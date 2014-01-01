Explore
Substack AppDiscoverFeaturedSubstacks around the world
Creators
Switch to SubstackGo paidGrow your audienceFor videoFor podcastsFor bloggersFor finance writersFor authorsFor comic creatorsFor food writersFor local news
Resources
How to start a SubstackGoing paid guideResource centerCommunity & programsHelp centerBrand assets

Sitemap - Authors (wil - yar)

William Spivey - William F. Spivey's History Channel

William Stroock - William Stroock's Books

William Taggart IV - William’s Substack

William Tancredi, DVM - Doc's FIRE: Facts, Insights, Research, Education

William Thatcher Dowell - A Different Place

William Timar - The Seeker's Athenaeum

Willian Matiola - Stoa — Design & Vida

Willie Brewster - Glowing and Flowing

Willie Delwiche, CMT, CFA - Hi Mount Research

Willis J. Goldsmith - Middle East Studies at Brown

Willis Jensen - Making People Analytics Real

Willow Brook - Born to Remember

Willow Crossley - The Seedling by Willow Crossley

Willow Kean - the little red chicken

Willy Le Bon - Beatmarket

Wilmot Warrior Weekend - Wilmot Warrior Weekend

Wilson Van Hooser - Gospel Gazing

Wim Oosterlinck - drie dingen

Wim uit Voorhout - Wim’s Substack

Wind Ship Association - la newsletter de Wind Ship

Windsor Flynn - On the Verge

Windsor Swan - Breaking New Ground

Wine Stain - Indelible Wine Stain

Wini Moranville - Dining Well in DSM by Wini Moranville

Wini Moranville - On Food and France

Winifred Liam - Every Now and Then

Winifred Wilson - Merch Girl

Winkfield Twyman - Winkfield’s Substack

Winn Collier - Winn Collier

Winnie - HomeMeiDe 美的

WINnovation - WINnovation Newsletter

Winston J Perez - The Obvious Isn't

Winston Malone - Storyletter XPress Publishing

Winston Marshall - Winston Marshall

Winston Mwale - AfricaBrief

Winston Smith - Escaping Mass Psychosis

WinstonBoss Crypto - WinstonBoss’s Crypto Newsletter

Winvesta Crisps - Winvesta Crisps

Wisconsin Conservative Digest - Wisconsin Conservative Digest

Wisdom 2.0 with Soren - Wisdom 2.0

Wisdom of Crowds - Wisdom of Crowds

Wisdom Quotes - The Daily Wisdom Quotes

<wisdom transmissions> - <Wisdom Transmission’s Substack

Wisdom Warriors - SheLeads360

WiSER - Trust in Transition

Wit Rosh (she/they/he) - Wit's Queer Chronic-ills

Witold Inwestowanie - Witold’s Newsletter

Witzbold - Witzbold’s Newsletter

WIV - WIV Reports — Uncensored

Wizard of Words - Deep Shit

Wizdom App - Words of Wizdom

W.J. Angus - Over the Wall: Vague Belief to Confident Atheism

WJ Strydom - knaap.brief

Wm. J. Beck III - Premise Check

wmscher - The Poetry Stash

WNBAnow - WNBAnow

WNY Education Alliance - WNY Education Alliance Newsletter

WOBC-FM 91.5 - WOBC Blog

WOBF - WOBF’s Newsletter

Wojtek Żubr Boliński - Wojtek Żubr Boliński

Wokal Distance - Keep your Wokal_distance

Woke Watch Canada - Woke Watch Canada Newsletter

Wolemercy - Dear Bolu

Wolf Hall Weekend - Wolf Hall Weekend

Wolf of Harcourt Street - The Wolf of Harcourt Street

Wolf Of Oakville - Wolf's Substack

Wolfberry Studio - Queer Lore: a POC perspective on LGBTQ+ history and folklore

Wolfgang Barrowe - Barrowe Your Darlings

Wolfgang Schuster - Elm Weekly

WolfMother Sarah Lou - The SheWolf Pack

Wolliver - Writings by Wolliver

Wolność i Anarchia - Wolność’s Substack

WoMakersCode - WoMakersCode

Woman: Adult Human Female - Woman: Adult Human Female

WOMAN DJ SET - WOMAN DJ SET

Woman Sees World - Woman Sees World Newsletter

