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Sitemap - Authors (ele - eli)

Elena Meets the Author - Elena Meets the Author

Elena Mia - WELL by Elena

Elena Mostovova - Art for Breakfast

Elena Mota - Elena’s Journal

Elena Nisonoff - hot chip 🤖

Elena Okhonko - Elena Okhonko

Elena Onyx-Melanson🪕🖤 - Elena Onyx-Melanson🪕🖤

Elena Panciera - Geografie emotive

Elena Panciera - storie dal margine

Elena Powell - Elena Powell

Elena Ribaudo - Italian Inspirations

Elena Rius - Lectores curiosos por Elena Rius

Elena Rogers - This is grief

Elena Rose - Elena Rose

ELENA ROSE BESSER - THE CLEAN PLATE CLUB

Elena Rossi - Elena Rossi Substack

Elena Sergova - Fragmeant

Elena Stefani - Elena Stefani

Elena Tosato - Sillabe

Elena Trueba - Unholy Alliances by Elena Trueba

Elena Verna - Elena's Growth Scoop

Elena Winell - Elena Winell's Substack

Elena Zanotti - Field Notes on Healing

Elena Zubi - Life & Numbers by Elena Zubi

elenagea - ahí está, eso es

ElenaHG - Vivir con intención

elena's poems - elena's poems

Eleni - Little Greek Post

Eleni Anna-Sophia - Soul Transmissions~From the Inner Sanctum

Eleni Rizopoulou - the Glorious Fail

Eleni Saltas - eleni's eats

Elenina - Les carnets d'une expat'

Eleodoro Ventocilla. - Eleodoro Ventocilla.

Eleonoora Riihinen - Eleonoora Riihinen

Eleonora - Ancient Greek Geek

eleonora - The AntiHeroes' Club

Eleonora Aldea Pardo - Los DM de la Nori

Eleonora C. Caruso - il Carusello

Eleonora Diez Posterivo - Diario de una Naturalista | Cartas

Eleonora Gionchi - La Pausa

Eleonora Reggiori - Antiterra

Eleonora Sacco - Pain de Route

Eleonora Teplinsky, MD - Dr. Teplinsky's Substack

Eleonora Tricarico - DISAPPUNTI

Eleonore Condo - Picnic Style

Eleonore Dresch - Eleonore's Whisper

Eleonore Toulin - Eleonore Toulin

Eleri Connick - Musings and Traces of Life

Eleri Thomas - thinking things through

Elettra - Elettra

Elevate - Elevate

Elevate Mentoring - Elevaters 2026 Season 10 Substack

Elevate Toddler Play - Elevate Toddler Play

Elevate Utah - Elevate Utah

Elevated Classics - Elevated Classics

Elevated Lens - Elevated Lens

Elevated Path - Elevated Path

ElevateRARE - ElevateRARE's Substack

מעלית הבינה - Elevate your AI

Eleven_Demands - Eleven Demands

elevenify - elevenify

e.l.f. Beauty - Zero Distance with e.l.f. Beauty

elfi''🍸🪩🪭 - elfi''🍸🪩🪭

Elfie Tromp - Het warme bloed - brieven van Elfie Tromp

Elfin Waters - Italy's Coffee Secrets

Elfy Jareth - Elfy Jareth

Elga Figueira - Substack de Elga

elgallosalvaje - riding with the poet

Elgar Weijtmans - Unfiltered Bits

Elham Fund - Elham Fund: Stories from Gaza

Elham Sarikhani - Elham Sarikhani

Elham's Market Microstructure - Elham's Market Microstructure

Eli - About the Farm

eli - Constantly Hating

Eli - Digital Skills to Income

eli - eli

Eli Albrecht - Albrecht's M&A Mondays

Eli Brueggemann - Eli Brueggemann

Eli Bucksbaum - Studio MAXIMA

Eli Burnstein - Oozeletter

Eli Clifton - Eli Clifton

Eli Cornago - Proyecto prueba

Eli Davies - Eli's Substack

Eli Dukes - Verticalized: The Newsletter for Industry Disruption

eli eli - the scholar

Eli Feldman - Elided Opinions

Eli Gold - Eli’s Substack

Eli Grober - Here's Something

Eli Halliwell - Soapless

Eli Jaxon-Bear - Eli’s Substack

Eli Josefsohn - Escape to Fiction

Eli Kowaz - The Middle Ground

Eli Lifland - AI Futures Research Notes

Eli Mazour - Voice of IP

Eli Merritt - American Commonwealth

Eli Miller - Ghost Runner

Eli of Bear Ridge Tarot - Wanderings at Bear Ridge

Eli Ramos - Eli Ramos

Eli Rubin - Chabad Revisited

Eli S. - Pragmatic Thinking

Eli Sachse - Queer Enough

Eli Schwartz - The Future of SEO & AEO by Eli Schwartz

Eli Stark-Elster - Unpublishable Papers

Eli Steele - Man of Steele’s Substack

Eli Susman, PhD - The Micro Memo

Eli Tareq El Bechelany-Lynch - Slow Syrup

Eli Vieira - Xibolete

Eli Vorbeste - Eli Vorbeste

Eli Wachs - The Philosophical Founder

Eli Weiss - Eli’s Newsletter

eli yetter-bowman - ethereal films

eli5defi - eli5defi’s Substack

Elia Ayoub - Hauntologies by Elia Ayoub

Elia Bidut - InFatti

Elia Bonci - Mostruoso a chi?

