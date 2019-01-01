Start writing
Readers
DiscoverFeatured
Writers
Switch to SubstackGo paidFor podcastsFor bloggersFor finance writersFor comic creatorsFor food writersFor local news
Resources
Going paid guideResource centerCommunity & programsHelp center

Sitemap - Authors (sof - sup)

Sofia A Koutlaki - Some little language

Sofia Contreras - Cortito y al Pie

Sofia Surace - The 4% Rising

Sofia Warren - You're Doing Great

Sofien - All About Trading!

Sofien - Coalescence

Sol Luckman - Sol Luckman Uncensored Updates & Uploads

Solace B Chukwu - Chaos Digest

Solarbots Labs - Notes from the Abyss

Solarchitect - The Solarchitecture Newsletter

Solarcurve - The Balancer Report

Solenne Niedercorn-Desouches - Solenne's Newsletter

SoloModaSostenibile - Solo Moda Sostenibile Weekly

solomonlegaljobs - solomon legal jobs’s Newsletter

Somalis in Tech - Somalis in Tech Newsletter

Something To Think About - Something To Think About

SomX - Healthtech Pigeon 🐦

Sonder Studio - Artificiality

Sonia Elijah - Sonia Elijah investigates!

Sonja - Sonjaland

Sonya - Sonya’s Read to Lead

Sonya Gee - To All the Recipes I've Loved Before

Sonya Saturday - The Greatest Thing You've Ever Seen in Your Life

Sooraj Chandran - No Office Required

Sooz - Card Chat

Sophia Augustine - The Serial Startup Student

Sophia Hembeck - The Muse Letter

Sophia Hottel - Transliberalism

sophia vanderbilt - alive girl

Sophie Campbell - BARF

Sophie Chou - Five Things I Ate

Sophie Kihm - Free Baby Naming Guide

Sophie Libow - exclamation!

Sophie Lucido Johnson - You Are Doing A Good Enough Job

Sophie Ross - Sophie’s Substack

Sophie Scott - Sophie’s brain newsletter

Sophie Strand - Make Me Good Soil

Sophie van Oostvoorn - De Nieuwe Lezer

Sophie Ward Koren - The Creation Journals

Sophon Ventures - Sophon Ventures

Sopitas - Tutti Frutti x Sopitas

Sotonye - Time Well Spent

Soumil Jain - Discounting

Soumya John - The Human Condition

Sound Observer - Sound Observer

soundar53 - A common man’s Vedanta ; பாமரனின் வேதாந்தம்

SoundBirth - SoundBirth Newsletter

SOURCED - SOURCED: Newsletter

South Rugby News - South Rugby News

Sov - Sovereign Signal

Sovryn Technica - The Sovryn Technica Newsletter

Soyoung L Kim - MOULTING

SP - Luster Not Polish: literary desiderata

SPAC Track - SPAC Track

Space Case - Case Closed

SpaceWalk - MetaVault

SpaceWalk - Valet Confidential

Sparrow Advisers - Sparrow One

Spartacus - ICENI Bulletins

Spartan Psyche - The Phalanx 🔱

SpartanAltsobaPatriot - SpartanAltsobaPatriot’s Newsletter

Spear of Lugh - The Spear of Lugh

Specter - Specter Monitor

Spencer Ackerman - Forever Wars

Spencer Brooks - Well Worn

Spencer Marell - The Handle

Spencer Martin - Beyond the Peloton

Spencer Noon - OurNetwork

Spencer Reibman - Spencer's Supply-side Economics Newsletter

Spenser Mestel - Spenser's Super Tuesday

Séphora Kermabon - 'BHR

spittle - spittle’s Newsletter

Spoook - Spoook - the Substack of James McMahon

Spotify Newsletter - Spotify Newsletter

Sprawl - Sprawl: An Accidental Section Hiker.

Sprezza - sprezza

Spyglass Macro - Spyglass Macro

Squatch Frontier Four - Squatchamo’s Newsletter

sreana - yearningheart

SRE/Devops - SRE/Devops’s Newsletter

Sree Sreenivasan / @sree - Sree's Sunday Note

Sriram Krishnan - Sriram Krishnan’s Newsletter

Sruthi Sri Kolachana - Sruthi’s newsletter

St John Starling - What Manner of Man

St Moluag's Coracle - St Moluag's Coracle

St. Sinjin - St. Sinjin's Newsletter

Stacey - Trust, but verify (Doveryai, no proveryai)

Stacey Eskelin - Cappuccino

Stacker Ventures - Stacker Ventures’ Newsletter

Stained Glass Zealot - Stained Glass Zealot

stained hanes - Psychic residue from Queens trash in a mask

Stained Page News - Stained Page News

Staking Rewards - State of Stake

Stan R. Mitchell - The view from the front: military matters and motivation.

