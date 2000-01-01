Dr Liepollo Pheko - Liepollo Pheko
Dr. Lilliana Bardi - Dr. Bardi’s Substack
Dr. Linda Bluestein, MD - The Bendy Bulletin
Dr. Linda Bosserman - CHOICES by Dr. Linda Bosserman
Dr Linda Friedland - The Gift of Age
Dr. Linda Hackett - Dr. Linda Hackett
Dr. Lindsay Ruiz - human as usual: the blog
Dr. Lisa Belisle - The Bountiful Path
Dr. Lisa Carter-Bawa - Soul to Soul Leadership
Dr Lisa Cherry OBE - Dr Lisa Cherry
Dr. Lisa Folden - Dr.’s Substack
Dr. Lisa Marie Pate - Dr. Lisa Marie Pate
Dr. Lissette Alvarez-Holland - The Owning HER Health™ AfterGlow by Dr. Lisa
Dr Livci - Dr Livcis Institute of Slavic and Soviet Studies
Dr. Louise - Reclaiming Work & Soul
Dr. Louise Rix 👩⚕️ - Clinical Product Thinking
Dr. Luan Vo , D.B.A. - Dr. Luan Vo, D.B.A.
Dr. Luan Vo , D.B.A. - VLKT Hoa Kỳ
Dr. Lubna Abjani - To All The Avoidants I've Loved...
Dr. Lucas Mittelmeier - Healthtech Off The Record
Dr. Lucy McBride - Are You Okay?
Dr. Luis Cano - Beyond the Slide
Dr. Luis González - Dr. Luis González
Dr. Lutz E. Kraushaar - Double Check Doc
Dr. Lyda Kermani - Dr.'s Substack
Dr Lynn R S Genevieve - She Rites - Writer, Druid, Midwife.
Dr. Lynn Robbins - Heartbeat of Care
Dr. M. Brandon Pettke - Funxional Health with Dr. Brandon Pettke
Dr. Mack Jackson Jr - Dr. Mack’s Cyber News Watch
Dr. Mahmoud Ibrahim / ICUBOY - Dr. Mahmoud Ibrahim / ICUBOY
Dr. Majena Mafe - The Oracular Other
Dr. Makhosi - Letters from the Ancestral Collective
Dr. Malasri Chaudhery-Malgeri - The Synergy Dispatch
Dr. Mamobo Ogoro - Dr. Mamobo Ogoro
Dr Manas Chakrabarti - "Out Of Syllabus" by Dr Manas Chakrabarti 😀
Dr. Manuel Mas-Bagà - Sigue empujándote con Manu
Dr. Mara Einstein - Marketing Straight Talk
Dr Marc B Cooper - Elder Wisdom | Dr. Marc Cooper
Dr. Marc Gopin - Changing the Mind
Dr. Marc Sniukas - Make Better Strategy
Dr Marcella Fulco - Yoga4Menopause
Dr. Mardy Grothe - Dr. Mardy's Substack
Dr Margaret Aranda - The Rebel Patient™
Dr. Maria Hetényi - Dreaming Awake with Dr. Maria Hetényi
Dr. Marian Laderoute - HERV-K102 and Pandemic Responses
Dr. Mariana Calleja Ross - The Feel Good Life
Dr. Mariel Buqué - Break the Cycle with Dr. Mariel
Dr Marion Piper - The Wound Is The Work
Dr. Marissa Shupperd - Dr. Marissa Shupperd
Dr. Marizelle | Undiagnosed - Dr. Marizelle
Dr. Mark A. de Wolde - Of Creatures & Covenant
Dr Mark Chern - Midlife Brain Project
Dr. Mark Ettensohn - Dr. Mark Ettensohn
Dr Mark R Leiser - Dr Mark R Leiser
Dr Mark Trozzi MD - Dr Mark Trozzi
Dr. Marlene Hampton - First Light
Dr Martha Deiros Collado - Talking Sense from Dr Martha Psychologist
Dr. Martin Erdmann - Betrachtungen des Hofnarren
Dr. Martin Erdmann - Musings of the Court Jester
Dr. Martin Moore-Ede - THE LIGHT DOCTOR newsletter by Dr. Martin Moore-Ede
Dr Martin Wucher - Puzzle of Health - Family Health
Dr. Mary Claire Haver, MD - Dr. Mary Claire
Dr. Mary Rice- Boothe - Leading-Within
Dr Mary Ruth Hackett - Mary Ruth's Parenting Smarts
Dr. Mary W. McCampbell - The Empathetic Imagination
Dr MaryAnn Ferreux - Dr MaryAnn Ferreux
Dr. Mateus Prata - Não Infarte por Dr. Mateus Prata
Dr. Mathew Maavak - The Eye Opener
Dr. Matt Matteucci L.Ac - Dr.'s Substack
Dr Matteo Preabianca - Italiano Soprano
Dr. Matthew J. Reeves - Talent In Sport
Dr Matthew Parnell - Second Nature with Dr Matthew Parnell
Dr. Matthias Beier - Religion and Society on the Couch with Dr. Matthias Beier
Dr. Max Goldstein - Ask Dr. Max
Dr. Maximilian C. Forte - Disaster X
Dr Maxine Therese (PhD) - Dr Maxine Thérèse’s Substack
Dr. med. Katja Aschenbrenner - Dr. med. Katja Aschenbrenner - Lebendig Lang Leben
