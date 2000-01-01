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Sitemap - Authors (dr - dr )

Dr Liepollo Pheko - Liepollo Pheko

Dr. Lilliana Bardi - Dr. Bardi’s Substack

Dr Lily Dunn - And a Dog

Dr. Linda Bluestein, MD - The Bendy Bulletin

Dr. Linda Bosserman - CHOICES by Dr. Linda Bosserman

Dr Linda Friedland - The Gift of Age

Dr. Linda Hackett - Dr. Linda Hackett

Dr. Lindsay Ruiz - human as usual: the blog

Dr. Linh - Return To Yin

Dr. Lisa Belisle - The Bountiful Path

Dr. Lisa Carter-Bawa - Soul to Soul Leadership

Dr Lisa Cherry OBE - Dr Lisa Cherry

Dr. Lisa Folden - Dr.’s Substack

Dr. Lisa Marie Pate - Dr. Lisa Marie Pate

Dr. Lissette Alvarez-Holland - The Owning HER Health™ AfterGlow by Dr. Lisa

Dr Livci - Dr Livcis Institute of Slavic and Soviet Studies

Dr. Louise - Reclaiming Work & Soul

Dr. Louise Rix 👩‍⚕️ - Clinical Product Thinking

Dr. Luan Vo , D.B.A. - Dr. Luan Vo, D.B.A.

Dr. Luan Vo , D.B.A. - VLKT Hoa Kỳ

Dr. Lubna Abjani - To All The Avoidants I've Loved...

Dr. Lucas Mittelmeier - Healthtech Off The Record

Dr. Lucy McBride - Are You Okay?

Dr. Luis Cano - Beyond the Slide

Dr. Luis González - Dr. Luis González

Dr. Lutz E. Kraushaar - Double Check Doc

Dr. Lyda Kermani - Dr.'s Substack

Dr Lynn R S Genevieve - She Rites - Writer, Druid, Midwife.

