Explore
Substack AppDiscoverFeaturedSubstacks around the world
Creators
Switch to SubstackGo paidGrow your audienceFor live videoFor videoFor podcastsFor bloggersFor finance writersFor authorsFor food writersFor local newsFor media founders
Resources
How to start a SubstackGoing paid guideResource centerCommunity & programsHelp centerBrand assets

Sitemap - Authors (ai - aka)

AI with Jason - AI with Jason

🌐 AI World Journal™ - 🌐 ＡＩ ＷＯＲＬＤ ＪＯＵＲＮＡＬ™

つきみ￤AIイラストを3倍楽しくする案内人 - つきみ┆AIイラストを3倍楽しくする案内人

AI4INDIA - THE AI4INDIA WEEKLY

たてばやし淳｜『生成AI最速仕事術』9万部 - 📩人生を自動化する「AIライフハック」通信

Aicha >_< - Aicha >_<

aicha ᥫ᭡. - The Potter's Daughter

aicommander - AI 指揮官筆記

AICsAdvocate - Justice the Inside Truth

大田原 正幸｜医療AI×ガバナンス｜Cursorvers - Masayuki Otawara MD, PhD｜医療AI

Aid, Poverty, Growth - Nadeem’s Substack

Aida Garcia-Toledo - Aida’s Substack

Aida Leblanc - Aida's Substack

Aida Reva - Aida Reva on Substack

Aida Takyrbasheva - Letters To Ai

Aida Vittoria Eltanin - Il Book Club delle Zitelle

Aidan - Aidan

Aidan - Dadventure

Aidan Alan - Aidan Alan

Aidan Avery - The Open Call List

Aidan Daley-Hynes (she/ her) - Full Circle

aidan fife - tree mail

Aidan Fitzgibbons - An Intellectual Miscellany

Aidan Fitzsimons - Beatin' Paths

Aidan H Stone - Stone Foundation

Aidan Hartley - Aidan Hartley

Aidan Kankyoku - Sandcastles

aidan noell - aidan noell

Aidan Walker - How To Do Things With Memes

Aidan Wharton - Gay Buffet

Aidan Wharton - Getting Close

Aidas Puklevicius - Aido Puklevičiaus Aidomu

Aiden - Aiden

aiden - everything i am

Aiden Buzzetti - The New Outlook

Aiden Herrod - Aiden Herrod

Aiden Marquis | Fantasy Writer - Shackled Destiny

Aiden McIntyre - Aiden McIntyre

Aiden P Scott - Aiden’s Substack

Aidis Dalikas - Ranting About Advertising

Aidrous Hussein Muhumed - Aidrous Hussein Muhumed

Aidy Roa - AidyRoa

aidyn - aidyn enchanted

AIE CONCEPT - AIE CONCEPT

AI/End Of The World - AI/End Of The World

AIF Services - AIF Services

A.I.Fabler - A.I.Fabler’s Substack

AIgeist - AIgeist

AIinUSE - AI in USE newsletter

ai-invest - ai-invest

Aiisha Dahir - H’s mom Substack

Aiko - Papercut Prayers

Aila Lear - Aila Lear

Ailbhe Wheatley - tricklings

Aileen | South of East Travel - Field Notes x South of East

Aileen Angsutorn Lees - Decolonising The Outdoors

Aileen Daw - Laboratório Estelar

Aileen Xu - Life Is an Art with Aileen Xu

ailey jolie - Words From This Body | Ailey Jolie

Ailieri - The Miraflorian

ailish 🌙 - storyborn

Ailín Bullentini - ¡Ahora y siempre!

