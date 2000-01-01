Start writing
Readers
Substack AppDiscoverFeatured
Writers
Switch to SubstackGo paidGrow your audienceFor videoFor podcastsFor bloggersFor finance writersFor authorsFor comic creatorsFor food writersFor local news
Resources
How to start a SubstackGoing paid guideResource centerCommunity & programsHelp centerBrand assets

Sitemap - Authors (win - you)

Windsor Swan - Breaking New Ground

WineUnderTheStars - WineUnderTheStars

wing - FRESH by wing

Wingman Wilcoxx - Wingman’s Substack

Wini Moranville - Wini’s Food Stories

Winkfield Twyman - Winkfield’s Substack

Winnie - HomeMeiDe 美的

WINnovation - WINnovation Newsletter

Winson - ThinkMaverick.com

Winston - Coffee Times

WINSTON / SOULED IDEA - Souled Ideas

Winston Malone - Storyletter XPress Publishing

Winston Malone - Tales of Havek

Winston Marshall - Winston Marshall

Winston Mwale - The AfricaBrief

Winston Smith - Escaping Mass Psychosis

WinstonBoss Crypto - WinstonBoss’s Crypto Newsletter

Winter & Dumas - Winter’s Substack

Wiola Myszkowska - Re:telling letters

Wisdom 2.0 with Soren - Wisdom 2.0

Wisdom of Crowds - Wisdom of Crowds

Wisdom Waves - Wisdom Waves

Wish MacMillan - Unfulfilled Potential

Wisma - chá das cinco, com Wisma

Witches for Hope - Witches For Hope

Withered Rose - Scattered Roses

Witold Inwestowanie - Witold’s Newsletter

Wittgensteino-Aronien🌐 - Néolibéralisme

Witzbold - Witzbold’s Newsletter

W.M Akers - Strange Times

WMG Publishing, Inc. - Every Day's a Holiday at WMG

WNBAnow - WNBAnow

WNY Education Alliance - WNY Education Alliance Newsletter

WOBF - WOBF’s Newsletter

Wojtek Żubr Boliński - Wojtek Żubr Boliński

Woke Cult University - Woke Cult University

Woke Watch Canada - Woke Watch Canada Newsletter

Wolcott Field - Wolcott Field

Wolemercy - Dear Bolu

Wolf Hall Weekend - Wolf Hall Weekend

Wolf of Harcourt Street - The Wolf of Harcourt Street

Wolf Rambatz - Plague Rages

Wolfberry Studio - Queer Lore: a POC perspective on LGBTQ+ history and folklore

Wolfgang Hagen - All Coronaviruses Are Bastards

Wolfgang Schuster - Elm Weekly

WolfJohnson - Along a Long Song

WolfMother Sarah Lou - The SheWolf Pack

Wolność i Anarchia - Wolność’s Substack

Wolves DAO - The Wolves DAO Files

WoMakersCode - WoMakersCode

Woman: Adult Human Female - Woman: Adult Human Female

WOMEN我们 - WOMEN我们

Women Are Great - Easy Like Sunday Morning (from Women Are Great)