Dr. Lynn Robbins - Heartbeat of Care

Dr. M. Brandon Pettke - Funxional Health with Dr. Brandon Pettke

Dr. Mack Jackson Jr - Dr. Mack’s Cyber News Watch

Dr. Mahmoud Ibrahim / ICUBOY - Dr. Mahmoud Ibrahim / ICUBOY

Dr. Majena Mafe - The Oracular Other

Dr. Makhosi - Letters from the Ancestral Collective

Dr. Malasri Chaudhery-Malgeri - The Synergy Dispatch

Dr. Mamobo Ogoro - Dr. Mamobo Ogoro

Dr Manas Chakrabarti - "Out Of Syllabus" by Dr Manas Chakrabarti 😀

Dr. Manne - Remain in Him

Dr. Manuel Mas-Bagà - Sigue empujándote con Manu

Dr. Mara Einstein - Marketing Straight Talk

Dr Marc B Cooper - Elder Wisdom | Dr. Marc Cooper

Dr. Marc Gopin - Changing the Mind

Dr. Marc Sniukas - Make Better Strategy

Dr Marcella Fulco - Yoga4Menopause

Dr. Mardy Grothe - Dr. Mardy's Substack

Dr Margaret Aranda - The Rebel Patient™

Dr. Maria Hetényi - Dreaming Awake with Dr. Maria Hetényi

Dr. Marian Laderoute - HERV-K102 and Pandemic Responses

Dr. Mariana Calleja Ross - The Feel Good Life

Dr Marie Drago - Marie Drago

Dr. Mariel Buqué - Break the Cycle with Dr. Mariel

Dr Marion Piper - The Wound Is The Work

Dr Marisa G Franco - Attached

Dr. Marissa Shupperd - Dr. Marissa Shupperd

Dr. Marizelle | Undiagnosed - Dr. Marizelle

Dr. Mark A. de Wolde - Of Creatures & Covenant

Dr Mark Chern - Midlife Brain Project

Dr. Mark Ettensohn - Dr. Mark Ettensohn

Dr Mark R Leiser - Dr Mark R Leiser

Dr Mark Trozzi MD - Dr Mark Trozzi

Dr. Marlene Hampton - First Light

Dr Martha Deiros Collado - Talking Sense from Dr Martha Psychologist

Dr. Martin Erdmann - Betrachtungen des Hofnarren

Dr. Martin Erdmann - Musings of the Court Jester

Dr. Martin Moore-Ede - THE LIGHT DOCTOR newsletter by Dr. Martin Moore-Ede

Dr Martin Wucher - Puzzle of Health - Family Health

Dr. Mary Claire Haver, MD - Dr. Mary Claire

Dr. Mary Rice- Boothe - Leading-Within

Dr Mary Ruth Hackett - Mary Ruth's Parenting Smarts

Dr. Mary W. McCampbell - The Empathetic Imagination

Dr MaryAnn Ferreux - Dr MaryAnn Ferreux

Dr. Mateus Prata - Não Infarte por Dr. Mateus Prata

Dr. Mathew Maavak - The Eye Opener

Dr. Matt - Dr. Matt

Dr. Matt Matteucci L.Ac - Dr.'s Substack

Dr Matteo Preabianca - Italiano Soprano

Dr. Matthew J. Reeves - Talent In Sport

Dr Matthew Parnell - Second Nature with Dr Matthew Parnell

Dr. Matthias Beier - Religion and Society on the Couch with Dr. Matthias Beier

Dr. Max Goldstein - Ask Dr. Max

Dr. Maximilian C. Forte - Disaster X

Dr Maxine Therese (PhD) - Dr Maxine Thérèse’s Substack

Dr. med. Katja Aschenbrenner - Dr. med. Katja Aschenbrenner - Lebendig Lang Leben

Dr. Meenal Agarwal - Uncover Your Eyes With Dr. Meenal

Dr. Megan Anna Neff - Neurodivergent Insights

Dr. Meghna Dassani - Healthy Sleep Revolution

Dr. Melik Peter Khoury - The Modern CEO

Dr. Melisande - Mélisande Writes

Dr. Melissa Kim Corter - The Shadow Psychologist™

Dr. Melody Jasmine - Nourishing Journeys

Dr. Merrilee Fullerton - Dr. Merrilee Fullerton

Dr. Mica | Swiss Army Mum - Swiss Army Mum

Dr. Micaela | Girl, Same! - Dr. Micaela | Girl, Same!

Dr. Michael Chivers - Absolute: The Art and Science of Human Performance

Dr. Michael Goldstein - The Goldstein Substack

Dr Michael Liffman AM - Beyond The Faultlines

Dr. Michael McAlister - Singularity & Separation

Dr. Michael Meneghini - The Incision Point

Dr. Michael Napier PhD - Biblical Fatherhood Initiative | Dr. Michael Napier

Dr Michael Sikorav - Psychiatrie Internationale

Dr Michael Sikorav - The French Psychiatrist

Dr. Michael Zechmann-Khreis - Dr. Michael Zechmann-Khreis

Dr. Michaela Greiler - Awesome Code Reviews

Dr Michela Sibilia - Oltre l'Estetica

Dr Michele Fresiello - Dr Michele Fresiello

Dr. Michele Viana Phd - Dr. Michele Viana Phd

Dr. Michelle Frank - Her Health Story

Dr. Michelle Majors - Michelle Majors

Dr. Michelle Manu - Dr. Kumu Michelle Manu

Dr. Michelle Martin - Dr. Michelle Martin

Dr Michelle Wong - Lab Muffin Beauty Science Updates

Dr. Micki Pistorius - Dr. Micki Pistorius

Dr. Mihail Pautov - Update de sănătate cu Dr. Mihail

Dr. Mike Evans - Evans Health Lab

Dr Mike Hunter - Mike’s Substack

Dr Mike Yeadon - Dr Mike Yeadon

Dr Milan Milanović - Tech World With Milan Newsletter

Dr. Mindy Nettifee - IN THE RIVER OF WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW

