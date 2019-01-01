Explore
Substack AppDiscoverFeaturedSubstacks around the world
Creators
Switch to SubstackGo paidGrow your audienceFor live videoFor videoFor podcastsFor bloggersFor finance writersFor authorsFor food writersFor local newsFor media founders
Resources
How to start a SubstackGoing paid guideResource centerCommunity & programsHelp centerBrand assets

Sitemap - Authors (coa - col)

Coach Bennett - Coach Bennett’s Newsletter

Coach Castle - Coach’s Substack

Coach Chad Johnson - GameDay Systems

Coach Chris - Coach Chris’s Substack

Coach Chris Fisher - #TXHSFBCHAT Substack

Coach Chron - Coach Chron

Coach Courtney Peters - Coach Courtney's Corner

Coach Dane - Wellness with Dane

Coach Diamond Drip - Coach Diamond Drip's Discussions

Coach Dora Mendez - Coach Dora | Inclusion 365

Coach Felecia Killings - The Conscious Conservative Leadership Masterclass

Coach For Life - Leader as Coach

Coach Héctor Sampieri - Haz y Aprende

Coach K - GTM AI Podcast & Newsletter

Coach Kelly J-Kelly Jefferson - Behavioral Intelligence with Kelly M. Jefferson, PhD

Coach Ken - THE UNDERDOGS

Coach Kevin Martin - Coach Kevin Martin

Coach Kinsey - Coach Kinsey

Coach Kou - Coach Kou's Substack

Coach Maggie Sabatier-Smith - Becoming You Again

Coach Meredith - Out of Overdrive

Coach Merli - CSM1952’s Substack

Coach Mike - Lockdown Defense Substack

Coach Milad and Ryan - Coach Milad and Ryan

Coach Mo Soul Code - The Soul Code with Coach Mo

Coach NiaRenee, MBA - Coach Nia Renee, MBA

Coach Orlando - On Alignment

Coach Pray - Real Life Health

Coach Reggie - The No Doubt Method

Coach Rob Wingert - Coach's Substack

Coach Ron Kretz - Baseball Program Blueprint

Coach Shawn Michael - True North: Your guide to an intentional life

Coach Steph Britt - Coach Steph Britt

Coach Steve - Be Resilient Newsletter

Coach Tan - Dear Human, It’s Deeper Than You Think!