Stanley Fritz - Let's Not Be Trash

StarkNet | 中文 - StarkNet 中文

Starr O'Hara - Technate 2051

Startup Riders - Startup Riders

Startup ROI - Startup ROI

Startup Sutra - Startup Sutra

StateUp - The New PPT

Static & Distance - Static & Distance

Ste Martins - Stephanie’s Newsletter

Steel Brothers - Wonderlust

Stefaan Pauwels - FOLDER 25

Stefan Anderson - Mini Classique, le Club

Stefan Bienkowski - TheTwoPointOne - Scottish football podcasts and newsletters

Stefan C - State of the Blockchain

Stefan Georgi - Escape The Cave

Stefan Salegio - JAYSLAM

Stefan Schett - Schetts Update

Stefan Schwartze - Foodistory

Stefania Culafic - Observations

Stefano Boscutti - New Old Age

Stefano Gatti - LaCulturaDelDato

Steffani Cameron - Nomad No More

Stella Alafouzou - The Entry by Stella Alafouzou

Stella Assange - Stella’s Newsletter

Stella O'Malley - Stella O'Malley

Stella Osorojos Eisenstein - Resonant Attention

Sten Bäckström - Klarsynt med Sten Bäckström

Steph Ebert - Just Beautiful

Steph Osmanski - Pitch, Please

Stephan Kunze - Zen Sounds

Stephanie - Stephanie Phillips Killed Comics

Stephanie Bell - The Shit is Burning Show! Starring the Shit, it's Burning!

Stephanie Brail - Wholistic

Stephanie Burt - On the Menu w/ The Southern Fork

Stephanie Duncan Smith - SLANT LETTER

Stephanie Fuccio - Global Podcast Editors

Stephanie Ganz - but wait, there's more

Stephanie Gilman - Thank You for Sharing

Stephanie Grant - The Share

Stephanie H Cochrane - The Paradox Paper

Stephanie Hansen - Stephanie’s Dish Newsletter

Stephanie Kelton - The Lens

Stephanie Mason-Teague - Empty Mess

Stephanie McNeal - Side Chat With Stephanie

Stephanie Portillos - Resilience Personified

Stephanie Pérez-Gurri - bobbie

Stephanie Thompson - Stephanie Thompson

Stephanie Warner - The Mercury Papers: Astrology for Liminal Times

Stephanie Winn - Some Kind of Therapist

Stephen Altschuler - Golf 360

Stephen Bailey - Data People Etc.

Stephen Clapham (Steve) Author Smart Money Method - Behind the Balance Sheet

Stephen Combs - The Friday Letter

Stephen Daisley - Stephen Daisley

Stephen DiLauro - Bohemian Times Gazette

Stephen Dinan - Stephen’s Newsletter

Stephen Elliott - Stephen Elliott's Self Help Newsletter

Stephen Fisher - The Trenchant Edges Newsletter

Stephen Hill - The Assayer

Stephen Johnston - Economy Is Community by Stephen Johnston

Stephen K. De Silva - Financial Healing with Stephen K. De Silva

Stephen Kent - This Is The Way

Stephen Kirchner - Institutional Economics

Stephen Leahy - Need to Know by Stephen Leahy

Stephen P. Williams - Stephen's People

Stephen Rees-Carter - Laravel Security In Depth

Stephen Reid - Stephen Reid In Correspondence

Stephen Semler - Speaking Security

Stephen Spartacus - The World According to Spart

Stephen Waddington - Wadds Inc. newsletter

Stephi Blackwell - The Comfort Chronicles

Stessa Cohen - PivotAssets

Stetson - Holodoxa

Steve - Climateer

Steve and Betty Rodriguez - The Linda Vista Update

Steve Blizard - Steve’s Blizard's Notable Observations

Steve Brodner - The Greater Quiet

Steve Bromley - How To Be a Games User Researcher

Steve Bryant - Steve Bryant

Steve Cortes - America First with Steve Cortes

steve feiss - The BondBeat

Steve Gilchrist - Steve’s Newsletter

Steve Gillmor - Gillmor Gang

Steve Hannah - jDeploy Newsletter

Steve Haufler - Steve's Swim Workouts

Steve Huff - True Crime Report

Steve Keen - Building a New Economics

Steve Kelman - Steve Kelman on politics, culture, and life

Steve King - BDD Weekly

Steve Kirsch - Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Steve Le - Viet Hustler

Steve Mascord - Tribe Tribune

Steve McAllister - Canada's sports betting industry newsletter

Steve Morin - ProductiveGrowth

Steve Nelson - First Do No Harm

Steve Nuzum - Other Duties (as Assigned)

Steve QJ - The Commentary

Steve Robinson - Pithless Thoughts II: Postscripts on Life

Steve Schmidt - The Warning

Steve Skojec - The Skojec File

Steve Stroh N8GNJ - Zero Retries

Steve Templeton, PhD. - Fear of a Microbial Planet

Steven - Phyconomy

Steven - Steven’s Sentiments Shared

Steven A Richards - Cut Down Tree

Steven Becker - Steven Becker’s Story Lines

Steven Beschloss - America, America

Steven David Martin - And another thing ...

