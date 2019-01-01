Start writing
Pamelia - Singapore Noodles

Paname Automatise - Paname Automatise

Pandaily - Pandaily’s Newsletter

Pangan Eggermann - In House with Pangan Eggermann

Paola Barrera - Food for Thought

Paola Haiat - Garganta de algodón

Paola van der Hulst - food (for thought) 🕵️‍♀️

Paolo Manzo - Latin American Insider

Papa CJ - WIT of the week

Paper Arts Collective - Paper Arts Collective Newsletter

Parag Kulkarni - InFocus

Paraj Mathur - Couch Potato

Paranting Magazine - Paranting’s Newsletter

ParaState - ParaState’s Newsletter

Parin Shah - Warm Intro

Pariss Athena - Black Tech Pipeline

Parker Hughes - The ReGen Deep Dive

Parker Molloy - The Present Age

Parler - Parler News & Updates

Parola del Giorno (#PdG) - Parola del giorno e la lingua italiana

Parrhesia - Parrhesia’s Newsletter

Partnership Investing - Global Quality Investing

partygirl - On The Spectrum, On The Guest List

Parul Bansal - poetic technology

Pascal Kobluk - Garms & Yarns

Pascal Thibaut - Lettre d'Allemagne

Pascal Vilhelmsson - 'tings

Pasha Borisov - Альбомы по пятницам

Pasta - Linguini and Clams

Pastor Jason Gudim - Daily Book of Concord Reading

Pat Garofalo - Boondoggle

Pat Helland - Scattered Thoughts on Distributed Systems

Pat James - Boshamer Bulletin

Pat Kane - E2: The Future (& Scotland Too)

Pat Willard - America Eats!

Patel Patriot - Patel Patriot’s Devolution Series

PATENT DROP - PATENT DROP

Pathfinder_Cαpitαl - Pathfinder Digital Assets Research

Patricia - Hanami | Una carta de Patricia Benito

Patricia - The Commons

Patricia Diart - The Cape

Patricia Mou - Wellness Wisdom by Patricia Mou

Patricio Contreras - Hipergrafía

Patricio Contreras - Sala de herramientas

Patricio O'Gorman - Plataformas Digitales

Patrick Burgoyne - IHALC: The In-House Life

Patrick Carroll - summon elemental

Patrick Coyle - CFSN Detailed Analysis

Patrick E McLean - Patrick E. McLean

Patrick English - Plain Speaking English

Patrick Gray - Risky Business News

Patrick Heizer - The Counterpoint

Patrick Hruby - Hreal Sports

Patrick Kervern - Umanz by Patrick Kervern

Patrick Lawrence - The Scrum

Patrick Lenton - All The Heterosexual Nonsense I Was Forced To Endure

Patrick M. Foran - Catalog of Curiosities

Patrick M. Lydon - The Possible City

Patrick Mayhorn - The Outside Zone

Patrick Mazza - The Raven

Patrick McCormack - Secret Feed by Patrick McCormack

Patrick Munsey - The Kokomo Lantern

Patrick Nathan - Thread (1/x)

