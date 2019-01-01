Start writing
Readers
DiscoverFeatured
Writers
Switch to SubstackGo paidFor podcastsFor bloggersFor finance writersFor comic creatorsFor food writersFor local news
Resources
Going paid guideResource centerCommunity & programsHelp center

Sitemap - Authors (we - zvi)

We Are New Jersey - We Are New Jersey - Citizen Reporting

Weather 20/20 - Weather 20/20 Ultra Long Range Forecasting

Web3forGood - 🌍 This Week in Web3forGood

Week in BTX - Week in BTX

WeekInTime - WeekInTime

Weekly Recon - WEEKLY RECON

Weekly Stock Bull Finder - Weekly Stock Bull Finder

维舟 - 维舟

𝐣𝐚𝐧𝐞 𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐬𝐛𝐲 - wonderland

Wenbin Fang - Listen Notes Monthly Updates

Wendell Potter Now - Wendell Potter NOW

Wendy Rose Gould - Wendy Rose Gould's Newsletter

文理兩開花 - 文理兩開花

林紋沛 Wenpei Lin - Landscape of Transcreation

wentin - wentin’s newsletter

werther - Volcanic Spring

Wes Alwan - Social Thought with Wes Alwan

Wes Goldberg - The Wes Side

Wes Siler - Wes Siler’s Newsletter

Wesley Fenza - The Mind Killer

Wesley Verhoeve - Process by Wesley Verhoeve

Wesley Yang - Year Zero

WestVirginiaVille - WestVirginiaVille

WF Games - Weird Fucking Games

whalesonly - Phi Macro Analytics

Wharton Pulse Podcast - The Pulse Podcast, by Wharton Digital Health

What Did Amazon Do This Week? - What Did Amazon Do This Week?

Whimsi - Whimsi

Whit - The Mothership Whit

White Sox Daily - White Sox Daily

WhiteSight - Future of FinTech Newsletter

Whitney Goodman, LMFT - Good Enough

Whitney M. Fishburn - Ensouled: The Journal of Cultural Astronomy

Whitney M. Fishburn - docu-mental: mapping the american states of mind

Whitney McGuire - Look, I Feel Unappealing: A Newsletter from Whitney McGuire

Why Don't YouTube? - The Why Don't YouTube? Newsletter

Wided Rihana Khadraoui - The ART Flex

Widening Circles Collaborative - Widening Circles Collaborative

WidiLand - WidiLand

Wiggles & Wonder - Wiggles And Wonder

wijuwiju - UNI Letters

Will - Escape to the Ruin

Will & Xavier - Prediction Markets

Will Bardenwerper - Homestand: Baseball and the Fight for the Heart of America

Will Carroll - Under The Knife

Will Cleveland - Cleveland Prost

Will DiGravio - Notes on Videographic Criticism

Will Dinski - Eat Street Diners Club

Will Dowd - The Lunar Dispatch

Will Harris - That Thing They Did

Will Lawrence - Product Life

Will Leitch - The Will Leitch Newsletter

Will Meade - Will’s Wall Street

Will Peterman - Will's Dumb Brain

Will Toms - Conflicts of Interest

Will Witt - Do Not Comply by Will Witt

Will Zoll - Prussia Gate

Willem Evers - Amsterdam Product Club

Willets Pen - Willets Pen

Will.i.am | BadgerDAO - BadgerDAO

William A. Ferguson - William’s Newsletter

William Akers - Strange Times

William Auten - William Auten Stories and Newsletter

William Buckner - Traditions of Conflict

William Burleson - semi-colon

William Collen - RUINS

William F. Vallicella - Philosophy in Progress

William Guppy - The Pedestrian

William H Bestermann Jr MD - Slow Aging and Delay Chronic Disease Development

William Hamilton - The WLS

William Hogeland - HOGELAND'S BAD HISTORY

William Johnson - Vancouver Tech Journal

William Lutz - Pinnacle Strategies

William M Briggs - Science Is Not The Answer

William Réjault - Deuxième partie de vie

William Shunn - Main Wish Null

Willy Le Bon - ₿eatmarket

Willy Woo - The Bitcoin Forecast by Willy Woo

Winnie Kong - Politically Invisible Asians

Winnipeg Police Service - Tried and True

Winson - CoinZodiaC

Winston Malone - The Storyletter

Winston Mwale - The AfricaBrief

Winston Smith - Escaping Mass Psychosis

Withered Rose - Scattered Roses

Witold Inwestowanie - Witold’s Newsletter

Wittgensteino-Aronien🌐 - Néolibéralimse

WizNews! - WizNews!