Dr. Mindy Pelz - Live Like a Girl with Dr. Mindy Pelz

Dr Mircea Zloteanu - Figuring Stuff Out - Dr Mircea Zloteanu

Dr. Mirela Cernaianu - The Hormone Therapy Advocate

Dr. Miriam ('Mira') Lindner - Democratic Psychology

Dr. Miro Bada - Peak Protocol

Dr. Mitra Ray - The Elder's Evolution

Dr Mitsch - Notes from the Shadowlands

Dr. Mo - Dr. Mo’s Substack

Dr. Mohamed Abdou مُحَمَّد - End Times

Dr Mona Patel - She Stops Repeating

Dr. Monica Aggarwal - Life and Longevity with Dr. Monica Aggarwal

Dr Monica Mody - Monica Mody :: Jijivisha

Dr. Monica P. Band - Practice Forward

Dr. Monica P. Band - The Quietly Complex

Dr. Monzo - After the Hour of Decision

Dr. Moses Lim - Walking Right with Dr. Moses

Dr. Murat Saban - Murat Saban, PhD

Dr. Nadine Webering - Dr. Nadine Webering

Dr. Nafeesah Allen - Africa on the Go

Dr. Nafeesah Allen - Dr. Nafeesah Allen’s Substack

Dr. Nagham Abu Halima - Inside Gaza: The Pal Humanity Journal

Dr Naman Agrawal - EM:Charcha

Dr Nancy Buck - Growing Good Family & Mental Health

Dr Naomi Fisher - Let's Talk Neurosense: the psychology of neurodiversity

Dr Naomi Fisher - Think Again

Dr Naomi Truan - Language, Unbothered

Dr Naomi Wolf - Best of DailyClout

Dr Naomi Wolf - Geneva Bible Readings by Naomi Wolf

Dr Naomi Wolf - Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf

Dr Natalie Hutchins - The Woman's Handbook

Dr Natazia zu Stolberg - Well Being

Dr. Nathan Jacobs - Theological Letters

Dr. Nathan Parker - Dr. Nathan Parker

Dr. Neil A Mence - Dr. Neil A Mence

Dr Nell Darby - Secret Sleuths

Dr. Ngozi Oyidia Eke - Dr. Ngozi Oyidia Eke

Dr Nia D Thomas - Knowing Self-Aware Leadership

Dr Niamh Lynch - Dr Niamh Lynch

Dr. Nicholas Corrin - Dr. Nicholas Corrin's Newsletter

Dr. Nicholas Serio - Applied Baseball Science

Dr. Nicola Jane Boyd - Matters of Perspective

Dr Nicola streeten - YIELD graphic novel process and philosophical reflection

Dr Nicola Tallis - History that Sparkles

Dr. Nicolas Verhoeven, PhD - Nicolas’s Substack

Dr. Nicole LePera - Dr. Nicole LePera

Dr. Nicole Mendoza - Beyond the Veil: Exploring Reality's Edges

Dr. Nicole Ohebshalom - Driven. Fully You. Deeply Loved.