Patrick O'Leary - Creative Strategies for a Godless Reality

Patrick Pfingsten - The Illinoize

Patrick Primeau - The Nomad Historian

Patrick Ryan - The Odin Times

Patrick St. Michel - Make Believe Mailer

Patrick Symmes - The Authoritarians

Patrick White - La revue de presse de Patrick White sur les médias

Patrick Wood - The Evil Twins of Technocracy and Transhumanism

Patrick Zandl - Patrickův Newsletter

Patriots In Progress - Patriots In Progress Newsletter

Patsy Eisenstein - Charles Eisenstein

Patterico - The Constitutional Vanguard

Patti Smith - Patti Smith

patty krawec - Aambe: where books collide

patty krawec - Medicine for the Resistance

Pau Labarta Bajo - datamachines

🅟🅐🅤🅛 🅜🅐🅒🅚🅞 - Deplatformable Newsletter

Paul - HackerNews blogs newsletter

Paul and Pauline Newsletter - Paul and Pauline Newsletter

Paul Bogaards - Kill Your Darlings

Paul Bowers - Brutal South

Paul Brown - Singular Discoveries

Paul Carini - Un-Cultured

Paul Cerro - Cedar Grove Capital

Paul Collits - Paul’s Newsletter

Paul Crespo - Paul’s Defense News

Paul D. Mueller - The Mueller Report

Paul D. Thacker - The DisInformation Chronicle

Paul Dalla Rosa - Bad Artist Statements

Paul Dockery - Public Power Underground

Paul Fahey - Pope Francis Generation

Paul Fahrenheidt - The Fahrenheidt Family Archives

Paul Finan - Conscious Creators

Paul Flannery - Running Probably

Paul Foh - THE FOH LETTERS

paul (from bible) - false profits

Paul G. Ryan - 🔴 PILOT NOTES by PAUL G RYAN

Paul Gardiner - SFEDup

Paul Graham - Hanguponline

Paul Grech - Cultured Football

Paul Hackett - Guitar Noises

Paul Hormick - The Green Dispatch

Paul Johnathan - Inside, or Deleted Scenes

Paul Kayaian - Barcelona Redux

Paul Kingsnorth - The Abbey of Misrule

paul lai - Comics Syllabus Newsletter by Paul Lai

Paul Lefebvre - Goto 10

Paul Mauguillet - Paul Mauguillet

Paul McCubbin - The Maroon

Paul Millerd - Boundless by Paul Millerd

Paul Mirengoff and Bill Otis - Ringside at the Reckoning

Paul Oren - The Victory Bell

Paul Oswell - Up All Night NOLA

Paul Podolsky - Things I Didn't Learn in School

Paul Publisher - The Zeitville Chronicle

Paul Queary - The Washington Observer

Paul Ripke - Post von Paul

Paul Roberts - Fight to Repair

Paul Stollery - Scaling Service, by The Family

Paul Szoldra - Duffel Blog

Paul Tassi - God Rolls

Paul Taylor - Big Picture by Paul Taylor

Paul Tomkins - The Tomkins (Mostly) Daily

Paul Vanderklay - Paul VanderKlay

Paul Veradittakit - VeradiVerdict

Paul W Gleason - Unfamiliar Letters

Paul Wells - Paul Wells

Paula Cordeiro - radioAmor

Paula Maria - toranja

Paula Pfeifer - Crônicas da Surdez + Surdos Que Ouvem

Paula Serra - Sobretaula

Paula Wright - Paula Wright

Pauliina Meskanen - Survivaltech.club

Paulina Pinsky - newly sober

Pauline - World of Pauline Lewis

Pauline Bouzom - Les belles Foulées

Pauline Harmange - Un invincible dimanche

Paulo André - The Weekly Hagakure

Paulo Emediato | Marmitex - MARMITEX por Paulo Emediato

Paulo Kramer - Paulo Kramer's Newsletter

Paulo Lopes - Religião, ateísmo, ciência

Paulo Veras - Catolé

Paulos - Myth Pilot

Pauly Kwestel - Kwest Thoughts

Pavel Cahlík - Značkový newsletter

Pawan Rochwani - Relatively Correct

Payments:Unpacked - Payments:Unpacked

PCS Nation - PCS Nation

P.E. Moskowitz - Mental Hellth

Peabody Street Research - Peabody Street Research

Peace - Peace’s Newsletter

Pearl Frimette - Pearl Reads Romance

Pedram Navid - data based

Pedro - La Cadena

Pedro - The Rabbit Hole⁸

Pedro Arilla - Don Serifa

Pedro Girão - Triber Newsletter

Pedro L. Gonzalez - Contra

Pedro Ramos - Artefactos

Pedro Ramos - O trigo das coisas

Pedro Sette-Câmara - Pedro Sette-Câmara

Pedro Silva - Alea jacta est

Pedro Silva - WiFi Money by Pedro

Pedro Silveira - GTec Newsletter

Pedro Strazza - Aventuras no Cinema

Pedro Varella - Meera Newsletter

Peewee Hermeneutics - Peewee Hermeneutics

Peggy Van de Plassche - The Private Market Whisperer

PE_Guy - Buyout

Pemo Theodore - Silicon Valley Blockchain Invest

Penbook - Penbook Dev Log

Peng Wu - Pen(g)sieve Newsletter

Pennie R. S. Nelson - Pennie's Writing's

Penny Zang - Mourning Pages

PennyWittbrodt - PennyWittbrodt’s Newsletter

Penser L’Islam - Rappel de Penser L’islam

People First - What the Polls Don’t Tell Us

People's Policy Project - People's Policy Project

PePeLeQ - PePeLeQ’s thoughts on topics

Pepijn Vloemans - Het principe van optimisme

Pepite Club - Pepite Club

Peppe - Fredagslänkar

Per Håkansson - Fewer Better Things

Pera Barrett - Shoebox Christmas updates

Perception Insights - Perception Insights

Pere - not only tech

Perfectly Imperfect - Perfectly Imperfect

Perfume Genius - Perfume Genius

Peri Strathearn - Murray Bridge News

Perry Bacon Jr. - Bluegrass Beat

Perrye - To Hockey, With Love

Pessimists Archive - Pessimists Archive Newsletter

Pet Berisha - Sporting Crypto

Peta Kelly - Peta Kelly: Diaries of The New Lady of Leisure

Petah Marian - Future Narrative

Pete Blaber - The Common Sense Way

Pete Davis - The DPN Newsletter

Pete Lincoln - Test

Peter - Pilgrims in the Machine

Peter & Jo - QAnon Research Network

Peter and Ginger Breggin - Peter and Ginger Breggin Exposing the Global Predators

