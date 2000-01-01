Explore
Sitemap - Authors (yak - zac)

Yak Collective - Yak Talk

Yakov Kofner - FSI Digital Transformation Weekly

Yakubian Ape - The Lake of Lerna

yaku_ken - ヤクケン＠製薬情報

Yale WG/CS - Yale Women and Gender Minorities in CS

yalefilmsociety - yalefilmsociety’s Substack

Yaling Jiang - Following the Yuan

Y’all Weekly - Y’all Weekly

Yalla Success - Yalla Success

Yami Cazorla-Lancaster - The Plantscription

Yaminah Mayo - Frontal Lobe

Yams The Playlist - Yams

Yamukass - Manettes et Chouquettes

Yamuna Ramachandran - The Progressive Primer

Yağmur Kara - yagmur_theblog

Yan Palmer - Yan Land

Yana - The Waterfalls of Qaf

Yana Abramova - More Than Tech

Yana Bostongirl - Yana's World

Yana G.Y. - Unplugged by Yana G.Y.

Yanan Rahim N. Melo - Sacred Sonder

Yancey Progressives - Yancey Progressives Substack

Yancey Strickler - The Ideaspace

Yang Guo - 100x Manager

Yang Yi - 杨一的明信片

Yankee Shelties - Yankee Shelties Substack

Yanko Iruin - El Blog del Búho

Yann Colleter - The Streaming Lab

Yann, French Teacher - Learn French with Yann

Yann Gabioud - SoloBOOST News™

Yann Leonardi - La GROWTH Semaine

yann leroux 💻 - Psychologie et jeux vidéo

Yann Roshdy - La Révolution Culturelle avec Yann Roshdy

Yann Rousselot - An Ominous Mistake

Yao-Jen Kuo - 數聚點

Yapay Bülten - Yapay Bülten

Yarden Mach - Yarden’s Substack

Yardena Schwersky - Letters on Being

Yari Blanco - Yari Blanco Substack

Yaro Celis - Inteligencia Artificial, Web3 y Tecnologías disruptivas.