Dr. Nicole Pertillar 🔴 - The Pause for Solos

Dr Nilimesh Halder - Data Analytics Corner: The In-depth Case Studies

Dr. Nina Bürklin - MEANING + More®

Dr. Nita Rollins - Sensuous Agent

Dr. Niyati - Maitri: Empowerment, Reinvention, and Post-Traumatic Growth

Dr. Noah Laracy - Dangerous Living

Dr. Nomasonto Ntsele - The Sacred Return Journal

Dr. Noor A Jahangir - Musalmantasy

Dr. Noosha - Dr. Noosha ♡ ANS Healing Collective

Dr Nour El Iman - La Clinique de l'Âme

Dr. Nwanne - Letters from the Stoic Era

Dr Nyjon Eccles - Dr Nyjon Eccles

Dr. Ogi Ogas - The Dark Gift: An Invitation to Explore Quintessentialism

Dr. Okey K. Enyia - Where Purpose Meets Policy with Dr. Enyia

Dr Olivia Fisher - The Trauma-informed Leader

Dr Onyiibekeh - Dr Onyiibekeh

Dr Onyx MD PhD - The GLP-1 Weekly Meal & Exercise Guide by Dr Onyx MD PhD

Dr Onyx MD PhD - The Longevity Digest by Dr Onyx MD PhD

Dr. Owen Anderson - Dr.A’s Substack

Dr Oz Mansoor - Data and Musings on Health in Tairāwhiti

Dr. Ozan Yekta - Dr. Ozan Yekta

Dr Paddy Barrett - Dr Paddy Barrett

Dr Pal Manickam - Dr Pal's NewME Newsletter

Dr. Pamela Dragos - Dr. Dragos' Holistic Pet Health Hub

Dr Pamela Jolly - Dr. Pamela Jolly

Dr. Pamela Purser - Healing Secrets

Dr. Parva Chhantyal - The Green Solutions

Dr Pascal Vrticka (PhD) - Attachment Science with Dr Pascal Vrticka

Dr. Patrick Coles - Patrick’s Substack

Dr. Patty Gently - Dr. Patty Gently

Dr. Paul - Dr. Paul

Dr. Paul Alexander - Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Dr. Paul D. Fitzgerald - Dr. Paul D. FItzgerald

Dr Paul Laursen - Coaching Professor with Dr. Paul Laursen

Dr. Paul Maione - Transformational Inquiry

Dr Paul Oosterhuis - Paul’s Newsletter

Dr Paul Stott - I Intend to Escape..... and Come Back

Dr. Paul Thomas MD - Kids First 4 Ever: Dr Paul and DeeDee

Dr. Paul Wilhelm - Advanced Rediscovery

Dr. Paul Zeitz - Dr. Paul Zeitz’s Substack

Dr Pedram Shojai - The Urban Monk

Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin - Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators

Dr. Peter Grinspoon - Grinspoon on Drugs

Dr Philip McMillan - Long Covid Analysed

Dr Philip McMillan - Vejon COVID-19 Review

Dr Philippa Hardman - Dr Phil's Learning Futures Digest

Dr Philippa Hardman - Dr Phil's Learning Research Digest

Dr Philippa Hardman - Dr Phil's Newsletter

Dr. Phiona Gitsham - ALCHEMYSTIC DELIQUESCENCE

Dr Piers Robinson - Piers Robinson's Substack

Dr Pippa - Pippa's Pen & Podcast

Dr PlasmaNerd 🌏 🛰️ - Wonderings

Dr Pooja Laddha - Dr Pooja Laddha

Dr Poonam Desai - Longevity Newsletter by Dr. Poonam Desai

Dr. Pozzulo - Reading for Well-Being with Dr. Pozzulo

Dr Prashant Kariya - Dr Prashant Kariya

Dr. Prashanth Parameswaran - ASEAN Wonk

Dr. Pravi Devineni - AI Briefing Room

Dr Priya Raj - Think Soup

Dr Priyanka Upadhyai - Things I Shouldn't Say

Dr. Psych Mom - Dr. Psych Mom

Dr. Punam Rana, MD MSc - The Lemon Tree 🍋

Dr Pyal - Dr Pyal

Dr. Quinn - Dr. Kari Q

Dr. R Squared - Reflecting on There's Treasure Inside

Dr Rachel Claire Morris - Five By Five Times

Dr Rachel David - The mind–body adventure

Dr Rachel Knightley - InkCouragement: Creative Confidence with Dr Rachel Knightley