WMG Publishing, Inc. - Every Day's a Holiday at WMG

Woke Watch Canada - Woke Watch Newsletter

WoMakersCode - WoMakersCode

Women in Econ/Policy - Women in Econ/Policy: Newsletter

Women in Film & TV Marketing - Film Industry Marketing Newsletter

Women On Rails - Newsletter Women On Rails

Women On Rails - Women On Rails Newsletter - International Version

Women Who Weld - Women Who Weld

Women's Coalition - Women's Coalition News & Views

Womxn In Crypto - Womxn In Crypto

WONDERLAND - HUMAN by WONDERLAND

Wonk Watch - Wonk Watch

Workers' Rights United - Workers' Rights United Newsletter

Works Progress - Works Progress

World of Wi-Fi Roundup - World of Wi-Fi Roundup

Wouter van Noort - Transcend - Transcend

Woy Magazine - Woy Magazine

Write To Inspire - Write To Inspire

Write Your Future - Write Your Future

Writing Relationships with Cat - Writing Relationships

Written Tales - Written Tales Magazine

WSC Digital Asset - White Star Capital Digital Asset

WTF Gym Talk - WTF Gym Talk

WTF is SEO? - WTF is SEO?

Wu Fei 吴非 - Wu Fei's Music Daily

WuBlockchain - Wu Blockchain

wudan yan - The Writers’ Co-op

Wyatt Foley - ThatGuyWyWy

Wyclif's Dust - Wyclif's Dust

Wylie Garcia - Wylie's Artist Resource

wyncenzo - zio

Xabier from Break Even - BREAK EVEN

Xanaduum - Xanaduum

Xavier Doutrelepont - Dosh

Xavier Truben - Xavier’s inklings

Xianyang City Bureaucrat - Daoist Methodologies

Ximena de la Serna - The Functional Force

Ximena Vengoechea - Letters from Ximena

X-PM - Reading List "Impact Positif" by X-PM

xtine stevens - Humerotica by Christine Stevens

y. - Carrier Bag

Yana Bostongirl - WriteEZ

Yang Liu - Beijing Channel

Yaniv Bernstein - People Engineering

Yann & Jan - Glassnode Uncharted

Yann Roshdy - Roshdy's news

Yao-Jen Kuo - 數據交點文摘

Yaro Celis - Criptomonedas, tecnologías disruptivas y sus impactos.

Yarrow Bouchard - Wondrous Robotic Futures

Yasbo - ChopLife Express

Yascha Mounk - Persuasion

Yash - Dribbles and Nutmegs

Yash Garg - The Daily Moon

Yash Purohit - Startupology

Yasha Levine - Yasha Levine

Yasmeen Serhan - Foreign Correspondence

Yassine Meskhout - Yassine Meskhout

Yassmin Abdel-Magied | يا سمين - Diasporan Diaries

Yatti Soni - Web3 Alphabet by Yatti

Yavuz Altun - kuyu

Ye Olde Tyme News - Ye Olde Tyme News

Yearn Finance - Yearn Finance Newsletter

yeehaw meg - Nevermind the Mess

Yen Ooi - Making Up Life by Yen Ooi

yesiwashigh - yes i was high when i wrote this

YesXorNo - YesXorNo

yewon perry - this is where you should be

Yianni Agisilaou - Joined Up Thinking by Yianni Agisilaou

YIELD - YIELD

Yield Guild Games - Yield Guild Games

Yield Hunting - Yield Hunting

Yina Moe-Lange - The Big Y

Yüksel ARSLANTAŞ - Caftalks

Yoann Lopez - Behind the Curtain

Yoann Lopez - Snowball

Yohanna Mentzel - Impact ta vie par Yohanna

Yolanda Charles - Words of Yolanda Charles

Yolanda Edwards - Yolo Intel

Yolande Norris-Clark - Bauhauswife

Yommy - The Offbeat View

Yonatan Mandelbaum - Nothing Ventured

Yoni Rechtman - 99% Derisible

Yoonj Kim - FIRED UP

Yosola - Yosola’s Newsletter

Yossi Gestetner - Yossi Gestetner

You Don't Need Maps - You Don't Need Maps

youkoseki - #たよりない話

Young Money Capital - Young Money Cap’s Newsletter

Young Squire - Daily Robert Greene

YoungHamilton - Analyzing Good Businesses

Youngna Park - Making it Work

Your Favourite Creative - Love Letters From Your Favourite Creative 🌹

Your server, Kevin Hayden - Streams of Crunchiness

YouTopian Journey - YouTopian Journey

Yrsa Daley-Ward - the utter

Yuan Wang - Morning Pages

yuga.eth - Incentivized

Yukari Peerless・ピアレスゆかり - 縁もゆかりも Substack ver.