Steven Donziger - Donziger On Justice

Steven E. Greer, MD - The Greer Journal

Steven Falk - California Story: A Serial Memoir and Social History

Steven Gardner - That Long Walk with Steven Gardner

Steven Hanchett - First Light

Steven Hill - DemocracySOS

Steven J. Lawrence - Ground Experience

Steven Jarvis - Misinformation, Disinformation and Subterfuge

Steven Johnson - Adjacent Possible

Steven K N Wilkinson - Pitchfork Papers

Steven Konkoly - The Thriller Mind of Steven Konkoly

Steven N. Peskind - The Successful Lawyer

Steven Phillips, MD - ZeroSpin

Steven Picanza - All About Branding

Steven S. Smith - Steve's Notes on Congressional Politics

Steven Schwartz - Wiser Every Day

Steven Sinofsky - Hardcore Software by Steven Sinofsky

Steven Tavares - East Bay Insiders Newsletter

Stevie - Stevie Nupier

Stevie Anderson - Stevie’s Email Energy

Stew Fortier - Stew's Letter

Steward Beckham - Nothing's New Under the Sun with Steward Beckham

Stewart Alsop - What Matters (To Me)

Stewart Noakes - Canopy Community

stewdamus - Stewdamus' Chart Analysis & Trade Alerts

@STILLTish - @STILLTish’s Newsletter

stimulation - Open System

Stoa School - Stoa Digest

Stock Explore - Stock Explore

StockBros Research Newsletter - StockBros Research Newsletter

STOCKED - STOCKED Newsletter

Stockman Original - Stockman Original

StockTips - StockTips Newsletter

StoicMom - StoicMom’s Newsletter

Stone Age Herbalist - Grey Goose Chronicles

StopWatch UK - StopWatch UK newsletter

Storieinmovimento - Storie in Movimento

Storm Chasers w/ Jeff Brown - Storm Chasers WNBA Journal

Stowe Boyd - work futures

Stéphane Geyres - Lettres de Libéralie

Stéphanie REGAT - Graines Digitales

Strange Sounds - Strange Sounds

StrangerPeace (J.K. Davis) - Satellite Anthem Hours

Strat Becker - Due Your Diligence

Strawberry Oyster - Oyster Roast

streamfortyseven - streamfortyseven’s Newsletter

Streaming Consciousness - Streaming Consciousness

street night live - street night live

StreetFins - Finance Simplified

stretch vp - stretch vp weekly

Stripe Partners - Frames

Stroncature - Stroncature

Strong Message Here - Substack - Strong Message Here

Struggle Session - Struggle Session

Stu Helm - Stu Helm: Food Fan

Stu Tarlowe - Stu’s Stack o' Stuff

Stu VanAirsdale - What is California?

Stuart Bramhall - The Most Revolutionary Act

Stuart McDonald - Couchfish

Stuart McDonald - Travelfish weekly newsletter

Stuart Ritchie - Science Fictions

Stuart Winchester - The Storm Skiing Journal and Podcast

STUDIO WORROM - STUDIO WORROM

Studio634 - Studio634

Study Abroad by Acsenda - Study in Canada by Acsenda

Stygi - Midweek Crisis

Subomi - Subomi's Newsletter

Subrahmanyam KVJ - Curated Commons

Subrina Heyink - are you wearing that? by Subrina Heyink

Substack - Substack Reads

Substack Community - On Substack

substantive.material - substantive.material

Sue Donym - Pseudonymous Reporting

Sue Jaye Johnson - The Pleasure Report

Sue Lani Madsen - Forthright

Sue Muncaster - Teton Strong

Suhas Baliga - Future of the Law

Sujeiry - Sujeiry Gonzalez

Sukanshi - Coinshift Newsletter

Sulagna Misra - Dream State

Suleika Jaouad - The Isolation Journals with Suleika Jaouad

Suman Manchireddy - Spyderdoc Newsletter

Summer Brennan - A Writer's Notebook

Summer Brennan - Essay Camp Do-Over

Summer Peet - cooking + writing

Summoners Arena - Summoners Arena

Summoners Arena - Summoners Arena

Sunday Scaries - Sunday Scaries

Sunil Bhandari - The Uncuts

Sunil Neurgaonkar - Saas Sessions

Sunny Maguire - The Ethical Dilemma

Sunny Reinitz - Sunshine Wilder

Super Quotes - Super Quotes

Read

DiscoverGet the appFeaturedSubstack ReaderTop in cultureTop podcastsTop in food & drinkTop in financeTop in sportsTop in politicsTop in technologyTop in faithTop in business

Writers

Switch to SubstackGo paidFor podcastsFor bloggersFor finance writersFor comic creatorsFor food writersFor local news

Company

AboutHelpJobsBlogVulnerability PolicyContact

Resources

Resource centerGuide to going paidHelp centerCommunity and programs
Substack is the home for great writing
© Substack Inc.PrivacyTermsCollection noticeSitemap