Explore
Substack AppDiscoverFeaturedSubstacks around the world
Creators
Switch to SubstackGo paidGrow your audienceFor live videoFor videoFor podcastsFor bloggersFor finance writersFor authorsFor food writersFor local newsFor media founders
Resources
How to start a SubstackGoing paid guideResource centerCommunity & programsHelp centerBrand assets

Sitemap - Authors (dr - dr )

Dr. Andrew G. Huff - Risk Factor - Dr. Andrew G. Huff

Dr. Andrew Higgins - Dr. Andrew Higgins Elvish Musings

Dr. Andrew R. Wichterman, LPC - Sacred Psychology

Dr. Andrew Russell - Doctor Casino

Dr. Andrew Weil & Diana Weil - WEIL Nutrition Corner®

Dr. Andy Johnson - How to Teach Writing

Dr. Andy Johnson - The Journal of Equity and Social Justice in Education

Dr. Andy Johnson - The Reading Instruction Show’s Substack

Dr. Andy, MD - ADHD Without the Guilt

Dr. Andy Roark - Dr. Andy Roark

Dr Angela Buckley - The Detective's Notebook

Dr. Angela Hanley - Dr. Angela Hanley: Vital and Unruly

Dr. Angela Herron - Dr. Angela Herron

Dr. Angela Kingdon - Autistic Culture News

Dr Angela Puca - Angela's Substack

Dr. Angela Rasmussen - Rasmussen Retorts

Dr Angelika Wagner - Dr' Angelika Wagner's Substack

Dr. Angelique Barbara - Dr. Angel's Holistic Health Group

Dr. Angelo Falcone - Dignity Integrative Newsletter

Dr. Ania Zoltkowski - Threads from the Pluriverse

Dr Anita, CBT/ADHD therapist - ADHD Wellness & Wisdom

Dr. Anita McDaniel, Ph.D. - WholeHer by Dr. Anita McDaniel

Dr. Anjani Anand - The Deep Waters

Dr. Anna Foster, Travel Vet - Dr. Anna Foster, Travel Vet

Dr. Anne Aspler, MD, FRCPC - Radical Brain Health

Dr. Anne Welsh - Ambitious Mother

Dr. Anne Wiesbeck - Glück in Deine Mailbox

Dr. Annise Mabry - Dr. Annise Mabry

Dr. Anthony Hancock - Dr. Anthony Hancock

Dr. Antonia Grig - Dr. Antonia Grig

Dr. Anu Asokan - Dr. Anu Asokan

Dr Anuroop Sunny - Anuroop’s Substack

Dr. April Joy, DNP, APN-C - The Christian Mind Reset's Substack

Dr Aquila Scott-Swann - Your Word is Your Wand

Dr. Archi Chawla, MD. - Dr. Archi Chawla, MD.

Dr. Arezou Ghane - Re•Humanizing

Dr. Arianna Beetz - Soft Data, Hard Returns - by Dr. Arianna Beetz

Dr Arif Hussenbux MBBS - The Gut Group

Dr. Ariyana Love - Dr. Ariyana Love's Substack

Dr. Arpita Goyal - DigiHeal Newsletter

Dr. Art Mollen - Hope You're Feeling Good

Dr. Art Parra - The Architecture of Resilience

Dr. Artur Barsumyan - Artur Barsumyan

Dr Arun V J - The Doctor Who Builds

Dr. Ashish Bamania - Ashish’s Substack

Dr. Ashish Bamania - Into AI

Dr. Ashish Bamania - Into Quantum

Dr Ashlea Constance - Dr Ashlea Constance

Dr. Ashley - Love on Sunday

Dr. Ashley DeLuccia - Cope Well with Dr. Ashley DeLuccia

Dr. Ashori MD - Physician-Led Health Coaching

Dr. Asia Lyons - Dr. Asia Lyons

Dr Asma Fischer - Asma’s Substack

Dr ASSOULY - N'attendez pas de tomber (vraiment) malade !

Dr. Astrid J. Scholz - Take No Sh*t, Give No F&cks

Dr. Avery Martin BS DC - Decades From Now!

