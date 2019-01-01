Jack Kirby Comics - Jack Kirby: The King of Comics
Jackie Stanley - Put Your Face In It
Jackson Bliss | ジャクソン - Mixtape by Jackson Bliss | ジャクソンのミクステープ
Jackson Markley 🗣📉 - The Wolves' Den
Jacob Ewald - Pause for Effect
Jacob Grier - Liquidity Preference
Jacob L. Shapiro - Jacob L. Shapiro's Newsletter
Jacob Schroeder - The Root of All
Jacobo Celnik - Jacobo’s Newsletter
Jade Fabello - I love words and you.
Jaime Franchi - Upward Spirals: Vehicular Assault is Bad and Other Post-Divorce Lessons
Jake Marquez and Maren Morgan - Death in The Garden
Jali Africa - Jali’s Newsletter
James Andrews - Avatars & Psychedelics
James Baker - Dispatches From Waldo
James Bejon - Thoughts on Scripture
James Branson - Three Retrievers Newsletter
James Collier - The Boil Advisory
james crabtree - James Crabtree
James daSilva - The Onion: 20 Years Later
James David Dickson - Pop Culture Bible Stories
James Delingpole - James Delingpole
James Doman-Pipe - Building Momentum (has moved to BuildingMomentum.io)
James Fallows - Breaking the News
James Fell - Sweary History with James Fell
James @FPLTok - @FPLTok | weekly briefing
James Graham - Continental Riffs
James Marc Leas - Cancel the F-35
James McGirk - Our Cyberpunk Now
James Meadway - Pandemic Capitalism
James Mitchell - The Eureka Project by James Mitchell
James O'Connell - The Business of Hospitality
James Picerno - The ETF Portfolio Strategist
James R Smith - The Left Coast
James Samuel - Effective Software Leads
James Townsend - Inverted Reality
James Tynion IV - The Empire of the Tiny Onion
James Wilmore - Modular Monitor
Jameson Steward - Centered on Christ
Jamey Fisher Perkins - Raising Feminist People
Jamey Prickett - Jamey’s Newsletter
Jamie | @poursandpages - pours & pages
Jamie Dupree - Regular Order by Jamie Dupree
Jamie Killin - jamie killin's newsletter ☼
Jamie Mackay - The Week in Italy
Jamie Paul - American Dreaming
Jamin Ball - Clouded Judgement
Jan Johnsen - Jan Johnsen's Gardentopia
Jana Patočková - Roztěkaný newsletter
Jane Dabate - Jane Dabate’s Words
Janette Barnard - Prime Future
Janiela Cid - Diario de una extranjera
Janine Rosen - And So It Goes...xo Janine
Janine Sickmeyer - No Longer Overlooked
Janis Cooke Newman - Writing Zen
Janmaree - Janmaree’s Newsletter
Japan Business Insights - Japan Business Insights
Jared A. Brock - Surviving Tomorrow
Jared Knowles 📈 - The Civic Pulse
Jarrett Carter Sr. - Education News Flash
Jarrod Kimber - Jarrod Kimber's Sports Almanac
Jarryd Bartle - Problems In Living
Jasmine H. Low - The Kurang Manis (Sugar,Less) Newsletter
Jasmine Lo - inevitably, creased
Jasmine Nihmey Vasdi - Gossip Amongst Fronds
Jason A Brown - Grasshopper's Patriot Blog
Jason Aaron - Jason Aaron's Beard Missives
Jason Anthony - Field Guide to the Anthropocene
Jason Carlton - History, Beauty, Theology, and Stuff I Hear at EZ-Mart
Jason Collins - Jason Collins blog
Jason Gutierrez - On Cloud Nine by Jason Gutierrez
Jason Hatch - The Afghan Digest
Jason Jenkins - The CycleEdge Letter
Jason June - Jubilantly Jason June!
Jason M. Lemkin 🦄 - Cloud Thoughts from SaaStr
Jason Mikula - Fintech Business Weekly
Jason Noronha - Jason's Newsletter
Jason Steinhauer - History Club
Jason Tashea - The Justice Tech Download
Jason Wilson - Everyday Drinking
Jason Wilson - The Brandy Advocate
Jay Busbee - Flashlight & A Biscuit
Jay Dansinghani - All Over Cricket
Jay Mehta - One Step Up: Learn a little more every day!
Jay shankarpure - अर्थवृक्ष Newsletter
Jay Zawaski - Jay Zawaski's Newsletter
Jayaraj Shanmugam - Letters from Jayaraj
Jaydeep Adhar - Jay's Market Insights
Jayna Venturini - Slow Your Roll
Jayne Hardy - Another Think Coming by Jayne Hardy
Jaysen Sutton - Jaysen’s Newsletter
J.B. White [RattlerGator] - RattlerGator’s Newsletter
JD Rucker - America First Report
J.E. Fishman - Backyard Stewardship
Jean de La Rochebrochard - Venture Prose
Jean MacBride - Beyond Ability
Jean Marc Benoit MD - Covid and VAERS
Jean-Baptiste Sciandra - Marcopolo
Jean-Charles Kurdali - Dans la tête d'un Philopreneur
Jean-Charles Samuelian-Werve - 💡JC's Newsletter
JEANETTE LEBLANC - Permission; Granted | by Jeanette LeBlanc
Jeanne Finan - Cold Coffee Writer
Jeannette Austin - Yesterday Newsletter ... thanks for joining our Newsletter!
