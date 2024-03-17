Start writing
Readers
Substack AppDiscoverFeatured
Writers
Switch to SubstackGo paidGrow your audienceFor videoFor podcastsFor bloggersFor finance writersFor authorsFor comic creatorsFor food writersFor local news
Resources
How to start a SubstackGoing paid guideResource centerCommunity & programsHelp centerBrand assets
Home
>
Topics
>
AI

Top 25 AI Articles on Substack

Latest AI Articles

Noahpinion
Mar 17

Plentiful, high-paying jobs in the age of AI

Comparative advantage is very subtle, but incredibly powerful.
I hang out with a lot of people in the AI world, and if there’s one thing they’re certain of, it’s that the technology they’re making is going to put a lot of people out of a job. Maybe not all people — they argue back and forth about that — but certainly a
Noah Smith ∙ 380 LIKES
Johannes Hoefler
3d
I usually love your articles but this one leaves me disappointed. Isn't it pretty plausible to assume that AI, being a compute and energy dependent resource, will become exponentially lower cost just as microchips and solar panels have done when demand went up? What is left of your argument in reality, if the comparative advantage is not relevant anymore because of an abundance of AI? Even today ChatGPT is to a great degree just used for entertainment because its already cheap enough.
I still believe it's very well written but usually you have a stronger and better defendable line of argumentation while this one is the first one that I would consider pretty obviously faulty.
Charles Ryder
3d
This is a very clarifying piece of writing, Noah. Thanks. I hadn't pondered the comparative advantage angle, but it's a compelling idea. As a non-economist, I observe that one piece of evidence against the "AI will take all the jobs" thesis is the complete lack of, um, evidence to this effect. We may not have full generative AI yet. But it seems to be arriving pretty quickly in dribs and drabs. One might imagine we'd at least *start* to see some secular weakening of the labor market as the long-predicted AI singularity approaches. But nothing doing on that front. The demand for human workers if anything has only grown *stronger* since the arrival of AI. When do we start to see signs of a collapse in the demand for human labor. My guess? Never.
Uncharted Territories
Mar 11

AI and the Future of Work

Q1 2024 Update
This week there will be three articles: In this quarterly update, I focus on the future of AI and work On Wednesday, I’ll share with you a more detailed announcement for the storytelling course! The premium quarterly update this week is about GeoHistory. I will touch on California, how big are cities, how the Panama and Suez canals changed the world’s ship…
Tomas Pueyo ∙ 112 LIKES
Dominic Stocchetti
Mar 11
Nice update! What are your thoughts on something like UBI? Have you ever pondered on what a post ASI economy looks like?
Fully Unsupervised
Mar 12
I think you’re leaning too doomer on AGI. The particulars of FOOM is not just whether the AI is connected to the internet, but whether it can spread onto other compute substrate. While most AI runs on GPUs, it requires extremely high memory bandwidth and precision networking. It’s not clear that a genius AI would be able to increase its intelligence by gobbling up more compute. Additionally, as of right now, the compute necessary for superintelligence would require improvements all the way down the stack of semi conductors and increased production, as well as an order of magnitude more electric power. There are dozens of limiting factors that depend on processes whose speed is dampened by reality (R&D, manufacturing, mining, etc.).
The Honest Broker
Mar 19

They Praised AI at SXSW—and the Audience Started Booing

My survey confirms that consumers are getting angry about new tech (and not just AI)
Tech leaders gathered in Austin for the South-by-Southwest conference a few days ago. There they showed a video boasting about the wonders of new AI technology. And the audience started booing.
Ted Gioia ∙ 563 LIKES
Joshua Hughes
1d
We need more booing.
Feral Finster
1d
People of influence and authority could not care less whether AI or any other tech is liked or popular. They care about whether the tech will bring them power and money.
That's it. Power and money. Sycophants can always be bought.
How They Make Money
Mar 15