Dr. Rachel Laryea - Black Capitalists Newsletter

Dr Rachel Taylor - Dr Rachel

Dr. Rae - Dr. Truthfinder

Dr. Rajesh Talpade - Dr. Rajesh Talpade

Dr. Rak - RAK ON

Dr. Ralph La Guardia - Medical Underground

Dr. Rami Koujah - The Great Books of Islam

Dr. Rana - Sorted Mind with Dr. Rana

DR. RAYMOND BURKHART - I Am Doc Burkhart

Dr Rebecca Levy - Between The Stirrups

Dr. Rebecca Marks - The Culture Dump

Dr. Rebecca Pellam - Dr. Rebecca Pellam

Dr. Reem Alattas - The AI Executive

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich - Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Dr. Renée Lertzman - Becoming Guides: New Rules for Changing the World

Dr. Resa - Dr. Resa

Dr Reza John Vedadi - Dr’s Substack

Dr. Rezhna Kurdi - Dr. Rezhna Mohammed

Dr. Rhea Kotecha - Dr. Rhea Kotecha

Dr. Rich Rollins - Dr. Rich Rollins

Dr. Richard Berry - Strategic Horizons

Dr Richard Louis Miller - Mind Body Memo

Dr. Rick Hanson - Ask Dr. Rick

Dr. Rick Marks - RelateWell and Dr. Rick's Substack

Dr. Rita - The Mindful Mentor

Dr. Rita Louise - Dr. Rita Louise

Dr. Rob Campbell - The Busker

Dr. Rob Ramseyer - Impactful Coaching Project

Dr. Robert Castellano - Dr. Robert Castellano's Semiconductor Deep Dive Newsletter

Dr. Robert Castellano - Dr. Robert Castellano’s The Market Pulse

Dr Robert Lyman MBE - The War Room

Dr Robert M Centor - AI takes on medical issues

Dr. Robert Priebe, MCIP, RPP - Parks Are Like Icebergs

Dr. Robert W. Malone - Malone News

Dr. Roberto Pagani - Dr. Roberto Pagani

Dr. Robin B. Dilley - Step Into Story by Dr. Robin B. Dilley

Dr. Robin J. Hayes - ROOF Razers

Dr. Robin Santiago - Hineni: One Voice, Standing up

Dr. Rockmore - Dr Rockmore’s ViZionary HoriZons

Dr. Rod - Dr. Rod

Dr. Rodney King ('Coach') - Search for Sophia

Dr. Roger A. Hendrix - Roger’s Substack

Dr. Roger McFillin - Radically Genuine

Dr. Roland J Hill - Dr. Roland J Hill

Dr RollerGator PhD - WHAT

Dr. Ron Campbell PsyD, ThD. - Dr. Ron Campbell's Substack

Dr. Rose, ND, MS, CTN - Dr. Rose, ND, MS, CTN

Dr Rosie Gilderthorp - Know Your Mind with Dr Rosie Gilderthorp

Dr Ruby Campbell - Those Who Decide

Dr Ruchi Sinha - Psychology at Work

Dr. Rukevwe Odjimogho, M.D. - THE LEADERSHIP ARCHITECT

Dr. Russell Van Maele, DO - Dr. Russell Van Maele, DO

Dr. Ruth M. Gibson - Geopolitics and Humanity Dispatch

Dr. Ryan Maue - Weather Trader

Dr. Ryan Truchelut - WeatherTiger's Hurricane Watch

Dr S J Nana - Dr. Nana's Healthy Habits Update

Dr. Sabair Lee - Sabair Necessity

Dr. Sabba Quidwai - Designing Schools

Dr. Sabine Seymour - Re. punk

Dr Sadina Osmanović - Dr Sadina Osmanović

Dr. Salim A. MOHAMEDNOUR - Dr. Salim A. MOHAMEDNOUR

Dr Sally Bramley - True Health | Integral Medicine

Dr Sam Bailey - Dr Sam Bailey

Dr. Sam Goldstein - Dr. Goldstein - The Resilient Mindset

Dr Sam Illingworth - Slow AI

Dr. Sam Madeira - DrMadSam's Health Zine + Podcast

Dr Sam Sterling - G'Day Operator

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