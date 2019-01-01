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Sitemap - Authors (emi - emm)

em(ily) liptow - IN DEEP SHIFT

Emily Lupita, writer - Emily Lupita, Writer

Emily Lynn ☁️ - Pocket Park

Emily Lynn Paulson - The Outsider Scoop

Emily M. Graf - The Feminine Urge by Emily Graf

Emily M. Harless, PhD - Emily M. Harless, PhD

Emily Madill - The Happiness Note

Emily Magee - Medicine Woman in My Pocket

Emily Mais - Every Little Thing

Emily Makere Broadmore - Emily, of Folly Journal

Emily Male - Generosity of Spirit

Emily Malia - Emily Malia

Emily Mall - Emily Thinks of Everything

Emily Mallon - K-pop Weekly Podcast Newsletter

Emily Maloney - Burn This House Down

Emily Maretsky - Teacher Financial Planner

Emily Marinoff - Totally Tubeular

Emily Marjean Coolbeth - No Pain Wasted

Emily Marshall - Homeopathy Rising

Emily Mauldin - Apple of My Eye | Emily Mauldin Design

Emily Max - Raising Disciples

Emily Mazza - Hot Girl History

Emily McClintock - No Bad Ideas

Emily McDonald - Emily McDonald Writes

Emily McKay - Letters From an Anxious Fashion Lover

Emily Mendenhall - Long Covid: An Anthropological Perspective

Emily Meredith Wilkinson - Wild Margins

Emily Miller - Emily Posts News

Emily Miller - Emily's Substack

Emily Milsom - Coral & Compass

Emily ML - Life Lessons From Abroad

Emily Mohn-Slate - Be Where You Are

Emily Monaco - Emily in France

Emily Morello - The Rich Creme

Emily Moss - The Desk of Emily

Emily Mueller - In The Trenches

emily murphy - Ems Art Newsletter

Emily Nachazel - Birthing the New with Emily Nachazel

Emily Neves - E Neves Writes

Emily Nichols - Emily Nichols

emily north - angel cake

Emily Nova - Steeped in Travel

Emily Nunn - The Department of Salad: Official Bulletin

Emily Nye Hoos - always, emily

Emily Oberg - Emily Loves

Emily Ockerman - for the gulls

Emily Olehausen - What Now?

Emily on Toast - The toast chronicles

Emily Oxtoby - TASTE!

Emily P. Freeman - The Soul Minimalist

Emily Parcell - Stress Less by Emily Parcell

Emily Paredes - Emilys Tattoo Parade Newsletter

Emily Parsons - Sunday Sketchbook

Emily Pelky, LMFT, PMH-C - Intuition of Motherhood

Emily Perry - While I Have You...

Emily Peyton -Truth Rises - Truth Rises

Emily Pfender - Her Algorithm + Science

Emily Phillips - A Warm Hearth

Emily Phillips - Withyweather Farm & School

Emily Phoenix - Emily’s Substack

Emily Pittman Newberry - WW II Baby Substack

Emily Poe-Crawford - Emily in Her Head

Emily Polner | NYC Maximalist - The Emsider

Emily Portman - Emily Portman's Dominion of Spells

Emily Quah - Cooking for KiLi

Emily Quinton - All Sorts of Lovely

Emily Quinton - Emily Quinton

Emily Raiber - Raiber's Recommendations

Emily Raible - Emily Raible

Emily Rangel - Emily's Substack

Emily Rapp Black - Emily Rapp Black

Emily Rayburn - Best Laid Plans

Emily Reid - The Stillpoint

Emily Rentz - Soft Focus

Emily Rhodes - Emily’s Walking Book Club

Emily Richardson - The Walking Canvas

Emily Ritchie - Monday Musings

Emily Ritter - Emily's Digital Digest

Emily RiverStar - Emily RiverStar

Emily Roams - the roamed

Emily Romero - On Self-Trust 🗝️

Emily Rose Burnett - Emily Rose Burnett

Emily Rose Chadwick - Beneath the Magnolia

Emily Rose Charlotte - Under The Line

Emily Rowell Brown - Deep and Wide by Emily Rowell Brown

Emily Roy ✨ - The Alchemy of Becoming

Emily S Hurricane - Hurricane After Dark

Emily Sanders Hopkins - Emily Writes Back

Emily Saperia - Waltham Seed

Emily Sara - Emily’s Substack

Emily Satloff - From History, With Love by Emily Satloff

Emily Schrader - From the Frontline by Emily Schrader

Emily Schromm - Notes from Em

Emily Schuman - Fwd: from a friend

Emily Scott - Shore to Shore

Emily Shaw - The Juicy Path

Emily Singer - Chips + Dips

Emily Smith - Seren

Emily Smucker - Red Boots and Rabbit Trails

Emily Solberg - Shower Arguments with Emily Solberg

Emily Spacek - out with lanterns

Emily Spinach - Emily Spinach

Emily Sprague - Emily Sprague's Internet Brain

Emily Springer - Emily’s Substack

Emily Starr Kwilinski - Sigh No More

Emily Stimpson Chapman - Through a Glass Darkly

Emily Stimpson Chapman - Visitation Sessions

Emily Stochl - Pre-Loved

Emily Stoddard - long stride

Emily Strickland Phillips - Warranted

Emily Strohmenger - for your taste buds.

