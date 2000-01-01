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Sitemap - Authors (dat - dav)

DataSyn - DataSyn

DataTribe - DataTribe Collective

Dataverse by Shubham - Dataverse by Shubham

DataViz Dojo - DataViz Dojo

datavorous - datavorous

Datcha.Dog - Datcha.News

Datepalm Discourses - Datepalm Discourses

datiBeneComune - Liberiamoli tutti!

datingwithadhd - Dopamine Dating

Datura - Datura

Daughter Judy - The Bulletin Board

Daughter of God - Daughter of God

Daughter of the Garden - Daughter of the Garden

Daughter Of The King - Daughter Of The King

daughterofthelandscape - from dark water

Daughters of Venus - Daughters of Venus

Daun Williams - Daun Williams

Dava Guthmiller - A Dash Of...

Dava Guthmiller - Noise 13

DaVante Goins - The Cookout with Kin+

Dave - Bears Fan TV

Dave - DZ卐

Dave | 德胜矩阵 - Dave | 德胜矩阵

Dave - Dave’s Newsletter

Dave - Dave’s Substack

Dave - David Brendan O'Meara

Dave - Dr. David Thor

Dave & Pris - ¡Amando a Jesús, viviendo en misión!

Dave A. - Teaching Matters

Dave Ahern - Dividend School

Dave and Ashley Willis - Dave's Substack

Dave Aronberg - Dave Aronberg

Dave Asprey - Dave Asprey's Substack

Dave Atkinson - Dunnock Bay

Dave Bain - Illustration Matters

Dave Bangert - Based in Lafayette, Indiana

Dave Barry - Dave Barry’s Substack

Dave Baxter - Vintertainment: Wine and Movies

Dave Baxter - Wine Cellar Cinema

Dave Bazan - Bazan HQ

Dave Bender - Lens & Land: Dispatches from Israel

Dave Benson - Northern Naturalist

Dave Blundin - Dave Blundin

Dave Boden - dave does substack

Dave Bondy - Dave Bondy's Keeping it Real Newsletter

Dave Bondy - Mastering Social Media

Dave Bongiorno - Dave Loves Movies

Dave Bonta - ReVerse

Dave Boyko - Dave Boyko

Dave Brennan - Dave Brennan

Dave Brock - Dave Brock

Dave Busiek - Dave Busiek on Media

Dave Caliebe - The Slumgullion

Dave Cantor - Red Onion Resources

Dave Carnie - Food On Drunk

Dave Cassenti - An Aspie’s View from Above

Dave Cathey - The Food Dood & Friends

Dave Celone - Upper Valley VT/NH Musings

Dave Clements - Dave Clements

Dave Coles - Dave Coles

Dave Conant - MO - Dave’s Newsletter

Dave Conrey - The Creative Generalist

Dave Cook - Dave Cook Comics

Dave Cortel Legalisa - Night Drafts by Dave Legalisa

Dave Cournoyer - Daveberta - Alberta politics and elections

Dave Cowen - SerioComics

Dave Cripps - UN-SOUND BOOKS by Dave Cripps

Dave Crosland - Ego Rehab

Dave Dashiell - Publishing-Worthy

Dave Deacon - CORNISH SOCCER

Dave DeCamp - Dave DeCamp's Newsletter

Dave Delaney - The Nice Maker by Dave Delaney

Dave DeMott - Sparks From a Clod

Dave Dempsey - David’s Substack

Dave Donelson - Dave Donelson

Dave Drebes - What It Means (STL)