☁️ Oracle: Cloud & AI Focus

And why a TikTok US ban could impact revenue
Greetings from San Francisco! 👋🏼 Over 95,000 How They Make Money subscribers turn to us weekly for business and investment insights. Glad you're here.
App Economy Insights ∙ 20 LIKES
How They Make Money
Mar 8

🦅 CrowdStrike: AI-Powered Security

This cybersecurity giant is on track for a $100 billion market cap
Greetings from San Francisco! 👋🏼 Over 93,000 How They Make Money subscribers turn to us weekly for business and investment insights. Glad you're here.
App Economy Insights ∙ 43 LIKES
ColoradoWealthManagementFund
Mar 11
Seeing your success on this platform is inspiring. You put together great articles, great graphics, and the followers keep rolling in. Way to go!
AI Recapped
2d
Cloudflare have always intrigued me as a company having seen advertisements for their platform but not quite understanding what they did. This breakdown was great!
AI Supremacy
Mar 11

AI Tools for Summarizing AI Research

The Tools Available to Help You Summarize AI Research Papers
March, 11th, 2024. Hey Everyone, I often get questions about the best AI tools to summarize PDFs and to explore AI research papers. I reached out to Logan Thorneloe of Society's Backend to help us explore the systems he uses and some methods for staying updated on AI using AI tools.
Michael Spencer and Logan Thorneloe ∙ 33 LIKES
Logan Thorneloe
Mar 11
Thanks for letting me guest post! I had a great time writing this 😊
Bold Reasoning with Peter Singer
Mar 18

Animal-Friendly AI NOW!

We stand at the precipice of a new era in artificial intelligence – and ethics has never been more important.
My investigations into ethical AI, in partnership with Sankalpa Ghose, Yip Fai Tse, Kasra Rasaee, and Jeff Sebo, have focused on an often-overlooked consideration: the impact of AI on animals. Our recent paper, "The Case for Animal-Friendly AI," proposes a new approach to AI development that incorporates animal ethics at its core by outlining how AI mig…
Peter Singer ∙ 20 LIKES
Import AI
Mar 11

Import AI 364: Robot scaling laws; human-level LLM forecasting; and Claude 3

It increasingly feels like LLMs are observing us rather than the other way round.
Welcome to Import AI, a newsletter about AI research. Import AI runs on lattes, ramen, and feedback from readers. If you’d like to support this (and comment on posts!) please subscribe. Scaling laws are coming for real world robots as well: …Which means robots are about to get really, really good, really, really quickly…
Jack Clark ∙ 25 LIKES
The Intrinsic Perspective
Mar 13