Women House - Women House's Substack

Women In Business Radio Show - The Women In Business Radio Show

Women in Cannabis Expo - Women in Cannabis Expo Substack

Women in Econ/Policy - Women in Econ/Policy: Newsletter

Women in Translation Melbourne - Women in Translation Book Club Melbourne’s Substack

Women of the Bevolution - The Bevolution

Women on Our Way - WOOW Updates

Women Scholars & Professionals - The Weekly Well

Women Who Fight - Women Who Fight's Substack

Women Will Create - Women Will Create

WomeninTechNigeria - WomeninTechNigeria’s Newsletter

WomenOnTheStand - Women on the Stand

Women's Center - Women’s Center News & Events

Womens Coalition International - Women's Coalition News & Views

Women's Sports Rally - Women's Sports Rally

WomenWhoWriteEdinburgh - Women Who Write Edinburgh

WOMENZSPORTS - WOMENZSPORTS

WOMPERJAW - Womperjaw

Wongo - WHERE'S WONGO?

Won't Be Silent - Abe - Won't Be Silent

Wood End Studio - Wood End Studio

Woodstock | 投資でつながるSNS - Weekly Bites!

WoolyAI - Wooly's Post Repository

Word Tweak - Glancing Hit

words that got away - words that got away

Words, Thoughts and Ponderings - Kate Larsen | Words, Thoughts and Ponderings

Words With A Twist - Words With A Twist

Word&Way - A Public Witness

Work Chronicles - Work Chronicles

Work-Bench - Enterprise Weekly

Worklife in Japan - Worklife in Japan

Workplace Bullying Project LLC - Bully-Proof: Truth in Action

Works in Progress - The Works in Progress Newsletter

Works Progress - Works Progress

WORKSIGHT - WORKSIGHT

World Council for Health - World Council for Health

World Gold Guild - Gold News

World of Wi-Fi - World of Wi-Fi Roundup

WorldStocks Investments - WorldStocks Investments Research

Worriedman - Worriedman’s Substack

Worst Boyfriend Ever - Worst Boyfriend Ever

Worthview Group - Rocky News

Worthview Group - The GC Minute

Worthview Group - The Mackay Minute

Worthview Group - The Redland City Minute

Worthview Group - The Toowoomba Minute

Worthview Group - The Townsville Times

Wouter - Wouter’s Substack

Wouter Mareels - Wouter Mareels

Woy Magazine - Woy Magazine

Wrath James White - Words of Wrath

Wren James - Wren James - author

Wren Lloyd & Leslie Anderson - Homeopathy Is Changing Lives Podcast Substack

Wren Petkov - Story Notes

Wrexham Is The Game - Wrexham is the Game

Write Firster - Playing With Myself

Write For California Staff - Write For California

Write, Period. - Write, period.

Write To Success - Write’s Substack

Write With Spike - Write With Spike

Writem - Writem’s Substack

Write-minded - Write-minded

Writer Pilgrim by So Elite - Writer pilgrim Substack

Writeress - Writeress

Writers Club NY - Internet Cafe

Writing Badly Magazine - Writing’s Substack

Writing in the Pause - Writing in the Pause

WRITING THAT CHANGES YOU - WRITING THAT CHANGES YOU

Writing Unchained - Writing Unchained with Tony Cohan

Writing WA - Writing WA's Substack

WritingCrossroads - Researching and Writing at the Crossroads

Writings of the Sincere - Writings of the Sincere

Written by Raza Hasanović - Written by Raza

Written In Air - Written In Air

Written Tales - Written Tales Magazine

Wúràolá, The Golden Girl - Golden Time Chronicles

Wrong Channel - Wrong Channel

Wrong Speak Publishing - Wrong Speak Publishing

Wrong Turn Lit - Wrong Turn Lit

WS - Nor'easter

WS Crisis & Issues - Compass for the Chaos

WS Rancher - The Long-form Sports Groupchat

WSC Digital Asset - White Star Capital Digital Asset

WTF Gym Talk - WTF Gym Talk

WTF is SEO? - WTF is SEO?