Elia Kabanov - hypertextual.org

Elia Malika | Cotidiane - Lettres de la joie

Elia Saikaly - Elia Saikaly

Elian Facundo Yorlano - Elian Facundo Yorlano

Elian Vale of Aven - The Art of Freedom

Eliana Du - eliana's explorations

Eliana Jordan - Eliana’s Substack

Eliana Luna - La Bitácora

Eliana Riva - ADALAH- Questioni mediorientali

Eliana Smith - She Dwells

Eliana Summer-Galai - Impact Funding

Eliane Tang - Comprendre l'Acupuncture

Elianna Yolkut - The Sparks and Shadows: Unfolding Torah

Eliant - Eliant’s Exploits

Elias - The Med Times

Elias | Go Unpacked - Go Unpacked

Elias | Ingeniero Consciente - El Ingeniero Consciente

Elias Baer - To Hunt a Stranger

Elias Bak - han 한 (恨)

Elias Crim - Solidarity Hall

Elias de Oliveira Sampaio - Política, Economia e Questões Raciais

Elias Isquith - Necessary Fictions

Elias Jason Duerauer - Elias Jason Duerauer

Elias Johnson - Sapere Aude

Elias Lumen - Elias Lumen

Elias Maren - Elias Maren

Elias Rutten - Power, Profit & Politics

Elias Salasidis - Flavors & Balance

Elias Salasidis - Flavors & Balance RO

Elias Salasidis - Mâncare, Mișcare, Minte

Elias Tezapsidis - highest highs, lowest lows

Elias Wondimu - Elias Wondimu

Elicia Johnson - To Make the Unseen Seen

Elide Achille - SPAM (Se Parigi Avesse il Mare)

Elidia Zotelli - Neuroscience.vet - Neurologia Veterinária

Elie - Most things fashion

Elie Cantin-Nantel - Elie Cantin-Nantel

elie lichtschein 👽🛹 - biblically accurate aliens

Elie Mystal - Elie Mystal

Eliel Batista - Eliel Batista

Eliel Pinheiro - Pensamentos Viscerais

Elien Lewis - My Recipe Newsletter

Eliete Anselmo Paloni Viana - Mundo Secreto com Demis Viana

Eliezer Aryeh - Eliezer's Substack

Elieze's lifediaries 💌 - Elieze's substack 💌

Elif - Seeds’s Substack

elif - elif🐇

Elif Ayşen Benli Tuska - Elifokrasi

Elif Batuman - The Elif Life

elif doğan - başıbozuklar

Elif gül - Elif gül

Elif Kara - The Turkish Edit

elif key - Elif Key | ÇETELE

Elif N. - kalemimde birikenler

Elif Shafak - Unmapped Storylands with Elif Shafak

Elifmina Mizrahi - Thirty Minutes

Elightenment - Elightenment

Eligreg López - Cuadernos del exilio doméstico

Eliist | AmericanA - AmericanA

Elijah - Elijah 🟨

Elijah - Mandarin & Miles

Elijah A. L. - Wordblend

Elijah Barron - VideoFest

Elijah Guo - Hollywood Hyphenate

Elijah Lamb - Daze of Elijah

Elijah Manley - Elijah Manley

Elijah Megginson - Diamond in the Stuy

Elijah Perseus Blumov - Versecraft

Elijah Westin - elijah westin

Eliška Jahelková - Eliška's paintings

Elin Lööw - The Good Creative Life

Elin Petronella - Follow Your Gut

Elin Ørjasæter - Elin Ørjasæter

Elin Strong - Bang Voyage

Elina - Leadership Capability

Elina A. K. Jacobs, PhD - Science, yoga, and the world in between

Elina Haverinen - All That You Are

Elina Innanen - Chocochilin arkiruokakirje

Elina Street - Elina Street

Eline. - Eline.