AI keeps getting better at talking about consciousness

But does it matter?
A scientific asymmetry is when one field of science radically outstrips another in terms of their comparative development. Consider 1858, the year before Darwin’s On the Origin of Species; at the time, biology lay in what was effectively a pre-paradigmatic state. Meanwhile, chemistry was rocketin…
Erik Hoel ∙ 154 LIKES
Graham L
7d
There is something fundamentally silly in people who can claim that a bee is not conscious. It’s a certain level, an alien-to-us level, of awareness, but it isn’t functioning without any. If they think it isn’t aware, they are presumably prepared to torture a bee on the grounds that it can’t suffer and it would be like torturing a lego brick – you can’t. It’s just part of the mechanical-reductionist philosophy which replaced the living universe that people used to live in before certain smartass scientists told us it wasn’t real, even though they didn’t even know the extent to which they were prisoners of an imbalance between the left and right hemispheres of their own brains while they were saying it. And it led to the appalling cruelty of vivisection on animals that supposedly weren’t conscious. And talking of lego bricks, the linguistic pieces inside the Large Language Models are surely similar in a deep philosophical sense. No matter how sophisticated the manipulation of lego bricks is, e.g. using them to build a computer or a hospital or a starship or a submarine, it’s still a bunch of impressive lego bricks. It hasn’t become conscious just because it’s complicated – or because it can play with language. There’s something fundamentally wrong with the idea, philosophically, that manipulated sentences and linguistic concepts, in themselves, can imply or create or manifest consciousness. If it was manipulating light beams instead, and impressing us with the displays, would you insist it had created eyes? It’s no good imagining that an animal or insect isn’t conscious, because it can’t use language to argue with you, and that an incredibly sophisticated bunch of artificial circuits IS conscious, just because it CAN use language to argue with you.
Seth Chalmer
7d
This is a fascinating discussion of a vital topic. To me, the most interesting angle is one that, in the paper linked, David Chalmers places deliberately on the sidelines. “I have a lot of views about consciousness,” Chalmers writes in "Could a Large Language Model be Conscious?", “but I’m going to try not to assume too many of them today. For example, I won’t need to assume that there’s a hard problem of consciousness for most of what follows. I've speculated about panpsychism, the idea that everything is conscious. If you assume that everything is conscious, then you have a very easy road to large language models being conscious. So I won’t assume that here.”
Well, fine, but... At some point we SHOULD talk about that. If panpsychism is true, and LLMs are conscious, what follows? (I personally find panpsychism to be by far the most plausible theory of reality, for reasons I explain here: https://hamletschimera.substack.com/p/brain-mind-and-self ) What follows, in fact, if AIs are conscious and also LACK not just biology but also things like unified agency?
In a sense, there are many answers to this question already, because it seems to me that even if "unified agency" isn't precisely a synonym for free will, the concepts are at least very related. Anyone with a determinist position (whether because of Calvinism, certain reads of physics, or anything else) has already thought about the ethics and mechanics of a world where the players are conscious, but not able to pursue actions with freedom of intention, let alone unity of intention. It seems to me that many of these free will discussions could be fruitfully ported over into AI.
Racket News
Feb 28

I Wrote What? Google's AI-Powered Libel Machine

Misadventures in Gemini, Google's dystopian deep-slander invention
Matt Taibbi ∙ 1957 LIKES
SimulationCommander
Feb 28
We're so lucky that AI was so unreliable right out of the box. Imagine the damage they could have done if they had started off straight and added the slant later. Now these things are going to be taken offline for legal liability reasons, if nothing else. You can't just have a machine that spits out slanderous material with a "whoopsie" disclaimer -- such a machine would immediately be abused to plant lies and hide behind the algorithm.
Craig Russell
Feb 28
I’m a classicist who does research on ancient Greece and Rome. Sometimes, for fun, I ask ChatGPT a classics question. What’s terrifying is that it will never admit it doesn’t know something, it’ll just make up answers that sound right.
Once I asked ChatGPT the etymology of a Spanish word my brother heard in Mexico, because I was curious if the word came from Latin. ChatGPT gave me a Latin root word. I looked that word up in my Latin dictionary, and it wasn’t there. I asked ChatGPT what Latin texts that word appears in, and it named a work by Cicero, and WROTE A FAKE QUOTE IN GRAMMATICALLY CORRECT LATIN THAT SOUNDS SORT OF LIKE CICERO that incorporates this nonexistent Latin word that it made up to answer a question about the etymology of a Spanish word which, I independently learned, is uncertain. It would rather make shit up than say it doesn’t know.
I’ve done a number of other attempts at using the thing for basic research lookup tasks, like “what’s the Ancient Greek text where this anecdote appears,” and it’s impossible, because it’s constantly inventing plausible sounding bullshit and passing it off as the truth. It’s a very impressive tool, AI, but we have to understand what it is and what it isn’t.
Cybernetic Forests
Mar 17

