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Sitemap - Authors (ale - ale)

Alex LeMay - PitchCraft: Unlocking Success in Hollywood Pitch Rooms

Alex Lester - Chaotic Good Jazz

Alex Levberg - Threat Road

Alex Lewis - Feels Like Home

Alex Lewis - The Art of Trying

Alex Lienard - SKULD INTELLIGENCE

Alex Lindahl | GTM Engineering - The GTM Engineering Newsletter

Alex Lindsay - Machine Politics

Alex Lofton - For Seattle

Alex London - Work in Progress with Alex London

Alex Love Li - Sacred Wealth

Alex Luxenberg - Alex’s Substack

Alex Luyckx - Alex Luyckx | B-Sides & Musings

Alex Lynn Tx - AlexLynnTx

Alex M | HabanoSommelier - Alex’s Substack

Alex M H Smith - The Rare Mind

Alex M. Stein - Metaphorical Ninja

alex maceda - notes, feelings, thoughts - from alex maceda studio

Alex Malouf - PRomise - Comms and Emerging Markets

Alex Manderstam - On Brand Magazine

Alex Marin Felices - The xG Football Club

Alex Mars - Mars Music

Alex Marshall - The Humble Radical: Alentejo Tales

Alex Martell - I libri di Alex Martell

Alex Mason - Weekly Brand Strategist

Alex Mathers - Mastery Den

Alex Mathers - Story Cabin

Alex Mathers - Untethered Mind

Alex Matzke - Es Bueno Compartir

Alex Mazey - Alex Mazey

Alex McBride - Alex's Substack

Alex McCann - Still Wandering

Alex McFarland - Alex McFarland

Alex McKinnon - Alex McKinnon

Alex McMillan - AI-Enhanced Processes

Alex McTaggart - Letters of Stewardship

Alex Mechanick - Artificial Weights

Alex Meeka - How To Feel Good with Alex Meeka

Alex Mendelsohn - The Psychiatric Multiverse

Alex Mendes - Apex Alchemy

Alex Mennie - Mennie Drinks

Alex Merced - Data, Lakehouse and AI with Alex Merced

Alex Michaelides - Alex Michaelides

Alex Mihailovich - Alex M: Undiplomatic

Alex Miller - Classical Roots

Alex Miller - The Enthusiast

Alex Milway - Milway Makes Things

Alex Moazed - B2B Distribution Technology

Alex Mocanu - Alex Mocanu

Alex Moldovan - Newsletterul lui Alex

Alex Monk - The Logic of the Cat

Alex Morales - Here For The Story

Alex More - Innovation in the classroom

Alex Morgan - Alex Morgan

Alex Morgan - Shy Bairns Get Nowt

Alex Morgan - The Autistic Woman

Alex Morris - STRAT_SCRAPS

Alex Morris Write - The Weekly Write

Alex Mufson, LCSW - Everything Looks Good

Alex Murshak - Hacking State

Alex Narramore - The Mischief Maker

Alex Newman - The Liberty Sentinel

Alex Nguyen - Sunday Setlist

Alex Nichols - Alex Nichols

Alex Noonan - Alex Noonan

Alex Novicov - strong, not destroyed

Alex Nowrasteh - Laissez-Faire, Laissez-Passer w/ Alex Nowrasteh & David Bier

Alex Nuñez - Alex Nuñez

Alex Nusky - Nusky’s Classics Corner

Alex Nutting - The Strategic Disciple

Alex O'Brien - Vinyl Hour

Alex O'Connor - Alex O'Connor

Alex Ogonyo - Alex Ogonyo

Alex Olshonsky - Deep Fix

Alex Oppenheimer - Business Model Logic

Alex Oppenheimer - Verissimo Ventures

Alex Ortiz - TrendVision by Creativo

Alex Paper Tiger - Alex’s Substack

Alex Pares - Esfuerzo Efectivo

Alex Parker - Eide Bailly Tax News & Views

Alex Pawlowski - The Strategy Stack

Alex Paz - Made In Crypto

Alex Petkas - Cost of Glory by Alex Petkas

Alex Phillips - That's What She Said by Alex Phillips

Alex Pilař - Protokoly svobody

Alex Pliutau - packagemain.tech

Alex Polkinghorn - Attention Economy

Alex Ponomarev - Thriving In Engineering

Alex Poon - Alex Poon

Alex Poppe - Never Take My Advice

Alex Potts - Alex Potts

Alex Pozzi - VisioneFinanziaria.

