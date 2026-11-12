Is Substack free?

Yes, Substack is free. Publishing on Substack costs nothing, no matter how many subscribers you have. There's no monthly fee, no setup fee and no hosting fee.

Substack earns money only when you do. When you turn on paid subscriptions, you keep 90% of what you earn, minus credit card fees. Readers pay the price you set.

Here's what is free on Substack:

Publishing posts, newsletters, podcasts and video. Hosting, with no limit on subscribers or email sends. The Substack app on iPhone and Android, for you and your readers. Growth tools: Notes, Recommendations, Chat and livestreams. Paid subscriptions. You pay nothing until a reader pays you.

To charge for subscriptions, create and connect a Stripe account. Stripe processes each payment. To see what you could earn, use the Substack earnings calculator.

How much does Substack cost?

Nothing to publish, and you keep 90% of what you earn from paid subscriptions, minus credit card fees. The table shows all Substack fees as of November 2026.

Scroll to see the full table What you pay for Cost on Substack Publishing, hosting and email sends Free, with no subscriber limit Podcast and video hosting Free Substack fee on paid subscriptions You keep 90% of each subscription payment Stripe card processing 2.9% plus 30 cents per payment, for US cards Stripe Billing, for recurring payments 0.7% Sales tax and VAT handling Free. From December 1, 2026, Substack calculates, collects and remits it for you Custom domain Optional, one-time $50

Substack doesn't add a fee to what readers pay on the web. Starting December 1, 2026, Substack calculates, collects and remits sales tax and VAT on paid subscriptions for you, at no extra cost. You don't need to register with tax authorities or turn anything on.

Some countries are excluded; see Taxes.

What you keep at $8 a month

At $8 a month, you keep $6.61 from each paid subscriber after all fees, for US card payments. With 1,000 paid subscribers, that's $79,344 a year.

Scroll to see the full table Paid subscribers at $8 a month Readers pay per year You keep per month You keep per year 100 $9,600 $661 $7,934 1,000 $96,000 $6,612 $79,344 5,000 $480,000 $33,060 $396,720

Is the Substack app free?

Yes, the Substack app is free for writers and readers on iPhone and Android. Readers who buy a subscription in the Substack iOS app may pay more, to cover Apple's fees.

You choose how in-app prices work. Select Adjust prices for in-app purchases to raise the in-app price, or Keep prices the same. Either way, the Substack fee is based on your web price.

How to make money on Substack: 7 ways creators price their work

Each writer sets the price of their Substack subscription. There is no standard price. Writers can offer three plans: monthly, annual and founding. The founding member plan is for readers who want to pay more to support the writer. Writers set the price of each plan separately.

Writers also choose what free readers can see. A writer can make each post free or paid, or put the paywall part of the way through a post. Podcasters can give free listeners a preview of a paid episode. Writers can also offer free trials, discounts and group subscriptions.

The examples below show seven ways that writers combine these choices. In each one, the creator keeps 90% of what they earn, minus credit card fees.

Keep every post free and let readers choose to pay

Letters from an American, by historian Heather Cox Richardson, is free to read. Readers pay by choice, and paying also lets them comment. It is one of the most-read publications on Substack.

Put almost every post behind the paywall

Capitol Account covers financial regulation for readers in Washington and on Wall Street. 980 of its 989 posts since June 2022 are for paid subscribers only. Its readers include policy makers, lawyers, lobbyists and executives who follow financial rules for work.

Serious Trouble is a podcast about the law, hosted by Josh Barro and Ken White. Free listeners hear a preview of each premium episode. Paid subscribers hear the full episode.

Silver Bulletin, by Nate Silver, publishes forecasts for elections and sports. Posts that explain how the models work are free. The forecasts themselves are for paid subscribers.

Offer a free trial

Slow Boring, by Matthew Yglesias, covers politics and policy. Readers who reach the paywall can start a 7-day free trial with access to the full archive.

Lenny's Newsletter, by Lenny Rachitsky, covers product, growth and careers. Annual and Insider subscribers get Lenny's Product Pass, a free year of premium AI and product tools. Plans cost $200 to $400 a year, depending on the tier.

Offer group discounts

The Luke Burgis Newsletter sells group subscriptions at 20% off the annual price per person. Two or more readers can subscribe together at that rate.

Substack pricing compared with Substack alternatives

Substack hosts newsletters, podcasts and video with no monthly fee and no subscriber limit. Flat-fee platforms charge every month by list size, before you earn anything. The table compares Substack pricing with Substack alternatives, using each company's own pricing page as of November 2026.