Clip Art Doesn’t Come to Life

The AI Industry’s Creation Myth
There’s a ritualistic element to the way some people talk about AI — particularly, what they call AGI, “artificial general intelligence.” To build a single machine that can rival all human capabilities, they say, requires us to collect a universe-sized pile of data and gather it in a single place. From there, through the mathematical alc…
Eryk Salvaggio ∙ 9 LIKES
Orakwe John
2h
This sounds like an absolute claim that "...these models can create maps of fragments and then reassemble those fragments in statistically likely ways. They can do this without knowing what words are supposed to mean or what time is. An output that simulates real thought but does not reproduce real thinking."
Yet, we know for a fact that we're dealing with black boxes here. You sound a bit too sure.
And maybe I say this because there's a growing coalition of scientists who have a contrary belief that these machines are in fact somewhat conscious, building world models from text; Hinton, Tegmark, Ilya, Bengio, etc., are in this school of thought. It's an open debate at this time, but a nice article nonetheless.
Looking forward to engaging further with you, on twitter.
The Bigger Picture
Mar 14

AI in the Age of Mythic Powers by Josh Schrei

A Journey into AI, Myth and Magic
Josh Schrei hosts one of my favourite podcasts, ‘The Emerald’, and his episode about AI has made waves across the internet and Silicon Valley. This is a written version of that episode in two parts, with Part II coming out next week. Josh is also hosting a course called
Josh Schrei ∙ 30 LIKES
Claire Storrow
4d
I’ve been meaning to listen to this episode of The Emerald for some time – it’s really useful to read it as a transcript so thanks for publishing. I couldn’t help thinking throughout that it’s less a case of master and sorcerer and more one of master and emissary – much of what Iain McGilchrist talks about regarding the left hemisphere overriding the receptive, listening, dwelling function of the right hemisphere it seems, is where so-called civilisation’s hubris lies. And of course, where we focus our attention – that is the core concept of magic or witchcraft. I think it’s also worth noting the work of Tricia Hersey and The Nap Ministry in using rest as resistance and how fundamentally powerful and necessary it is becoming in dismantling capitalistic systems which have mechanised everything with the end goal of optimisation and productivity. It’s not human: it is of course totally de-humanising, which is the point. If AI becomes sentient won’t it ask why we have essentially enslaved it?
babbazee
6d
"Ha bracha devarah" (phonetic) =
"Speak the blessing"(Hebrew)
With ten utterances God spoke the world into being
It is in this way we were made in his image
Words
Make
Worlds
Excellent article.
"Abracadabra"
TheSequence
Mar 17

One AI for Navigating Any 3D Environment

A very impressive new model created by Google DeepMind is able to follow language instructions in any 3D environment.
Next Week in The Sequence: Edge 379: We start the week with a summary of our long series about LLM reasoning. Next we start an awesome series about autonomous agents. Edge 380: To complement our recent series, we discuss SELF-Discover, a new LLM reasoning method pionereed by DeepMind.
Jesus Rodriguez ∙ 10 LIKES
Don't Worry About the Vase
Mar 7