WTKTheContrarian - TK The Contrarian

WTTA - Unveiling the Enigma: A UAP Digest for Curious Minds

Wu Cheng'en - Journey to the West Daily

Wu Fei 吴非 - Wu Fei's Music Daily

Wubbe Bos - Bos Invest Substack

WuBlockchain - Wu Blockchain

吴说区块链 每日新闻 - 吴说区块链每日晚报

wudan yan - The Writers’ Co-op

Wuhlvs Wilds - Wuhlvs Wilds

wuyagege - 不如读书

WWHIM - WWHIM

wxng - The Foundation.

Wyatt Barnett - The Zeitgeist Distilled

Wyatt Cenac - wyatt cenac

Wyatt Crosher - Hoopla

Wyatt Ehler - humble parrot

Wyatt Graham - Wyatt Graham

WYITW Team - With You in the Weeds

Wynne Elder - chasing spring with Wynne Elder

Wyoming Freedom Caucus - Wyoming Freedom Caucus

Wyrd Science - Wyrd Science

Wyrd Smythe - Logos con Carne

Wystan Bryant-Scott - No One's Busyness

X. P. Callahan - Diary Poems

Xana - the blue room

Xanaduum - Xanaduum

xander marro - Wild Goose Chase

Xandra Sunglim Burns - Xandra the Witch

Xapur - 1D20 RPG newsletter

Xavi Buendia - Xavografica

xavi galindo - LifeScore Chronicles

Xavi Puig - MUEVE LA AGUJA

Xavier Boucherat - Sgarab Tapes Newsletter

Xavier Coiffard - RemoteFR

Xavier Collins - The Shaman List

Xavier Dagba - Embodied Light w/ Xavier Dagba

Xavier de Mazenod - Newsletter de Zevillage

Xavier Decuyper - Simply Explained Newsletter

Xavier Figueroa - Xavier Figueroa

Xavier Gattegno - La Missive Compliance de Gattegno

Xavier Peytibi - Xavier Peytibi. Comunicación y política

Xavier Seux - La newsletter 100% recyclable ♻

Xavier «X» Santolaria - X’s InfoSec Newsletter

Xcape Dance - Xcape Dance

Xeftis - Ad Cistulam

Xenia Marie Ross Viray - Garden of the Imaginal: Weaving the stars into the earth

xHOCKEY - xHOCKEY

Xiao Du - Dine Digest

小乐钻出兔子洞 - 小乐钻出兔子洞

Ximena de la Serna - The Functional Force

Ximena Gonzalez - I Would Prefer Not To

Ximena Vengoechea - Letters from Ximena

Xinhua Institute - Xinhua Institute

Xinran Ma - Design with AI

Xinran Waibel - Data Engineer Things

xiq - Fractal Sidequests

Xisco - Business Picker

xjanetlopez - xjanetlopez’s Substack

XKDR Forum - XKDR Forum

XLP Foundation - XLP NETWORK

XLP Foundation - XLP VIỆT NAM

艾克斯 - 謝銘元艾克斯的電子報

Xor - GM Shaders

xplr - Le Report’

X-PM - Reading List "Impact Digital" by X-PM

X-PM - Reading List "Impact Positif" by X-PM

xtine stevens - Humerotica by Christine Stevens

xtwii - xtwii's Substack

Xu Zeyu - Sinical China

Xuan Klevecka - Cozy Notes

Xue - Xue

Xueci Cheng - Chill Crisp

Xuewu Liu - Xuewu’s Substack

xymphora - xymphora’s Substack

اهتمامات مبعثرة - اهتمامات مبعثرة

Ya Mutha - mutha life

Yaacov Lyons - A Pondering Jew

Yaankha Bharbara - Yaankha, me ajuda!

