed URL from the Podcast tab settings and submit it to each directory.

Your RSS URL won’t be accepted until you publish an episode, so create your first episode before submitting your feed to podcast apps.

Substack podcasters upload each episode once, and Substack distributes it to podcast apps. For example, when Shea Serrano and Jason Concepcion launched their podcast Organizing Things on Substack in September 2026, they uploaded each episode to Substack, and it reached their existing newsletter audience and listeners on other podcast apps at the same time.

The first episode went out free on Substack, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube, and got more than 10,000 downloads in its first week with no paid promotion. Read how Shea Serrano launched his podcast on Substack.

Step 8: Grow your audience

Guests, clips, and recommendations from other creators are the most direct ways for a new podcast to grow. Use these methods:

Post short clips. Share short clips of highlights from each episode on social media. When you record or livestream on Substack, Substack picks out key moments and turns them into clips for you. Clips made on Substack have brought in nearly 500,000 free subscriptions since they launched. You can share them to Instagram, TikTok, X, LinkedIn, or YouTube Shorts in one tap. If you link your YouTube account, Substack will automatically upload the top two clips from each livestream to your YouTube Shorts channel. Read how to post directly from Substack to YouTube Shorts.

Share short clips of highlights from each episode on social media. When you record or livestream on Substack, Substack picks out key moments and turns them into clips for you. Clips made on Substack have brought in nearly 500,000 free subscriptions since they launched. You can share them to Instagram, TikTok, X, LinkedIn, or YouTube Shorts in one tap. If you link your YouTube account, Substack will automatically upload the top two clips from each livestream to your YouTube Shorts channel. Read how to post directly from Substack to YouTube Shorts. Collaborate. Invite guests who have their own audiences, and appear on other shows. On Substack, you can co-host livestreams with other creators and recommend each other's publications. Substack's Creator Match feature can help you find creators with similar audience sizes and interests. You can message fellow publishers directly from the Creator Match dashboard to initiate a collaboration.

Invite guests who have their own audiences, and appear on other shows. On Substack, you can co-host livestreams with other creators and recommend each other's publications. Substack's Creator Match feature can help you find creators with similar audience sizes and interests. You can message fellow publishers directly from the Creator Match dashboard to initiate a collaboration. Publish the episode as a post. A post with a summary or transcript can rank in search; a standalone audio file can't.

A post with a summary or transcript can rank in search; a standalone audio file can't. Ask listeners to subscribe. Mention it at the start and end of each episode. Subscribers get every new episode automatically, and on Substack, each one also arrives in their inbox by email.

Step 9: Make money from your podcast

Podcasts can make money through paid subscriptions, sponsorships, and selling related products.

Paid subscriptions give you recurring revenue that doesn't rely on download numbers.

On Substack, you can keep free episodes public and put bonus episodes, early access, or full archives behind a paywall.

Paying subscribers can listen to their paywalled content in the Substack app, on Spotify, or in any podcast app through a private RSS feed.

Substack has zero hosting fees, and Substack doesn't make money unless you do. When you turn on paid subscriptions, you keep 90% of what you earn, minus credit card processing fees.

Many podcasters give paid subscribers more than free listeners get. Scott Galloway, for example, publishes bonus episodes and ad-free versions of his episodes for paid subscribers on Substack. See how podcasters use subscriptions and sponsorships on Substack.