Dave Edgren - Dave Edgren

Dave Ellingson - Paddle Pilgrim

Dave Emery - Dave’s Substack

Dave Espino - AI For Entrepreneurs

Dave Everett - The Ethical Hustle

Dave Feldman - Dave Feldman

Dave Ferguson - Dave Ferguson

Dave Foulkes - Beyond Survival

Dave Franchini - Weird Brain Entertainment

Dave Friedman - Buy the Rumor; Sell the News

Dave Gardner - Dave the Planet Substack

Dave Giannini - All Good Ideas Start Out As Bad Ideas

Dave Ginsberg - Creating Space

Dave Graney - Players Please

Dave Gray - Gamestorming

Dave Gray - Project theory

Dave Gray - School of the Possible

Dave Gray - Urban Grave Dave

Dave Greene - Letters from Fiddler's Greene

Dave Greene - The Redwood Society

Dave Griffith - Dancing with Robots: A Software Architect's Journey

Dave Grogan - Dave Grogan

Dave Hallahan - Bottom's Up w/ Dave Hallahan

Dave Haslam - Dave Haslam's Substack

Dave Hebert - Economics Reality Check

Dave Hendricks - Chain-Enabled by Vertalo

Dave Higgins - Dave’s Substack

Dave Hill - Dave Hill On London: Politics, Places, People

Dave Hoffman - Contracts' Empire

Dave Holmes - COCKSURE

Dave Howlett - The Homebuilders

Dave Infante - Fingers

Dave Jackson - Podcasting Observations

Dave Jenkins - Dave Jenkins

Dave Johnson - Trading Time Machine

Dave Johnston, DMA - The Music Factory with Dave Johnston

Dave Jolly - Waking Up Horatio

Dave Joseph Jr - Whispers & Wildfires

Dave Kang - Dave Kang's Octopus Life

Dave Karpf - The Future, Now and Then

Dave Keating - Gulf Stream Blues

Dave Kenney - Author Aloft

Dave Kerber - THE KERB APPEAL

Dave Krieger - Dave’s Newsletter

Dave Landry - Dave Landry On Trading

Dave Levinthal - Dave Levinthal

Dave Lewis - Dave’s Substack

Dave Lindorff - ThisCantBeHappening!

Dave Lu - Hyphen Nation

Dave Madden - Shenny

Dave Makichuk - THE MAKICHUK REPORT

Dave Mbawa - Motivational Corner

Dave McIntyre - Dave McIntyre's WineLine

Dave Michels - Insider Lite: For insiders of Enterprise Communications

Dave Molinari - Of Pucks & Penguins

Dave Moore - The Other Dave Moore

Dave Morrison - Morrison At Large

Dave Morrow - The Hard To Kill Man

Dave Nadig - Nadig.com

Dave Nicholls - ParaDoxa

Dave Norton - The Experience Strategist

Dave Odell - Dave Odell - Going Long

DAVE, OF THE WEEK - DAVE, OF THE WEEK

Dave on Discovery One - The Afterglow

Dave Paquiot - Marginal Pilgrims

Dave Pell - NextDraft

Dave Powell - The Anfield Ledger

Dave Powell - The Seal

Dave Price - Dave Price's Perspective

Dave Reed - The Book Shaman

Dave Reed - Dammit David! - Dammit David!

Dave Regan - Dave Regan: A Firm Grasp of the Obvious

Dave Renné - Dave Renné's Substack: The SunBurst Almanac

Dave Rich - Everyday Hate

Dave Rigotti - Demand & Expand

Dave Rooney - Embracing Agility

Dave Rutledge - Gnomenclature - The Hammacher Schlemmer Newsletter

Dave Rutledge - Shoddy Goods, from meh.com, by Jason Toon

Dave Sattler - cartoonist - My View from Here and…Before

Dave Schoof - The Pivot

Dave Schut - Dave op Donderdag

Dave Secrest - Dave Secrest

Dave Sheridan - Climate Tales

Dave Simonett - Dave Simonett's Good Record

Dave Smith Dharma - Dave Smith Dharma

Dave Sokolowski - Dave Sokolowski

Dave Sondrini - There's Some Hell Here

Dave Stapleton - Edition Records

Dave Stone - Eternal Echoes

Dave Sulek - They Meant Well

Dave Thaumavore - Thaumavoria

Dave The Scholarship Coach - Your Daily Scholarship

dave the wave - Dave’s Newsletter

Dave Travis - Church Leader Insider

Dave Triska - Waiting‑Room Whispers

Dave Tsang - What We Carry Forward

Dave Turner - Aim For The Heart

Dave Van Manen - Ranger Dave Writes

Dave Wakeman - Talking Tickets!

Dave Walker - Diagram Club

Dave Warr - Dave Warr

Dave Waters - Vintage Annual Reports

Dave Wayne - Dave’s Substack

Dave Weber - Rational 1776 Revival

Dave Weller - Dave Weller

Dave Wenzel - Dave Wenzel

Dave Whitley - Iron Tamer - Dave’s Substack

Dave Williams - Saturday Morning Joe

Dave Wise (Neoteric Wood Art) - Neoteric Wood Art

Dave Zed - Project S.C.A.L.A.R

Dave Zimmer - Dave Zimmer

DaveBuck - Ed. Psychs., Identity Politics & Sex-Realism for Schools

Daveed Aranda - The Manual We Never Got : How We Will Change That

Daven Lee - The Power of the Yin by Daven Lee

Davey Gravy - Davey Gravy

Davey Green - Story Letters from Samaná

Davey Green - 🧬Legacy Labs™

Davey Havok - Davey Havok

Davey Horton - Davey Horton

Davi Boaventura - Dengoletter

Davi Gray - Davi Gray's Writing News (and More)

