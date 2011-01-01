Explore
Substack AppDiscoverFeaturedSubstacks around the world
Creators
Switch to SubstackGo paidGrow your audienceFor live videoFor videoFor podcastsFor bloggersFor finance writersFor authorsFor food writersFor local newsFor media founders
Resources
How to start a SubstackGoing paid guideResource centerCommunity & programsHelp centerBrand assets

Sitemap - Authors (chr - chr)

Chris Dong - Checking in with Chris Dong

Chris Dortch - Blue Ribbon Report

Chris Dougherty - Chris Reads Books

Chris Douglas - Rhetorical Exercise

Chris Doyle - Doyle Performance

Chris DuBois - Agency Forward

Chris Duffy - Bright Spots

Chris Dunlop - Chris Dunlop's Substack

Chris Ehlers - Evening Transcript

Chris Ehrenfeld, The BOLD Life - The BOLD Life with Chris Ehrenfeld

chris eliopoulos - Chris Eliopoulos

Chris Emery - Outdoor SoCal

Chris Engelbrecht - Chaos, Life, and Consciousness

Chris Englert (EatWalkLearn) - Nomad Life, Full-Time Travel by EatWalkLearn

Chris Epting - "Where One Hears the Rain," a Storytelling Workshop

Chris Erskine - Chris Erskine

Chris EW Green - Speakeasy Theology

Chris Eyerman - Lore Drops

Chris' Facts in a Nutshell - Facts in a Nutshell

Chris Farrell - Illuminating Games

Chris Fischbach - Chris Fischbach's Newsletter

Chris Fleming - The Weekly Sales Meeting

Chris Fletcher - Means and Meaning

Chris Floyd - Chris Floyd

Chris Flynn - Vintage Trouts Journal

Chris Force - Money Folder by Chris Force

Chris Frame - The Maritime Historian’s Substack

Chris Franco - CMQ Investing

Chris Freiler - The Sanity of Paradox

Chris Freiman - Chris Freiman’s Substack

Chris Fry - The Access Advantage - by Strategic Access Consulting

Chris Gabriel - Effluvia

Chris Gallo - Bless your chart

Chris Gambill - Chris Gambill

Chris Garner - Found and Faithful

Chris Gay - Figure at Center

Chris Gayomali - HEAVIES

Chris Gehrz - The Pietist Schoolman

Chris Geidner - Law Dork

Chris Gentilini - Chrislately's Playbook

Chris George - By George Journal on Substack

Chris Gill - Chris Gill

Chris Gloninger - Weathering Climate Change

Chris Goldby - The Hickory Algorithm

Chris Goodall - Carbon Commentary newsletter

Chris Goodrum - Chris Goodrum

Chris Gouveia, MD - Night Shift

Chris Green - Chris Green Search Marketing (SEO/AEO)

Chris Greening - Maker News

Chris Greening - atomic14

Chris Grenda - The Musings of a Normal Midwestern Guy

Chris Guillebeau - 🌻 A Year of Mental Health

Chris Gunther | Charting Hoops - Charting Hoops

Chris Guo - Soft Currency

Chris Hables Gray - SyFi -- Syndicate for Initiative Press

Chris Hall - Sapiential Newsletter

Chris Hall - The Fourth Wheel

Chris Haller - APA Community Engagement Interest Group

Chris Hanson - Open and Relational Parenting

Chris Harris - The Emperor's Clothes

Chris Hart - Don't Panic!