Peter Beinart - The Beinart Notebook

Peter Berard - Melendy Avenue Review

Peter Boghossian - Beyond Woke with Peter Boghossian

Peter Bornstein - Bugdoc

Peter Bukowski - The Leap

Peter Condit - Seattle Abolition Support

Peter Daou - Direct Left

Peter Daou - The Sanctuary

Peter Gustafsson - Hacking Sales

Peter Gustavsson - Rörelsen

Peter Hague - Planetocracy

Peter Heck - THE MEMO by Peter Heck

Peter Imanuelsen - The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden

Peter Kacherginsky - Blockchain Threat Intelligence

Peter Koczian - Koczian Peter

Peter Lai - Partner Trends

Peter L.W. Osnos - Peter Osnos PLATFORM

Peter Maguire - Sour Milk

Peter Maguire - Thai Stick Presents

Peter Maslanka - Catalyst Foods

Peter McCormack - Peter’s Newsletter

Peter Molettiere - Enchanted Voyage

Peter Moore - Road2Elsewhere by Peter Moore

Peter Mungiguerra - Waco Can't Wait

Peter Munnelly - PM Analytics

Peter N Limberg - The Stoa

Peter Nayland Kust - All Facts Matter

Peter Nygaard - Formel 1 bag kulisserne

Peter Pham - The Inversion Investor

Peter R. Breggin MD - Peter’s Newsletter

Peter R. Quiñones - By Any Memes Necessary!

Peter Sage - Up Close with Peter Sage

Peter Sainsbury - Carbon Risk

Peter Schroeder - The API Economy

Peter Snashall - Eslflow’s Newsletter

Peter Spear - THAT BUSINESS OF MEANING

Peter Suderman - Cocktails With Suderman

Peter Swanson - LOOSE CANNON

Peter Taylor - Zen Mister

Peter "The Pete" Pischke 😎 - The Happy Warrior

Peter Thurley - Dinner Table Don'ts

Peter Torres Fremlin - Disability Debrief

Peter Townsend - Peter Townsend's Newsletter

Peter Tracy - Everyone and I

Peter Venetoklis - The Roots of Liberty

Peter Webster - KOSMOS

Peter Yang - Creator Economy by Peter Yang

peth - Realizing MetaGame 🐙

Petite pépite disruptive - La vie matérielle

PETITION LLC - PETITION

Petr Janda - petr@substack

Petra Bagust - Petra Bagust

Petra Canan Trudell - MIDDI

Petra Erler - "Nachrichten einer Leuchtturmwärterin"

Petra Lafarina - BREAD RELIGION

pharrell - PA:

Phil - Supernuclear

Phil - The 10

Phil Bak - BakStack

Phil Christman - The Tourist

Phil Eich - Welcome to Storyville

Phil Filippak - Unstable Orbits

Phil Hagspiel - MindVault

Phil Harper - The Digger

Phil Latham - American Slave Stories

Phil McAlister - MMRE Newsletter

Phil Moeller - Get What's Yours

Phil Nelson - Phil Nelson's Newsletter

Phil Plait - Bad Astronomy Newsletter

Phil Robertson - Unashamed with Phil Robertson

Philip Cunliffe - The Philippics

Philip Glazman - This Week in Custody

Philip La - Philip La’s Newsletter

Philip Morris - Taste, Tact, Time and Tolerance

Philip Pearlman - Prime Cuts Newsletter

Philip Pilkington - Macrocosm

Philip Stephens - Inside-Out, political commentary from Philip Stephens

Philippa Snow - Snow Business

Philippe Astor - @music_zone

Philippe J Kurzweil - PJ's SMID Cap Investment Ideas

Phillip Hadden - Missio Dei

Phillip Picardi - Religiously Blonde

Philo - MD&A

Philoinvestor - Philoinvestor

Philosophy bear - Philosophy bear

phoebe cole-smith - Dispatch from DIRT ROAD cottage

Phoebe Lovatt's Public Library - Phoebe Lovatt's Public Library

Phoebe Maltz Bovy - Close-reading the reruns with Phoebe Maltz Bovy

Phoebe Sexton - Missives & Marginalia

phoebe taylor - Friendship Love Letter

Phoebe Wright - The Bookmark