Dr Avneesh Khare - The 'Med AI' Capsule Newsletter by Dr Avneesh Khare

Dr. Axel Meierhoefer 🏕️🔥 - Abundant Money Mindset

Dr. Axel Meierhoefer 🏕️🔥 - IdealWealthGrower™

Dr Ayan Panja - Saving Lives In Slow Motion - words by Dr Ayan Panja

Dr. Ayebanoa Sapphire Benwari - Email Marketing Experiments 🧪 | Think It. Test It. Share It

Dr Bairavee The Sky Priestess - Dr Bairavee The Sky Priestess

Dr. Bandy Lee - Family Court Violence

Dr. Barbara Christie - No Homeroom in College

Dr. Barbara Levin - Leadership for Founders

Dr Barbara Sumner - ADOPTOLOGY - Adoption Deconstructed

Dr. Barrie Birge - Dr. Barrie Birge

Dr. Baruti KMT-Sisouvong - On Transcendence

Dr. Becky Campbell - Dr. Becky Campbell

Dr. Becky Dawson - Epi(demiology) Matters

Dr Becky Niemiec - Dr Becky Niemiec

Dr Ben Miles - Quantum of Knowledge

Dr. Benjamin Koch - Insight Compass

Dr. Berry Fairchild - Dr. Berry Fairchild

Dr Bettina Hohnen - The Neurodivergent Teen Family Handbook

Dr Bex - Dr Bex on Social Issues in Aotearoa NZ

Dr. Bhaskar Dasgupta - Dr. Bhaskar Dasgupta

Dr Biliana Lesic, PhD - Cultivez votre Microbiote | Biliana Lesic

Dr. Bill Boroughf, poison nerd - The Thing About Poison, with Dr. Bill Boroughf

Dr. Bill Chun - An Accidental Obstetrician

Dr. Birthe Macdonald - Not (just) Another Neuroscience Blog

Dr. Bob - The Doctor Is In

Dr. Bob Sutor - Quantum Tech, Investment, and Applications – Sutor Group

Dr Boni Ale - From Journals to the Ward

Dr. Boz - Dr. Boz

Dr. Brad Harrub - Dr. Brad Harrub

Dr. Bradley | After the Noise - Dr. Bradley | After the Noise

Dr. Bradley Campbell - Beyond the Chart with Dr. Bradley Campbell

Dr. Bradley Stevens - Ecologist @ Large

Dr. Brandi - Anchored Words

Dr. Brandi Calhoun Diamond - Dr. Brandi Calhoun Diamond

Dr. Brandon A. A. J. Davis - Letters from the Pulpit & Public Square

Dr. Bren - In Depth with Dr. Bren

Dr. Brenda B. - From Deep Water

Dr. Brendan McLaughlin - Aquarian Insights with Dr. McLaughlin

Dr. Brian Grimm - Dr. Brian Grimm

Dr. Brian James - The OSINT Report

Dr Brian McGowan, PhD, FACEhp - ReThink Learning

Dr. Briana Whiteside - DrBri.’s Substack

Dr. Brianna J. Migliore - Dysregulation Nation

Dr. Brianna Livesay Thayakaran - Synapse & Spirit

Dr. Bronce Rice - The Wellbeing Equation | Bronce J. Rice

Dr. Brooke Scheller - The Dr. Brooke Scheller Show

Dr. Bruce Berkowsky - Natural Health Science Newsletter by Dr. Berkowsky

Dr. Bruce Kaplan - Still Standing

Dr. Bryan Dingsor - Dr. Bryan Dingsor

Dr. C. P. Negri - Doc Negri's Newsletter

Dr. C. Scot Giles - PowerLines

Dr. Caitlyn Trevor - The Sonic Insights Library

Dr Callan Davies - The Shakespeare Stage

Dr. Camille Howard - Wired for Governance

Dr Camilo Azeredo - O Substack do Dr Camilo Azeredo

Dr. Carey Yazeed - Secrets of 6 Figure Speakers

Dr. Carey Yazeed - The Misadventures of a Retired Hot Girl

Dr. Carlos L. Garrido - Philosophy in Crisis

Dr. Carmen Celestini - The Cult Following