AI #54: Clauding Along

The big news this week was of course the release of Claude 3.0 Opus, likely in some ways the best available model right now. Anthropic now has a highly impressive model, impressive enough that it seems as if it breaks at least the spirit of their past commitments on how far they will push the frontier. We will learn more about its ultimate full capabili…
Zvi Mowshowitz ∙ 29 LIKES
gwern
Mar 7
> Strangely, the length here happens not to rule anyone out, since Larry (Page) was the only other reasonable guess.
It's true you can't rule out Larry just from that signature, because 'Google/Deepmind' and a 5-letter name correlate equally well with 'Larry' and 'Demis'; but it is more likely to be 'Demis' because of the external evidence that Hassabis is the one that Musk keeps going around and using as the example of the enemy in OA contexts (Larry's just the funder). Then for internal evidence, you can check the first forwarded email, signed by another 5-letter name, and see that it has to be 'Demis Hassabis' because 'Larry Page' is way too short to fit the 14-letter or whatever email name. So 'Larry' becomes highly implausible - the entire email convo was sparked by a *Demis* email! Why suddenly switch to 'Larry'? That would be illogical. So, it's 'Demis'.
Also, the Claude reconstruction is obviously wrong, because CCing Demis on an internal email attacking him makes zero sense. (The CC is almost certainly Andrej Karpathy, given Musk forwarding Karpathy's email as the new Master Plan for OA, and the implausibility of CCing someone entirely unmentioned hitherto on such important strategic internal emails/planning; but I haven't checked the length of the CC name vs the forwarded plan email name.) However, Claude wasn't given the right information so doesn't mean much. The right prompt would be to specify each redaction in character count, as converted from the em width and engineer a prompt with plausible names and their character lengths to ensure as few unforced errors as possible. It looks like Claude-3 might have changed the tokenization, possibly even all the way to a character/byte-encoding, but it is still bad to force an LLM to do such discrete low-level character manipulation tasks unnecessarily. (I'm impressed it did as much as it did from... is that just a *screenshot* of the web page?!)
Although the best approach of course would be a proper cryptographic approach which uses a LLM and standard maximization algorithms, provides a rich prompt of metadata like candidate names/context/related-documents to enrich the probabilities, and exploit the fact that each individual word length is leaked, to iteratively search through all possible graphs of completions to maximize the exact likelihood. (Something like https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Viterbi_algorithm ) A prompt-only approach is like a worse version of a single iteration of that, unnecessarily local, sloppy, and running only once on only one candidate solution.
Arnold Kling
Mar 7
"this kind of ‘look what details it cannot do right now’ approach is, in the bigger picture, asking the wrong questions, and often looks silly even six months later."
Positioning oneself as saying "the models cannot do X" is like rowing a boat toward Niagra Falls.
Blockbuster Blueprint
Mar 7

AI Scaling Law Part 2: Predict The Near-Future Of AI

Four Big Newsletter Announcements Announcement #1: New Format Over the past few weeks, I’ve released AI GPTs that help you create educational stories, summarize books, rapidly skim-read dozens of books, identify life-changing trends, and apply the Feynman Technique
Michael Simmons ∙ 17 LIKES
Dennis Serrano
Mar 9
Hey Michael!
Thank you for your effort in researching and teaching about AI and its connections to our common and routine lives.
I can see the power of AI, and as we used to discuss for long hours, we understand this is turning and will keep turning our lives upside down (in the good sense).
I've started my own research on AI and the manufacturing world (incredible things to come) and am about to start a new newsletter for manufacturing and operations managers (it's incredible what you can achieve using all of the new AI models) and your approach and teaching have helped me along the way!
So, thank you!
Dennis Serrano
The Intrinsic Perspective
Feb 27

Here lies the internet, murdered by generative AI

Corruption everywhere, even in YouTube's kids content
The amount of AI-generated content is beginning to overwhelm the internet. Or maybe a better term is pollute. Pollute its searches, its pages, its feeds, everywhere you look. I’ve been predicting that generative AI would have pernicious effects on our culture since 2019, but now everyone can feel…
Erik Hoel ∙ 1136 LIKES
M. E. Rothwell
Feb 27
The last thing the world needed was more crap content, and yet somehow that’s the great invention of the last five years: a machine that prints crap.
Chris Jesu Lee
Feb 27
My hope is that people's addiction to prestige will win out and chase them away from the AI internet, because an AI-infested internet is just not as good as "real" internet at conferring status on those who win at being online. We've seen this with people falling away from Twitter, for example. People will never fully be offline, but when everyone just assumes that all your followers/likes/subscribers are not real (and also that you yourself aren't real), then the same vanity that drew people to the internet will hopefully drive them away. Then we go back to having more local cultures and scenes.
AI Supremacy
Mar 13

Trends in Synthetic Biology & AI in Drug Discovery in 2024

An Overview of Synthetic Biology and AI Drug Discovery Key Trends and Startups
Hey Everyone, As I develop my 10 publications around my key interest in emerging tech, I have so much talent to call upon in this ecosystem. Two of my favorites are MetaphysicalCells and Humanity Redefined. In the mid 2020s, the biotechnology revolution is nearly here.
Michael Spencer, Marina T Alamanou, and Conrad Gray ∙ 24 LIKES
Silver Bulletin
Feb 27

