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Sitemap - Authors (ale - ale)

Alessandra Wall, PhD - The Power Pause

Alessandro - Boring Astronomy

Alessandro Aresu - Alessandro Aresu

Alessandro Atanes - Notas do Atanes

Alessandro Banfi - La Versione di Banfi

Alessandro Brancati - Collirio - di Alessandro Brancati

Alessandro Broglia - IMPATTO by Alessandro Broglia

Alessandro Buttitta - Polifemo - Una newsletter di Alessandro Buttitta

Alessandro Canella - BoGlocal

Alessandro Capobianco - Alessandro Capobianco

Alessandro Cederle - Lo Stregone dei dati

Alessandro Colombini - lezione di nuoto

Alessandro Coppari - Leggilo con Sandro

Alessandro Costa, Churn Hacker - Churn Hacker

Alessandro Di Battista - Scomode Verità

Alessandro Di-Girolamo - Why We Go To The Movies

Alessandro Ferretti - Alessandro Ferretti

Alessandro G - Italiano Standard

Alessandro Gallo - Alessandro Gallo - SciComm, Research and AI

Alessandro Lolli - Alessandro Lolli

Alessandro Loppi - Digesting Net

Alessandro (Macro Strategist) - Macro Mornings 💡

Alessandro Magionami - Ship With AI

Alessandro Magno - Alpha Orienta

Alessandro Marcia - Europe and LGBTIQA+ Rights

Alessandro Marino - Restiamo Umani

Alessandro Martini - L'essentiel AT/MP

Alessandro Masi - The Middle Child

Alessandro Mininno - Corporate Venture Italia

Alessandro Molina - Monthly Python Data Engineering

Alessandro Moraccini - Milano Tech Events

Alessandro MW Martins - Íntimo e Careca

Alessandro Negrete - Alessandro’s Substack

Alessandro Palombo - The Ale's Letter

Alessandro Pedroni - Il Gioco dell'Artista

Alessandro Pedroni - Il dottor Divago, il disegno, la pittura e la vita

Alessandro Sahebi - Alessandro Sahebi

Alessandro Tommasi - Alessandro Tommasi - Friday's email

Alessandro Trocino - Alessandro Trocino

Alessandro Vannicelli - Pane, Burro e Caffeina | Alessandro Vannicelli

Alessandro Varela - Alessandro Varela

Alessandro Vittoria - Alessandro Vittoria

Alessia - The X variable - The X variable

Alessia Anniballo - The Ideas Lab

Alessia Camera - Startup Stories by Alessia Camera

Alessia Carlozzo - It's Friday I'm (not) in love

Alessia Colaianni - Foglie sparse

Alessia Fistola Psicoterapeuta - La memoria del corpo di Alessia Fistola

Alessia Freya Zadel - Alessia Freya Zadel

Alessia Gasparini - Caffè Americano

Alessia Gazzola - Alessia Gazzola

Alessia Mossali - Alessia Mossali

Alessia Musi - Pianto Editoriale

Alessia Napolitano - Sassolini

Alessia Perretti, M.A. - Pillow Talk

Alessia Pizzi - Ex Abrupto

Alessia Romanazzi - La newsletter che non stressa

Alessia Rossi | Svoltapagina - Cose preziose (a merenda)

Alessia Sculpt - Alessia Sculpt

Alessio - terraterra

Alessio Ahab - Ye damned whale!

Alessio Bottiroli - On The Nature Of Light

Alessio Busi - IL LIEVITISTA®

Alessio Carciofi - Digital Detox

Alessio Fattorini - L'arte della community

Alessio Ferlito - Project Strength - La newsletter della forza

Alessio Valsecchi - Abisso

Alessio Valsecchi - CLEOPATRA

Alesta - Alesta

Alestra Menéndez - Sábado School

Aleta Valente - Diário de uma Cancelada

Alethea | Truth - Finding Truth & Beauty

Alethea Kontis - Alethea's Sunshine

Aletheia - Aletheia

Aletheia - Aletheia: Conversations With The Cosmos

Alethios - Public Service

Alev Altanhan - fever & fig

Alex - 1-800-VINTAGE

Alex - 3X

Alex - Alex

Alex - Alex's Looking Glass

Alex - Alexandru Ichim

Alex - Alex’s Substack

Alex - Alex’s Substack

Alex - Alex’s Substack

Alex - Chestnuts's Substack

Alex - Class Has Started

Alex - Dream out loud-sognare a trent'anni

Alex - Gator Research

Alex - Investigations by Alex

Alex - Living in a Broken Vessel

Alex - Not so Serious

Alex - Opinii...