Scroll to see the full table Platform Cost to start Cost to sell paid subscriptions What the creator keeps from paid revenue Payment fees Substack Free, no subscriber limit Free 90%, minus credit card fees Stripe fee: 2.9% plus 30 cents Patreon Free Free 90% on pages published after August 4, 2025; 89% to 95% on older plans; minus payment fees 2.9% plus 30 cents beehiiv Free up to 2,500 subscribers, without paid subscriptions Lite: $49 to $399 a month billed yearly, or $59 to $469 billed monthly, up to 100,000 subscribers Pro: $95 to $869 a month billed yearly, or $109 to $999 billed monthly, up to 250,000 subscribers Enterprise: price on request 100% Stripe: 2.9% plus 30 cents Ghost(Pro) Starter: $15 a month billed yearly, or $18 billed monthly, up to 1,000 members, without paid subscriptions Publisher: $29 to $274 a month billed yearly, or $35 to $329 billed monthly, up to 100,000 members Business: $199 to $399 a month billed yearly, or $239 to $479 billed monthly Custom: price on request 100% Stripe fees Kit Free up to 10,000 subscribers Free: up to 10,000 subscribers Creator: $39 to $2,499 a month billed monthly, or $390 to $24,990 a year billed yearly, up to 500,000 subscribers Pro: $79 to $2,799 a month billed monthly, or $790 to $27,990 a year billed yearly All revenue, minus a 3.5% plus 30-cent fee per sale Included in the 3.5% plus 30-cent fee Mailchimp Free: up to 250 contacts and 500 sends a month Essentials: $13 to $385 a month, up to 50,000 contacts Standard: $20 to $875 a month, up to 100,000 contacts Premium: $350 to $1,025 a month, then price on request No paid newsletter subscriptions Not available Not available

Prices on beehiiv, Ghost(Pro), Kit and Mailchimp rise as your subscriber list grows. That includes free subscribers. On Substack, a list of 100 subscribers and a list of 1 million both cost nothing to host.

Substack vs Patreon: how do Patreon fees compare?

On Substack, every creator keeps 90% of paid subscription revenue, minus credit card fees. On Patreon, the platform fee depends on when the creator's page was published.

Patreon pages published after August 4, 2025 pay a 10% platform fee, plus payment processing. Pages published earlier can stay on older plans, with platform fees of 5%, 8% or 11%. Patreon fees also include a 2.5% currency conversion fee when a member pays in another currency, plus payout fees.

Patreon vs Substack also differs on iPhone. Apple applies a 30% fee to eligible purchases in the Patreon iOS app, and Patreon's platform fee still applies. On Substack, you can raise in-app prices to cover Apple's fees.

Substack also delivers every post to your readers' inboxes and the Substack app. Readers find new writers through Notes and Recommendations.

beehiiv vs Substack: how does beehiiv pricing compare?

On beehiiv vs Substack, the main difference is when you start to pay. Substack charges nothing until a reader pays you. beehiiv's free plan stops at 2,500 subscribers and doesn't include paid subscriptions.

To sell subscriptions on beehiiv, you need the Lite plan. It starts at $49 a month, billed yearly. That's $588 a year before your first paid subscriber.

beehiiv pricing rises with every subscriber you add, free or paid. At 10,000 subscribers, the Lite plan costs $119 a month billed yearly. That's $1,428 a year. On Substack, hosting 10,000 subscribers costs nothing.

The table shows beehiiv's monthly price for each plan as of November 2026.

Scroll to see the full table Subscribers Free Lite, billed yearly Lite, billed monthly Pro, billed yearly Pro, billed monthly 1,000 $0 $49 $59 $95 $109 2,500 $0 $69 $79 $129 $149 5,000 Not available $95 $109 $169 $199 10,000 Not available $119 $139 $199 $239 25,000 Not available $169 $199 $299 $349 50,000 Not available $249 $299 $399 $469 100,000 Not available $399 $469 $599 $699 250,000 Not available Not available Not available $869 $999

The Free plan doesn't include paid subscriptions. Above these limits, beehiiv's Enterprise plan is priced on request.

Ghost vs Substack: how does Ghost pricing compare?

Ghost(Pro) is the paid, managed hosting service from the Ghost Foundation, the non-profit that makes Ghost, the open-source publishing software. Ghost(Pro) charges a monthly fee that rises with your number of members. Writers can also host Ghost on their own servers and pay their own hosting costs. Substack has no member limit and no monthly fee.

Ghost(Pro)'s Starter plan costs $15 a month, billed yearly, and doesn't include paid subscriptions. The Publisher plan adds paid subscriptions for $29 a month, billed yearly. Both prices cover up to 1,000 members.

At 10,000 members, the Publisher plan costs $88 a month billed yearly. That's $1,056 a year. On Substack, 10,000 members cost nothing to host.

The table shows Ghost(Pro)'s monthly price for each plan as of November 2026.

