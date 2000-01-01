Start writing
Jillian Anthony - Cruel Summer Book Club

Jillian Page - The Naturism Community

Jim Buie - Slender Threads

Jim Cownie - CPU fun

Jim Dalrymple II - Nuclear Meltdown

Jim Hodgson - The Laughing Gallows

Jim McDermott - Pop Culture Spirit Wow

Jim Power & Chris Johns - The Other Hand

Jim Redel - Zen Optimism

Jim Ruland - Message from the Underworld

Jim Treacher - Who the Heck Is Jim Treacher?

Jimena de la Peza - Sin prisa y sin pausa

Jimmy - The Inner Loop

Jimmy Doom - Jimmy Doom's Roulette Weal

Jimmy Evans - Tipping Point Prophecy Update

Jimmy Vielkind - Notes from Jimmy

吕立青_JimmyLv - 📮 Roam 漫游研究所 - 吕立青_JimmyLv

Jitze Swijghuizen - Patellic Newsletter

jj harper - whale oil blog

JJ Johnson - Reality Survival Newsletter

Júlia Gavillan - Além do filme

Jo Phoenix - On being a professional academic in an anti-intellectual age

jo reyes-boitel - [formerly known as] jo

Jo Thompson - The Gardening Mind

Joachim Klement - Klement on Investing

Joan Erakit - An American Girl In Italy.

Joan Tubau - Kapital

JoAnn Chateau - Friends in DC

Joanna frota Kurkowska - ᴅɪɢɪᴛᴀʟ ᴅᴀᴛᴀ ɢʟɪᴛᴄʜ

Joanna Fuertes - 'A Spoonful of Dread'

Joaquín Mencía - It’s probably obvious

Jocelyn Mathewes - the tiny little high five

Jocelyn Soriano - The Diary of a Single Catholic Writer

Jodh Singh (JungNihang) - The Khalsa Chronicle

Jodi Allemeier - UrbanJodi

Jodi Arias - Just Jodi

Jody Avirgan - Jody Avirgan

Jody Day - Conscious Childless Elderwomen

Jody MacPherson - The Missive

Joe Allen - SINGULARITY WEEKLY

Joe Brown - one5c

Joe Costello - Life in the 21st Century

Joe Cunningham - The Kitchen Pundit

Joe Delon - Joe Delon / Welt Discos / Flamingo

Joe Duncan - Joe Duncan

Joe Giannotti - Medical Freedom

Joe Koster - Value Investing World

Joe Lombardo - Joe Lombardo

Joe Morrison - A Closer Look with Joe Morrison

Joe Nullet - Stuff Frat People Liked

Joe Parrish - View from the Stoa

Joe Pernice - Four Track Substack

Joe Posnanski - JoeBlogs

Joe Roberts - The New Left

Joe Sheehan - Joe’s Covid Newsletter

Joe Springer - Tendies Club Small Caps

Joe Truck - JoeTruck's Thoughts

Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost - Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Real Raw News

Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost - Tuzara Post Newsletter

Joel - Mostly Useful

Joel Barnes SHAREing - Share. The Newsletter

Joel Belfer - Mint Condition

Joel Connolly - Meta by the Blackbird Foundation

Joel Hernàndez - Mixed Migration—hebdo

Joel S Hirschhorn - Pandemic Blunder Newsletter

Joelle Boneparth - Our Tiny Rebellions

Joelle Speranza - The Story Seller

Joey Akan - Afrobeats Intelligence

Joey Rubin - The Joy Menu

Joey Sims - Transitions

Johan Espinal - Johan’s Soapbox

Johannes Klingebiel - Hype Machine

Johannes Kuhn - Aus dem Internet-Observatorium

John - Homestead Rebel

John Aravosis - CyberDisobedience - by John Aravosis

John Bing - John Bing’s Newsletter

John Brisson - We've Read The Documents

John Buxton - Building a Classical Music Collection

John C. Cox - Straight Outta The MS Delta- The John C. Cox Newsletter

John C Dvorak - The Oasis

John Candeto - Phronesis Fund

John Cutler - The Beautiful Mess

John David Ebert - John David Ebert's News & Views

John Day MD - Dr. John's Blog

John Dee - John Dee's Dispensary

John Earl - SoCal Water Wars

John Foley - Cloud Database Report

John Ganz - Unpopular Front

John Grdina - John Grdina

John Hawkins - Culturcidal by John Hawkins

John Hill - A Weekly Dose of Architecture Books Newsletter

John Kassell - The Pulse

John Knefel - Dispatches And Notes

John Kremer - Book Marketing Success

John Leask - Madness of Crowds

John Luttig - luttig's learnings

John McCracken - The NEWcomer

John McGee - Shakespeare Reconstructed

John McWhorter - It Bears Mentioning

John Middendorf - Mechanical Advantage: Tools for the Wild Vertical

John Muir - The Clubmaker Report

John Myers - Ziggurat

John Naughton - Memex 1.1

John Ortega - Track & Field Informed with Johnny O

John Pasden - ARC (Advanced Readings in Chinese)

John Paul - Things hidden in Complexity

John Paul Brammer - ¡Hola Papi!