Alex - PrimeTrading

Alex - Quantum Mysteries ( Alex )

Alex - SALUS Debrief

alex - Salted Earth

Alex - The Drugs Don't Work Anymore

Alex - The Horizon Line Madison

Alex - Vera & the birds

Alex - ZazenCodes

alex - girlstack

alex - gospel for insomniacs

Alex - nyxeos's Substack

alex - tender currents

Alex - the outlet

Alex & Beyond - Alex & Beyond

Alex & Books - Alex & Books

Alex || Diary of a Butterfly - Alex Proie || Diary of A Butterfly

Alex @ Get Sh!t Done - Get Sh!t Done

Alex - Left Brain Mystic - Alex - Left Brain Mystic

Alex - ND & chronically ill OT - The ND OTea break with Navigate Neurodiversity OT

Alex & Rick Rosenberg-Rigutto - Northwoods Farm and Skill

Alex | The Bareback Contessa - Cooking With Queers

Alex A. Anton - let's hike!

Alex Alexander - The Less Lonely Club

Alex Alford - Just Draw the Boots

Alex Altman - Alex Altman

Alex Amorosi - The Subtle Universe

Alex Antra - Reconnect Recap

Alex Arda Akyuz | Root Access - Alex's Substack

Alex Arnold - All the Time

Alex B. - Beyond the Shift

Alex Baia - Comedy Bizarre

Alex Bailey - DIY Golems

Alex Banks - The Signal

Alex Bass - Mormon Metrics

Alex Bass / Salon 21 - Salon 21

Alex Belth - Dig This with Alex Belth

Alex Berenson - Unreported Truths

Alex Beyman - Industrial Nightmare Dimension

Alex Bienstock - Alex Bienstock

Alex Birdsall @ Substack - Naughty By Nurture

Alex Blanksby - VIC Maths Notes

Alex Boden - Asymmetrix

Alex Bossert - Barton Springs Investing

Alex Bouchez - Advanced Claude - by Alex Bouchez

Alex Brasky: Unfiltered - Alex Brasky: Unfiltered

Alex Brown - Maybe I Overshared

alex bruno - dietassassina - dietassassina

Alex Bunardzic - Alex’s Newsletter

Alex Bush - The Mobile Engineer

Alex Byrnes - The Red Team of Science

Alex C Wilson - Love & Magic

Alex Callinicos - Alex Callinicos

Alex Cantone - Parenting by Design

Alex Carberry - Dystopia Unmasked

Alex Carcamo - Stories My Mother Left Me

Alex Cardona - Alex Cardona Writes

Alex Carr - Can We Phix It?

Alex Cascio - Stay Angry

Alex Castro - Alex Castro

Alex Chao - Chaos Theory

Alex Chauvancy - Devils on the Rush

Alex Chompff - Evolution Accelerator

Alex Christoforou - The Duran

Alex Chueh - Alex Chueh

Alex Churchill - Alex Churchill’s HistoryStack

Alex Ciucă - Bucureștiul de altădată

Alex Clerk - I might write something stupid

Alex Coburn - alexandra leaving

Alex Colagrande - Machine Learning at the Limit

Alex Colovic - GM Alex Colovic's Newsletter

Alex Colville - AI Under Heaven

Alex Colvin - The Colvin Study

Alex Cool-Fergus - ClimateMemes.ca

Alex Cosgrove - Alex Cosgrove

Alex Crampton - Lunar Meow

Alex Cremonesi - Musica Minore

Alex Crossman - Powerful Knowledge

Alex Cunning - Alex Cunning

Alex Curley - Semipublic

Alex Darke - Creative Economist

Alex Dawson - The Messy Writers Club

Alex dc - Haz Lo Que Quieras.