Coach Tanner Smith - The Tempo Lab

Coach Tiff - The Feelings Coach by Coach Tiff W

Coach Tony Miller - A Quick Timeout

Coach Vogel - Eye in the Sky Leadership

Coach Zia - My Faith At Work

Coaching for Health by Osca - Coaching for Health

Coaching Minds - Coaching Minds' News

CoachKV - CoachKV's Substack

CoachP. - Coach’s Substack

coachparin - coachparin.com

CoachTrangPhan - Coach Trang Phan Podcast

Coalition 4 Student Wellbeing - Coalition for Student Wellbeing

Coalition of Democratic Allies - Coalition of Democratic Allies

Coalition Snow - Lady Parts

Coalizão de Mídias - Newsletter da Coalizão de Mídias

COAP INC - COAP’s Substack

Coast to Coast - Coast to Coast

Coastal Lines Press - Zines from Gaza

Cobble Hill Collective - Cobble Hill Collective

Cobe - Cobe Notes

Cobus Greyling - Cobus Greyling on LLMs, NLU, NLP, chatbots & voicebots

Cobus Heyl - That Event Stack by That Coalition

COBWEB - COBweb

Coby Brown Music - Coby Brown / the Swear Jar

Coby Dolloff - Coby’s Desk

Coby Lefkowitz - Building Optimism

Cockney Rebel - Cockney’s Substack

Cocktail Club Publications - Cocktail Club Digest

Coco - Lovers Lust and Layovers

Coco - Refinelifestudio

coco - coco

Coco b - Coco b

Coco Bassey - xo, coco 💋

Coco de Gigi - Coco de Gigi

Coco Dowley - Jots And Doodles From Coco D

Coco Has Ideas - Power Culture Coco

Coco Holtz - Coco Holtz

Coco Kee - World Ledger with Coco Kee

Coco Lily - The Princess Diaries MA15+

Coco Liu - Coco’s Newsletter

Coco Mocoe - Coco Mocoe

Coco Ng - Well for a While

Coco Rogers - CARE Package

COCO SCHIFFER - WHAT TO WEAR: BY COCO

Coco Sellman - A Force for Good Business - By Coco Sellman

Cocopops - Temiloluwa’s Substack

CocotteMinute - Never give up, never surrender - CocotteMinute’s Substack

CODAME ART+TECH - CODAME ART+TECH

Code + Philosophy - Code + Philosophy

Code and Crayons - The Crayon Letters

Code Bản Thể. Peace Scholar - Code Bản Thể. Peace Scholar

Code Like A Girl - Code Like A Girl

Code of the Creative - Code of the Creative

CODE Project - CODE

codecrackx15 - codecrackx15

CodeCut - CodeCut Newsletter

CODECXS - CODECXS PROJECTS

미쿡엔지니어의 실리콘밸리 인사이트 - 미쿡엔지니어의 실리콘밸리 인사이트

CODEPINK - CODEPINK Substack

CODEPINK - Cultivating a Local Peace Economy

Codes of Culture - Codes of Culture by Future+

Codes of Style - Codes of Style

CodeStra - CodeStra

CodeToDeploy - CodeToDeploy

Codex & Crucible - Codex & Crucible

Codey Love - Codey Love

CODEZ DEV - CODEZ • Web Designer

codie 🏳️‍⚧️ - fade in, breathe out

Codified - Codified

CodStak - Codstak

Cody - Cody's Curation

Cody Aceveda - Wandering Seagull Newsletter

Cody Alexander - MatchQuarters by Cody Alexander

Cody Bockelkamp 🛋️ - Classical Biblical Soul Care

Cody Chance Writes - Cody Chance Writes

Cody D. - Cody D.

Cody Daigle-Orians - Ace Dad Advice

Cody Deese - A New Humanity with Cody Deese

Cody Ilardo - Power & Glory

Cody Isabel | Neuroscience - The Mind, Brain, Body Digest

Cody Lefever - Cody Lefever

Cody Luongo - Sharpr

Cody Maher - Space with Cody

Cody Maynus - The Parson's Pen

Cody McDevitt - Cody McDevitt

Cody McDevitt - Repro Rights NOW

Cody McLaughlin - The Podcast Tech Stack

Cody Moser - Culturologies.co

Cody Reiss - To Taste

Cody Royle - Cody Royle

Cody Sheehy - Cody Sheehy

Cody Shirk - Cody Shirk

Cody Snavely - Talkin' Blue with Cody Snavely

Cody Stetzel 🐻 - Riantly, or with Laughter

Cody Stoots - Houston Football

Cody Strahm - Strahm Stories de Saudade

Cody Taymore - Kill The Silence

Cody Watson - Sovereignty in Motion

coe - coe

Coercive Coparenting Exposed - Coercive Coparenting Exposed

Coeur d'Alene Public Library - CDA Teen Zone Newsletter

Coeur d'Alene Public Library - Cd'A Public Library Children's Programming

Coeur d'Alene Public Library - Coeur d'Alene Public Library Programs and Services

Coexistence Films - Coexistence’s Substack

☕️Coffee & a few Thoughts 💭 SJ - ☕️Coffee & A few thoughts 💭

Coffee + Crumbs - COFFEE + CRUMBS

Coffee and a Mike - Coffee and a Mike

Coffee Axis Living - Coffee Axis Living

Coffee Can Investor - The Coffee Can Investor

coffee for one☕️ - coffee for one☕️

Coffee Shop Philosopher - Coffee Shop Philosophy

Coffee Spots Polska - Coffee Spots Polska

Coffee Stained Pages - Coffee-Stained's Substack

Coffee Table thought - Coffee Table thought

Coffee Time Romance & More - Coffee Time Romance & More’s Substack

CoffeeConnections - Wendy’s Substack- Coffee Connections

𝐂𝐚𝐟𝐞́ 𝐜𝐨𝐦 𝐃𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐬 - 𝐂𝐚𝐟𝐞́ 𝐜𝐨𝐦 𝐃𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐬

