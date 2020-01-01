It’s simple to start a media business on Substack.
How Michael Fritzell quit his finance job to write full-time on Substack
Michael Fritzell offers insights on how he converts free readers to paying subscribers, and his thoughtful approach to content strategy. Before coming to Substack, Michael worked researching investments in East and Southeast Asia.
How Edwin Dorsey of The Bear Cave transitioned to paid subscriptions
Edwin Dorsey, publisher of The Bear Cave, shares tips on how to convert readers into paid subscribers.