Women In Business Radio Show - The Women In Business Radio Show

Women in Cannabis Expo - Women in Cannabis Expo Substack

Women in Data Africa - WiDA's Substack

Women in Econ/Policy - Women in Econ/Policy: Newsletter

Women of the Bevolution - The Bevolution

Women On Rails - Newsletter Women On Rails

Women.com - Women.com Newsletter

Wonder Verse - Wonder’s Substack

Wonderweb - Wonderweb: The Imaginarium

WONDR - Sustainability Bulletin

Won't Be Silent - Abe - Won't Be Silent

WoodCarver Creative - WoodCarver Creative

Woody Allen - Woody’s Newsletter

Words by Carla - Words By Carla

Words With A Twist - Words With A Twist

Word&Way - A Public Witness

Work Chronicles - Work Chronicles

Work-Bench - Enterprise Weekly

Workday Magazine - Up With the Workers

Workplace Bullying Project LLC - Bully-Proof: Truth in Action

Works in Progress - The Works in Progress Newsletter

Works Progress - Works Progress

WORKSIGHT - WORKSIGHT

World Council for Health - World Council for Health

World of Wi-Fi - World of Wi-Fi Roundup

WorldStocks - WorldStocks Investments

Worque - The Brief of the Week

worrmgirl - Homemade Nothing

Worthview Group - The GC Minute

Woy Magazine - Woy Magazine

Wrath James White - Words of Wrath

Wren Allen - New Mexico Wildflowers

WrestlingINC.com - Wrestling INC

Write Firster - Playing With Myself

Write For California Staff - Write For California

Write With Spike - Write With Spike

WRITE-HAUS - Our HAUS

Write-minded - Write-minded

Writer - Daily Jokes

Writer - Dark Secrets

Writer - Psychology Today

Writer in the Tub - Morning Soak ~ Letter from the Tub

Writer Pilgrim by So Elite - Writer pilgrim Substack

Writers Club NY - Internet Cafe

writers_life_tips - writers_life_tips’s Newsletter

WRITING THAT CHANGES YOU - WRITING THAT CHANGES YOU

Writing Unchained - Writing Unchained with Tony Cohan

Written Tales - Written Tales Magazine

Wrong Channel - Wrong Channel

Wrong Speak Publishing - Wrong Speak Publishing

Wrong Turn Lit - Wrong Turn Lit

Wry Welwood - Shadow in Light

WS Rancher - The Long-form Sports Groupchat

WS Team - Cơ Điện Tử Việt Nam

WSC BITS Goa - Wall Street Weekly

WSC Digital Asset - White Star Capital Digital Asset

Wsh - Wsh Club

WTF is SEO? - WTF is SEO?

wtoddwills@yahoo.com - Todd Wills

Wu Cheng'en - Journey to the West Daily

Wu Fei 吴非 - Wu Fei's Music Daily

WuBlockchain - Wu Blockchain

吴说区块链 每日新闻 - 吴说区块链每日晚报

wudan yan - The Writers’ Co-op

wudan yan - Thinking / Doing

wuyagege - 不如读书

www.hospemag.me - Top 10 posts weekly from www.hospemag.me

Wyatt Crosher - Hoopla

WYITW Team - With You in the Weeds

wynter appleford - the ecosystem 🌱

Wyoming Freedom Caucus - Wyoming Freedom Caucus

Wyrd Science - Wyrd Science

Xでは言えないこと - Xでは言えない私の秘密

X. P. Callahan - Diary Poems

Xanaduum - Xanaduum

Xandamere - UnFuckMyLife

Xandra Sunglim Burns - Xandra the Witch

Xavi Buendia - Xavografica

Xavi Puig - MUEVE LA AGUJA

Xavier Boucherat - Through the Night

Xavier Coiffard - RemoteFR

Xavier Collins - The Shaman List

Xavier de Mazenod - Newsletter de Zevillage

Xavier Decuyper - Simply Explained Newsletter

Xavier «X» Santolaria - X’s Infosec Newsletter

Xeroforhire - Xero for Hire Productions

xHOCKEY - xHOCKEY

Xiao Du - Dine Digest

Ximena Gonzalez - I Would Prefer Not To

Ximena Vengoechea - Letters from Ximena

Xinran Waibel - Data Engineer Things

XKDR Forum - XKDR Forum

xlldo - xlldo

艾克斯 - 謝銘元艾克斯的電子報

XO, TH - XO, TH (formerly From The Heart)

Xor - GM Shaders Mini Tuts

X-PM - Reading List "Impact Digital" by X-PM

X-PM - Reading List "Impact Positif" by X-PM

xqbuilds - TechFlix Weekly

xriskobservatory - Existential Risk Observatory Newsletter

Xseed - The Xponential

xtine stevens - Humerotica by Christine Stevens

xtwii - xtwii's Substack

Xu Zeyu - Sinical China

Xueci Cheng - Chill Crisp

Xulon Press - Xulon Press Substack

xusah - xusah

xymphora - xymphora’s Substack

Yaacov Lyons - A Pondering Jew

Yaankha Bharbara - Yaankha, me ajuda!