Chris Harvey - Thoughtfully Framed

Chris Hayduk - Musings by Chris Hayduk

Chris Heape - Chris Heape

Chris Hearne - Cloudcroft Reader

Chris Heaton - Standing Before The Mast

Chris Heaven - Fieldcraft Outpost

Chris Heaven - Survival Dispatch News

Chris Heaven - Survival Dispatch Remnant

Chris Heaven - Survival Dispatch TV

Chris Hedden - On The Back Edge Of The Beat

Chris Hedges - The Chris Hedges Report

Chris Heinz - Faithful Christmas Daily Devotional

Chris Heinz - HeinzSight with Chris Heinz

Chris Hennessy - HennSchtick

Chris Henrique - Beyond the Monster

Chris Hess - Youngest Man in LA by Chris Hess

Chris Higgins - Riverstoryz

Chris Hildreth - Notes from the Third Rock

Chris Hoff - Liminal Lab

Chris Hoffman - The Windows ReadMe

Chris Hope - Connections Brewing

Chris Hughes - Marketcraft

Chris Hughes - Resilient Cyber

Chris Humphrey - Inside Wedding Photography

Chris Hutchins - Chris Hutchins

Chris Hutchinson - Chris’s Random Writings

Chris J Barber-Hopgood - The Folk Orc

Chris J. Franklin - Tales of the Zeitgeist

Chris J. Larson - C’s Substack

Chris J. Rice - Don't Make Me Stop This Car!

Chris J Snook - Wealth Matters 3.0

Chris Jackson - Chris Jackson

Chris Jackson - Hiraeth In Exile

Chris Jackson - The Healthy Masculine and Sensual Male

Chris Jacobs - Juniper Research Group's Substack

Chris James - All Outcomes Are Acceptable

Chris Jensen - Sometimes Glacially

Chris Jesu Lee - Salieri Redemption

Chris Johnson - Every Day Grace

chris johnston - 73 Stories

Chris Jones - Chris Jones

Chris Jones - Chris Jones

Chris jones - Driving DEI

Chris Jones - No Permission Needed

Chris Jones - Supply Chain in 5

Chris Jones - The Swine Republic

Chris Joy - Grounded.

Chris Jumper - crisis corner

Chris K - Reflections from a purple state

chris kalaboukis - Nomads 50+ Midlife Recalibrated, Travel Optional.

chris kalaboukis - thinkfuture: imagine it. create it. live it.