Eline Derakhshan - Buiten Westen

Eline Kieft, Ph.D. - Wild Soul Moves 🌱 with Dr. Eline Kieft

Elinor Abbott - Sad & Famous

Elinor Itin - Once Upon an Algorithm

Elio D'Anna - Elio D'Anna

Elio Martínez - 82 partidos

Eliot A Cohen - Eliot A Cohen

Eliot Grasso - Eliot's Substack

Eliot Peper - Eliot Peper

Eliot Rausch - Eliot Rausch

Eliot Vincent - Les Créateurs

Eliot Wilson - The Ideas Lab

Eliott - Le Carnet d'Eliott

Elipss - Elipss

Eliron Giny - Eliron Giny | אלירון ג׳יני

Elisa - Elisa

Elisa - Gluten Free Trips - News

Elisa - Make Money Online

Elisa - That's What She Said

Elisa - elisawritespoetry

Elisa Belotti - Senza mulini

Elisa Bremner - Green Bites

Elisa Camahort Page - Optionality

Elisa, cinco letras - Elisa, cinco letras

Elisa Contessotto - Cuore e Carriera

Elisa Díaz - Bruja Maldada

Elisa Durán-Ballén - hija del internet

Elisa eme - Paseos Mentales

Elisa Gattamorta - Snowflakes

Elisa Giudici - Gherigli

Elisa Grandi - Farsi madri

Elisa Haggarty - Tell Me More: A Newsletter for Leaders and Seekers

Elisa Kautzky - Brezel meets houmous

Elisa Lorello - Dancing When the Bomb Drops

Elisa M. Speranza - The Bricklayer's Daughter

Elisa Maria - Di Vita

Elisa Marinoni - Spiritual Bitch

Elisa Marski - Aufatmen.

ELISA MILAN ꒰ エリサ ꒱ 🌷 - hello newsletter 🌷

elisa moondust - floridemucegai

Elisa Padilla - Kick It By EP

Elisa Pella - RIFLETTIAMOCI - la newsletter del Genitore Consapevole

Elisa Pellegrino - cortomiraggi

Elisa Rainolter - Finestre sul mondo

elisa rathje - appleturnover

Elisa Rovesta - Stili Umani di Elisa Rovesta

Elisa S. Johnston - Authentically Elisa

Elisa Scagnetti - Chiacchiere con Elisa

Elisa St - Out Of Ordinary

Elisa Talentino - Acacia

Elisa Terumi - Explorando a Inteligência Artificial

Elisa von Joeden-Forgey - Surviving Higher Ed

Elisa Wood - Energy Changemakers

Elisabet Calás Navarro - Apuntes peregrinos

Elisabet Dijkstra - Imperfectionisms

Elisabet Juan Roca - My Cup of Tea

Elisabet Velasquez - Dear Mami, Postcards from Wherever Poetry Takes Me

Elisabeth - Elisabethan Times

Elisabeth - French Glimpses

୨୧˚ Elisabeth 𐙚 ₊˚⋆ - ୨୧˚ Elisabeth 𐙚 ₊˚⋆

Elisabeth Aimee Brown - Stretching the Metaphorical Cello

Elisabeth Andrews - The Navel Gazette

Elisabeth Barnes - The Conversion Brief

Elisabeth Bennett - Enneagram Life

Elisabeth Bertrand – Dolcevia - Dolcevia.com

Elisabeth (Bets) Bontrager - Just a Country Girl

Elisabeth Bromberg - Unexpected Insights

elisabeth brooke - elisabeth’s Substack

Elisabeth Edelman - Plot Twists

Elisabeth G. Biggs - The Key of E

Elisabeth Grace - Why Now News by Elisabeth Grace

Elisabeth Grace Foley - The Second Sentence

Elisabeth Hedrick - Wild Healing

Elisabeth Jarvis - Between Hours

elisabeth k howland, PhD - the hot pink buddha

Elisabeth Kassab - The Never-Ending Wishlist

Elisabeth Luard - Elisabeth Luard's Cookstory

Elisabeth Marnik, PhD - From the Science Classroom by Science Whiz Liz

Elisabeth Mohle - Antropoceno

Elisabeth Neely - Practical Neuroplasticity

Elisabeth Robson - RadFemBiophilia’s Newsletter

Elisabeth Sinnott - Becoming A Mother

Elisabeth Sophie - Elisabeth Sophie

Elisabeth Stone - of home and womanhood

Elisabeth Sweet - Species of Value

Elisabeth Theo - Studio Debris

Elisabeth Winkler - Elisabeth’s Substack

Elisabeth Worth - Resonance-Based Marketing

Elisabetta Lombardo - Notes of a ceramic artist

Elisavet - the EUdaimonia files

Elisavet Fakou - Chaotic data

Elise - Elise

Elise - Elise from Adorn Your Decor

Elise - Elise's Release

Elise - Jewelry, Etc.

Elise - Lost in Translation

Elise - The Becoming Chronicles..

Elise | Girls That Manifest - Girls That Manifest

elise <3 - summertime sadness

Elise Boratenski - The Commonplace Catholic

Elise Bordet - La newsletter d'Elise

Elise Catchlove - Threads Of Me

Elise Cook - Elise Cook

Elise Costa - Elise Costa - La lumière allumée

Elise Cox - Mendo Local

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