Alex Press - The Alex Press

Alex Pérez - Desarrollo Exponencial🚀

Alex Priou - The Close Read

Alex Prompter - ⚡ AI Superpowers

Alex Păun - Alex Păun

Alex Quintero - Alex’s Substack

Alex Rabinowitz - Pop Culture Brain

Alex Rafaitin - La recette d'une LOVE Brand 🫶

alex rai - alex rai

Alex Raksin - The Daily Memes

Alex Randall Kittredge - ARK Strategy

Alex Rawls - The Cream

Alex Ray - All Quiet On The Inner Front

Alex Rayón Jerez - Digital & Data | Alex Rayón

Alex Razvant - The AI Merge

Alex Read - Parliament's AI Future

Alex Reinhart - Perplexality

Alex Reis Valente - Texts From My Sisters

Alex Reis Valente - Thee Book Report

Alex Rettie - Poems for Persons of Interest

Alex Richanbach - six foot one

Alex Rios - Alex Rios Substack

Alex Rios - Alex Rios em português

Alex Roberts - Alexander Bakes

Alex Robertson - Alex Robertson

Alex Rockweed - Alex Rockweed

Alex Roddie - Alpenglow Journal

Alex Rollins - Reflections by AR

Alex Rollins Berg - Underexposed

Alex Résouf - We Teech

Alex Ruiz - The Galactic Tribune

Alex Ruiz l TheBenchMark - TheBenchMark

Alex Ry - This is a Rough Draft

Alex S - The Ambition Diaries with Alex Schudy

Alex S. Garcia - The Xen'in Universe

Alex S. Johnson - The Smol Bear Review

Alex Sarlin - Edtech Insiders

Alex Schneideman - Alex Schneideman - Psychographica

Alex Scragg - Alex's Substack

Alex Searle - 1000 Ways In

Alex Segal - Dealmakers with Alex Segal

Alex Segura - Alex Segura

Alex Serrano - Capsula de Escape

Alex Seven, GRC Consultant - GRC PROS Blog

Alex Shevrin Venet - Alex Shevrin Venet | Unconditional Learning

Alex Shifman - Alex’s Substack

Alex Shintaro Araki - Alex's Substack

Alex Simon - A People's Planet

Alex Simon - Alex Simon's Scribbles

Alex Simons - Alex Simons, Overqualified Assistant

Alex Sim-Wise - Wise Words: The Secret Life of a Model

Alex Snider - Slow Mindfulness

Alex Soble - Illinotes - from Illinois Digital Service

Alex Souza - The Existential Whisper

Alex Sparks - OnlyOnly

Alex Spieldenner - Aquinas and Beyond

alex săsărman - environmentalrise

Alex Stasenko - Gamedev Relay

Alex Steele - Handpicked by Alex Steele

Alex Steffen - The Snap Forward

Alex Stein - Love of the Land

Alex Stern - Invincible Moth by Alex Stern

Alex Street - Alex Street

Alex Stumpf - Book-Rule Bucs

Alex Su - Off The Record

Alex Sujong Laughlin - Her Digest

Alex Swiec - Coaching de Producto

Alex Taek-Gwang Lee - Alex Taek-Gwang Lee

Alex Tamei - Thoughts for Your Pennies

Alex Tetarevsky - THE CIRCLE by Alex Tetarevsky

Alex The Sub - Alex The Sub

Alex Thomas - AT’s Substack

Alex Thurston - Sawahil

Alex Tong - The Accounting VC

Alex Traczyk - Alex's Substack

Alex Troniak - Quantum 222 - Alex Troniak - Quantum 222

Alex Trostorff - Swamp Thing

Alex Turnbull - Zero to $10M

Alex Turner - The Pond

Alex V - Early Stage Founders (poach.vc)

Alex Valk - GROW

Alex Vallellanes - MoneyAcción

Alex Vaught - Stepwise Health

Alex Villabon - Alex Villabon | VFX + AI

Alex Vitale - Alex’s Substack

Alex Volkov - ThursdAI - Highest signal weekly AI news show

Alex Vonderhaar - The Neuro Insider

Alex Voronov - Ukrainabrevet

Alex W Zhu - No One Should Be A Stranger

Alex Wagner - How the Hell... with Alex Wagner

Alex Wagoner - Alex Wagoner

Alex Washburne - A Biologist's Guide to Life

Alex Wassilak - The Valpo Vault

Alex Wellerstein - Doomsday Machines

Alex White - Verging Crimethink

Alex Willen - The Automated Operator

Alex Williams - Continuous Variation

Alex Windley - The Heron's Nest - by Alex Windley

Alex Winetzki - Alex Winetzki

Alex Wolf - systemic.engineering

Alex Wolf - wolf secrets ☕️

Alex Wright - Hidden Frequencies

Alex Xavier - Inventário de Coisas Inúteis

Alex (@xelan_gta) - Toronto Real Estate Analytics

Alex Xu - ByteByteGo Newsletter

Alex Zah - Alex's Letters

Alex Zaragoza - Sick Daze

Alex Zeidner - Farmer's Notes

Alex Zelaya - Hey what we do

Alex Zhavoronkov, PhD - Forever.AI: AI, Robotics, Quantum, Longevity, Cryonics & BCI