Coffeehouse Cinema - Coffeehouse Cinema

Coffeewithrach - Coffeewithrach’s Substack

coffeewriter | ☕️ - coffeewriter | ☕️

COFFIE GUNTER - Coffie Gunter

Coffin Magazine - A.T. Coffin

CoFound - CoFound Newsletter

Cofounders Notebook - Cofounders Notebook

Cognitive Film Society - Cognitive Film Society

Cognitive Science of Science - The Roots of STEM

cognitive_cravings - cognitive_cravings

Cognizant AI Lab - Decision AI Bytes

Coherent Body with Sue J. Choi - Coherent Body with Sue J. Choi

Coin Center - Coin Center

Coin Center - Peer-To-Peer

Coin Data School - Coin Data School

Coin Metrics - Coin Metrics State of the Network

Coinage - Coinage

coinfucius - Mark Institute

Coinkite - Coinkite’s Substack

Coinpedia News - Coinpedia’s Substack

CoinStats - CoinStats Scoop

Cointribune - Cointribune

Cointribune - Cointribune

Coire Media - Coire Media

coisas que eu sei - coisas que eu sei

Coke Tani - She Is Here: A Body Memoir

Cokie Hasiotis - For The Plot: Marketing, branding & PR in the post-AI world

Col. Quinn Bradlee, FRSA - Owning It

Colan Neese - Colan Neese

Colapso elegante - Colapso Elegante

Colbe Barrett - Colbe Barrett

Colby - Marooned on Mariners

Colby Black - Kop of Coffee

Colby Cecca - Don't Laugh; This Is My Life

Colby Day - Hollyweird with Colby Day

Colby Donovan - Coaching Coaches

Colby Hall - Colby Hall

Colby Kennedy Nesbitt - Variance, Explained

Colby Martin - Perspective Shift by Colby Martin

Colby Sharp - sharpread | Colby Sharp

Colby Wang - Colby Wang

Colcha de recalques - Colcha de recalques

Cold Caller Magazine - Cold Caller Magazine

Cold Tea Geopolitics - Cold Tea Geopolitics

ColdButtonIssues - Cold Button Issues

coldsun1187 - ColdSun's World

Cole - Game Marketing Intel

Cole - Going Away

Cole Bennett - Cole IN Columbus

Cole Bennett - Cole.notcole

Cole Douglas Claybourn - The Road Ahead

Cole Frederick, Ph.D. - Curiosity Lab with Cole Frederick

Cole Gottlieb - Fintech Unpacked

Cole Haddon - 5AM StoryTalk

Cole Hartin - Cole’s Substack

Cole Hastings - Cole Hastings

Cole Hersey - All The Big Little Things

Cole Hume - Working Philosophies

Cole Imperi - Cole’s Hortus Mortus

Cole Jaczko - Cole Jaczko

Cole Kirby - Cole Kirby's Substack

Cole Mumper - Miniature Warwriting

Cole Napper - Directionally Correct Newsletter

Cole Nielsen - A Dwelling of the Triune Life

Cole Noble - Cole’s Chapters

Cole Noble - Quandary Magazine

Cole Prots - secrets of the stars

Cole Rennix - Wake Up Famous

Cole Ritter - Cole Ritter

Cole Rush - The New Dork Times

Cole Sandick - Public Happiness

Cole Schafer - The Process

Cole Townsend - Running Supply with Cole Townsend

Cole Walmsley - Beyond Infinity

Cole Winarick - METTLE CLUB

Colectiva Urzica - Colectiva Urzica

Coleen Baik - The Line Between

Coleman Housefield - Emotional Regulation Coaching

Coletiva Literária - Coletiva Literária

Coletivo Alma Boêmia - Alma Boêmia

coletrickle - coletrickle

Colette - Colette's Substack

Colette - ROTT Wine Club

Colette - The Love Planet

colette - now haunting

Colette Eaton - The Spacious Way

Colette Jane Fehr, LMFT, LMHC - Secrets from a Therapist