YACHT - YACHT

Yadidya (YDYDY) - YDYDY (youtube.com/@YDYDY)

Yael Bernhard - Image of the Week

Yael Bernhard - The Art of Health

Yael Lachman - Gathering the Rain by Yael Lachman

Yael Nathan - Serpent Webcomic

Yael Rozencwajg - Wild Intelligence by Yael Rozencwajg

Yael Schonbrun - Relational Riffs

yaelle ifrah - La newsletter de Yaëlle Ifrah

yafcommunities - yafcommunities’s Substack

Yago - Polytropic

Yago García - Tactical Investment de Yago García

Yah Yah Scholfield - to be young, gory and black

Yahia Hassan - The Product Playbook by Yahia

Yahya - Kazandıran Kelimeler

Yak Collective - Yak Talk

Yakov Kofner - FSI Digital Transformation Weekly

Yakubian Ape - The Lake of Lerna

yaku_ken - ヤクケン＠製薬情報

Yale WG/CS - Yale Women and Gender Minorities in CS

yalefilmsociety - yalefilmsociety’s Substack

Yaling Jiang - Following the Yuan

Y’all Weekly - Y’all Weekly

Yalla Success - Yalla Success

Yamco - Yamco

Yami Cazorla-Lancaster - The Plantscription

Yami Ramos - The Latte Scene

Yaminah Mayo - Frontal Lobe

Yams The Playlist - Yams

Yamukass - Manettes et Chouquettes

Yamuna Ramachandran - The Progressive Primer

Yan Palmer - Yan Land

Yana - The Waterfalls of Qaf

Yana Abramova - More Than Tech

Yana Bostongirl - Yana's World

Yana G.Y. - Unplugged by Yana G.Y.

Yanan Rahim N. Melo - Sacred Sonder

Yancey Progressives - Yancey Progressives Substack

Yang Guo - 100x Manager

Yang Liu - Beijing Channel

Yang Yi - 杨一的明信片

Yankee Shelties - Yankee Shelties Substack

Yanko Iruin - El Blog del Búho

Yann Colleter - The Streaming Lab

Yann, French Teacher - Learn French with Yann

Yann Gabioud - SoloBOOST News™

Yann Leonardi - La GROWTH Semaine

yann leroux 💻 - Psychologie et jeux vidéo

Yann Roshdy - La Révolution Culturelle avec Yann Roshdy

Yann Rousselot - An Ominous Mistake

Yannick Belzil - Cartooniste Robuste

Yapay Bülten - Yapay Bülten

Yarden Mach - Yarden’s Substack

Yardena Schwersky - Letters on Being

Yari Blanco - Yari Blanco Substack

Yaro Celis - Inteligencia Artificial, Web3 y Tecnologías disruptivas.

Yaro Celis - Yaro on Ai and Tech Trends

Yaroslav Tkachenko - Data Streaming Journey

Yarrow Magdalena - Sparks by Yarrow Magdalena

Yarrow Townsend - Yarrow Townsend

Read

DiscoverGet the appFeaturedSubstack ReaderTop podcastsTop in cultureTop in food & drinkTop in financeTop in sportsTop in politicsTop in technologyTop in faithTop in businessTopics

Writers

Switch to SubstackSwitch from GhostGet startedGo paidFor podcastsFor bloggersFor finance writersFor authorsFor comic creatorsFor food writersFor local news

Company

AboutHelpJobsBlogVulnerability PolicyContactSitemap

Resources

Resource centerGuide to going paidHelp centerCommunity and programsBrand assets
Substack is the home for great culture
© Substack Inc.PrivacyTermsCollection notice