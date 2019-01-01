Start writing
Wesley Fenza - The Mind Killer

Wesley O'Driscoll - The Nowhere Fast Newsletter

Wesley Verhoeve - Process by Wesley Verhoeve

Wesley Yang - Year Zero

Wessie du Toit - The Pathos of Things

WestVirginiaVille - WestVirginiaVille

WF Games - Weird Fucking Games

whalesonly - Phi Macro Analytics

Wharton Pulse Podcast - The Pulse Podcast, by Wharton Digital Health

What Did Amazon Do This Week? - What Did Amazon Do This Week?

What the Hell is Going On? - What the Hell is Going On?

whinemoreplease - Whine More Please

Whiskey Mike - China In Arms - Podcast and Newsletter

White Sox Daily - White Sox Daily

చհìէҽ འąҍҍìէ - 𝕯𝖔𝖜𝖓 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝕽𝖆𝖇𝖇𝖎𝖙 𝕳𝖔𝖑𝖊

WhiteSight - Fintersections

WhiteSight - Future of FinTech Newsletter

Whitney Goodman, LMFT - Good Enough

Whitney M. Fishburn - Ensouled: The Journal of Cultural Astronomy

Whitney M. Fishburn - docu-mental: mapping the american states of mind

Whitney McGuire - Look, I Feel Unappealing

Why Don't YouTube? - The Why Don't YouTube? Newsletter

Świat Web3 - Świat Web3

Widening Circles Collaborative - Widening Circles Collaborative

Wiggles & Wonder - Wiggles And Wonder

Wild Way - WILD WAY

Wilda Casado - Between The B&W

Will - Escape to the Ruin

Will Bardenwerper - Homestand: Baseball and the Fight for the Heart of America

Will Cadell - Strategic Geospatial

Will Carroll - Under The Knife

Will Cleveland - Cleveland Prost

Will DiGravio - Notes on Videographic Criticism

Will Dinski - Eat Street Diners Club

Will Dowd - The Lunar Dispatch

Will Fan - Moon Matters by hellowillfan

Will Harris - That Thing They Did

Will Lawrence - Product Life

Will Leitch - The Will Leitch Newsletter

Will Meade - Will’s Wall Street

Will O'Brien - Will’s World

Will Peterman - Will's Dumb Brain

Will Rinehart - The Exformation Newsletter

Will Toms - Conflicts of Interest

Will Witt - Do Not Comply by Will Witt

Will Wright - Will Wright Catholic

Will Zoll - Prussia Gate

Willem Evers - Amsterdam Product Club

Willets Pen - Willets Pen

William A. Ferguson - William’s Newsletter

William Auten - William Auten Stories and Newsletter

William B. Cassidy - The Fifth Wheel with Bill Cassidy

William Bogy - William Bogy's Socialist Newsletter and other Oddities

William Buckner - Traditions of Conflict

William Burleson - semi-colon

William Collen - RUINS

William Emery - the edibilist

William F. Vallicella - Philosophy in Progress

William Guppy - The Pedestrian

William H Bestermann Jr MD - Slow Aging and Delay Chronic Disease Development

William Hamilton - The WLS

William Hogeland - HOGELAND'S BAD HISTORY

William Houston - WEH Value

William Hunter Duncan - Born on the Fourth of July

William J Carrington - SubgamePerfect

William Johnson - Vancouver Tech Journal

William L Brown - Native Cpeaker

William Lutz - Pinnacle Strategies

William M Briggs - Science Is Not The Answer

William Réjault - Deuxième partie de vie

William Shunn - Main Wish Null

Willy Le Bon - Beatmarket

Wing Costa - Wing Posta

Winnipeg Police Service - Tried and True

Winson - CoinZodiaC

WINSTON - Souled Ideas

Winston Malone - The Storyletter

Winston Mwale - The AfricaBrief

Winston Smith - Escaping Mass Psychosis

WinstonBoss Crypto - WinstonBoss’s Crypto Newsletter

Winvesta Crisps - Winvesta Crisps

Witch and Wizard - Witch and Wizard and The Walking House

Withered Rose - Scattered Roses

Witold Inwestowanie - Witold’s Newsletter

WizNews! - WizNews!