Ailén Cruz - Prone to Hyperbole

Ailton Rodrigues - CRIA-tivo

Aim Small - Aim Small

Aima Ahmad - What The Sun Touches

Aiman - Heal and Bloom

Aimana - Além do Algoritmo

Aime Anu - House of Anu: The Inner Circle

Aimée Francis - Flourish & Fare

Aimée Walsh - The Read Parts

Aimee - Firsthand Media

Aimee👻 - The clover diaries♡

Aimee Baker - Girlhunt: a true crime newsletter

Aimee Bissonette - Aimee Bissonette

Aimee Coleman Writes - Aimee Coleman Writes

Aimee Copas - Aimee Copas

Aimee Dixon Anthony - Aimee Dixon Anthony

Aimee Fleming - A Tudor View

Aimee Guess - Aimee Guess | Homemaker On A Budget

Aimee Guest - Good and Beautiful Things

Aimee Lewis - Aimee Dianne

Aimee Liu - MFA Lore

Aimee Lutkin - 39 Things I've Never Done

Aimee Milliken, PhD, RN - Bioethics Basics

Aimee Pugh Bernard, PhD - Science Crosstalk: where science and communication collide

Aimee R McCann - Aimee's Substack

Aimee Raupp - Aimee Raupp | The Fertility Authority

Aimee Reiff - Aimee Reiff

Aimee Seiff Christian - Writing Personhood

Aimee Smale - Pretty Busy, Lately

Aimee Suyko - Aimee | Writing About Loss, Love & Life

Aimee Touton - Eat Plentiful

Aimee Victoria Long - Aimee Victoria Long

Aimee Walleston - The Dematerialization of the Art World

Aimee Willard - Homely

Aimee Williams - Bible Research is Fun! | A. Williams

Aimee Willis - Aimee Willis

Aimee Winchester - Aimee Winchester

Aimee/Burning House Books - Burning House Books

Aimee__Lee - Amiii__Lee

AI.Mirror - AI.Mirror's Substack

aimodels-fyi - AIModels.fyi

Aimz Rushton - Disco & Dissociation

Aina - Handmade paper flowers by Aina

Aina Lluna - Think & Hack

Aina Velasco - Aina's Notes

Aine - Aine’s Substack

Aine Donovan - Everyday Ethics/Aine Donovan

Ainhoa - Ainhoa

Ainhoa - El mapa del cambio

Ainhoa Jiménez 🪻 - 7 de mayo💌 🦋

Ainhoa Marzol - gárgola digital 🐸🍵

مُفكِّرة - فِـكر

Ainsley Malis - no small things

Ainslie Harvey - Hot History

A.I.N.S.T.E.I.N. - A.I.N.S.T.E.I.N

Ašipu Rothi - Sacred Sourcery

AIQ - AIQ Substack

Air - Air’s Substack

Air Street Press - Air Street Press

Aircooltime - Aircooltime’s Substack

airfriedplantain - airfriedplantain's Substack

Airial Re'nal - Airial Re'nal's Inbox Intel

Airicka Phoenix - Airicka’s Forbidden Library

Airidas Labinas - Atspindžių kabinetas

Airlumni - Airlumni - Stories, Reflections & Opportunities

Airmail - Airmail’s Newsletter

Airmail team - Airmail App

Airways - Airways NOTAM

Aisa. - Saudade Palimpsest.

AISafety.com - AI Safety Events & Training

AISafety.com - AI Safety Funding

AISC - Anti-Imperial Scholars Collective

aischa daughtery - girls on the internet

aish - aish’s Substack

Aisha - Aisha

Aisha - The Unemployment Diaries

aisha - ex-gallery intern

Aisha | My Sacred Bridge - My Sacred Bridge Grimoire

Aisha Ahmed - From Nana With Love

Aisha Ahmed - The Seeker Within

Aisha Awaisu - Inner Glow Hub

Aisha. B - Wandermusings

Aisha Beau Frisbey - Re-Written by Aisha Beau

Aisha Dawood - Aisha Dawood

Aisha Dutrieux - Schrijfplaats

Aisha Kabiru Mohammed - Ese's insight.

