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The home for great investing and business writers, podcasters and creators.
Finance and investing writers and creators come to Substack to publish their best work and build thriving subscription businesses.
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“Substack not only offers the average investor unprecedented direct access to the world’s top money experts, it enables those experts to deliver much more ‘financially nutritious’ content that better informs their readers’ investment decision-making.”
Adam Taggart, Adam Taggart’s Thoughtful Money
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Choose which posts you publish as free or only for paid subscribers. Zero tech knowledge required. We take care of everything except the hard part (the writing itself).
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Marketing isn’t all on your shoulders. The Substack network, anchored by the app and recommendations, now accounts for more than 50% of all subscriptions and 30% of paid subscriptions on the platform.
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Own all your content. Own your subscriber list. Build a community. Keep 90% of the revenue. With full editorial control and no gatekeepers, you can do the work you most believe in.
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“A month after launching a Substack, I can confidently say I should've pursued this opportunity a few years ago (better late than never). If you have ANY interest in going down this road, do yourself a favor”
Alex Morris, The Science of Hitting
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The best conversations in finance are happening on Substack.
From micro to macro, fiat to crypto, and longs to shorts, Substack is home to some of the best finance and business writing on the internet.
The Lund Loop
Brian Lund’s weekly newsletter provides market commentary, technical overviews of charts, and breakdowns of trade setup, entry, and management.
The Pomp Letter
Anthony Pompliano’s audience includes some of the most legendary investors on Wall Street. The Pomp Letter is for those interested in learning about Bitcoin, finance, and technology.
The Bear Cave
One year after starting The Bear Cave without a pre-existing audience, Edwin Dorsey was earning more than $300,000 a year on Substack.
Asian Century Stocks
Michael Fritzell came to Substack without an existing newsletter following in 2020 to write fundamental equity analyses. In a year, he grew his newsletter to a substantial paid audience.
The Overshoot
Matthew C. Klein’s newsletter provides data-driven deep dives into global trade and financial flows. Within a few weeks of his launch, he had hundreds of paying subscribers.
Capital Account
Jesse Westbrook and Robert Schmidt, two ex-Bloomberg News reporters who have spent 20 years covering financial regulation in Washington, write a daily trade publication for finance executives and government officials.
“I can still remember standing in the kitchen in March 2020 and watching the first $1.00 I made come through, from sharing my own research. Was a crazy feeling. A year later and it’s now my full-time ‘job’.”
Conor Mac, Investment Talk

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How Michael Fritzell quit his finance job to write full-time on Substack
Michael Fritzell offers insights on how he converts free readers to paying subscribers, and his thoughtful approach to content strategy. Before coming to Substack, Michael worked researching investments in East and Southeast Asia.
How Edwin Dorsey of The Bear Cave transitioned to paid subscriptions
Edwin Dorsey, publisher of The Bear Cave, shares tips on how to convert readers into paid subscribers.
Petition on growing a newsletter, anonymously, without an existing audience
The authors of the anonymous newsletter Petition share their insights on starting without an existing audience.
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Finance Writer FAQ

Frequently asked questions about getting started with publishing about finance, investing, economics, business, and crypto on Substack.

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