Scroll to see the full table Members Starter, billed yearly Starter, billed monthly Publisher, billed yearly Publisher, billed monthly Business, billed yearly Business, billed monthly 1,000 $15 $18 $29 $35 $199 $239 2,500 Not available Not available $46 $55 $199 $239 5,000 Not available Not available $63 $75 $199 $239 10,000 Not available Not available $88 $105 $199 $239 25,000 Not available Not available $141 $169 $266 $319 50,000 Not available Not available $208 $249 $333 $399 100,000 Not available Not available $274 $329 $399 $479

The Starter plan doesn't include paid subscriptions. Above 100,000 members, Ghost(Pro)'s Custom plan is priced on request.

Substack vs Medium: Medium Partner Program or paid subscriptions?

Medium is a website and app where anyone can publish articles, which Medium calls stories. Readers can read some stories for free. To read all member-only stories, readers buy a Medium membership. The Member plan costs $5 a month or $50 a year, and the Friend of Medium plan costs $15 a month or $150 a year.

Writers earn money on Medium through the Medium Partner Program. To join, a writer must have a paid Medium membership, a complete profile and at least one published story, be 18 or older, and have a bank account and tax residence in a supported country. Writers choose which stories to put behind Medium's paywall. Medium then pays each writer a share of its members' subscription money, based on how long members read the writer's stories and how they engage with them.

On Medium, readers pay Medium, and Medium decides what each writer earns. Writers can't set their own prices. On Substack, you set your own subscription price, readers pay you directly, and you keep 90% of what you earn, minus credit card fees.

Substack vs Kit: how does Kit pricing compare?

Kit, formerly ConvertKit, is an email marketing platform for creators. Kit users can send newsletters, set up automated emails and sell paid newsletters and digital products. Kit pricing rises with your subscriber count, free or paid. The Free plan covers up to 10,000 subscribers. Paid plans start at $33 a month, billed yearly. At 10,000 subscribers, the Creator plan costs $139 a month billed monthly, or $1,390 a year billed yearly, plus Kit's fee on each sale, which is 3.5% plus 30 cents.

Kit sends email to a list you build yourself. Substack provides an email list, but also gives you a discovery network where readers find new writers, through the Substack app and Notes. Substack hosts podcasts, video and livestreams for free. Kit has no reader app, no social feed and no podcast or video hosting.

The table shows Kit's price for each plan as of November 2026.

Scroll to see the full table Subscribers Free Creator, billed monthly, per month Creator, billed yearly, per year Pro, billed monthly, per month Pro, billed yearly, per year 1,000 $0 $39 $390 $79 $790 2,500 $0 $59 $590 $99 $990 5,000 $0 $89 $890 $139 $1,390 10,000 $0 $139 $1,390 $189 $1,890 25,000 Not available $199 $1,990 $279 $2,790 50,000 Not available $379 $3,790 $519 $5,190 100,000 Not available $679 $6,790 $879 $8,790 250,000 Not available $1,579 $15,790 $1,879 $18,790 500,000 Not available $2,499 $24,990 $2,799 $27,990

Substack vs Mailchimp: how does Mailchimp pricing compare?

Mailchimp doesn't offer paid newsletter subscriptions, so writers can't earn from readers through it. Mailchimp pricing is based on your number of contacts, and it rises as your list grows.

Mailchimp's Free plan covers up to 250 contacts and 500 email sends a month. At 10,000 contacts, the Standard plan costs $135 a month. On Substack, sending to 10,000 subscribers costs nothing.

The table shows Mailchimp's standard monthly price for each plan as of November 2026.

Scroll to see the full table Contacts Essentials Standard Premium 500 $13 $20 $350 1,500 $29 $45 $350 2,500 $49 $60 $350 5,000 $83 $100 $350 10,000 $110 $135 $350 25,000 $270 $340 $620 50,000 $385 $495 $815 100,000 Not available $875 $1,025

Mailchimp offers 15% off for the first 12 months on lists of 10,000 contacts or more. Above 100,000 contacts, Mailchimp prices are on request.

Free podcast hosting on Substack

Substack offers free podcast hosting, with no hosting fees and no platform fees. You can publish free and paid episodes in one show. Each paid subscriber gets a private RSS feed for their podcast app.

Other hosts charge by upload time. Buzzsprout's Audio plan costs $15 a month, billed annually, and its Audio + Video plan costs $25 a month. Spotify for Creators hosts for free and shares ad revenue with eligible shows.

Substack lets listeners pay you directly. Use Connect to Spotify to send free and paid episodes to Spotify. To start, read our complete guide to starting a podcast.

What video creators pay on Substack

Video creators keep 90% of what they earn on Substack, minus credit card fees. YouTube pays creators 70% of net revenue from channel memberships.

Video hosting on Substack is free. You can post video, video podcasts and livestreams to your subscribers. See our guide to video on Substack.

What Substack includes at no cost

Every Substack publication gets these tools at no cost:

Is Substack worth it?

Substack is worth it for creators who want to earn from readers directly, with no cost to start. Readers have bought more than 5 million paid subscriptions on Substack.

The Bear Cave earned over $300,000 a year, one year after launch. Emily Atkin's Heated reached a six-figure salary about six months after launch.