Emily Sundberg - Feed Me

Emily Sussman - Métier- An Arts and Culture Newsletter by Emily Sussman

Emily Suyat - Red County, Blue State

Emily Swann - Emily’s Substack

Emily Tamayo Maher - The Rapid Novel Blueprint Blog

Emily Tamkin - ET Write Home

Emily Tammam - Emily’s Substack

Emily Tanski - Is This Seat Taken?

Emily Tavoulareas - Home Screen

Emily Taylor - Hot Feminism: Letters from South Carolina

Emily Taylor - Unserious Business

Emily Tecklenburg - Emily Will Be Okay

Emily Ternoey - Unbind Your Mind

Emily Thabes - Interdependence Day

Emily the Medium - Emily the Medium

Emily, The Wondering Wanderer - The Wondering Wanderer

Emily Thomas - The Connected Family

Emily Thornton Calvo - Inside Emily's Head

Emily Tisshaw - Healing Through Writing

Emily Tisshaw - The City Apartment Diaries

Emily Trinkaus - The Embodied Aquarian Age

Emily Trosclair - Mirror Garden

Emily Troyer Schwartz - Consumer At Heart

Emily Turrettini - L'intelligence artificielle et nous

Emily Ulman - Songer-Singwriter

Emily Urbano - The Look Buffet

Emily Van Driessen - How to Art

Emily Van Duyne - Loving Sylvia Plath

Emily Vanderploeg - Emily Vanderploeg's SUPPERTIME

Emily Varr - The Fashion Insider

Emily Vermillion - The Bold Life

Emily Via - Lucky No.777

Emily Voorhees - Emily’s Substack

Emily W. King, Ph.D. - Learn with Dr. Emily®

Emily Wade - Conscious Humanity by Emily Wade

Emily Waldo | Wreaths by Waldo - Behind the Bow

Emily Walker - Next Dinner Party

Emily Wehner - Emily Wehner

emily wheaton - Noted. Field Notes by Emily Francis

Emily Wick - Have You Seen This Phenomenon?

Emily Wickham - Heart Stirrings for Midlife Women

Emily Wilding - Girl Stuff

Emily Williams - Life's Too Short to Be Subtle

EMILY WILSON - EMILY’s Substack

Emily Wilson - The Angel

Emily Wilson - Unscripted TV News

Emily Wilson - Wilson Warbles

Emily Wingert - Intuitive Eating with Emily

Emily Wise - The Weekly Eats

Emily Wiser - Trade the Forest, Not the Trees

Emily Wojcik - Wheelchair, Bound

Emily Wood - The PPC Brief w/ Emily Wood

Emily Writes - Emily Writes Weekly 

Emily Yaskowitz - The Friday Filter

Emily Zertuche - Emily Zertuche | Signals

Emily Zhou - anecdata

Emily Zicherman - The Oven Window

Emily Ziemski - More or Less

Emily Zipps - Emily Zipps: Fun Announcements and Sporadic Thoughts

Emilyne Mondo - Emilyne’s Substack

EmilyPFaith - emilypfaithpresents:

EMILYs List - A Seat At The Table

Emily's Version - Emily’s Substack

EmilyTVProducer - @EmilyTVProducer

emilyyyzz - emilyyyzz

Emina Melonic - The Magic Lantern

Emir Fulurija - Izvorišta

Emir Güney - 10'un Yeri Spor Bülteni

Emir M - Type-F Capital Equity Research

Emília Prado - Adulta Impostora

emm - Marginalia

Emm as in Music - Emm as in Music

Emma - AGirlWeKnow

Emma - Bites of Change

Emma - ESG’s Substack

Emma - Emma Is Elsewhere

Emma - Emma | Daily Sparkles

Emma 🤲🏿 - Emma 🤲🏿

Emma - Emma’s Bookshelf

Emma - Emma’s Substack

Emma - Emma’s Substack

Emma - Filthy Objects

Emma - Milk & Honey Letters

Emma - Narrated

Emma - Past Life, Present Cleavage

emma - Peeling a Pomegranate

Emma - Secure GenAI

Emma - Sunlight and Stories

Emma - The Mortal Rebel

EmMa - Troubles

Emma - Unsolicited Goodness

emma˚˖𓍢ִ໋❀ - diary of a romantic misfire

emma - dropped frames

emma - emma

Emma - emma's musings.