Alexa - Alexa’s Substack

Alexa 🍋‍🟩 - Noms & Notes

Alexa "Alex" Bright - Alexa "Alex" Bright

Alexa Archibald - Life in the Charm Lane

Alexa Aroha - Slow medicine

Alexa Bitsko - Smut Ed

Alexa Carolina - Alexa Carolina

Alexa Davis - Unconditionally, Alexa

Alexa Fahlman - alexacooksme

Alexa Fernandes - Alexa Fernandes ✨✨✨🧜🏽‍♀️

Alexa Goins - de ma bouche: confessions & reflections

Alexa Hagerty - Anthropology of AI

Alexa Hötz - Innere

Alexa Joy Sherman Young - The Gen-X Journals

Alexa Juanita Jordan - The Nuance Diaries

Alexa Juvan - Longing Mind

Alexa Kistler - Alexa Kistler

Alexa Leigh - Alexa’s Substack

Alexa Luria - Feelings, Unfiltered

Alexa Martinez - Business Adjacent

Alexa McDonald - Alexa McDonald

Alexa Mikhail - 101 Years

Alexa Rosario | Legacy - Heirloom

Alexa Rose - ETHEREAL GIRL

Alexa Schirm - The Weekly Fill

Alexa Silvaggio - Alexa Silvaggio

Alexa Sloane - RBFs Club

Alexa Spivey - Seester Seester

Alexa Starks - Like a Motherf*cker

Alexa T. Dodd - The Distracted Writer

Alexa Tuttle - The Giggler

Alexa Weiser - City Happenings

ALEXANDER - Alexander Romance

Alexander - Alexander's Diary

Alexander - Send Me

Alexander - Slow Compounding

Alexander Avila - Alexander Avila

Alexander Awakens - Alexander's Substack

Alexander Beiner - Kainos

Alexander Billet - To Whom It May Concern...

Alexander Borum - IR Career Starters

Alexander Boyd - People's Republic

Alexander Brown - Acceptable Views

Alexander C Bennett - Budo Beat: The Martial Arts Philosophy Blog

Alexander Chee - The Querent

Alexander Cortes - The Power of BroScience by AJAC

Alexander Cove - Alexander Cove

Alexander Crawford - Composting Yesterday's World

Alexander d’Albini - Agloria

Alexander d’Albini - Tales of Old England Christendom

Alexander d’Albini - Tower of Adam

Alexander Damiano Ricci - Cose che, Alex

Alexander Danvers - Deep Dish Psychology

Alexander Deprez - Alexander Deprez

Alexander Dirksen - I’m New Here

Alexander Douglas - As Difficult As Rare

Alexander Dugin - Alexander Dugin

Alexander E. Brunner - Substack von Alexander Brunner

Alexander Ellefsen - Finuntium

Alexander Estner - MRR Unlocked 🚀

Alexander F Venter - Alexander F Venter’s Teachings

Alexander Fayne - Alexander Fayne

Alexander Gounares - ThoughtfulBits: Ideas that Matter

Alexander Granath - The Write Shift

Alexander Groom - Alexander Groom / Cuban Cigar Website

Alexander Gunnarsson - Soulfaring

Alexander Gusha - Alexander Gusha

Alexander H. Jones - New Branchhead

Alexander Hettinga - The Musical Father

Alexander Horne - Legal musings (and other ephemera)

Alexander Hüsing - Startup-Radar

Alexander Ineichen - Alexander’s Newsletter

Alexander Ipfelkofer - Tales from the Defrag

Alexander J Destino, Jr - The Destino Doctrine

Alexander J. Zawacki - on mortal thoughts

Alexander Jabbari - Ajab

Alexander Kaplan - Alexander Kaplan Poetry

Alexander Kelm - Buyout Diary

Alexander Kloosterman - Dominion Press

Alexander Klöpping - Alexander Klöpping

Alexander Koffler - The Drift & the Flame

Alexander Kotler: More For LES - More For LES

Alexander Kumar - CRAFT/COEXISTENCE

Alexander Kustov - Popular by Design

Alexander Lange - Hard Futures

Alexander Larman - Contra Mundum from Alexander Larman

Alexander Lexington - For The Record

Alexander Lovell, PhD - The Department of Aliveness, by Dr. Alex Lovell

Alexander Lucie-Smith - The Chemist of Catania

Alexander M Crow - The Crow's Nest

Alexander Macris - Arbiter of Worlds

Alexander Marfitsin - Александр Марфицин

Alexander Marlow - Arcanity in the UK

Alexander Martin - Alexander’s Substack

Alexander Mauskop, MD - Alexander Mauskop, MD

Alexander McKeever - This Week in Northern Syria

alexander meander - HEDGING

Alexander Mills - Letters To A Local Congregation

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