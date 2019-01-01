Start writing
Readers
DiscoverFeatured
Writers
Switch to SubstackSwitch from RevueSwitch from BulletinGo paidFor podcastsFor bloggersFor finance writersFor comic creatorsFor food writersFor local news
Resources
How to start a SubstackGoing paid guideResource centerCommunity & programsHelp center

Sitemap - Authors (vin - win)

Vincent Hagenbourger - Endroit de savoirs

Vincent Launay - Vincent’s Corner

Vincent Palumbo Smith - The Moving Train Book Club

Vincent Rado - Drugism

Vincent Simon - 52

Vincent Zandri - The Writer's Life

Vincenzo Cosenza - Osservatorio Metaverso

Vincenzo Cosenza - Vincos Newsletter

Vincenzo Landino - The Qualifier

Vincenzo Marino - zio

Vinícius Linné - Leu? Li, nné!

Vineland - Vineland

Vini Freitas - Vini Freitas

Vinnie Sperrazza - Chronicles

Vinod Bhat, CFA - Price2Value

Vinu Arumugham - Vinu’s Newsletter

Vinu Arumugham - Vinu’s Newsletter

Violet James - The Hopeful Romantic

Viraj - Momo India Portfolio

Virgie Tovar - Virgie Tovar's Newsletter

Virgil - Line of Fire

Virginia - What's Left

Virginia Heffernan - Magic + Loss

Virginia Montanez - Breathing Space

Virginia Postrel - Virginia's Newsletter

Virginia Sole-Smith - Burnt Toast by Virginia Sole-Smith

Virginia Vigliar - Waves

Virginie Langlois - Virginie’s Newsletter

virtuesignal - virtuesignal.substack

Virtuous - Vee’s Newsletter

visakan veerasamy - visakanv's switchboard

Visceral Adventure - Visceral Adventure

Vishakha Kulkarni - Unlearning Labs

Vishal Dayama - The Chaddi Things

Vista Cheng - Vista電子報

Сергій Рачинський - ВІСТКАР | Новини

vita - vita’s Newsletter

Vital-Human.com - Vital Human

Vitaliy Katsenelson - Vitaliy Katsenelson's ContrarianEdge

Vitor Bertini - Vitor Bertini

Vitruvius Grind - Premium Grind

Vittles - Vittles

Vitto Rivabella - The Blockend Developer

@ViUmaVaga - Vinicius Lourenço - ViUmaVaga News

Viv - The Molehill

Viva São Paulo | Cultura - Alguma coisa acontece

Vivek Nanda - Fresh Salmon 🐟 🐟

Vivek Pujari - Vivek’s Newsletter

Vivek Ramaswami - Aspiring for Intelligence

Vivek Srinivasan - Learning by Proxy by Vivek Srinivasan

Vivian Shaw - Ink for the Ink God

Viviane Eldarazi - Bake with lovevivv :)

Vivien - La Machine à sens

Vivien Ho - Pear Healthcare Playbook

Vivienne Lamb - The Human Renaissance

Vizi Andrei - Economy of Truth

VK - ❍𝒱𝒦’𝓼❍ 𝓛𝓮𝓽𝓽𝓮𝓻

Vlad - Let's Fucking Build by Jericho

Vlad Mercori @StakeBorg - The Crypto Insider

Vlad Mercori @StakeBorg - The Crypto Insider Report

Vladan Lausevic - Vlademocracy

Vlastimil Veselý - Za oponou migrace

Vlynn - Patriot Party Pod Review

VN - All-Purpose by Rad Joy

VNTR Capital - VNTR Capital Community Newsletter

Vocal Media - Vocal Verified

Voice of SASHA - Voice-The SASHA Newsletter

Voisegram - Voisegram

Volatility Smile - Volatility’s Newsletter

Volumen - volumen

Vonster - Von Kingdom

Voyage of the Nautilus - Voyage of the Nautilus

VP Research - The Variant Perception Blog

Vraiment Vraiment - L'infolettre de Vraiment Vraiment

Véronique Bergeron - Hey Vero!

Vuk Vukovic - Oraclum's predictions

Vulf - Vulf

Vulkan - The Bulletin Bored

VV Mage - SubDrop

W1ZY - Saltwater Verticals & Phased Arrays

W3.Hitchhiker - W3.Hitchhiker

Wabash Township Telegraph - The Wabash Township Telegraph

Waco Insider - Waco Insider

Wade Sickler - Wade's Market Insights

wadewallace - wadewallace’s Newsletter

Wafi Shihad - Wafi Shihad

Waivly - Waivly

Wake Hoops - Wake Hoops

Wake Up & Give Me 5. - Wake Up & Give Me 5. curated by Lauriel.

Waldo (LocademiaCripto) - Tus 15 Cripto Minutos

Waldo's World - Waldo's Newsletter

Wali Khan - Wali’s Newsletter

Walker Bragman - Important Context

Walking Point - Think. Read. Write. Repeat.