Chris Kane MP - Chris Kane MP

Chris Kattan from SNL! - Chris Kattan

Chris Kavanaugh - A Tale of Jobs Not Well Done

Chris Kawaja - Upwarding's Substack

Chris Keefer - Decouple

Chris Keilman - C.K. Anomalies

Chris Keller - Chris’s Substack

Chris Kent - Chris Kent Jeet Kune Do

Chris Kind - Map Libs

Chris Klomp - Chris Klomp

Chris Knapp - fresh hell

Chris Kubecka - Chris Kubecka

Chris Kutalik - Chris Kutalik

Chris L - DIY Investing Newsletter

Chris La Tray - An Irritable Métis

Chris LaBelle - LaBelle Life

Chris Laible - Chris Laible

Chris Laker - chris laker - voice of a generation

Chris Lakin - Locally Optimal

Chris Lamb - Chris Lamb

Chris Lamb - How I Invest

Chris Lambert - Lambert's Words, Comics and Other Stuff

Chris Lang - REDD-Monitor

Chris Langan - Chris Langan's Ultimate Reality

Chris Lanning - ScreenwritingRx Screenwriting News Substack

Chris Le’cand-Harwood - Employer Content Marketing

Chris Lehman - The Groma Blog

Chris Lengquist - Cal Brink Files

Chris Lettieri - Bits of Chris

Chris Lewit - Chris Lewit’s Substack

Chris Liss - ChrisLiss.com

Chris Liss - Real Man Sports

Chris Little - Befriending Ourselves

Chris Locke - Food, Fermentation & Circularity

Chris Lovett - Less Busy More Impact

Chris Lowry - Chris’s Saturday Special

Chris Lowry - It's 9AM

Chris Lowry - Magic Monday

Chris Lowry - Thriller Thursdays

Chris Lutkin - Chris Lutkin

chris lynch - Hypnotized Fish

Chris Lynch - The Amazing Adventures of Tortoise & Gecko

Chris M - Hot Cue DJ

Chris Maffeo - MAFFEO DRINKS

Chris Magoc - Chris Magoc

Chris Mancini - The White Cat Chronicle

Chris Mann - Aesthetic Index

Chris Maradiaga - Duchump

Chris Marcus - Arcadia Economics' Gold & Silver Daily

Chris Martenson - Chris’s Substack

Chris Martin - FYI with Chris Martin

Chris Martin - Getting Work To Work

Chris Martin - The Funnies

Chris Mascaro - Chris’s Substack

Chris Masterjohn, PhD - Harnessing the Power of Nutrients

Chris Matthews - Hardball with Chris Matthews

Chris Mattice - The NeuroEQ

Chris Maurio - Chris Maurio: AI, HR Tech, and the Kids Are Still Awake

Chris Maxon - Chris Maxon

Chris McAviney - Chris’s Substack

Chris McCormack - Feeling Good

Chris McCusker, Ph.D. - Chris McCusker, Ph.D.

Chris McDowall - Bastionland Presser

Chris McGuire - Let's Talk Funny

Chris McKay / Life In Concert - Chris McKay / Life In Concert

Chris McKenna - Almost Always Analog

Chris McKinney - Faith Unplugged

Chris Mehlman - Chris Mehlman

Chris Mellen - Small Green Galaxy- A Poetic Microcosm

Chris Meyer - The Mind Collection Newsletter

Chris Miller - Chris Miller's Newsletter

Chris Miller - The Cabarrus Compass

Chris Miner - R66343 - Second Round: Desistance After Incarceration

Chris Minnick - Chris Minnick's Substack of Curiousity

Chris Mitchell - Ways To Be A Creative

Chris Moeller - Chasing Arrows

Chris Mongeau - Having Been There

Chris Monsen - Chris Monsen’s Listening Booth

Chris Moody - The Opt Outers

Chris Morello - Overcoming Sloth

Chris Morris - Refuge for the Weary

Chris Mowles - On complexity

Chris Mullan - Mull It Over

Chris Mumola - Game Sense

Chris Munce - Choralosophy Community

Chris Murphy - Chris Murphy's Substack

Chris Myers Asch - What's Gone Right

Chris Nee - Aston Villa Review

Chris Nee - High Protein Beef Paste

Chris Nelson - CompBioNotes

Chris Niesen - Retail in Real Time

Chris Norlund - Chris Norlund

Chris Norris - Sleeveen

Chris Nowell Photography - Chris Nowell Photography

Chris Nye - Cut for Time

Chris O. Ogunmodede - Penkelemesi

Chris Obonsawin - Chris’s Substack

Chris O’Brien - The Systemic Principal

Chris O'Connell - An American Midlife Crisis in the Netherlands

Chris Ogden - The Waltonian

Chris Ogunlowo - Chris Ogunlowo

Chris O'Leary - Brew York and Beyond

Chris Oxley - Asides

Chris Page - Camp Radio Writings

Chris Pannella - The Main Quest

Chris Pappas - Chris Pappas

Chris Parry - FreeByNoon

Chris Parry - Nature Based

Chris Patrick - Paper Elephant Publishing with Chris Patrick

Chris Paul - Be Reasonable: with Your Moderator, Chris Paul

Chris Pavone - A Working Novelist

Chris Paxton - It Can Think!