Yaro Celis - Yaro on Ai and Tech Trends

Yaroslav Tkachenko - Data Streaming Journey

Yarrow Magdalena - Sparks by Yarrow Magdalena

Yarrow Townsend - Yarrow Townsend

Yaru Investments - Yaru Investments Substack

Yascha Mounk - Persuasion

Yascha Mounk - Yascha Mounk

Yasemin ⎮Werde produktiv - Yasemin | Die Post für Produktivität

Yash - Dribbles and Nutmegs

Yash @ Explainx - ExplainX Substack

Yash Bhardwaj - Product Hacks

Yasha Levine - weaponized immigrant

Yashar Ali - Yashar Ali | The Reset

Yashica Dutt - Featuring Dalits

Yashika Doshi - A Series of Afterthoughts

Yashvardhan Jain - Subtle Digressions

yasi - yasipedia

Yasmeen Ali - Munching with Mariyah

Yasmeen Serhan - Foreign Correspondence

yasmin - Internet Girl

yasmin - zumbis russos

Yasmin Almokhamad-Sarkisian - Yasmin’s Substack

Yasmin Chopin - Place Writing

Yasmin Güleç - 20'lik

Yasmin Khan - Rising Up with Yasmin Khan

Yasmin Ramos - Mentalidade & Progresso

Yasmina Dodi-Perry - The Library of Solomon's Daughter

Yasmine - Sundays are made for tea & crumpets

Yasmine Cheyenne - Gather with Yasmine Cheyenne

Yassine Chabli - La newsletter IA de Yassine Chabli

Yassine Meskhout - The Bailey Podcast

Yassine Meskhout - Yassine Meskhout

Yassmin Abdel-Magied - Good Chat with Yassmin Abdel-Magied

Yastreblyansky - Yastreblyansky’s Substack

Yasuhiko Genku Kimura - Genku's Substack

Yasumi Toyoda - Super Ordinary Life

Yatharth - it’s yatharth

Yavuz Altun - sarkalastik

Yavuz Selim Şen - Chief Asia Officer

Yavuzhan Yilancioglu - Postcards from Istanbul

Yaw - Yaw's Brief: Guns, Trade, Cobalt & Africa Beyond Colonialism

Yayi Joyce - Hoodoo Healing: Roots & Reflections

Yazzie Min:Stand for Humanity - Navigating The Tender

Year Of The Opposite - Year Of The Opposite - Travis Stoliker's Substack

yejii - yejii

Yelena Espinoza - Voltaged Training

Yelena Sheremeta - A Portfolio Life

YellowAfterlife - YellowAfterlife’s Newsletter

Yemisi Odusanya - The Sizzle with Sisi Yemmie

Yen Ooi - Making Up Life by Yen Ooi

Yennie Jun - Art Fish Intelligence

Yeon Jin Lee - Dogme 95: Indie Film Journal

Yepicurus - The Existential List by YEPICURUS

Yeshe Rabgye - Yeshe Rabgye's Buddhism Guide

yesmine abida - return as if you never left

YesXorNo - YesXorNo

Yet Another Tommy - Tommy's Excellent Newsletter

yeti & hobbes - Superfly Ultimate

Yetlaneci Alcaraz - Corresponsal

Yetunde Omobolanle - Divayetty's Close Friends List

Yeyu Huang - Lab For AI

Yi Ning Chiu - Please Don't Go

Yi Xue - An Immigrant's Journey To (early) Retirement

Yianna Velos - Yianna's Substack

Yield Guild Games - Yield Guild Games

Yield Hunting - Yield Hunting

Yifan - Hong Kong Money Never Sleeps

Yina Moe-Lange - The Big Y

Ying Xue - China Ecological Civilization

Yirsandy Rodríguez - Inside Baseball — YirsandyBlogs

Yitka Winn - Runners Who Write

Yitz - The Frum Observer

YM - Art Hits Hard

Yna Marson - Desejante

Yngvi Karlson - KIN

Yoandy - SACAViX's Substack

Yoann - Snowball - Behind the Curtain

Yoann - Snowball - Snowball

Yoann Benoit - Crafting Impactful Data & AI Products

Yoann Berno - The Saturday Climate Insider

Yoav Aviram - Privacy Alerts

Yoda Olinyk - The Monday Club

Yoga am Minett - Yoga am Minett

Yoga Humans - What I Taught in Yoga This Week

Yoga with Kate - Yoga with Kate

Yoga With Minelli - 𖦹 Constantly Becoming 𖦹

Yogesh Ratnaparkhi - Product Management Nirvana

Yogi Sharma - Five minute transformation (5mT)

Yogini Bende - Designer and Developer Jobs

Yogologia - The Yogologia Podcast

Yohan - The Spatial Edge

Yohann - Yohann

YOHEI HAYAKAWA - LIFE UPDATE LETTER

Yolanda M. - El Substack de Yolanda

Yolanda McAdam - Yolanda Bella

Yolanda Pritam Hari - Quiet Mind & Brain Healing

Yolande Clark-Jackson - Between Grief and Joy

Yolande Norris-Clark - Bauhauswife

Yoli Maya Yeh - Sacred Cosmology

Yon Raz-Fridman - Into The Metaverse

Yonason Goldson - The Ethics Ninja

Yonatan Daon - Philosophy: I Need It

Yongsan Legacy - Yongsan Legacy

Yoni Rechtman - 99% Derisible

Yoni Wolf - Yoni Wolf’s Wet Paint

Yooper Steve - The Yooper Report

Y-Option - Y-Option: College Football with Yogi Roth

Yordan Ivanov - Data Gibberish

@Yoriento (Alfonso Alcántara) - Motivadores.Club

York Creatives - Creative Opportunities

York Underwood - York Underwood: Norman Evasion

Yorks100 - 🔵 Yorks100

Yorrin - FluentInValue

Yoshi Matsumoto - Holy is He Who Wrestles

鳥山慶樹｜Yoshiki Toriyama - 鳥山慶樹のメールマガジン

YOSHINO - YOSHINO'S DIARY

Yossy Arefi - Have a Little Something

Yote House Media - Green Light Podcast

You Don't Know Mojack - You Don't Know Mojack

You Got This Trading - You Got This Trading

YouGov America - The Surveyor

Younes Rharbaoui - Chasing Paper

Young Futures - Young Futures Substack

Young Men Research Initiative - Young Men Research Initiative

Young Norcross - Young Norcross

Young Space - Young Space

Young Squire - Daily Robert Greene

Young Törless - Religion, Politics, and The Great Pumpkin

Young Urbanists South Africa - Young Urbanists South Africa

YoungHamilton - Analyzing Good Businesses

Youngna Park - Making it Work

Younis Tirawi - Younis Tirawi

YOUR ASTROLOGER FRIEND - Astrologically Speaking

Your Average Consultant - Boiling The Ocean

Your Boy Milt - The YEET

Your Brilliant Biofield - Robin’s Substack

Your Central Florida Yard - Your Central Florida Yard

Your Favorite Auntie - Notes From Auntie's Desk

Your Favorite Redhead, Ashley - Planting Lemons

your friendly BullsBlogger - BlogABull.com

Your Menopause Toolkit - Emma Seville 'Your Menopause Toolkit'

Your Midlife Maven - Livelle - By Your Midlife Maven

Your millennial therapist - Your millennial therapist | Eunice Cheung

Your Native Friend - --- Paradise ---

Your Next Decision - Your Next Decision

Your Pastor Reads Books - Your Pastor Reads Books

Your Rich BFF - enRICHed with Your Rich BFF

Your Safe Haven 💜 - Your Safe Haven 💜

Your server, Kevin Hayden - Streams of Crunchiness

YourLastLife - YourLastLife

yours truly - No One Knows

YourTeen Mag - YourTeen Mag

Youssef Hosni - To Data & Beyond

Youssef Rakha - Language of Loss

Youssef Youssef - My unnamed newsletter

YouTest+ - YouTest+ Newsletter

Youth Anthems - Youth Anthems

Youth Mental Health Canada - Youth Mental Health Canada

Youth Visions - Youth Visions

Youthquake and stuff - Youthquake’s Substack

#YOUTOO? - #YouToo?