Davi Lariú - Davi Publication

Davi Rocha - Dia Sim, Dia Não

David - Audiencias

David - Being Alive

David - DAVID

David - David

David - David Allen

David - David’s Substack

David - David’s Substack

David - Dineros

David - Directorio de Substack

David - Full Stack Ruby on Rails Weekly Bookmarks

David - GORJUS

David - GPS

David - Hidden Threads

David - Monsieur Micawber's Realm

David - Pacific Northwest Edge

David - Simple Alpha

David - Tumbleweed Words

David - VC, Startups y Mercados

David - Words Without Knowledge

david - nightingale bread

David | The TEC Show - The TEC Show

David & Moat Investments - David & Moat Investments

David | Naturist Athlete 🏳️‍🌈 - 🏳️‍🌈 Built Naked | Life Without Clothes

David R. Marples - David R. Marples Substack

David Robertson - David’s Substack

David A | The Gay Coach 🏳️‍🌈 - The Gay Coach 🏳️‍🌈

David A. Andelman - Andelman Unleashed

David A. Banks - Other Day

David A. Bell - French Reflections

David A Costello - David’s Substack

David A. Gross - FranchiseRe movie industry newsletter

David A. Hughes - David A. Hughes

David A. Westbrook - Intermittent Signal

David Aaronovitch - Notes from the Underground with David Aaronovitch

David Achata - The Rooted Way

David Adler - Gathering Point News

David Agape - A Investigação

DAVID AKIN - David Akin's Roundup

David Alayón - Future Today

David Allan Pundt - Dave's Daily Dose

david almeida - david almeida

David and Karen Carlson - David's Substack

David and Patricia Watkins - David and Patricia Watkins

David Andrews - Bread & Poems

David Andrés - Machine Learning Pills

David Anthony Oliver - David Anthony Oliver Reflections

David Aragon - The Fitler Focus

David Armano - David by Design

David Armstrong - A Perennial Digression

David Armstrong - Broadway Nation

David Arnett - Straight Up

David Arthur - Needs More Adverbs - Cartoons

David Arthur - Worth Knowing

David Ash - The David Ash Essays

David Attebury - Attebury PhD Updates

David August - The Belfast, Maine Conversation

David Ault - David Ault

David Avocado Wolfe - David Avocado Wolfe

David Axe - Trench Art

David Azrael - Things I Like And Don't Like

David B - Some Words about Italian Swordplay

David B. Auerbach - Auerstack

David B. Cohen - Conical Boundaries

David B. Corder - DragonAngel Newsletter

David B. Green - A blog about art, politics and shared society in Israel

David B Labuschagne - Max Your Mojo

David B Lauterwasser - An Animist's Ramblings

David B. Williams - Street Smart Naturalist: Explorations of the Urban Kind

David B. Wolman - David’s Substack

David B Younger - Cracked Open

David Bachman - Entropy Bonus

David Badurina - Enigma - David Badurina's Quill it with Fire!

David Bahnsen - B2Bahnsen

David Baldwin - David Baldwin Rocking the Climb Climbing the Rock

David Barbato - Value Hunt

David Barens - Doe Dan

David Barker - From the Porch

David Barkman - Nature's Light Photography

David Barnes - Peace Overtures | AMP Films for moving beyond reactivity

David Barrow - Shit I've got Cancer

David Barry - David’s Substack

David Barton - Rediscover · Reconnect · Re-Emerge

David Bates - Renaissance Watch

David Beaumont, PhD - The Paper War

David Beavis - David’s Substack

David Beckworth - Macroeconomic Policy Nexus

David Bedrick - David's Substack

David Begor 🏳️‍🌈 🐸 - A Queer POV, Friends, Loves, & Life

David Beisel at NextView - Carried Away

David Beisel at NextView - Venture Upward

David Bellamy - Shift by David Bellamy

David Benjamin Blower - David Benjamin Blower

David Benkof - MARQUEE: The Broadway Maven's Weekly Blast

David Bent - Exploring What's Next

David Bentley Hart - Leaves in the Wind

David Bergsland - Biblical Reality Advice

David Berman - Anthem Diary

David Berreby - Robots for the Rest of Us

David Bickford - The GrandpaSpy Briefing

David Bisgrove - The Far Side of the Wilderness

David Black - David Black’s Substack

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