Dr. Carmen Martinez - Agentic UX & Conversation Design

Dr Caroline Boyd - Dr Boyd - the Shadow Side of Parenting

Dr Caroline Day - My Midlife Makeover

Dr. Carrie Jones - Dr. Jones' Hello Hormones Substack

Dr. Carrie Rowe - PDE Secretary Dr. Carrie Rowe

Dr. Casara Andre - CultivateWellbeing

Dr. Casara Andre - The Preparedness Collective

Dr. Cassidy Freitas - A Little Space, Please

Dr. Catherine Al-Meten Meyers - Gentle Rhythms

Dr. Catherine Christy - Dr. Catherine Christy

Dr. Catherine Darley - Be A Skilled Sleeper

Dr. Cecilia Dones - Authentic Interactions

Dr Cecilia Serban - Fibromyalgia: What You're Not Being Told

Dr Cecilia Serban - Health Clarity by Cecilia

Dr Celeste Ross - The Celeste Edit

Dr. Ceren Karacay-Steinwender - Beyond Regulation with Ceren: Insights, Career & MedTech

Dr Chalette Griffin - Dr Chalette Griffin

Dr. Chanequa Walker-Barnes - No Trifling Matter

Dr. Chantrise - Living A Resurrected Life

dr. Charifa Zemouri - Mocrobioloog

Dr Charis Wolf; PhD-c DTCM MSc - Sage from the Mountain

Dr. Charles M. Russo, PhD - Dr. Charles M. Russo - The Critical Thinker

Dr. Charlotte Markey - Body Talk

Dr. Charlotte Meier - Between Realms

Dr Charlotte Proudman - Charlotte Proudman

Dr Charu - Dr Charu

Dr. Cheryl Maddalena, PsyD - WTF Energy Medicine?!

Dr. Chesica Jones - Cup Half Full

Dr. Chi MD - Ask_DrChi

D.R Chibs - Regular Dev

Dr. Chil - What About Brunch? by Dr. Chil

Dr. Chloe West - Born Again, Again by Dr. Chloe West

Dr. Chris Cole - the Language of Innate

Dr Chris Earl - MOL-BIO from Dr Chris Earl

Dr CHRIS FLOWERS MD - A Bunch of Flowers

Dr. Chris Hobbs - Excel Still More

Dr. Chris Jones - Everything Is Rocket Science

Dr. Chris Kacher - CLICK FOR MY BOOK: Truth to Power: The Insane Asylum

Dr Chris Norris - Dr Chris Norris on Substack

Dr Chris Palmer - Dr. Palmer's Substack

Dr Chris Paton - Digital Health Newsletter

Dr Chris R Armstrong - HWOL

Dr. Chris Salierno - Leaving Healthcare

Dr. Chris Wedding - Climate CEOs

Dr. Christie Vanorsdale - Vanorsdale Learning Lab Learning Science RoundUp

Dr. Christin Glorioso, MD PhD - Dr. Christin Glorioso, MD PhD

Dr Christine DiBlasio - Unsilenced, For Good

Dr. Christine Toribio Pitts - The Education Policy Hotlist

Dr. Christopher Cloos - The Protestant Review

Dr Christopher Exley - Dr’s Newsletter

Dr. Christy Bauman - Dr. Christy Bauman

Dr. Christy Lamb - Dr. Christy Lamb

Dr. Chuck Chakrapani - The Stoic Gym

Dr Cindy Solliday - Dr. Cindy's Substack

Dr Claire Davies - Rebel Wisdom for Women Doctors

Dr. Claire Honeycutt🕊️❤️ - ClarifiEd

Dr Claire Plumbly - What About Me?!

Dr Clayton Micallef PhD - Clayton Micallef - Now About Meditation

Dr. Céline Gounder - Underlying Conditions

Dr. Coleman | EDUCATION AUNTIE - Dr. Coleman | EDUCATION AUNTIE

Dr. Colleen Gulick - Dr. Colleen Gulick

Dr. Colleen Huber - The Defeat Of COVID

Dr Conor Brady - Dr Brady Unleashed!