Jean-Pierre Dick - Newsletter de Jean-Pierre Dick
Jeff Becker - Monday Morning Meeting
Jeff Burke - Jeff’s Newsletter
Jeff Green - Jeff Green Articles/Newsletter
Jeff Greer - The Floyd Street Tribune
Jeff Hicks - Behind the PowerShell Pipeline
Jeff Ignacio - RevOps Rehab Substack
Jeff Johnson - JeffJ97's sports newsletter
Jeff Kirdeikis - Jeff Kirdeikis
Jeff Lemire - Tales From the Farm
Jeff Maurer - I Might Be Wrong
Jeff Pearlman - Jeff Pearlman's Journalism Yang Yang
Jeff Tweedy | Starship Casual - Starship Casual
Jeff Wilson - Jeff Wilson's Texas Rangers Newsletter
Jefferson Graham - Jefferson Graham's PhotowalksTV newsletter
Jeffrey Alan Love - Jeffrey Alan Love
Jeffrey Carr - Inside Cyber Warfare
Jeffrey Carter - Points And Figures
Jeffrey Cufaude - Facilitate Better with Jeffrey Cufaude
Jeffrey Ding - ChinAI Newsletter
Jeffrey Nall, Ph.D. - Humanities in Revolt
Jeffrey Paller - This Week in Africa
Jeffrey Silverstein - Door At The Top of Your Head
Jeffrey Sultanof - The Eclectic's Corner: About the Arts
Jeffrey West - This week in Mathematical Oncology
JeffreyTucker - Brownstone Insights
Jen Bartel - JENBARTEL.CLUB 🌈✨
Jen Howard - Jen Howard's Newsletter
Jen Hubley Luckwaldt - Old Mom Things
Jen Hyde - The Slice with Jen Hyde
Jen Knoch - Five Minutes for the Planet
Jen Monroe - Jen the Libertarian
Jen Pollock Michel - Post Script
Jen Vermet - Letter from a learn-it-all
Jenai Auman - Letters for the Wilderness
Jenna Stocker - A Pilgrim’s Progress
Jenni Gritters - Mindset Mastery
Jennie - Simmering: cooking & life musings from In Jennie's Kitchen
Jennifer D. Sciubba - A World of 8 Billion Newsletter
Jennifer Fitz - One Soul at a Time
Jennifer Henley, PhD - I Know Where the Good Bathrooms Are
Jennifer Lighty - The Corpus Callossum Chronicles
Jennifer L.W. Fink - Building Boys Bulletin
Jennifer M. Baldwin - Jennifer M. Baldwin
Jennifer Rabin - OUT OF THE BOX
Jenny Brekhus - Jenny Brekhus Newsletter
Jenny Dorsey - Way Too Complicated
Jenny Hammerton - Murder, She Cooked
Jenny Holland - Saving Culture (from itself)
Jenny Perlin - The Beyond Place
Jenny Phillips, Ph.D. - Jenny Phillips - Helping Friendly Newsletter
Jenny Rearick - Communication Compendium
Jenny Rosenstrach - Dinner: A Love Story
Jenny Stallard/Freelance Feels - Freelance Feels: The newsletter for humans who work for themselves
Jeppe Højberg Sørensen - Dépêche - Et nyhedsbrev om sport
Jeremy Anderberg - Read More Books
Jeremy Anderberg - The Big Read: War and Peace
Jeremy Burgess - Dust On The VCR
Jeremy D. Nichols aka #1 Bronc - Too Early Old, Too Late Smart
Jeremy Hitchcock - Dual Use Roundup by New North Ventures
Jeremy Ney - American Inequality
Jeremy Noel-Tod - Some Flowers Soon
Jeremy Peppas - Arkansas Newsroom
Jeremy Pink - Pink's Bottom Line on Media, Money and Sports
Jerry Hudson - Jerry A. Hudson
Jersey Collective - Jersey Collective
JESociety - Visualizing Jonathan Edwards with Rob Boss
Jess Craven - Jess's Team Postcard
Jesús Gutiérrez - El Guardia Inversor
Jesse K Johnson - Living and Dying: The Spirit and Power of Human Potential
Jesse Rothstein - Carry That Quota (a newsletter) by Jesse Rothstein
Jesse Singal - Blocked and Reported
Jesse @The Money Pal 📈 - Jesse’s Newsletter
Jessica Adams - Jessica Adams Astrology and Tarot
Jessica DeFino - The Unpublishable
Jessica Funk - Unpacking Truth
Jessica Hagy - This Week's Top Ten
Jessica Hooten Wilson - The Scandal of Holiness: A Monthly Newsletter
Jessica James - Past Lane Travels
Jessica James - Thoughts on Things*
Jessica Latshaw - Jessica Latshaw’s Newsletter
Jessica Marie Johnson - LifexCode: DH Against Enclosure
Jessica Pishko - Posse Comitatus
Jessica Rose - Unacceptable Jessica
Jessica Valenti - All in Her Head by Jessica Valenti
Jessica Wildfire - Jessica Wildfire
Jessie The Thinker - Jessie’s Thoughts
Jesus Vivas - Relativo Newsletter
Jet Protocol - The Jet Protocol Newsletter
jetdrops - the drops by jetdrops
Jiang Jiang - Ginger River Review
Jill Dupleix - Jill Dupleix Eats
jill elizabeth - jills journals
Jill Filipovic - Jill Filipovic
Jill Schildhouse - Jill Schildhouse's Call for Pitches
Jill Strauss - Jillyanna's Woodfired Cooking School Newsletter