Dr. Meenal Agarwal - Uncover Your Eyes With Dr. Meenal
Dr. Megan Anna Neff - Neurodivergent Insights
Dr. Meghna Dassani - Healthy Sleep Revolution
Dr. Melik Peter Khoury - The Modern CEO
Dr. Melisande - Mélisande Writes
Dr. Melissa Kim Corter - The Shadow Psychologist™
Dr. Melody Jasmine - Nourishing Journeys
Dr. Merrilee Fullerton - Dr. Merrilee Fullerton
Dr. Mica | Swiss Army Mum - Swiss Army Mum
Dr. Micaela | Girl, Same! - Dr. Micaela | Girl, Same!
Dr. Michael Chivers - Absolute: The Art and Science of Human Performance
Dr. Michael Goldstein - The Goldstein Substack
Dr Michael Liffman AM - Beyond The Faultlines
Dr. Michael McAlister - Singularity & Separation
Dr. Michael Meneghini - The Incision Point
Dr. Michael Napier PhD - Biblical Fatherhood Initiative | Dr. Michael Napier
Dr Michael Sikorav - Psychiatrie Internationale
Dr Michael Sikorav - The French Psychiatrist
Dr. Michael Zechmann-Khreis - Dr. Michael Zechmann-Khreis
Dr. Michaela Greiler - Awesome Code Reviews
Dr Michela Sibilia - Oltre l'Estetica
Dr Michele Fresiello - Dr Michele Fresiello
Dr. Michele Viana Phd - Dr. Michele Viana Phd
Dr. Michelle Frank - Her Health Story
Dr. Michelle Majors - Michelle Majors
Dr. Michelle Manu - Dr. Kumu Michelle Manu
Dr. Michelle Martin - Dr. Michelle Martin
Dr Michelle Wong - Lab Muffin Beauty Science Updates
Dr. Micki Pistorius - Dr. Micki Pistorius
Dr. Mihail Pautov - Update de sănătate cu Dr. Mihail
Dr. Mike Evans - Evans Health Lab
Dr Mike Hunter - Mike’s Substack
Dr Mike Yeadon - Dr Mike Yeadon
Dr Milan Milanović - Tech World With Milan Newsletter
Dr. Mindy Nettifee - IN THE RIVER OF WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW
Dr. Mindy Pelz - Live Like a Girl with Dr. Mindy Pelz
Dr Mircea Zloteanu - Figuring Stuff Out - Dr Mircea Zloteanu
Dr. Mirela Cernaianu - The Hormone Therapy Advocate
Dr. Miriam ('Mira') Lindner - Democratic Psychology
Dr. Mitra Ray - The Elder's Evolution
Dr Mitsch - Notes from the Shadowlands
Dr. Mohamed Abdou مُحَمَّد - End Times
Dr Mona Patel - She Stops Repeating
Dr. Monica Aggarwal - Life and Longevity with Dr. Monica Aggarwal
Dr Monica Mody - Monica Mody :: Jijivisha
Dr. Monica P. Band - Practice Forward
Dr. Monica P. Band - The Quietly Complex
Dr. Monzo - After the Hour of Decision
Dr. Moses Lim - Walking Right with Dr. Moses
Dr. Murat Saban - Murat Saban, PhD
Dr. Nadine Webering - Dr. Nadine Webering
Dr. Nafeesah Allen - Africa on the Go
Dr. Nafeesah Allen - Dr. Nafeesah Allen’s Substack
Dr. Nagham Abu Halima - Inside Gaza: The Pal Humanity Journal
Dr Nancy Buck - Growing Good Family & Mental Health
Dr Naomi Fisher - Let's Talk Neurosense: the psychology of neurodiversity
Dr Naomi Truan - Language, Unbothered
Dr Naomi Wolf - Best of DailyClout
Dr Naomi Wolf - Geneva Bible Readings by Naomi Wolf
Dr Naomi Wolf - Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
Dr Natalie Hutchins - The Woman's Handbook
Dr Natazia zu Stolberg - Well Being
Dr. Nathan Jacobs - Theological Letters
Dr. Nathan Parker - Dr. Nathan Parker
Dr. Neil A Mence - Dr. Neil A Mence
Dr Nell Darby - Secret Sleuths
Dr. Ngozi Oyidia Eke - Dr. Ngozi Oyidia Eke
Dr Nia D Thomas - Knowing Self-Aware Leadership
Dr Niamh Lynch - Dr Niamh Lynch
Dr. Nicholas Corrin - Dr. Nicholas Corrin's Newsletter
Dr. Nicholas Serio - Applied Baseball Science
Dr. Nicola Jane Boyd - Matters of Perspective
Dr Nicola streeten - YIELD graphic novel process and philosophical reflection
Dr Nicola Tallis - History that Sparkles
Dr. Nicolas Verhoeven, PhD - Nicolas’s Substack
Dr. Nicole LePera - Dr. Nicole LePera
Dr. Nicole Mendoza - Beyond the Veil: Exploring Reality's Edges
Dr. Nicole Ohebshalom - Driven. Fully You. Deeply Loved.