Aisha Nana💘 - Nana’s Love Letters

Aisha Saeed - Aisha Saeed

Aisha Safiyanu - Aisha Safiyanu

Aishat Abdulkabir - Let Talk Business

Aishat Motolani, PhD - OncoNarrative

Aishat Tam - reading week

Aishu Siva - industrial complex

Aishwaria Sonavane - Pakistan Paigham

Aishwarya G. Rai - Aishwarya’s Substack

Aishwarya Iyer - Aishwarya's Substack

Aishwarya Javalgekar - Angst Alert

Aishwarya M. - Breaking Barriers to Literacy and Learning

Aishwarya Mahesh - Power Bytes

Aishwarya Naresh Reganti - The Nuanced Perspective

Aishwarya Raghavan - Human Learning

Aishwarya Rebelson - Building Slow Hustle by AR

Aishwarya Srinivasan - AI with Aish

Aishwarya Vardhana - making meaning from feelings

Aisling M Keenan - The Outfluencer

Aisling Marron - Notes from New York

Aisling O'Boyle - Aisling's Archives

Aisling O'Loughlin - Aisling O'Loughlin

Aisling Quigley - Tender Hybrids

Aislinn Kerckhaert - House of the Ancestors

Aislínn Kelly - A Biosphere for Ireland

Aislínn Kelly - Field Notes by Aislínn

Aislyn - Aislyn's Substack

Aislynn Patrick - Aislynn’s Substack

かなまる - かなまるのAIでまいにちアップデート！

AIToday Live - AI versterkt de mens

Aitor Saraiba - Aitor Saraiba Club

小畑タカユキ｜AI×Web制作@大阪 - No AI, No Life.｜AI時代の生存戦略

AI/WebディレクターZEN（AI歴5年目） - AI/WebディレクターZEN（AI歴5年目）

AIWI - AIWI: Inside AI

AIwithKT - AIwithKT

aiwithram - AI With Ram

AIwithSAI - AIwithSAI

AIX Files - AIX Files

Aixa Betsabé Molina - Aixabets M.

Aiya Madarang - Are the Kids Alright?

Aiyah Sibay - Aiyah

Aiyana - Aiyana’s Substack

Aiyana Gabrielle - Earth Season Substack

Aiyana Ishmael - JV Captains' Club

Aiyas Aya - Aiyas Aya

AJ - AJ

AJ - Arm Chair LP

AJ - Cathedral Effect

AJ - Gavin Newsom 2028 Fans

AJ - Soul to Scribe

AJ - Trump News and Fans

AJ - Turn America Blue

aj - snailmix

A.J ˚˖𓍢ִ໋🦢˚⋆｡ﾟ☁︎｡⋆｡ ﾟ☾ ﾟ｡⋆ - 𝒜𝓃𝑔ℯ𝓁´s personal diary ˚˖𓍢ִ໋🦢˚

A.J Ó Blivion - drank the farm

AJ | Tatt Tvamm Asi - Tatt Tvamm Asi’s Substack

AJ and Holly Neely - AJ and Holly's Substack

AJ Ayers - Money Changes Everything

AJ Benza - AJ Benza's Substack

AJ Bonassin - The CIA Reject

A.J. Borlenghi - A.J.’s Substack

AJ DeLong - Hey Kimberley

A.J. Drenth - Man of Fire

AJ Dronkers - AJ Dronkers

AJ Feuerman - Spin Cycle

A.J. Fish - TracingVRL

A.J. Goldmann - The Feuilleton

A.J. Grant - The Apocrypha

AJ Green - AG+ (AI Daily News)

A.J. Helmuth - In Plain Sight

A.J. Jacobs - Experimental Living

AJ Jaff. Signal, Not Noise! - AJ Jaff. Signal, Not Noise!

