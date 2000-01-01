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Sitemap - Authors (bre - bri)

Brenna St. Onge - Brenna’s Substack

Brennan Center - Major Questions with Jesse Wegman

Brennan Center - State Court Report

Brennan Center - The Briefing with Michael Waldman

Brennan Johnson - Gentle Rhythms

Brennan LaFaro - Postcards from the Falls

Brennan McDonald - Getting AI To Work by Brennan McDonald

Brennda Araujo - Beleza no Ordinário

Brenneke - Ragnatele: percorsi intricati

Brenno Augusto - Brenno Augusto

Brent Belote - Cayler Capital | Energy Markets

Brent Bill's "Holy Ordinary" - Brent Bill's "Holy Ordinary"

Brent Butt - BRENT BUTT: NOT EXACTLY TV

Brent Cosey - Detector's Digest

Brent Craige - Biz Bayou

Brent D. Cates - THUNDERDOME!!

Brent D. Neely ☩ - The Luminous Scriptorium

Brent Dowlen - Life in the 98848

Brent E. Cagle - Life in The Big Change

Brent Efron - Permit Me To Explain

Brent Finnegan - The Friendly City Urbanist

Brent Goldfarb - Brent Goldfarb

Brent Goodge - Bible Thoughts

Brent Gushowaty - BC Pinot Noir

Brent Gushowaty - Pro Tips & Wine Bargains in B.C.

Brent Hull - The Blueprint

Brent LaJeunesse - The Forge

Brent Lane - PVRN - Puerto Vallarta Right Now

Brent Lucia - Far From Equilibrium

Brent MacLerie - Man Made

Brent McCormick - BMC Twelfthly

Brent Molnar: Voice of Reason - Brent Molnar: Voice of Reason

Brent Nyitray - The Weekly Tearsheet

Brent Olson - Independently Speaking

Brent Orrell - Help Desk

Brent Petersen - Destination Eat Drink

Brent Raeth - The Thinking Ground by Brent Raeth

Brent Swancer - Brent Swancer

Brent T. Wheat - Off Target: Brent T. Wheat

Brent Turner - The New New

Brent wiewel - Brent wiewel

Brentley - Made by Brentley | Recipes

Brentwood Voice - Brentwood Voice

Breq Lightner - Star Nursery Shenanigans

Bret - The Syntony Times

Bret Lunsford - Anacortes Music History

Bret Lunsford - Resounding - Harry Smith in NW Washington

Bret Primack - Coltrane Code

Bret Primack - Syncopated Justice

Bret Rosenthal - Bret’s Substack

Bret Swanson - Infonomena by Bret Swanson

Bret van den Brink - The Meandering Miltonist

Bretigne - Fantastical Contraption

Bretigne - On the Banks

Breton·ne·s et féministes - Breton·ne·s et féministes

Brett Alan Dewing - B. A. D. Reviews

Brett Andersen - Intimations of a New Worldview

Brett Austin - Brett’s Substack

Brett Ballard - Rampage Revisited

Brett Bean - Brett Bean's Substack

Brett Bohannon - Brett’s Substack

Brett Chinn - Musings from a Medium

Brett Davidson - On the Wind

Brett Davis - ON REPEAT

Brett Debritz - Mister Brisbane

Brett Debritz - The Wrinkle

Brett Egan - Brett’s Substack

Brett Elizabeth Tryon - The Greener Good

Brett Fattori - Brett Fattori

Brett Gallagher - Mad Farmer

Brett Gleason - Moody & Gay

Brett Hetherington - First thought

Brett Holverstott - Profane Art

Brett J. Phipps - Phoenix Intelligence: The Ground-to-Grid Feed

Brett Kelly Accountant - Brett Kelly Accountant

Brett Marcella - Burst Reach

Brett McCracken - Brett McCracken

Brett McGrath - The Weekly Rip from Stacking Slabs

Brett McKay - 8/9 Rugby on Substack

Brett McKay - DYING BREED

Brett Miller - Brett’s Substack

Brett Munster - The Node Ahead

Brett Paesel - Twenty Good Years

Brett Puryear - PEDAL STEEL

Brett Salkeld - The Making Every Class Catholic Newsletter

Brett Schafer - Emerging Moats Research

Brett Scott - Altered States of Monetary Consciousness

Brett, The Audhd Boss - Brett, The Audhd Boss

Brett Tulloch - Morphology - the pUNk pERsPeCtIve on Investing

Brett Vankoski - Good Times. Great Wine.

Brett Vogelsinger - Declarative Imperative Interrogative Exclamatory

Brett Will Taylor - Brett Will Taylor

Brette Sember - The Book Foundry

Brevay Cycling - Brevay Cycling

Brew with Bones - Brew with Bones

Brewing Bad - Let's Homebrew It!

Bri! - Bri!