Dr. Nicole Pertillar 🔴 - The Pause for Solos
Dr Nilimesh Halder - Data Analytics Corner: The In-depth Case Studies
Dr. Nina Bürklin - MEANING + More®
Dr. Nita Rollins - Sensuous Agent
Dr. Niyati - Maitri: Empowerment, Reinvention, and Post-Traumatic Growth
Dr. Noah Laracy - Dangerous Living
Dr. Nomasonto Ntsele - The Sacred Return Journal
Dr. Noor A Jahangir - Musalmantasy
Dr. Noosha - Dr. Noosha ♡ ANS Healing Collective
Dr Nour El Iman - La Clinique de l'Âme
Dr. Nwanne - Letters from the Stoic Era
Dr Nyjon Eccles - Dr Nyjon Eccles
Dr. Ogi Ogas - The Dark Gift: An Invitation to Explore Quintessentialism
Dr. Okey K. Enyia - Where Purpose Meets Policy with Dr. Enyia
Dr Olivia Fisher - The Trauma-informed Leader
Dr Onyx MD PhD - The GLP-1 Weekly Meal & Exercise Guide by Dr Onyx MD PhD
Dr Onyx MD PhD - The Longevity Digest by Dr Onyx MD PhD
Dr. Owen Anderson - Dr.A’s Substack
Dr Oz Mansoor - Data and Musings on Health in Tairāwhiti
Dr. Ozan Yekta - Dr. Ozan Yekta
Dr Paddy Barrett - Dr Paddy Barrett
Dr Pal Manickam - Dr Pal's NewME Newsletter
Dr. Pamela Dragos - Dr. Dragos' Holistic Pet Health Hub
Dr Pamela Jolly - Dr. Pamela Jolly
Dr. Pamela Purser - Healing Secrets
Dr. Parva Chhantyal - The Green Solutions
Dr Pascal Vrticka (PhD) - Attachment Science with Dr Pascal Vrticka
Dr. Patrick Coles - Patrick’s Substack
Dr. Patty Gently - Dr. Patty Gently
Dr. Paul Alexander - Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America
Dr. Paul D. Fitzgerald - Dr. Paul D. FItzgerald
Dr Paul Laursen - Coaching Professor with Dr. Paul Laursen
Dr. Paul Maione - Transformational Inquiry
Dr Paul Oosterhuis - Paul’s Newsletter
Dr Paul Stott - I Intend to Escape..... and Come Back
Dr. Paul Thomas MD - Kids First 4 Ever: Dr Paul and DeeDee
Dr. Paul Wilhelm - Advanced Rediscovery
Dr. Paul Zeitz - Dr. Paul Zeitz’s Substack
Dr Pedram Shojai - The Urban Monk
Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin - Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators
Dr. Peter Grinspoon - Grinspoon on Drugs
Dr Philip McMillan - Long Covid Analysed
Dr Philip McMillan - Vejon COVID-19 Review
Dr Philippa Hardman - Dr Phil's Learning Futures Digest
Dr Philippa Hardman - Dr Phil's Learning Research Digest
Dr Philippa Hardman - Dr Phil's Newsletter
Dr. Phiona Gitsham - ALCHEMYSTIC DELIQUESCENCE
Dr Piers Robinson - Piers Robinson's Substack
Dr Pippa - Pippa's Pen & Podcast
Dr PlasmaNerd 🌏 🛰️ - Wonderings
Dr Pooja Laddha - Dr Pooja Laddha
Dr Poonam Desai - Longevity Newsletter by Dr. Poonam Desai
Dr. Pozzulo - Reading for Well-Being with Dr. Pozzulo
Dr Prashant Kariya - Dr Prashant Kariya
Dr. Prashanth Parameswaran - ASEAN Wonk
Dr. Pravi Devineni - AI Briefing Room
Dr Priyanka Upadhyai - Things I Shouldn't Say
Dr. Punam Rana, MD MSc - The Lemon Tree 🍋