Yael Bernhard - Image of the Week

Yael Bernhard - The Art of Health

Yael Rozencwajg - Wild Intelligence by Yael Rozencwajg

Yael Schonbrun - Relational Riffs

Yago - Polytropic

Yah Yah Scholfield - to be young, gory and black

Yahia Hassan - The Product Playbook by Yahia

Yakov Kofner - FSI Digital Transformation Weekly

Yakubian Ape - The Lake of Lerna

(株)リーガルエックス / 関山 - 薬事のトリセツ/LegalX関山

yaku_ken - ヤクケン＠製薬情報

Yale WGiCS - Yale Women and Gender Minorities in CS

Yaling Jiang - Following the yuan

Y’all Weekly - Y’all Weekly

山口 亮 - リョーさんのサラリーマン日記

Yami Cazorla-Lancaster - The Plantscription

Yamukass - Manettes et Chouquettes

Yamuna Ramachandran - The India Ink

Yana Bostongirl - Yana's World

Yana Shvets - Yana TravelArt

Yanan Rahim Navarez Melo - Sacred Sonder

Yancey Strickler - The Ideaspace

YandyTech Community - YandyTech Community

Yang Guo - 100x Manager

Yang Liu - Beijing Channel

Yanick Paquette - Yanick's Art News

Yanko Iruin - El Blog del Búho

Yann Colleter - The Streaming Lab

Yann, French Teacher - Learn French with Yann

Yann Legrand - Yann Legrand

Yann Roshdy - En direct de la Révolution Culturelle

Yann Rousselot - An Ominous Mistake

Yannick Belzil - Cartooniste Robuste

Yannis | DeFi insights - Yannis | Weekly DeFi Newsletter

Yao-Jen Kuo - 數聚點

Yara El-Soueidi - is this even real?

Yardena Schwersky - Letters on Being

Yari Blanco - Yari Blanco Substack

Yaro Celis - Web3, Inteligencia Artificial y Tecnologías disruptivas.

Yaro Celis - Yaro on Ai and Tech Trends

Yaroslav Tkachenko - Data Streaming Journey

Yarrow Magdalena - Sparks by Yarrow Magdalena

Yaru Investments - Yaru Investments Substack

Yascha Mounk - Persuasion

Yash - Dribbles and Nutmegs

Yash @ Explainx - ExplainX Substack

Yash Prakash - Codecast

Yash Purohit - Startupology

Yasha Levine - weaponized immigrant

Yashika Doshi - A Series of Afterthoughts

Yashmi Adani | Not Super Smart - not super smart

Yasmeen Serhan - Foreign Correspondence

Yasmin Chopin - Place Writing

yasmin fahr - cooking from a fahr, by yasmin

Yasmin Güleç - 20'lik

Yasmine - Sundays are made for tea & crumpets

Yasmine Cheyenne - Gather with Yasmine Cheyenne

Yassine Meskhout - The Bailey Podcast

Yassine Meskhout - Yassine Meskhout

Yassmin Abdel-Magied - Good Chat with Yassmin Abdel-Magied

Yastreblyansky - Yastreblyansky’s Substack

Yasu Matsumoto - Yasu’s Substack

Yasumi Toyoda - Super Ordinary Life

Yatti Soni - Web3 Alphabet by Yatti

Yavuz Altun - sarkalastik

Yavuz Selim Şen - Chief Asia Officer

Yavuzhan Yilancioglu - Postcards from Istanbul

Yaw - Yaw's Newsletter

Yayi Joyce - Hoodoo Healing: Roots & Reflections

Year Of The Opposite - Year Of The Opposite - Travis Stoliker's Substack

Yedidya (YDYDY) - YDYDY (youtube.com/@YDYDY)

