Latest AI Articles

Plentiful, high-paying jobs in the age of AI
Comparative advantage is very subtle, but incredibly powerful.
I hang out with a lot of people in the AI world, and if there’s one thing they’re certain of, it’s that the technology they’re making is going to put a lot of people out of a job. Maybe not all people — they argue back and forth about that — but certainly a
Johannes Hoefler
•
3d
I usually love your articles but this one leaves me disappointed. Isn't it pretty plausible to assume that AI, being a compute and energy dependent resource, will become exponentially lower cost just as microchips and solar panels have done when demand went up? What is left of your argument in reality, if the comparative advantage is not relevant anymore because of an abundance of AI? Even today ChatGPT is to a great degree just used for entertainment because its already cheap enough.
I still believe it's very well written but usually you have a stronger and better defendable line of argumentation while this one is the first one that I would consider pretty obviously faulty.
Charles Ryder
•
3d
This is a very clarifying piece of writing, Noah. Thanks. I hadn't pondered the comparative advantage angle, but it's a compelling idea. As a non-economist, I observe that one piece of evidence against the "AI will take all the jobs" thesis is the complete lack of, um, evidence to this effect. We may not have full generative AI yet. But it seems to be arriving pretty quickly in dribs and drabs. One might imagine we'd at least *start* to see some secular weakening of the labor market as the long-predicted AI singularity approaches. But nothing doing on that front. The demand for human workers if anything has only grown *stronger* since the arrival of AI. When do we start to see signs of a collapse in the demand for human labor. My guess? Never.