W.M Akers - Strange Times

WMG Publishing, Inc. - Every Day's a Holiday at WMG

Wojtek Żubr Boliński - Wojtek Żubr Boliński

Wokal Distance - Keep your Wokal_distance

Woke Watch Canada - Woke Watch Newsletter

Wolcott Field - Wolcott Field

Wolemercy - Dear Bolu

Wolf and Jack - The Vorpal sWord

WolfMother - The SheWolf Pack

WoMakersCode - WoMakersCode

Woman: Adult Human Female - Woman: Adult Human Female

Women in Econ/Policy - Women in Econ/Policy: Newsletter

Women in Film & TV Marketing - Film Industry Marketing Newsletter

Women in Web3 - Women in Web3

Women's Coalition - Women's Coalition News & Views

Women's Cycling Weekly - Women's Cycling Weekly

Womxn In Crypto - Womxn In Crypto

WONDERLAND - HUMAN by WONDERLAND

Wonk Watch - Wonk Watch

Word Shark - Word Shark's Newsletter

WordHouse - WordHouse’s Newsletter

Work Chronicles - Work Chronicles

Works in Progress - Works in Progress's newsletter

WORKSIGHT - WORKSIGHT

World of Wi-Fi - World of Wi-Fi Roundup

worldfamousworldunknown - the great scent of wu

Woy Magazine - Woy Magazine

Wrenne Evans - Humble Me Please

Write To Inspire - Write To Inspire

Write Your Future - Write Your Future

Written Tales - Written Tales Magazine

Wry Welwood a.k.a. Roy Jones - Shadow in Light

WSC Digital Asset - White Star Capital Digital Asset

WSPScribe - Wall Street Playboys Archives

WTF Gym Talk - WTF Gym Talk

WTF is SEO? - WTF is SEO?

Wu Fei 吴非 - Wu Fei's Music Daily

WuBlockchain - Wu Blockchain

wudan yan - The Writers’ Co-op

www.hospemag.me - Top 10 posts weekly from www.hospemag.me

Wyatt Crosher - Hoopla

Wyatt Foley - ThatGuyWyWy

Wyclif's Dust - Wyclif's Dust

Wylie Garcia - Wylie's Artist Resource

Xabier from Break Even - BREAK EVEN

Xanaduum - Xanaduum

Xavier Boucherat - Through the Night

Xavier Delmas - Xavier’s Newsletter

Xavier Gattegno - La Missive Compliance de Gattegno

Xianyang City Bureaucrat - Daoist Methodologies

Ximena de la Serna - The Functional Force

Ximena Vengoechea - Letters from Ximena

Xseed - The Xponential

xtine stevens - Humerotica by Christine Stevens

Yabibi - Once In A Blue Spoon

Yago - The Polytropos' Pill

Yana Bostongirl - WriteEZ

Yancey Strickler - The Ideaspace

Yang Liu - Beijing Channel

Yaniv Bernstein - People Engineering

Yann - The Streaming Lab - MENA

Yann & Jan - Glassnode Uncharted

Yann Roshdy - En direct de la Révolution Culturelle

Yao-Jen Kuo - 數聚點

Yardena Schwersky - Letters on Being

Yaro Celis - Criptomonedas, web3, tecnologías disruptivas y sus impactos.

Yarrow Bouchard - Wondrous Robotic Futures

Yasbo - ChopLife Express

Yascha Mounk - Persuasion

Yash - Cinetasticc

Yash - Dribbles and Nutmegs

Yash Purohit - Startupology

Yasha - Yasha Levine

Yashar Ali - Yashar's Newsletter

Yashmi Adani - Not Super Smart

Yasmeen Serhan - Foreign Correspondence

Yassine Meskhout - Yassine Meskhout

Yatti Soni - Web3 Alphabet by Yatti

yeehaw meg - Nevermind the Mess

Yellowstone History Journal - Yellowstone History Journal

YesXorNo - YesXorNo

yewon perry - this is where you should be

Yianni Agisilaou - Joined Up Thinking by Yianni Agisilaou

Yield Guild Games - Yield Guild Games

Yield Hunting - Yield Hunting

Yin Sura - yin.sura

Yina Moe-Lange - The Big Y

Ying Xue - China Ecological Civilization

Yitty Falk - The Frum Books Newsletter

Yüksel Arslantaş - Caftalks

Yoann Lopez - Snowball

Yolanda Charles - Words of Yolanda Charles

Yolanda Edwards - Yolo Intel

Yolande Norris-Clark - Bauhauswife

Yomi Sanghvi - Oscillating in Metaverse

Yommy - The Offbeat View

Yonatan Mandelbaum - Nothing Ventured

Yonatan Raz-Fridman "Yon" - Into The Metaverse

Yoni Rechtman - 99% Derisible

Yosola - Yosola’s Newsletter

YOU COOK PLANTS GOOD, MAN. - you cook plants good, man.