Yehudis Milchtein - Yehudis’ Newsletter

Yeldā Ali - From Yeldā

Yele Bademosi - Compass by Onboard

Yelena Sheremeta - A Portfolio Life

YellowAfterlife - YellowAfterlife’s Newsletter

Yemisi Odusanya - The Sizzle with Sisi Yemmie

Yen Ooi - Making Up Life by Yen Ooi

Yennie Jun - art fish intelligence

Yessica Klein - That Poetry Thing

YesXorNo - YesXorNo

yeti - yeti’s Substack

Yeti Van Ngwen - LOOSELY ABOUT FOOD

Yetlaneci Alcaraz - Corresponsal

Yettydlaw Properties - Yettydlaw of Yettydlaw Properties

Yeyu Huang - Lab For AI

YGY - Youth Grow Youth Monthly Newsletter

Yi Xue - An Immigrant's Journey To (early) Retirement

Yianna Velos - Yianna's Substack

YIELD - YIELD

Yield Guild Games - Yield Guild Games

Yield Hunting - Yield Hunting

Yin Wang - 垠的备忘录

Yina Moe-Lange - The Big Y

Ying Xue - China Ecological Civilization

Yitty Falk - The Frum Books Newsletter

YK - The CS Dojo Magazine

Yna Marson - Yna Marson

Yoann - Snowball - Behind the Curtain

Yoann - Snowball - Snowball

Yoann Berno - The Saturday Climate Insider

Yoga Humans - What I Taught in Yoga This Week

Yoga with Kate - Yoga with Kate

Yoga With Minelli - 𖦹 Constantly Becoming 𖦹

Yogamamy - La (news)Letter di Yogamamy

Yogesh Ratnaparkhi - Product Management Nirvana

Yogi Sharma - Five minute transformation (5mT)

Yohan Iddawela - Yohan’s Newsletter

YOHEI HAYAKAWA - 1-LIFE UPDATE WEDNESDAY

ヨ田 - 800の小説をよむ

Yolanda Charles - Words of Yolanda Charles

Yolanda Edwards - Yolo Intel

Yolanda McAdam - Yolanda's Astrology

Yolanda Pritam Hari - Quiet Mind & Brain Healing

Yolande Norris-Clark - Bauhauswife

Yoli Maya Yeh - Sacred Cosmology

Yomabasi - Fortune's Newsletter

Yommy Ojo - The Offbeat View

Yonason Goldson - Yonason’s Substack

Yonatan Daon - Philosophy: I Need It

Yonatan Raz-Fridman - Into The Metaverse

Yoni Rechtman - 99% Derisible

Yoon Baek - Top LLM Papers of the Week

Yooper Steve - The Yooper Report

Yordan Ivanov - Data Gibberish

York Creatives - Creative Opportunities

Yorks100 - Yorks100

Yosef Meir Weinstock - Divrei Torah

Yoshi Matsumoto - Holy is He Who Wrestles

YOSHINO - YOSHINO'S DIARY

YOU COOK PLANTS GOOD, MAN. - you cook plants good, man.

You Don't Need Maps - You Don't Need Maps

You Missed It - You Missed It

Young Artist Society - YAS newsletter

Young Space - Young Space

Read

DiscoverGet the appFeaturedSubstack ReaderTop podcastsTop in cultureTop in food & drinkTop in financeTop in sportsTop in politicsTop in technologyTop in faithTop in business

Writers

Switch to SubstackSwitch from GhostGet startedGo paidFor podcastsFor bloggersFor finance writersFor authorsFor comic creatorsFor food writersFor local news

Company

AboutHelpJobsBlogVulnerability PolicyContactSitemap

Resources

Resource centerGuide to going paidHelp centerCommunity and programsBrand assets
Substack is the home for great writing
© Substack Inc.PrivacyTermsCollection notice