Chris Paxton - RoboPapers

Chris Peden - The Chief Profit Advisor

Chris Pereira 彭家荣 - Chris Pereira 彭家荣

Chris Perez - CP's Words

Chris Perry - Chris’s Substack

Chris Perry - Human OS for AI

Chris Philp MP - Chris Philp MP's Substack

Chris Philpott - Ephemeral

Chris Pirillo - Chris Pirillo's LockerGnome

Chris Pirillo - ctrl+alt+create live

Chris Plante - Post Games

Chris Platanos - The Wellness Journey

Chris Poch - Forethinking by Promethium

Chris Pople - Chris Pople

Chris Porter a dyslexic writer - Chris’s Substack

Chris Powell - The Canvas Insider

Chris Prophet - Chris’s Substack

Chris R. Glass - Chris R. Glass

Chris R. Morgan - The Circus of Unnecessary Surgery

Chris Ralph Shankara - Upside Hockey

Chris Raney - Yellow Productions Update

Chris Ratzlaff - Chasing the Elusive with Chris Ratzlaff

Chris Rauber - Learning to Live

Chris Reese - The Worldview Bulletin Newsletter

Chris Reid - The Curiosity Gap

Chris Reinolds - The Strategic Outsider

Chris Remke - Chris Remke

Chris Resists - Unimpeachable

Chris Riback - Chris Riback's Newsletter

Chris Rice - The Kairos Report

Chris Richard - The Report From Potter's Point

Chris Richards - THE FUTURE IS OURS TO MAKE

Chris Richards - The Eclectic Radical

Chris Riddell - Chris Riddell

Chris Robilliard - Chris’s Substack

Chris Rodda - The Original Source by Chris Rodda

Chris Rodell - Chris Rodell's "I Been Thinkin'"

Chris Rodgers-Wilson - Chris Rodgers-Wilson

Chris Rowbury - Chris Rowbury's monthly music round-up

Chris Rowthorn - Chris Rowthorn Tours Newsletter

Chris Rupkey - Financial Markets This Week

Chris Russell - watke

Chris Russo - From Darkness to Light

Chris Rutherglen - Gold Investor Research

Chris Ryall - Chris’s Substack

Chris Ryan - Chris Ryan

Chris Ryan - Tangentially Speaking with Chris Ryan

Chris Salgardo - The Majestic Man

Chris Sampson - THE WIRE TAP

Chris Sams - Chris’s Naval History Substack

Chris Satullo - Centre Square - A Chris Satullo Jawn

Chris Saxman - The Intersection

Chris Saxman - Virginia FREE

Chris Schultz ✌️ - The Analog Life

Chris Schulz - Boiler Room with Chris Schulz

Chris Sciabarra - Chris’s Substack

chris searles, biointegrity - Biospheric Solutionism by Chris Searles

Chris Seiho Preist - Streams and Vines

Chris Shallow MSc - Chris Shallow MSc

Chris Shorts - Basketball Shorts

Chris Slane - Chris Slane's Cartoons

Chris Smaje - Chris Smaje

Chris Smith - Always Liverpool

Chris Smith x demblades - Chris Smith - demblades

Chris Sommer - My Blessings Hurt

Chris Sosa - Sosa v. State

Chris Sotraidis - Spatial Awareness

Chris Spangle - The Chris Spangle Show

Chris Spiek - The Bigger Win

Chris Spillane - Runa Open Source Startup Index

Chris Spoke - Chris’s Newsletter

Chris Stanley - The Flywheel

Chris Stanton - Stantonland

Chris Stephens, CPA - Almost Structured

Chris Stigall - The Harrumph Society

Chris Stokel-Walker - Chris Stokel-Walker

Discover

ExploreGet the appSubstack ReaderTop podcastsTop in cultureTop in food & drinkTop in financeTop in sportsTop in politicsTop in technologyTop in faithTop in businessTopics

Creators

Switch to SubstackGet startedGo paidFor videoFor podcastsFor bloggersFor finance writersFor authorsFor food writersFor local newsFor media foundersSubstack vs. beehiivSubstack vs. Patreon

Company

AboutHelpJobsBlogVulnerability PolicyContactSitemap

Resources

Resource centerGuide to going paidHelp centerCommunity and programsBrand assetsFeaturesBrand Partnerships
Substack is the home for great culture
Download the Substack app on the App StoreGet the Substack app on Google Play
© Substack Inc.PrivacyTermsAccessibilityCollection notice