John Quiggin - John Quiggin's Blogstack

John Quiggin - John Quiggin's Substack Newsletter

John Rossman - The Digital Leader Newsletter -- By John Rossman

John Russell - The Holler

JOHN T PSAROPOULOS - Hellenica

John Varoli - John’s Newsletter

John Wallin - FPL Draft Guide

JohnnyTheBoneless - The Boneless Newsletter

Jolene - Time Travel Kitchen

Jon Brooks - Think Big. Question Everything. Build Wealth.

Jon DePaolis - Richard Free Press

Jon J. Kerr - The Kerr Report

Jon Jordan - GamesTX

Jon R Myers - DeSoto County Newsletter

Jon Rappoport - Jon Rappoport

Jon Russell - Asia Tech Review

Jon Svec - Canadian Football Chalk Talk

Jon Y - The Asianometry Newsletter

Jonah Furman - Who Gets the Bird?

Jonah Goldberg - The G-File

Jonah Lupton - Jonah’s Growth Stocks

Jonah Perlin - How I Lawyer

Jonah Richard - Brick + Mortar

Jonas Ellison - Along the Way with Jonas Ellison

Jonas Lübkert - Fan Theory of everything

Jonathan Alter - OLD GOATS with Jonathan Alter

Jonathan Burbaum - Healing the Earth with Technology

Jonathan Cook - Jonathan’s Newsletter

Jonathan Isbill MS, RD, LD - ZigZag Nutrition

Jonathan Kauffman - A Place Is a Gift

Jonathan Malesic - Burnout Culture

Jonathan Mohan - The Paradigm Shift

Jonathan P. Thompson - The Land Desk

Jonathan Parkes Allen - deep time & doxology

Jonathan Tasini - Working Life Newsletter

Jonathan V. Last - Thursday Night Bulwark

Jonathon Van Maren - The Bridgehead with Jonathon Van Maren

Jonghyun Chun - 전종현의 인사이트

Jon_Invest - Jon Invest’s Newsletter

Jonty Bloom - Jonty’s Jottings

Jordan Bates - Heart-Led Power by Jordan Bates

Jordan Golson - PRNDL: Car Reviews

Jordan Green - The Cascadia Chronicles

Jordan Martenstyn - Jordan’s Stock Deep Dives

jordan santos - no one asked

Jordan Sather - Jordan’s Newsletter

Jordan Sperber - Hoop Vision

Jordan Zakarin - Progress Report

jordi - Jordi’s Newsletter

Jorge Branco - Portuguese news in English, for estrangeiros

Jorge Guitián - Carreteras secundarias

José Alberto Niño - José Niño Unfiltered

José García Caballero - José García Caballero

Josef Tětek - Stackuj.cz Newsletter

Joseph Addington - Progress and Poverty

Joseph Collins - Joseph’s Newsletter

Joseph Daniel - Tiny Vineyards

Joseph LaMagna - Finding the Edge

Joseph Massey - Dispatches From the Basement

Joseph Politano - Apricitas Economics

Joseph Pompliano - Huddle Up

Joseph Smith (Padre) - The Homestead Padre

Josh Centers - Unprepared

Josh Coates - etude

Josh Friedberg - Josh Friedberg: Author, Educator, and Music Scholar

Josh Green - Going Green

Josh Kearns - A Field Guide to Biochar Water Treatment

Josh Lieb - Cartoons I Can't Draw

Josh Mitrani - Book Thoughts

Josh R. - The User is Content

Josh Sommer - Josh's Newsletter

Josh Wells - The Josh Wells Weekly

Josh Zen - citizen code

Joshua Collins - Pirate Wire Services

Joshua E. London - Exploring Kosher Wine

Joshua Elkington - Axial

Joshua Elkington - Axial Observations

Joshua Gans - Plugging the Gap

Joshua Hoffman - Future of Jewish

Joshua J. Styles - Less-traveled Roads

Joshua James - Shelf Space Sci-Fi

Joshua Konstantinos - Joshua’s Newsletter

Joshua Rozenberg - A Lawyer Writes

Josiah Hyacinth - 5 More Mins W/ Josiah Hyacinth

Josiah Zayner, PhD - Biohack the Planet

Josie - Josie’s Newsletter

Journo Resources - Journo Resources - The Opportunities

JovanHuttonPulitzer - JovanHuttonPulitzer’s Newsletter

Joxen - Self-mastery - by Joxen

joy gracia - joyfull encounters

JP Deranty - OnWork Newsletter

JPG - JPG - the on-chain curation protocol

jpizzolato.eth - The Red Pill 💊

JR Martin - Coffee & Capital Markets

Jr Rezvani - Afterwords by Jr Rezvani

Jørgen Veisdal - Privatdozent

Juan Ruocco - leer, escribir, ejecutar

Juanjo Sáenz de la Torre - ScicommOps

JUDGEMENT - JUDGEMENT

Judit Petho - Malama - Lessons for Leaders

Judy Wu Dominick - Life Reconsidered

Jules Buono - The Literary Lifestyle

Jules Gill-Peterson - Sad Brown Girl

Julia - hey woman!