Yukio Andoh - Design Sprint Newsletter

yumiko sakuma - sakumag

Yung Pueblo - Yung Pueblo's Notes

Yuri Bezmenov - How To with Yuri Bezmenov

Yuri Duncan - FUNK WORLD

Yuri Kruman - Commander-In-Chief Briefs

Yuri Vieira - Narrar é humano

Yurina Yoshikawa - Yurina Yoshikawa's Newsletter

Yusef Pirzada - Yusef's Trading

yutaka - 毎日のTwitterトレーニング「ワンラボ」

Yves Riesel - www.couacs.info

Øyvind Strømmen - Oppdateringar om det ekstreme

Zac Gross - Gross National Product

Zac Kriegman - Zac Kriegman

Zach Abramowitz - Zach on Legal Disruption

Zach Ayotte - The Bends

Zach Brown - The Shake

Zach Everson - 1100 Pennsylvania

Zach Haigney - The Trip Report by Beckley Waves

Zach J. Payne - The Hopeful Wanderer

Zach Silk - The Pitch from Civic Ventures

Zach Supalla - Atoms and Bits

Zach Worton - Dots, Lines, Margins

Zachary D. Carter - In The Long Run

Zachary Davis - Radiant

Zachary DeWitt - Notorious PLG

Zachary Yost - The Yost Post

Zachary Zane - BOYSLUT

zach.dev - Startup Cities

Zack Cinek - NEWSBOY

Zack Ford - Fording the River Styx

Zack Hunt - To Be Determined

Zack Kanter - Zack Kanter's Newsletter

Zack O’Malley Greenburg - ZOGBLOG by Zack O'Malley Greenburg

Zahid Lilani - Techshaw Notes

Zahra Burton - 18 Degrees North Investigations

Zahra Haider - pestān stories

Zaiku Group - Quantum Formalism

Zak Witus - Field Notes from Palestine

Zander Abranowicz - Buzzcut

Zara Wong - Screenshot This

Zarina Newsletter - Zarina

Богдан Дарев - ЗАВРЪЩАНЕ

Zawn Villines - Liberating Motherhood

Zay - On Second Thought

Zeba - Zeba’s Newsletter

Zeba Blay - Carefree Black Girl

Zeda.io - ProductCafe Newsletter ☕️

Zeerak Ahmed - Hamnawa

Zei Squirrel - Squirrel Notes

Zeina Amhaz - Zeina Wellness

Zeneca_33 - Letters from a Zeneca_33

Zeneca_33 - ZenCaps: Your Weekly NFT Recap to Cut Through the Noise

ZenTrader - Trading In the Zen's Market Plan (SPY | QQQ | Focus List)

Zero HP Lovecraft - Zero HP Lovecraft

Zero Knowledge Podcast - Zero Knowledge

Zero Knowledge Podcast - zkMesh

Zeus Yiamouyiannis, Ph.D. - Citizen Zeus

Zevillage - Xavier de Mazenod - Newsletter de Zevillage

Zevulous - this is cool

Zeynep - Eating Disorder Diaries

zeynep - Insight

Zichen Wang - Pekingnology

Zillow Gone Wild - Zillow Gone Wild

Zineb Riboua - Beyond The Ideological

Zircon Finance - Zircon Finance

Zitamar Ltd - Zitamar News

Zito Madu - Zito’s Newsletter

zkApe - zkApe

ZKValidator - Cosmos News /// by ZKV

Zlata Faerman - I Have Zlata Thoughts

ZM Spalter - Occasionally Impervious

Zoë François - Zoë François’s Newsletter

Zoe - Musings Of A Wandering Mind

Zoe - The Cosmic Beat

Zoe Chew - Zoe's Build & Launch

Zoe Hong - Zoe’s Newsletter

Zohar Atkins - Etz Hasadeh

Zohar Atkins - What Is Called Thinking?

Zoltanous - Zoltanous’s Newsletter

Zombee - Fresh Brain

Zombie World Z - Zombie World Z’s Newsletter

Zona Affari - Zona Affari

zorya bahadur - khoonsurat

Zosha Millman & Cate Young - Thirty, Flirty + Film

Zvi Mowshowitz - Don't Worry About the Vase

Read

DiscoverGet the appFeaturedSubstack ReaderTop in cultureTop podcastsTop in food & drinkTop in financeTop in sportsTop in politicsTop in technologyTop in faithTop in business

Writers

Switch to SubstackGo paidFor podcastsFor bloggersFor finance writersFor comic creatorsFor food writersFor local news

Company

AboutHelpJobsBlogVulnerability PolicyContact

Resources

Resource centerGuide to going paidHelp centerCommunity and programs
Substack is the home for great writing
© Substack Inc.PrivacyTermsCollection noticeSitemap