You Don't Need Maps - You Don't Need Maps

youkoseki - #たよりない話

Young Squire - Daily Robert Greene

YoungHamilton - Analyzing Good Businesses

Youngna Park - Making it Work

Your Cyber Girl - Ping Intelligence

Your Deep Genius - Your Deep Genius

Your Favorite Auntie - Notes From Auntie's Desk

Your Favourite Creative - Love Letters From Your Favourite Creative 🌹

Your Mindset Matters - Bread Crumbs by Paul & Luke Clancy

Your server, Kevin Hayden - Streams of Crunchiness

Yousra Imran - 'Eyb - The Newsletter

YouTopian Journey - YouTopian Journey

Yrsa Daley-Ward - the utter

Yubu Napa Art Gallery - Yubu Napa Art Gallery’s Newsletter

Yuichi Mori - Yuichi Mori Journal

Yujin Chung - Yujin's Raps & Rhymes

Yukari Peerless・ピアレスゆかり - 縁もゆかりも Substack ver.

Yukio Andoh - Design Sprint Newsletter

yumiko sakuma - sakumag

Yung Pueblo - Yung Pueblo's Notes

Yuri Bezmenov - How To with Yuri Bezmenov

Yuri Duncan - FUNK WORLD

Yuri Kruman - Commander-In-Chief Briefs

YurkoMax - Yurko's Newsletter

Yves Riesel - www.couacs.info

Øyvind Strømmen - Oppdateringar om det ekstreme

Zac Gross - Gross National Product

Zac Haluza - Cloudology

Zac Kriegman - Zac Kriegman

Zach Abramowitz - Zach on Legal Disruption

Zach Brown - The Shake

Zach Haigney - The Trip Report by Beckley Waves

Zach Silk - The Pitch from Civic Ventures

Zach Supalla - Atoms and Bits

Zach Worton - Dots, Lines, Margins

Zachary D. Carter - In The Long Run

Zachary DeWitt - Notorious PLG

Zachary Roush - Roushes Abroad!

Zachary Zane - BOYSLUT

zach.dev - Startup Cities

Zack Cinek - NEWSBOY

Zack O’Malley Greenburg - ZOGBLOG by Zack O'Malley Greenburg

Zahid Lilani - Techshaw Notes

Zahra Burton - 18 Degrees North Investigations

Zahra Haider - Pestān Stories

Zaid Admani - Money Minutes

Zaiku Group - Quantum Formalism

Zak El Fassi - the zakelfassi e(xperiment)

Zak Slayback - 1517 Fund

Zak Slayback - Slayback to the Future

Zak Witus - Field Notes from Palestine

Zander Abranowicz - Buzzcut

ZappChai by GSN Invest - ZappChai by GSN Invest

Zara - The Blistering Rebuttal

Zara Wong - Screenshot This

Zarak Khan - The Diamond Standard

Богдан Дарев - ЗАВРЪЩАНЕ

Zawn Villines - Liberating Motherhood

Zay_Ugh - On Second Thought

Zeba - Zeba’s Newsletter

Zeba Blay - Carefree Black Girl

Zeda.io - ProductCafé Newsletter ☕️

Zeerak Ahmed - Hamnawa

Zeeshan Aleem - What's Left

Zei Squirrel - Squirrel Notes

Zeina Amhaz - Zeina Wellness

ZEITGEIST 🇪🇺 - Europe's ZEITGEIST

Zeneca_33 - Letters from a Zeneca_33

Zeneca_33 - ZenCaps: Your Weekly NFT Recap to Cut Through the Noise

ZenTrader - Trading In the Zen's Market Plan (SPY | QQQ | Focus List)

Zeph E. Daniel - Zeph E. Daniel Communique

Zero Knowledge Podcast - zkMesh

Zerodha Varsity - Mind Over Markets by Zerodha Varsity

zestular - zestular

Zeus Yiamouyiannis, Ph.D. - Citizen Zeus

zeynep - Insight

Zhixiong Pan - ChainFeeds Selection

Zichen Wang - Pekingnology

Zillow Gone Wild - Zillow Gone Wild

Zircon Finance - Zircon Finance

Zita Fontaine - Coffee break with Zita

Zitamar Consulting LLP - Angola Briefing

Zitamar Ltd - Zitamar News

Zito Madu - Zito’s Newsletter

zkApe - zkApe

ZKValidator - Cosmos News /// by ZKV

Zlata Faerman - I Have Zlata Thoughts

ZM Spalter - Occasionally Impervious

Zoë François - Zoë François’s Newsletter

Zoe - Careersintechhq’s Newsletter

Zoe - The Cosmic Beat

Zoe Chew - Zoe's Build & Launch

Zoe Hong - Zoe’s Newsletter

Zoe Williams - EA & LW Forum Weekly Summaries

Zohar Atkins - Etz Hasadeh

Zohar Atkins - What Is Called Thinking?

zohra bahadur - khoonsurat

Zoltanous - The Fascio Newsletter

Zombee - Fresh Brain

Zombie World Z - Zombie World Z’s Newsletter

Zona Affari - Zona Affari

Zonder Reden - Geoengineering and Consent

Zoomer Oracle - The Oracle Report

Zvi Mowshowitz - Don't Worry About the Vase