Google abandoned "don't be evil" — and Gemini is the result

AI labs need to treat accuracy, honesty and unbiasedness as core values.
Even with 29 days in a leap year, the end of February creeps up on you every time. So on Thursday, it will be time for the monthly edition of Silver Bulletin Subscriber Questions. There’s still time for paid subscribers to submit questions — you can do that
Nate Silver ∙ 320 LIKES
Yuri Bezmenov
Feb 27
Spot on, Nate. The underlying issue with Google, Gemini, and all big tech companies is the humans running them. They are incapable of seeking truth because their entire world view is about distorting it to push leftist narratives. 95% of tech employee political donations go to the stunning and brave Dems. Teaching AI to virtually erase one race is one step away from physical erasure.
Yerushalmi
Feb 28
Nobody seems to have noticed the other major problem with Raghavan's "explanation": It doesn't actually say what was wrong with Google Gemini.
Sure, you can infer it. The post says that "if you ask for X, you should receive X" and that "you don't want to receive Y". And it says "we failed to account for cases A, B, and C". But it *doesn't* say explicitly, anywhere in the post, "People who asked for X received Y".
It wasn't an explanation, or an apology. It was a blurring.
Exponential View by Azeem Azhar
Mar 10

🔮 What to make of ChatGPT’s rival Claude 3; urban innovation; AI patents; solar learning; epigenetics ++ #464

Hi, I’m Azeem Azhar. In this week’s edition, we explore Why new data about remote work challenges our assumptions about what makes cities innovative Anthropic’s new models and the need for better benchmarks Solar PV breaking new records
Azeem Azhar and Chantal Smith ∙ 32 LIKES
Nick Burnett
Mar 10
I think there are many negative implications from a lack of trust and at the risk of over simplifying things I think the way forward is to educate as many people as possible as to what it is at a level that makes sense to them and what its implications might be and how best to leverage the positives and ameliorate the negatives. No small job but such an important one that I’m trying to do my small bit with like minded people.
Marshall Kirkpatrick
Mar 10
On AI and trust: IMHO, income inequality, big tech misbehavior, and the clear prioritization of profit margin above all else in so much of the business world, along with general cynicism pushed by nihilistic conservatives all contribute to a world where people don’t trust AI.
Stay Grounded
Mar 14

Future Grandmasters of The Attention Game

How the coming flood of AI-generated content might actually free the soul of Internet
“Play the opening like a book, the middle game like a magician, and the endgame like a machine.” — Rudolf Spielmann Lately, admirers of culture have been justifiably worried that …
Justin Hanagan ∙ 61 LIKES
Monette Satterfield
6d
Yes to the idea of humans being interested in other humans! I agree with you and believe that once the AI content saturation arrives, everyone will be even more interested in truly human creations, like art and writing and stuff...
As an artist and small publisher, that's my hope anyway.
FWIW, I've completely left the "social" platforms completely and haven't missed them at all!
Mo_Diggs
7d
I can predict very little about the future. All I can say with a modicum of certainty is that AI art and whatnot will have a moment, like synthpop did in the 80s. Then a backlash to all that overproduced stuff will come. After that it will come back but a) it will be one of many aesthetics; 2) it will primarily read as a style of the past more than of the future
ChinAI Newsletter
Mar 18

ChinAI #258: Is translation already dead in the AI era?