Colette Molteni - Empathy Elevated

Colette Nabholtz - La lettre - Bouge avec Cotelette

Colette Smart, Ph.D. - The Lighthouse by Dr. Colette Smart

COLETTECOLOR: Labor a kertben - COLETTECOLOR:'s Substack

Coley Crawford - Coley Crawford

Coley Harvey - Convos with Coley

Colibrì - Colibrì - newsletter collaborativa di U.Rise

Colin - Improv Leadership

Colin Cochran - The Weekly Workplace Win

Colin & The Daily Spark - Colin & The Daily Spark

Colin Alexander Smith - The Gulf Between Us

Colin Allred - Colin Allred

Colin Baillio - A Bouquet of Stray Thoughts

Colin Barnden - Understanding DMS

Colin Beavan - Colin Beavan

Colin Black - Notes on Work and Life

Colin Bossen - The Latest Form of Infidelity

Colin Bruce Milne - Colin’s Substack

Colin Cannell - News of Mebane

Colin Cerniglia - Charlotte Footy

Colin Cuming’s Eternal Spiral - Colin Cuming’s Eternal Spiral

Colin Czerwinski - NOICE Magazine

Colin Czerwinski - PictureRoom

Colin Daileda - Uncanny Thread

Colin Delany - Epolitics

Colin Devonshire - Colin’s Dark-Stories

Colin Dixon - nScreenMedia

Colin Dobson-Fox - Colin’s Substack

Colin Dodds - No Homework

Colin Durrant - Colin's Chronicles

Colin Edwin - Colin Edwin

Colin Ellard - The wandering brain

Colin Everest - One Sitting Reads

colin falconer - colin's Substack

Colin G - The Art of Healing

Colin Gardiner - Take Rate | Marketplaces

Colin Gorrie - Dead Language Society

Colin Hanner - IMBOT

Colin Hodge - Steal My Growth Playbook

Colin Karewa Forbes - Powerful Peace: Coherence Stewardship for Awakening Humans

Colin Karewa Forbes - Surf the Spiral

Colin Keane - Celtics Confidential

Colin King - The Last Layer by Colin King

Colin Kirkland - The Jam Jar

Colin Liddell - The Colin Liddell

Colin Long - Radical Civility

Colin M. Fisher - The Collective Edge

Colin MacLeod - Colin’s Substack

Colin MacRae - Ancient Wisdom Traditions & The Lost Art Of 'Being'

Colin Maddocks - Grateful Fred's Newsletter

Colin Marshall - Colin Marshall's Books on Cities

Colin McCulloch - A Word in Season

Colin Meloy - Colin Meloy's Machine Shop

Colin Mortemore - Changing Seasons

Colin Mustful - History Through Fiction with Colin Mustful

Colin Newlyn - Decrapify Work

Colin Newlyn - Surviving Corporate

Colin O'Keefe - The View Level

Colin Post - Digital Games in Libraries

Colin Poulton - Colin Poulton's Newsletter

Colin Pugh - [Undetermined] States of America

Discover

ExploreGet the appSubstack ReaderTop podcastsTop in cultureTop in food & drinkTop in financeTop in sportsTop in politicsTop in technologyTop in faithTop in businessTopics

Creators

Switch to SubstackGet startedGo paidFor videoFor podcastsFor bloggersFor finance writersFor authorsFor food writersFor local newsFor media foundersSubstack vs. beehiivSubstack vs. Patreon

Company

AboutHelpJobsBlogVulnerability PolicyContactSitemap

Resources

Resource centerGuide to going paidHelp centerCommunity and programsBrand assetsFeaturesBrand Partnerships
Substack is the home for great culture
Download the Substack app on the App StoreGet the Substack app on Google Play
© Substack Inc.PrivacyTermsAccessibilityCollection notice