AJ Kim - Wisdom in Motion: Letters & Dispatches on Peace & Wellbeing

AJ Lee - Catskill Culture Club

AJ Lee - Saved, Not Sent

AJ MacVie - The Waggle Golf Journal

AJ Pearce - Notes of Cheer by AJ Pearce

A.J. Peterson - The Cozy Dragon's Lair

AJ Pickett - AJ’s Substack

A&J Powerful Pills - A&J Powerful Pills

AJ. Rella - AJ. Rella

A.J. Rice - The Publius National Post

Aj Saxsma - Aj Saxsma

AJ Schulte - Cover 4 Quarters

AJ Skelly - AJ’s Author News

A.J. Swoboda - The Low-Level Theologian w/ Dr. A.J. Swoboda

AJ Thomas - House of the Dragon News

AJ Thomas - Pro America News

AJ Thomas - True Crime Weekly

AJ Thomas - Walking with Jesus

AJ Tibando - The Midpoint Review

AJ Vanderhorst - The Sylvan Spy

A.J. Wagoner - A.J.’s Poetry Substack

AJ Woodson - Real Talk From AJ Woodson

Aja - every thing changes

Aja - The Spirit Guide Coach - Aja - The Spirit Guide Coach

aja monet - aja monet

Aja Simmonds - Kingdom Daughters Build

ajab nyc - ajab nyc

Ajanabi in a Familiar Land - Anna’s Substack

AJANI JACOI - The Bone Yard

Ajao Zaynab - Ajao Zaynab

Ajas Bakran - Grow with AI

AjaxPro: Tussen de linies - AjaxPro: Tussen de linies

Ajay Shah - Updates

Ajay Yadav - The AI Builder Letter — by TheVibeFounder

Ajayan N - How to 9 to 5

AJDeiboldt - The High Notes

Ajeya Cotra - Good Bones

Ajeya Cotra - Planned Obsolescence

Ajibola Jinadu - The FBP Playbook

Ajibola Olaitan Rahmat - Ajibola Olaitan Rahmat

Ajiri Aki - Notes on JOIE with Ajiri Aki

Ajiriiii🩷 - Ajiriiii🩷🐷

AJJ the Band - AJJ’s Substack

AJLA - AJLA

Ajmal Roshan - Ajmal Roshan

Ajmal Sohail - Counterintelligence & Counterterrorism

AJQ Media - A Just Quincy

A.J.R. Klopp - The Thirteen Fathers Substack

AJRA - La Newsletter de AJRA

Ajulu - Day One

أجواد محمد - أجواد محمد

A.K - Deep Dream

AK | Unfair Advantage Capital - Unfair Advantage

A.K. Isaacs - from the standing desk of A.K. Isaacs 💻

AK Peterson - Anna Kate's Substack

A.K. Preston - A.K. Preston

Açık Veri ve Teknoloji Derneği - Açık Gündem

Akaash Dudwani - Open Library on Green Economy

AKADi Magazine - AKADi Magazine

aKaEdo - Match Brulè

AKAM - AKAM

Akamara Tarot - Akamara Tarot

Akanksha - All Good Things

akanksha aurora - the cutting chai

Akanksha Kamath - Like, Share, Subscribe

Akanksha Pandey - The Write Hook

Akanksha Priyadarshini - Another Shot at Life

Akanksha Rohera - Akanksha Rohera

Akansha Yadav | AI & Python - Akansha Yadav | AI & Python

Akash - Akashvani

Akash Arun - Akash Arun

Akash Bajwa - Software Synthesis

Akash Borate - Factryze - Akash's Substack

Akash Das - MedDev Inside

Akash Kapur - A Better World (Rewired)

Akash Kulgod - Noseprint by Dognosis

Akash Kulgod - Runs and tumbles

AKASHA - Akasha

Akasha - Akasha’s Substack

Akashadevi - Akashadevi’s Substack

Akashadevi - By the light of the moon

Discover

ExploreGet the appSubstack ReaderTop podcastsTop in cultureTop in food & drinkTop in financeTop in sportsTop in politicsTop in technologyTop in faithTop in businessTopics

Creators

Switch to SubstackGet startedGo paidFor videoFor podcastsFor bloggersFor finance writersFor authorsFor food writersFor local newsFor media foundersSubstack vs. beehiivSubstack vs. Patreon

Company

AboutHelpJobsBlogVulnerability PolicyContactSitemap

Resources

Resource centerGuide to going paidHelp centerCommunity and programsBrand assetsFeaturesBrand Partnerships
Substack is the home for great culture
Download the Substack app on the App StoreGet the Substack app on Google Play
© Substack Inc.PrivacyTermsAccessibilityCollection notice