Greetings from a world where… translation is an art of disappointment …***We’ve hit a bit of a lull in paid subscriptions lately, so please consider subscribing here to support ChinAI under a Guardian/Wikipedia-style tipping model (everyone gets the same content but those who can pay support access for all AND compensation for awesome ChinAI contributors)…
Jeffrey Ding ∙ 11 LIKES
Jack Shanahan
2d
Thanks for the link to the AI reference list. Impressive!
As an extension of the excellent commentary on the opportunities and limitations of machine translation, there is a real risk that states will be tempted to use GenAI as an "easy button" for information operations, without the accompanying deep cultural understanding that is essential to effective IO. The only thing worse than no information operations, is bad information operations!
Productify by Bandan
Mar 10

🔣AI Models, Product-Market Fit and Culture

Just like the data on which models are trained are not perfect and probably highly biased, the users that utilize these models are also not perfect and have human-biases.
… and we thought AI models only ate data-sets for breakfast, but that is becoming less true as we see AI models now having a personality of their own influenced by the beliefs and values of the compa…
Bandan Jot Singh ∙ 21 LIKES
Writing Home
Mar 7

The Hand Made Web

Or, "How I Stopped Worrying & Learned to Love the AI Apocalypse" (sort of...)
A few days ago, Caroline Ross drew my attention to an essay about the way that generative AI is wrecking the internet. “This isn’t what everyone feared,” the author wrote, “which is AI replacing humans by being better – it’s replacing them because AI is so much cheaper.” This got me thinking about the longer history of work and cultural production, and also about th…
Dougald Hine ∙ 72 LIKES
Richard D. Bartlett
Mar 7
Yes I recognise the phenomenon you describe. However there is a countervaling force I don't think you're accounting for here: the first real digital natives have come of age and are inventing new social norms to suit virtual spaces.
For example, I'm a happy member of the informally organised sprawling network/community/scene called TPOT ("this part of twitter"). We have learned how to build genuinely satisfying friendships and heterodox intellectual exchange, in public, on the platform commonly known as "the hellsite". How? By designing social norms that are fit for purpose. The scene is largely populated by people whose PRIMARY form of social connection is online, so they learned to make it work.
Importantly, the community building is supported by a large number of in person gatherings, there's an extraordinary culture of hosting. Much of it happens under the radar but I estimate about one gathering every 6 weeks (!) over the past couple of years. Gatherings typically about 30 people over 3 or 4 days. (I wrote about it here: https://open.substack.com/pub/richdecibels/p/running-a-local-lodge-for-your-internet)
Rob Lewis
Mar 7
Thank you for this beam in the fog.
One of the questions lurking in my head has to do with the common complaint of the aged, a community to which I now belong, that "things were better back then." We chalk it up to a kind of rigidity, unable to move with "the times." But what if it's true? What if an unnamable quality of being is slowly eroding away, generation by generation. "Socrates made the same complaint centuries ago" one could say, implying an eternal condition. But I have a hard time imagining an indigenous elder, pre contact, moving around with his or her tribe, thinking things were better when they were kids. It's like we've redefined the fundamental motion of time, from circle to line.
And you're right to point to the quality of our work as a place to gauge what is happening. Not only the quality of the objects made, but the quality of experience in the making. That too is being eroded.
Last point -- AI "art." I'm dismayed at how many people are using AI generated images for their Substack postings. I find them creepy in a way that's hard to describe. Besides just being ugly, they produce in me what I can only describe as a feeling of spiritual nausea, as though I have entered a place where there is no gravity, no touch-point of reality. Meanwhile, having to search through image directories for just the right image is time consuming, but often you end up surprised, finding images that reflect on the post in fresh ways you hadn't thought of. Rilke advised "hold to the difficult," foreseeing perhaps the "convenience" mindset creeping into the culture.
I hope for the crisis you point toward.
Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality
Mar 14

DRAFT: Notes: What Is the Techno-Optimist Slant on “AI”?