Dr. R Squared - Reflecting on There's Treasure Inside
Dr Rachel Claire Morris - Five By Five Times
Dr Rachel David - The mind–body adventure
Dr Rachel Knightley - InkCouragement: Creative Confidence with Dr Rachel Knightley
Dr. Rachel Laryea - Black Capitalists Newsletter
Dr. Rajesh Talpade - Dr. Rajesh Talpade
Dr. Ralph La Guardia - Medical Underground
Dr. Rami Koujah - The Great Books of Islam
Dr. Rana - Sorted Mind with Dr. Rana
DR. RAYMOND BURKHART - I Am Doc Burkhart
Dr Rebecca Levy - Between The Stirrups
Dr. Rebecca Marks - The Culture Dump
Dr. Rebecca Pellam - Dr. Rebecca Pellam
Dr. Reem Alattas - The AI Executive
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich - Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Dr. Renée Lertzman - Becoming Guides: New Rules for Changing the World
Dr Reza John Vedadi - Dr’s Substack
Dr. Rezhna Kurdi - Dr. Rezhna Mohammed
Dr. Rhea Kotecha - Dr. Rhea Kotecha
Dr. Rich Rollins - Dr. Rich Rollins
Dr. Richard Berry - Strategic Horizons
Dr Richard Louis Miller - Mind Body Memo
Dr. Rick Hanson - Ask Dr. Rick
Dr. Rick Marks - RelateWell and Dr. Rick's Substack
Dr. Rita Louise - Dr. Rita Louise
Dr. Rob Ramseyer - Impactful Coaching Project
Dr. Robert Castellano - Dr. Robert Castellano's Semiconductor Deep Dive Newsletter
Dr. Robert Castellano - Dr. Robert Castellano’s The Market Pulse
Dr Robert Lyman MBE - The War Room
Dr Robert M Centor - AI takes on medical issues
Dr. Robert Priebe, MCIP, RPP - Parks Are Like Icebergs
Dr. Robert W. Malone - Malone News
Dr. Roberto Pagani - Dr. Roberto Pagani
Dr. Robin B. Dilley - Step Into Story by Dr. Robin B. Dilley
Dr. Robin J. Hayes - ROOF Razers
Dr. Robin Santiago - Hineni: One Voice, Standing up
Dr. Rockmore - Dr Rockmore’s ViZionary HoriZons
Dr. Rodney King ('Coach') - Search for Sophia
Dr. Roger A. Hendrix - Roger’s Substack
Dr. Roger McFillin - Radically Genuine
Dr. Roland J Hill - Dr. Roland J Hill
Dr. Ron Campbell PsyD, ThD. - Dr. Ron Campbell's Substack
Dr. Rose, ND, MS, CTN - Dr. Rose, ND, MS, CTN
Dr Rosie Gilderthorp - Know Your Mind with Dr Rosie Gilderthorp
Dr Ruby Campbell - Those Who Decide
Dr Ruchi Sinha - Psychology at Work
Dr. Rukevwe Odjimogho, M.D. - THE LEADERSHIP ARCHITECT
Dr. Russell Van Maele, DO - Dr. Russell Van Maele, DO
Dr. Ruth M. Gibson - Geopolitics and Humanity Dispatch
Dr. Ryan Maue - Weather Trader
Dr. Ryan Truchelut - WeatherTiger's Hurricane Watch
Dr S J Nana - Dr. Nana's Healthy Habits Update
Dr. Sabair Lee - Sabair Necessity
Dr. Sabba Quidwai - Designing Schools
Dr Sadina Osmanović - Dr Sadina Osmanović
Dr. Salim A. MOHAMEDNOUR - Dr. Salim A. MOHAMEDNOUR
Dr Sally Bramley - True Health | Integral Medicine
Dr. Sam Goldstein - Dr. Goldstein - The Resilient Mindset
Dr. Sam Madeira - DrMadSam's Health Zine + Podcast