Bri - Brianne Leland

Bri - ItsBrisJournal

bri - bri's homemade jam

Bri Castellini - Forced Proximity

Bri Chapman - Bri Chapman

Bri Emery - Creatively Healing with Bri Emery

Bri Heron - Writing on a Whim

Bri Lee - News & Reviews by Bri Lee

Bri Leiðarljós (Hosack) - Ripples and Reflections from Heartbeat's Harbor

Bri McKoy | Recipes for Keeps - Recipes for Keeps

Bri Mitchell - The Weekly Traveller

BRI PARSONS - BRI PARSONS

bri renko - inner world exploration

Bri Richardson - Bri Richardson

Bri Rosely - You've Heard It Said

Bri Sullivan - Bri’s Substack

Bria Hammel - The Homefront

Bria Schirripa - Friend Of

Bria Sowell - Blessed Are Those Who Mourn

Brian - O Willow Waly

brian - Weekend Leftovers

Brian - organic social club

장동욱(Brian) - 장동욱(Brian)의 이어지는 이야기

Brian • The Tiny Wisdom - The Tiny Wisdom

Brian A. - Risk Premium: Research

Brian Ahier - Brian Ahier's Blog

Brian Aitken - Eyes & Ears North East

Brian Almon - Gem State Chronicle

Brian Armstrong - NewLimit Blog

Brian Baker - Baker's Stock Trading Aids

Brian Bartels - Bootwood

Brian Baumann - Interstellar Truck Stop

Brian Beal Moore - Kalorama, Kansas

Brian Beamish - Trading With Brian’s Substack

Brian Beers - Business with Beers

Brian Belancieri - A Arte do Verso

Brian Bengs - Brian Bengs

Brian Bennett - Reel Pure Radio

Brian Beutler - Off Message

Brian Biggs - Random Orbit

Brian Blain - Toronto Blues Diary

Brian Boggs - Brian Boggs

Brian Boley - Brian Boley's Quiet Place

Brian Boyles - The Relentless Humanities

Brian Brown - Changing Coordinates

Brian Brown - The Anselm Society

Brian Brunius - Living with Reiki

Brian Buccellato - BOOCHOMATIC: Powered by Brian Buccellato

Brian Buchanan - 100 billion bottles

Brian Burgess - Brian Burgess

Brian C. - Brian 的產品設計手帳

Brian C. Alston - Mind & Meaning: The Science Behind Belief

Brian C Joondeph - Brian C Joondeph

Brian C. Lund - The Anecdote

Brian C. Taylor - Brian Taylor’s Substack

Brian Cabell - Man About Town

Brian Cali - Green Dream Stories

Brian Cano - Brian's Political Cartoon Show

Brian Carter - Behind the Keynote: Joy, Productivity, and Profit

Brian Cates - Rise of the New Media Newsletter

Brian Chau - From the New World

Brian Chee - The Everyday Almanac

Brian Chisholm - Brian Chisholm's Substack

Brian Clark - Further: How Solopreneurs Thrive at Midlife

Brian Cleveland - Brian Tries AI

Brian Cooke - BCedX | Read. Think. Lead to Serve.

Brian Coughlin - Coughlin Cap

Brian Crawford - Brian’s Substack

Brian Crecente - Game (by Pad and Pixel)

Brian Cronin - Postcards from the Center of the Universe

Brian D. Evans - The BDE Dispatch

Brian D. Kennedy - A Little Bit Brian

Brian D. O’Leary - UNRELENTING – The O'Leary Review

Brian D Smith - Grief 2 Growth

Brian D Smith - Soulful Solopreneur Solutions

Brian D'Ambrosio - Brian D'Ambrosio’s Substack

Brian Decoded - Brian Decoded

Brian Denny - Captain Swing

Brian Derrick - Brian’s Newsletter

Brian Dickson - Ground Transportation Insights

Brian “Dixon” Dixon - Go With Dixon

Brian Dolinar - Sentences: Writings About Mass Incarceration

Brian Donnelly - Dogs On The Line

Brian Doran - doranalytics

Brian d'Souza - A State Of Flo

Brian Dunn - Gamma One Options and Investing Newsletter

Brian Dunning - Brian’s Bullshit-Free Zone

Brian Duong - Brian Duong

Brian Elliott - Flex Index

Brian Elliott - Law as Infrastructure

Brian Elliott - Work Forward

brian emo - devaneios musicados

Brian Enright - The Industrialicious Substack, by EnrightSculpture

Brian Eugenio Herrera - #TheatreClique from Brian Eugenio Herrera

Brian Evergreen - Future Solving

Brian Fennell - SYML

Brian Feroldi - Long-Term Mindset

Brian Fies - 250 Words On...