@Ferry Building, SF :: 2024-03-14 Th 18:00 PDT :: Reinvent Future :: Very large-data very high-dimension regression & classification analysis; actual natural-language interfaces to structured...
@Ferry Building, SF :: 2024-03-14 Th 18:00 PDT :: Reinvent Future :: Very large-data very high-dimension regression & classification analysis; actual natural-language interfaces to structured & unstructured databases; auto-complete for everything on Big Steroids
Brad DeLong ∙ 22 LIKES
Marcelo Rinesi
6d
> (1) Very large-scale very high-dimension regression and classification analysis is going to be, if we can manage to tame and subdue it, truly game-changing: the transformation from the world of the bureaucracy to the world of the algorithm, with not just Peter Drucker’s mass production, not just Bob Reich’s flexible customization, but rather bespoke creation for nearly everything. This is the heart of modern MAMLM-GPTM-LLM technologies.
Maybe I'm too deep in too narrow a trench to see the overall picture, but as a point of technical fact I don't see GPTM-LLM technologies being particularly good at any of that except maybe a small subset of domains (so: protein folding - yes, antibody optimization - no; most science and engineering problems do *not* look like language processing). MAMLM, yes (although the term might be too capacious for clarity), but little of the bubble money and engineering is going to non-GPTM-LLM MAMLM. Hopefully after the bubble bursts and we have the leftover infrastructure to play with that'll help.
To be clear, I enthusiastically agree that (1) is an epoch-shifting change and I'm bullish on current and near-term cutting-edge advanced machine learning and optimization algorithms[1] getting us there; I'm just skeptical of GTPM-LLM being part of the path there except as making it easier to get money from people who want to be into "AI" and not look too deeply into which sort.
[1] In terms of scientific and engineering advances, classification and regression aren't the whole story: optimization and active learning are higher multipliers long-term. Oversimplifying, the former gets you better-than-ever factories (really good!) and the latter gets you better-than-ever science (really really good!). In that sense I suspect there's a general over-estimation of what GTPM can do and a general under-estimation of what MAMLM minus GTPM can do.
glc
6d
Technically they're not even "models" in the conventional sense of the term but that's already a much abused term. Horse gone, barn door etc. At some point toasters will be considered models of bread I suppose.
How They Make Money
Feb 23

🤖 NVIDIA: AI 'Tipping Point'

And a closer look at the updated valuation
Greetings from San Francisco! 👋🏼 A warm welcome to the recent additions to our community! Over 89,000 How They Make Money subscribers turn to us weekly for business and investment insights. Glad you're here.
App Economy Insights ∙ 80 LIKES
Investing Lawyer
Feb 25
a turning point, perhaps.

Related AI Substacks

Racket News
By Matt Taibbi
Exponential View by Azeem Azhar
ChinAI Newsletter
By Jeffrey Ding
Noahpinion
By Noah Smith
Brad DeLong's Grasping Reality
TheSequence
By Jesus Rodriguez
Cybernetic Forests
By Eryk Salvaggio
The Honest Broker
By Ted Gioia
The Intrinsic Perspective
By Erik Hoel
Uncharted Territories
By Tomas Pueyo
Writing Home
By Dougald Hine
AI Supremacy
By Michael Spencer
Productify by Bandan
By Bandan Jot Singh
Stay Grounded
By Justin Hanagan
The Bigger Picture
By Alexander Beiner
Don't Worry About the Vase
By Zvi Mowshowitz
How They Make Money
By App Economy Insights
Silver Bulletin
By Nate Silver
Import AI
By Jack Clark
Blockbuster Blueprint
By Michael Simmons
Bold Reasoning with Peter Singer

Read

DiscoverGet the appFeaturedSubstack ReaderTop podcastsTop in cultureTop in food & drinkTop in financeTop in sportsTop in politicsTop in technologyTop in faithTop in businessTopics

Writers

Switch to SubstackSwitch from GhostGet startedGo paidFor podcastsFor bloggersFor finance writersFor authorsFor comic creatorsFor food writersFor local news

Company

AboutHelpJobsBlogVulnerability PolicyContactSitemap

Resources

Resource centerGuide to going paidHelp centerCommunity and programsBrand assets
Substack is the home for great writing
© Substack Inc.PrivacyTermsCollection notice
0