Julia Blum - The Journey

Julia Braga - Julia Braga’s Newsletter

Julia Levy - The Switchboard

Julia Pamilih - China Research Group News

Julia Pamilih - China Research Group Weekly

Julia Plevin Oliansky - The Vilde Chaya

Julia Skinner - Root: Historic Food for the Modern World

Julia Turshen - Keep Calm & Cook On

Julian Stern - Sternal Journal

Julian Stodd - Social Leadership - Daily

Julian Yap - The Sunday Morning Transport

Juliana Cunha - Já matei por menos — por Juliana Cunha

Juliana Nicewarner - Food & Fodder

Julianna Risica - Essentially Everything

Julie Elizabeth Day - Julie Day's Naked Newsletter

Julie Fleming - The Reach Out

Julie Pham - CuriosityBased

Julie R. Neidlinger - Lone Prairie

Julie Rodgers - Reimagining Belonging by Julie Rodgers

Julie Slezak - Swimming Upstream

Juliette Lim - Jobs, by Omna

Julius Strauss - Back to the Front

Junk Baller - Junk Ball Lovers Club

Junyu Wang | 王俊煜 - 阅览室通讯

Jussi Ahokas - Keskuspankkikapitalismi

Just Value - JustValue

Justin - Technically

Justin Chisholm - Cup Insider

Justin Ferguson - The Auburn Observer

Justin Foster - The Third Way by FosterThinking

Justin Lind - Stuff They Never Told You

Justin Peyton - Becoming Metaversal

Justin Potts - Linear Magazine

Justine Abigail Yu - Decolonize. Disrupt. Dismantle. Rebuild.

Justine Danielle - therapy for takeout

Justus R. Hope - Repurposed Drugs: Powers & Possibilities

J.W. Verret - BlockProf

JWJ Capital LLC. - JWJ’s Newsletter

K. Mike Merrill - Official KmikeyM List

k8tlin - Ketchup

Kabir Agarwal - Unequal

Kahukura - Kahukura Infodumps

Kairon - Mercurial Space

Kalani Scarrott - Allocators Asia

Kale Abrahamson - The Kale Letter

Kallaway - Sunday:Drip

Kaloh - Kaloh’s Newsletter

Kalu Arunsi - Close Quarters

Kambiz Kamrani - Anthropology.net

Kamya Buch | Wandering Kamya - Cosmic Kamya

KanekoaTheGreat - Kanekoa's Newsletter

Kapital DAO - Kapital DAO Newsletter

Kara (@arakszabo on Twitter) - Karanomics

Kara Daly - Wine Is Confusing

Kara Elder - needs more salt

Kara Simons | Joyful Resonance - Spiderweb

Karen A Ellis - Underground Rising

Karen Bracken - Karen Bracken

Karen Christensen - Karen's Letter

Karen Constable - The Rotten Apple

Karen Estepa - Typically Invisible

Karen Friend Smith - The LIFT

Karen Harradine - Karen’s Newsletter

Karen, Lauren, and Kevin - Jim’s Journey to Recovery

Karen Lunde - Help Me Write Better

Karen Selick - It's All Coming Together, by Karen Selick

Kari Wain - LOS TRES DE ESTA SEMANA ✨

Karin Lynn Carlson - Gristle and bone

Karina ❤️‍🔥 - Karina's Magicfuel Journal

Karl Ludvigsen - Why Cars Are So Bad

Karl Mattingly - Dysrupt Labs

Karl Melrose - Meta-IRM

Karl Ortegon - Frontseat

Karla Jacobs - Sweet Tea

Karlyn Borysenko - Actively Unwoke

kartoshkA † ALLELÚIA - Sensus Catholicus

Karuna Eberl - Nature Rising

Kasper Pedersbæk - Zone 14

Kasra - Bits of Wonder

Kat - The Tulip Bulb

Kat Gordon - Creative Entrepreneur in Residence

Kate Brenton - The Golden Thread

Kate Carraway - THE FEELING by Kate Carraway

Kate Casey - What to Watch With Kate Casey

Kate Dries - Or Just Like This