Brian Fink - FWDmotion

Brian Fisher - Soil and Roots

Brian Fleming - Learning Forward

Brian Ford - Ford's Notes Newsletter

Brian Fox - Mastering Strength: Therapist & Practitioner Insights

Brian Frazer - This is all you get when I die

Brian from A Bittensor Journey - A Bittensor Journey

Brian Fryer - Coach Fryer

Brian Gabriel Canever - Storytime with Big Head

Brian Garland - The Genesis Insider

Brian Geisinger - Split The Action

Brian Goggin - Housing in Practice

Brian Gorman - Brian’s Substack

Brian Gresko - The Creative Accomplice

Brian Gruber - 6C48: Taxiing the Planet

Brian H Mathison PhD - All Things Tox

Brian Hackerson - Hope is Not a Feeling: It's a Practice Worth Building

Brian Hain - Athletic & Aware

Brian Halpin - Before We Were White

Brian Hamilton - Brian Hamilton

Brian Hamlin - The Seam

Brian Hansbury - Public Enlightenment

Brian Harmon - Mad Times, Keen Dreams

Brian Harold Taylor - WILDERNORTH

Brian Harrington - Death By Algorithm

Brian Harris - Covert Access Team

Brian Hecht - The New Builder

Brian Helfman - Being Third Nature

Brian Heming - Brian Heming - author and pulp fiction fan

Brian Hemminger - Brian’s Substack

Brian Henderson - Brian & Em

Brian Henry - Quick Brown Fox

Brian Hermida Stubbe - Diario Semanal

Brian Heseung Kim - The Data Analyst Augmentation Framework (DAAF) Field Guide

Brian Howard - Personality Disorder

Brian Ingram - The New Journey

Brian J Davis - Medium Cool

Brian J Karem - Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian J. Mann - Under the Noble Cedar

Brian Jackson - Tidbits from Brian

Brian Jay Corrigan - From the Unquiet Silence

Brian Jeansonne - Onward. Forward. - The Journey

Brian Jeansonne - The Porch with Brian Jeansonne

Brian Johnson - 7 Minute Security's Substack

Brian Joura - Mets360

Brian K & The Parkway - Brian K & The Parkway

Brian Keene - Letters From the Labyrinth

Brian Kemler - Multiplier

Brian Kern/Kong Tsung-gan/江松澗 - Brian Kern/Kong Tsung-gan/江松澗

Brian Kiviat - Brian’s Substack

Brian Klaas - The Garden of Forking Paths

Brian Kunkle - Microfiction | Flash Fiction | Poetry | by: Brian Kunkle

Brian L. Ragsdale - Mind and Medium: Letters from Brian

Brian Lambert MN - Brian Lambert MN

Brian Lantz - PHYSICAL ECONOMICS * Brian Lantz

Brian Larson - The Sober Millennial

Brian Lenahan - Quantum's Business

Brian Lenney - Brian Lenney

Brian Lennon - TheBrianLennonShow

Brian Levy - Formal Assignment

Brian Lewandowski - The Unreliable Narrator

Brian Lewis - Longbarrow Press

Brian Li - Brian Li

Brian Lilley - Brian Lilley

Brian Lund - The Lund Loop

Brian Lutz - Brian Thinks

Brian Maierhofer - Liminal Means

Brian Maloy - Accounting with AI

Brian Martinez - Growth Snacks

Brian Martinez - Telegrams from Bloodstream City

Brian Mattson - The Square Inch

Brian Mccarthy - Macrolens

Brian McCormick - Hard2Guard Player Development Newsletter

Brian McDonald - Brian McDonald

Brian McGlinchey - Stark Realities with Brian McGlinchey

Brian Medavoy - Brian Medavoy's Blog

Brian Mehlman - Brian Mehlman

Brian Merchant - Blood in the Machine

Brian Metzger - As Sparks Fly Upward

Brian Mier - De-Linking Brazil

Brian Miller - GROSS / GREAT

Brian Miller - Notes from an East Tennessee Farmer

Brian Moench - Brian’s Substack

Brian Moll - Brian Moll

Brian Monheiser - Maps, Tattoos, & Geospatial Views

Brian Moore - Moore for President 2028

Brian Moritz - Sports Media Guy

Brian Mosley - Love Sheffield Newsletter

Brian Mullin - Lover's War

Brian N. Siegelwax - The Quantum Dragon (feat. IQT News)

Brian Naughton - IN CRYPTO

Brian Newman - Bringing People Together for Good

Brian Nichols - Small Bets

Brian Niemeier - Kairos on Substack

Brian O'Leary - Danger Close with Brian O'Leary

Brian O’Neill - The Safehouse Briefing

Brian O’Shaughnessy - Brian O’Shaughnessy

Brian O'Shea - Investigate Everything with Brian O'Shea

Brian Overcast - Mexico Life

Brian Owendoff - Brian Owendoff

Brian Padian - Film, Running, Death

Brian Page CFT™ AFC® Fair Play - Modern Husbands

Brian Palmer - Brian Palmer

Brian Palmquist - City Conversations

Brian Pearson - Brian Pearson

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