emma - emmareadstoomuch

emma･:*★ - head in the stars

emma - heart to hearts

emma - midsummer knits

emma - queridacretina 💋

Emma - realwithemma

emma - sticky bun

Emma & Fernie - Emma & Fernie

Emma Gray - How Things Feel with Emma Gray

Emma - Journeys into Genealogy - Journeys into Genealogy

Emma , la krakante - Emma , la krakante

Emma | mothering slowly - Mothering Slowly

Emma | Psychology of Desire - Psychology of Desire

Emma Al - AI Portalen by Emma Al

Emma Almond - Emma’s Substack

Emma Andriessen - Emma Andriessen

Emma Angèle - Second Best at Everything

Emma Apple Chozick - gr8 collab

Emma Beames - Emma Beames

Emma Beddingfield - Emma Beddingfield

Emma Bloom - Bloom Letters

Emma Bowers - blue hour

Emma Bradshaw - Bradshaw & Sons

Emma Branderhorst - Substack van Emma

Emma Brodie - piece by piece

Emma Brooks - Chatterbox

Emma Bryant - The Nameist

Emma Bugg/ Artist & Jeweller - Emma Bugg/ Artist & Jeweller

Emma Burger - nothingburger

Emma C. Fox - Hiraeth House

Emma Cain Louden - Observing Hope

Emma Campbell - Uncomfortably, Beautifully Human

Emma Cardinal - BIRTH: The Middle Way

Emma Cardinal - a hummingbird prayer

Emma Carlson - Read With Emma

Emma Carpendale - The Creative Flock

Emma Castle - SheGoes

Emma Caswell - Emma's Retelling Substack

Emma Childs - Childs Play

Emma Cieslik - Queer and Catholic Oral History Project

Emma Claire Ritter - Emma Claire Ritter

Emma Clairenbeaud - classiques

Emma Clarke - Who Do You Think I Am?

Emma Collins - A New Heaven

Emma Connolly - A Bunch Of Wild

Emma Connolly - Emma Connolly Designs Newsletter

Emma Cook - Emma Cook

emma cooper taleikis - Libra Rising

Emma Copley Eisenberg - Frump Feelings

Emma Dabiri - Emma Dabiri

Emma Darwin - This Itch of Writing with Emma Darwin

Emma de Thouars - Emma’s Eetclub

Emma Dorge - Emma Dorge

Emma Doughty - Gardeners of the Galaxy Mission Report

Emma Ecklin - A Graceful Stride

Emma Edwardson - Emma Edwardson

Emma Ellice Flint - Emma's Nutrition

Emma Espejo - El otro lado del espejo

Emma Espejo - La librería Club de lectura

Emma Espley - Emma Espley

Emma Evatt - The Turtle Dove

Emma Fast-Field - Have Kids, Still Travel

Emma Feldner-Busztin - MATERIAL TALK

Emma Ferrari - gingeripod

Emma Firmiss - body of flowers

Emma Flood - The Briefette

Emma Forman - The Edit

Emma Frisch - TIME FOR DINS⏐with Emma Frisch

Emma Galloway - Kai whenua

Emma Gannon - The Hyphen by Emma Gannon

Emma Garland - Gabrielle

Emma Gatti - The Space Republic

Emma Gibbens - Emma Gibbens

Emma Gibbs De Oliveira - Sharpening My Pencils

Emma Gleason - Crust

Emma Golden Miller - also... from EMMASTHING

Emma Goldman-Sherman - Emma’s BraveSpace.online Substack

Emma Gonda - A Million Tabs

Emma Grace - Emma Grace

Emma Grace Moon - Business Wise

EMMA GRADY - voluptuous space cadet

Emma Graves - Skincare * Selfcare * Soulcare

Emma Gray - 🌀 Curated Chaos

Emma Greenebaum - Emma’s Substack

Emma Griffin WITCH - Emma Griffin WITCH

Emma Gritt - By Emma Gritt

Emma Gunavardhana - The Emma Guns Show

Emma Hardy - Emma’s Important Updates

Emma Hardy - HOT MESS

Emma Harner - Guitar-ing

Emma Hartwig- Fully Booked - The Social Calendar by Fully Booked

Emma Heath - Block Party | A Sewing Substack

Emma Hemingford - Fictional Therapy

Emma Hewitt - Emma hewitt

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