Walking With Goats - Walking with Goats

Wall Street Jingle🛎🛎 (Quant) - Wall Street Jingle Newsletter

Wallea Eaglehawk - Wallea Eaglehawk

WallStreetBets - WallStreetBets Degen Club

walt - walt’s Important thoughts

Walt Cooley - The Cow Tech Report

Walt Hickey & Michael Domanico - Numlock Awards

Walter - Ukraine SITREP

walter a davis - Mac's Knife

Walter Block - Walter’s Newsletter

Walter Haydock - Deploying Securely

Walter Hickey - Numlock News

Walter Kerr - Unlock Aid

Walter M Chesnut - WMC Research

Walter McLeod - Carbon Creed

Walter Pereira - W Fintechs Newsletter

Walter Report - Walter Report

Wamide A - Notes To Self

WanderFinder - WanderFinder

Wang Xiangwei - Wang Xiangwei's Thought of the Day on China

Wanjiku Kimani - Wanjiku’s Newsletter

Wannabe - Wannabe

Wanuxi - Wanuxi 玩客

War Room Posse - Bannon's War Room Transcripts

Warnament Grand Strategy - Warnament Dev Updates

Warner Mendenhall - CovidLawCast.Com

Warren Altounian - One-Way Ticket

WASBAPPIN - Anti-Axis Aktion

Waseem Daher - Startup Real Talk

Waterkant Festival - Waterkant Newsletter

watt - Cloud Empress Newsletter

Wave - Surfing the Waves

wavWRLD - wavWRLD’s wavLETTER

Wax Pack Gods - Wax Pack Gods Newsletter

Wayland Henderson - Cross-Shaped Living by Wayland Henderson

Wayne - 片面 Crypto

Wayne A Rohde - The Vaccine Court

Wayne Arnold - What in the World

Wayne Besen - Wayne Besen: War of the Words

Wayne Blodwell - The AdPod

Wayne Cavadi - The DII Report Newsletter

Wayne Christensen - VINTAGE MORELS

Wayne Hare - The Civil Conversations Project

Wayne Hsiung - The Simple Heart

Wayne McRoy - The Alchemical Beacon

Wayne Robins - Critical Conditions by Wayne Robins

Wayne Tucker - Eleven Names Project: Open Notebook

Wayne Wickizer - The Ole' Buzzard's "How to Shame the Bastards" Academy!

WB - Kitchen Maledictions

We Are New Jersey - We Are New Jersey - Citizen Journalism

We Are Scientists - Slow Descent Into Radness

We Are Up - Upstream 💡 🚀

Wealth Z - 💰 Simplified

Wealthi Team - Wealthi Research

Weather 20/20 - Weather 20/20 Ultra Long Range Forecasting

Web 3 Africa - Web 3 Africa’s Newsletter

Web Barr - Content Overload

Web3 Academy - Web3 Academy

Web3 VC Funding Insights - Web3 Infrastructure VC Funding Insights

web3brew - web3 brew

Web3forGood - 🌍 This Week in Web3forGood

WebGuy - JSTools Weekly

Week in BTX - Week in BTX

Week in Ethereum News (ES) - Week in Ethereum News (ES)

Weekend Fund - Signature Block

WeekInTime - WeekInTime

Weekly Metaverse - Weekly Metaverse

Weekly Olio - Weekly Olio

Weekly Recon - WEEKLY RECON

Weekly Stock Bull Finder - Weekly Stock Bull Finder

WeeklyUpside - The Weekly Upside

Weichen Liu - Abundant Game

维舟 - 维舟

Welcome to Paradise - Welcome to Paradise

Weldon Berger - Bad Crow Review

Well Paid Geek 🚀💻 JavaScript - Well Paid Geek’s Newsletter

Welliton Matiola - UI Lab News

Well-Known Reyes - Well-Known Reyes

Wen Liu - American free speech a "knife" for China?

Wen Stephenson - My Latest...

Wenbin Fang - Listen Notes Monthly Updates

Wences Sanz-Alonso - Stereochromo's Newsletter

Wendell Minnick - China In Arms - Podcast and Newsletter

Wendell Potter Now - Wendell Potter NOW

Wendell Talley - The Talley Sheet

Wendi Aarons - They're Not All Gems

Wendi Gordon - Changing Lives

Wendi Nunnery - The Nook

Wendy - Open Water

Wendy Fry - Wendoodly Weekly

Wendy May - Maybe We

Wendy Parker - Sports Biblio Reader

Wendy Rose Gould - Wendy Rose Gould's Newsletter

Wendy Shinyo Haylett - Everyday Buddhism

Wendy Wu - Not a Morning Person

Wendy-Lynn McClean - BPM Coach's Corner

Wenhao - Wenhao’s Newsletter

林紋沛 Wenpei Lin - Landscape of Transcreation

文社 Wenshe - 文社 Humanities and Social Sciences

wentin - wentin’s newsletter

Weplash⚡️ - Marketing Simplificado⚡️

Wes Floyd - Project Bacalhau

Wes Goldberg - The Wes Side

Wes Siler - Wes Siler’s Newsletter

Wesley - InvestingWithWes Newsletter

Wesley Fenza - The Mind Killer

Wesley O'Driscoll - The Nowhere Fast Newsletter

Wesley Verhoeve - Process by Wesley Verhoeve

Wesley Wark - Wesley Wark’s National Security and Intelligence Newsletter

Wesley Yang - Year Zero

Wessie du Toit - The Pathos of Things

West End Phoenix - West End Phoenix Newsletter

WestVirginiaVille - WestVirginiaVille

WF Games - Weird Fucking Games

Whale Weekly - Whale Weekly

Wharton Pulse Podcast - The Pulse Podcast, by Wharton Digital Health

What Did Amazon Do This Week? - What Did Amazon Do This Week?