Dr. Corey Babb - Dr. Corey Babb

Dr. Corey Leslie Harris - Dr. Corey Leslie Harris

Dr. Corina Dunlap, ND, MS - Dr. Corina Dunlap ND, MS

Dr. Corinne Erickson - The Skin Pause

Dr. Corinne Menn - Dr. Corinne Menn

Dr. Cornell Verdeja-Woodson - Let's Unpack That!

Dr. Courtney Conley - Walk: Every SOLE Matters

Dr. Courtney Ray - Here's How I Got There

Dr. Craig - Dr. C's Health and Wellness

Dr. Craig Heath - Craig In Appalachia

Dr Craig Heilmann - Dr Craig Heilmann

Dr Craige Golding - Dr Craige Golding

Dr Cristian Ispir - Biblonia

Dr Cristina Leira - Pivot with Dr Leira

Dr Currie Myers - Crime and Society Newsletter

Dr Currie Myers - St Michael's Group

Dr Cynthia Chirwa - Dr Cynthia Chirwa

Dr Cynthia Miller - Inner Evolution

Dr. Cyrus Khambatta, PhD - Dr. Cyrus' Inflammation Reset

Dr. D. Elisabeth Glassco - 400 Years

Dr. Daire Gilmartin - Caring in Connection

Dr. Daire Gilmartin - Grounded Parenting

Dr. Dakotah Tyler - Dakotah Tyler

Dr. Damm | Healthspan Expert - The Healthspan Rebellion

Dr. Dan Kaufmann - GAMEPLAN by Dr. Dan

Dr. Dana Leigh Lyons, DTCM - PERFECT HUNGER

Dr. Dana Moreno - On the Decision Surface

Dr. Daniel Radesca - Donde Habita el Cambio

Dr. Danielle - The Anchor & The Archive

Dr. Danielle Donelson - Danielle’s Newsletter

Dr Danielle Einstein - The Einstein Report

Dr. Danielle Hofer - Letters from the Wilderness with Dr. Danielle

Dr. Danielle Shelov - The Quiet Brain

Dr Danny Tucker - Tucker's OG Update

Dr Dario Emanuele - Dr Dario Emanuele

Dr. Daryl Appleton - An Appleton a Day

Dr. Dave Janvier - Dr. Dave's Substack

Dr. Dave Mulder - Positivity - Passion - Purpose

Dr David Albert Farmer - David Albert Farmer Substack

Dr David Cowan - The American System

Dr David Evans - Language and Identity

Dr David Hilton - METAPHYSICAL HISTORY

Dr. David J. Johns - Dr. David J. Johns

Dr. David M. Livingston - The Space Show-One Giant Leap Foundation

Dr David Musgrove - Life Lessons from History

Dr. David Oualaalou - David's Substack

Dr. David Pedde - Dr. David Pedde

Dr. David Ragland, DBA, MS - FuturePoint Conversations....