Alex de 3A - EL ANALISTA COGNITIVO

Alex de Carvalho - Beyond the Visible

Alex de Carvalho - Voices of Emergence

Alex de Marcos - Diario de pintura

Alex de Parallel - AML FREAKS 🦸

Alex Dean - Source of Truth

Alex Dearden - Alex Dearden

Alex Delouya - Questão Desordem

Alex Di Gregorio - Alex Di Gregorio’s Daily

Alex DiCapo Patel - the best best

Alex Dimitrov - Alex Dimitrov

Alex Dobrenko` - Both Are True

Alex Dolther - Astrología Fácil de Comprender

Alex Drain - The AJD Melting Pot

Alex Dunlop - Coding With AI

Alex Dwyer - Tea w/ Dweez

Alex Eagle - The Edit

Alex Elle - Gratitude Journal

Alex Enășescu - Iașul nostru

Alex English - econami

Alex Eos - Alex Eos

Alex Epstein - Energy Talking Points by Alex Epstein

Alex Evans - A Thousand Tales

Alex Evans - Barely Civil Society

Alex Evans - The Good Apocalypse Guide

Alex Ewerlöf - Alex Ewerlöf Notes

Alex Fairlamb - Alex's Substack

Alex Faith - Unapologetically Christian

Alex Faith - When Calls the Pen

Alex Falasca - Italian Unlocked

Alex Feim - New York Art List

Alex Finley - Rant! with Alex Finley

Alex Friedman - Hot Tip

Alex Frnka - Babes in Bookland

Alex Frommeyer - The Frontier

Alex Fugman - Two Parents & A Podcast

Alex G. - Midnight journal

Alex Gallacher - KLOF Magazine Newsletter

Alex Gershman - A.G.

Alex Gittelman - Notes on the Brain

Alex Gogarty - The Reel

Alex Goldney - The Après Edit

Alex Goodman - Know It? I Wrote It!

Alex Gough - Roman Lives, Life in Rome

Alex Graham - First Look Newsletter

Alex Graham - The Devil’s Grin

Alex Grecian - A Terrific Friend of Yours

Alex Green - (Un)Hidden: Disability Histories and Our World

Alex Grove - Three-Legged Tales

Alex Guarnaschelli - Alex Guarnaschelli

Alex Hallatt - Alex Hallatt's Illustrated Epistle

Alex Hanover - Hyperbole For Breakfast

Alex Harris - Alexander Harris

Alex Harris - Alex’s Newsletter

Alex Harris - Alex’s Substack - AI

Alex Heath - Sources

Alex Hechart - Alex’s Substack

Alex Heffron - The Struggle for Land

Alex Henry Foster - A View From Within

Alex Hersham - Alex Hersham

Alex Hibbs - Alex’s Substack

Alex Hill - alexlizhill.com

Alex Hill - food & feelings

Alex Hillkurtz - Alex Hillkurtz Art

Alex Hobson - Class Chip

Alex Hoffman - Hoffman Q3

Alex Horovitz - Discursive notes of an aspiring flâneur

Alex Hosko - The Part-Time Multi Millionaire

Alex Howe - Available for Parties

Alex Hunter - Alex Hunter Writes

Alex Hutchinson - Sweat Science

Alex Iantaffi - Transforming Perspectives with Dr. Alex Iantaffi

Alex Ilex - The Great Resist

Alex Investments - Kakande’s Substack

Alex Ivanov - Аутентичное лидерство

Alex J - Drip Fed Music

Alex James - Alex James

Alex Jennings - Oak and the Holly

Alex Johnson - Practically Fit

Alex Johnson - The Writing Hut

Alex Johnston - Urban Issue(s)

Alex Jones - The history of a relationship: Sierra Leone and the UK

Alex Joy - A Joy in the Kitchen

Alex K - Crypto & DeFi Unlocked

Alex Kadis - Alex's Substack

Alex Kantrowitz - Big Technology

Alex Kapp - What About Alex

Alex Katsulis - Finding Traction

Alex Katz - Ontologically Shocked

Alex Katz - Wildflowers

Alex Keerie - Scribble and Scran, the journal

Alex Kelly - Alex Kelly Art

Alex Kennington - Alex Kennington: The Write Life

alex kershaw - Journeys Into History

Alex Kesin - Alex Kesin's Pharmacopoeia

Alex Kesin - Approved

Alex Kirk - Greenhouse Retreats

Alex Kitson - Kitson's Email

Alex Klaushofer - Ways of Seeing

Alex Klein - Nucleus Intelligence

Alex Knepper - Politics With Alex Knepper

Alex Knight - The Co Founder Standard_.

Alex Kohut - The North Poll with Alex Kohut

Alex Kondov - The Thinking Builder

Alex Konrad - Upstarts Media

Alex Koons - Fast Casual Thoughts

Alex Kopel - Alex Kopel

Alex Kotran - Notes on AI Readiness

Alex Krainer - Alex Krainer's Substack

Alex Krainer - I-System TrendCompass

Alex Kroman - Scaling Notes

Alex Krusz - You Read The Good Words That I Type

Alex Kumin - Kumin, being

Alex Labry Photographer - Blogart

Alex Lacy - Organized Minds

Alex Lamb - Alex Lamb Style

Alex Lamy - L'Ami'ssive

Alex Lanin - AI Grid Insider

Alex Lanz - Silent Friends

Alex Larson - Alex Larson

Alex Lazar - Rise by 1%

Alex Lazarow - [99%tech]

Alex Lebow - good people share

Alex Leemon - Currently Speaking

Alex Lekas - Thinking Out Loud

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