What Is Stoicism? - What Is Stoicism? 🌷

What The Girls Are Reading - What The Girls Are Reading

What the Hell is Going On? - What the Hell is Going On?

What's Happening in China - What's Happening in China

Wheat's End Café and Bakery - Wheat's End Newsletter

Whit Bolster - EOD

White Sox Daily - White Sox Daily

whitesiadbarre - the fractures of everyday life

WhiteSight - Future of FinTech Newsletter

Whitney Barkman - Slow, Simple, Quiet

Whitney Goodman, LMFT - Good Enough

Whitney M. Fishburn - Ensouled: The Journal of Cultural Astronomy

Whitney M. Fishburn - docu-mental: mapping the american states of mind

Whitney Mallett - Whitney Mallett

Whitney McGuire - Look, I Feel Unappealing

Who knows? - Who knows?

WHO Pandemic Hub - Pandemic and epidemic intelligence

Why Don't YouTube? - The Why Don't YouTube? Newsletter

Świat Web3 - Świat Web3

Wided Rihana Khadraoui - The ART Flex

Widening Circles Collaborative - Widening Circles Collaborative

WiFi Cash - WiFi Cash

Wiggles & Wonder - Wiggles And Wonder

Wild Heart Nature Connection - Wild Heart Nature Connection

Wilda Casado - Between The B&W

Will - Recast Investor

Will Beaumarchais - The Intelligencer

Will Blake - What's The Move?

Will Cadell - Strategic Geospatial

Will Carroll - Under The Knife

Will Cleveland - Cleveland Prost

Will DiGravio - Notes on Videographic Criticism

Will Dinski - Eat Street Diners Club

Will Dowd - The Lunar Dispatch

Will Gordon - Worth a Shot

Will Harris - That Thing They Did

Will Hsu - WHNY

Will Jarvis - Narratives

Will Leitch - Atlanta Film Critics Circle

Will Leitch - The Will Leitch Newsletter

Will Meade - Will’s Wall Street

Will Myddelton - Change Curve by Will Myddelton

Will Peterman - Will's Dumb Brain

Will Scouch - The Scouching Newsletter

Will Shetterly - It's All One Thing

Will Tanner - The Conservative Reader

Will Terry - ROI Golf

Will Warren - Stats By Will

Will Wright - Will Wright Catholic

WILLA - Entrepreneuriat féminin - Appels à projets et événements

WILLA - Égalité et tech, le point actu par WILLA

Willem Evers - Amsterdam Product Club

Willem Helf - On Stuff

Willem-Jan Ageling - Ageling on Agile

Willets Pen - Willets Pen

Will.i.am | BadgerDAO - BadgerDAO

William A. Ferguson - William’s Newsletter

William Auten - William Auten Stories and Newsletter

William Buckner - Traditions of Conflict

William Collen - RUINS

William Emery - the edibilist

William F. Vallicella - Philosophy in Progress

William H Bestermann Jr MD - Slow Aging and Delay Chronic Disease Development

William H. Duryea - Beyond Heat Death

William Hamilton - The WLS

William Hogeland - HOGELAND'S BAD HISTORY

William Hunter Duncan - Born on the Fourth of July

William J Carrington - SubgamePerfect

William Johnson - Vancouver Tech Journal

William L Brown - Native Cpeaker

William Lutz - Pinnacle Strategies

William M Briggs - Science Is Not The Answer

William Martin Keating - Semicon Alpha

William Pacholski - Art of the Seer Academy

William Poulos - Cosy Moments

William Réjault - Deuxième partie de vie

William Schryver - imetatronink

William Shunn - William Shunn’s Main Wish Null

William Whitten -- Autodidact, - William’s Newsletter

Willis Cap - Concentrated Compounding

Willow Heron - Willow’s Substack

Willy Blackmore - On Gurney Hill

Willy Le Bon - Beatmarket

Wind Ship Association - la newsletter de Wind Ship

Windsor Flynn - On the Verge

Windsor Swan - Breaking New Ground

wing - FRESH by wing

Read

DiscoverGet the appFeaturedSubstack ReaderTop in cultureTop podcastsTop in food & drinkTop in financeTop in sportsTop in politicsTop in technologyTop in faithTop in businessSitemap

Writers

Switch to SubstackSwitch from RevueSwitch from BulletinGo paidFor podcastsFor bloggersFor finance writersFor comic creatorsFor food writersFor local news

Company

AboutHelpJobsBlogVulnerability PolicyContact

Resources

Resource centerGuide to going paidHelp centerCommunity and programs
Substack is the home for great writing
© Substack Inc.PrivacyTermsCollection notice