Dr. David W. Manner - Worship Evaluation

Dr. Dawn Bulchandani - Delicate Machinery: the humanity beneath it all

Dr. D.C. Harris - Beat Goliath

Dr. Dédé Tetsubayshi - Dr. Dédé

Dr. Deborah D. Jenkins - Dr.’s Substack

Dr. Deborah Hall - Solutions

Dr. Deborah Tillman - Purposed Parenting

Dr Deborah Vinall - Mental Health Musings

Dr. Debra Kouda - Between Here and Benin

Dr. Deepak Natarajan - Dr.’s Substack

Dr. Dennis Long - LINC: Leadership In Chaos

Dr. Desiree Coleman-Fry - Mastering the Pivot

Dr Detra Shon - Waking Up With Jesus - Begin Your Day Rooted in God's Word

Dr. Devaki Lindsey Berkson - Agile Thinking

Dr. Devean R. Owens - Dr. Devean R. Owens

Dr Dhivya Pratheepa - Dr. Dhivya Pratheepa

Dr. Diana Hill - Wise Effort

Dr. Digby James Wren - ASEAN Chair

Dr. Digby James Wren - Belt and Road Capital

Dr. Digby James Wren - Global Polarity

Dr. Digby James Wren - Long Mekong

Dr. Digby James Wren - Small State Diplomacy

Dr. Digby James Wren - The Chair

Dr. Digby James Wren - Young Minds

Dr. Diksha Venugopal - Dr. Diksha Venugopal

dr. diva - Dr. Diva's Digital Diálogos

Dr DJIKEUSSI Eléonore - Dr DJIKEUSSI Eléonore

Dr. Dominic Ng - Brain Health, Decoded

Dr. Domo - Occasionally Feral

Dr Donna Blevins - Self-Talk With Donna

Dr. Doug - Between Sundays

Dr Douglas Sadownick - Psychology for the People with Dr. Douglas Sadownick

Dr. Edith - Dr. Edith

Dr Efosa Uwubamwen - Designing Health

Dr. Eileen Antalek - Dr. Eileen Antalek

Dr Eira Lee - Dr Eira Lee

Dr Ejiroghene Edo-olotu - Dr Ejiroghene Edo-olotu's Substack

Dr. Elana Sztokman - The Roar

Dr Elayne Daniels - Dr’ D's newsletter

Dr Eleanor Pritchard - The Steady Letter

Dr. Elena Belogolovsky - Elena Belogolovsky

Dr. Elif Kus Saillard - elif’s Substack

Dr Elizabeth Dalgarno - Still Not Safe: Dr Dalgarno on Post-Separation Abuse ©

Dr. Elizabeth Fulgaro - Seeking Wholeness Together

Dr. Elizabeth Gish - Lotus & Phoenix

Dr Elizabeth Pursey - Yuck

Dr. Ellen Sharp - Dr. Ellen Sharp

Dr Ellen Welch - Medical Womens Federation

Dr Ellen Welch - Why Can't I See My GP?

Dr. Elsa T. Khwaja - The Qualitative Inquisition

Dr. Elyssa - The Inner Canvas Collective

Dr Emily Burch - Dr Emily Burch's Substack

Dr Emily Elizabeth Hoyle - Can Replicants Read?

Dr Emily Garside - Nerdy Notes

Dr Emily Leeming PhD - Second Brain

Dr. Emily Smith - Friendly Neighbor Epidemiologist

Dr. Emily Stone - Letters from a Therapist

Dr Emma Blake - Dr Emma Blake

Dr Emma Hepburn - The Wellbeing Society

Dr Emma Katz - Decoding Coercive Control with Dr Emma Katz

Dr Șerban Oprea - Dr Șerban Oprea - Medic de Familie

Dr. Erdem OKLAY - Akademik Strateji Platformu

Dr. Eric Lullove - Eric Lullove

Dr. Eric Osansky - Healing Graves' Naturally

Dr. Erica Matluck - Becoming Whole x Dr. Erica Matluck

Dr. Erica Park - Reclaiming Our Health with Dr. Erica Park

Dr. Erica Taylor, MD MBA - Op Notes: Sharp Takes on Healthcare & Leadership

Dr. Erich Breitenmoser - Dr. Erich Breitenmoser

Dr. Erin Attaway - Women's Wisdom with Dr. Erin

Dr. Erin Hayford - Sacred Illness®

Dr. Erin Wheeler - Drop. Fail. Withdraw.

Dr. Ethan Hein - Ethan teaches you music

Dr Ev RAPITI - Dr’s Rapiti's Newsletter

Discover

ExploreGet the appSubstack ReaderTop podcastsTop in cultureTop in food & drinkTop in financeTop in sportsTop in politicsTop in technologyTop in faithTop in businessTopics

Creators

Switch to SubstackGet startedGo paidFor videoFor podcastsFor bloggersFor finance writersFor authorsFor food writersFor local newsFor media foundersSubstack vs. beehiivSubstack vs. Patreon

Company

AboutHelpJobsBlogVulnerability PolicyContactSitemap

Resources

Resource centerGuide to going paidHelp centerCommunity and programsBrand assetsFeaturesBrand Partnerships
Substack is the home for great culture
Download the Substack app on the App StoreGet the Substack app on Google Play
© Substack Inc.PrivacyTermsAccessibilityCollection notice