Youtrend - 270 by Youtrend

You've Got Media - You've Got Media

YPO - CEO Insights

Yrsa Daley-Ward - the utter

Ysabel Yates - Humor Science

Ysella Sims - Roots & Redsand

Øystein Sjølie - Ingen dommedag i sikte - om energibruk og klimaendringer

YSU-OEA President's Update - YSU-OEA President's Update

YTU Startup House - Insights for Pioneers

YTuong Team - YTuong’s Substack

yu - letters in the rain

yu koseki - たよりない話

Yuan Li - 退潮 The Ebb

Yuban González - 101 lecciones de negocios

YUCK! Travel Magazine - Yuck! Travel Magazine

冏冏 Yue Yu - 冏冏的文字與資本主義

Yue Zhao - The Uncommon Executive

Yuezhong Zheng - Every Tiny Thought

Yuichi Mori - Yuichi Mori Journal

山田 裕嗣 / Yuji Yamada - 令三社ニュースレター

Yukari Peerless・ピアレスゆかり - 縁もゆかりも Substack ver.

Yuki Gomi - Japanese Food. Simply.

Yuki Kho - Yuki Kho

YUKIKO I - teaholics Substack

Yukio Andoh - Design Sprint Newsletter

Yulani Sann - Lani's Library

Yulle - Moon Child

Yuly Mireles - Yuly’s Substack

Yulya - The Language on the Wall

yumiko sakuma - sakumag

Yung Pueblo - Elevate with Yung Pueblo

勇延校長 - 勇延校長｜延選好學

Yunkai Zhou - Yunkai’s Tidbits

Yura Rochniak - CatOps Newsletter

Yuri Bezmenov - How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

Yuri Duncan - FUNK WORLD

Yuri Kruman - Commander-In-Chief Briefs

Yuri Minamide - Japan Uncovered

Yuriy Matsarsky - Yuriy’s Substack

Yusuf JP Saleeby MD - Dr. Saleeby's Substack

Yuval Keshtcher - The AI Makers Lab Newsletter

Yuxuan Francis Liu - Taoism Reimagined

Yuying Chen-Wynn - Yuying’s Substack

yuzu - quiet birds in circling flight

Yvelisse Ramírez - El Club postal de La Ecocosmopolita

Yves - Sorority Stories [nsfw]

Yves Riesel - couacs.info

Yvette Ja - The Quires

Yvette Leung - Constellating the Inner Voices

Yvette Walker - Positively J.O.Y. - Just. One. Yes!

Øyvind Strømmen - Oppdateringar

Yvonne Battle-Felton - Why I Write: Yvonne Battle-Felton's Substack

Yvonne Eijkenduijn - The Yvestown Blog

Yvonne Kaisinger - Yvonne’s Substack

Yvonne Marie, M.Ed. - Bible, Books, and Busyness

Yvonne Woldberg - Moedermelkelite

YZ - "From $100K to $1M" & More.

Zé Jordão - Zetcetera

Z Kromky - Newsletter Z Kromky

Z. Masongo - Malindi Press

Z O S I A - love letters by Z O S I A

Zé Pedro Silva - Agora a Sério

Zé Pedro Silva - Imprensa Falsa

Zé Wellington - Gosto Ruim, por Zé Wellington

صفر لواحد - صفر لواحد

Zabë - Letters To My Daughter by Zabë

Zabby - The Nature Notice Board Newsletter

Zac Beckman - Customer Obsessed Engineering

Zac Davis - Alwayshasbeen

Zac McCrary - The Pro Politics Podcast Weekly Update

Zac Monsees - Pool Reflections

Zac Northup - Zac Northup - STUFF

zach - zach's tech blog

Zach @ Substack - Zach’s Substack

Zach Abramowitz - Zach Abramowitz is Legally Disrupted

Zach Bautista - Tenderhearted

Zach Bitter - Zach Bitter Endurance

Zach Busick - Seemings

Zach Campbell - Attendance Optional

Zach Clark - A Mixtape Left Behind

Zach Czaia - Teacher / Poet

Zach D Roberts - VisuNews

Zach Daniel - Zach Daniel

Zach Duncan - Zach Duncan's Red River Roundup

Zach Edson - The Strangest Times

Zach F Howe - Zach F Howe

Zach Griffith - Healthy in Bulk

Zach Haigney - The Trip Report by Beckley Waves

Zach Homol - Zach’s Substack

Zach Lyons - Stacking The Inbox

Zach Mangan - Kettl Tea Substack

Zach Marshall - The Prof Z Project

Zach Pearson - Pacers Press

Zach Perilstein - Boardwalk Times: Stories from the Seashore

Zach Reifschneider - Dizzle Dynasty Sports

Zach Ross - I Dare You To Think

Zach Rudolph - Anti Nihilist

Zach Schenken - The Vitruvian

