Top 25 Apple Articles on Substack

Latest Apple Articles

BIG by Matt Stoller
December 12, 2023

BOOM: Google Loses Antitrust Case

Search giant Google has lost its first antitrust case in a San Francisco jury trial. The breakup of Big Tech begins.
Welcome to BIG, a newsletter on the politics of monopoly power. If you’d like to sign up to receive issues over email, you can do so here. Google just lost its first antitrust trial, as a San Francisco jury returned a decision that Google harmed rival Epic Games, maker of the popular video game Fortnite, in the $48 billion dollar app store Android market…
Matt Stoller ∙ 422 LIKES
Alan
Dec 12
I think the key takeaway from Matt’s article is that the jurors restored trust in the judicial system. Perhaps this is the first step to get the citizenry out of the sense of helplessness it’s been mired in since the lockdowns. This is a huge win for America.
Larry King
Dec 12
Boom! Way to go Epic and America’s trial by jury system. We still have common sense! Thanks Matt.
Peter Csathy's Fearless Media Newsletter
September 28, 2023

AI Is Transforming Media Before Our Eyes (& Accelerating Cable's Demise)

Netflix, Apple & Amazon’s Tech DNA Give Them The Early AI Advantage Amongst Streamers
As formerly (thankfully!) striking writers justifiably emphasized, AI is transforming Hollywood. It already has. The major streaming services have long used artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance overall viewing experiences, accelerating cord cutting – and fundamentally transforming Hollywood economics - in the …
Peter Csathy ∙ 2 LIKES
TheSequence
September 24, 2023

Do Amazon and Apple Have Any Moats in Generative AI?

Sundays, The Sequence Scope brings a summary of the most important research papers, technology releases and VC funding deals in the artificial intelligence space.
Next Week in The Sequence: Edge 329: The second installment of our series about fine-tuning covers the different types of fine-tuning methods, MIT’s research around multi-task prompt tuning and the Lamini platform. Edge 330: We discuss DSPy, a new language model programming framework that represents an alternative to LangChain an…
Jesus Rodriguez ∙ 15 LIKES
Capital Flows and Asset Markets
May 10, 2023

WHAT HAPPENED TO MEAN REVERSION?

Or why do winners keep winning?
I have just got back from an epic month of travelling. I have been to Trinec in the Czech Republic twice, flying into Katovice and then Krakow airports, and then driving two hours. Its the first t…
Russell Clark ∙ 21 LIKES
Stefano Scarabelli
May 10
This time I don't buy your argument: according to last week FT, "Apple is a Chinese company". And it happens that it is the largest company in S&P 500: how can you say that deglobalization would benefit Apple? Mean reversion still rules!
The Blind Squirrel
May 11
Thanks Russell. Welcome back from your travels. I used to have a lot of fun with the Apple corporate finance and valuation questions. Scribbled about it the other day here https://twitter.com/SquirrelMacro/status/1655412715299684352?s=20 and here https://www.blindsquirrelmacro.com/p/crisis-what-crisis
ARB Letter
April 27, 2023

Arbitrage Andy Interview W/ Larry Cheung

185: Free Joint Post for all subscribers
We took part in a quick rapid fire interview with Larry Cheung, CFA covering AI, geopolitics, financial markets, and other areas we frequently speak about. Larry Cheung is a CFA Charterholder, professional Investment Strategist, and the Author of one of Substack's most popular finance newsletters called "Letters from Larry: U.S. & China Investment Strategy." In this ne…
Arbitrage Andy ∙ 21 LIKES
The Shortcut
July 30, 2022

Best Buy PS5 restock: get dates and times with notifications

The Best Buy PS5 restock for July 2022 has happened once nationwide. Here's when and where to find the Sony PlayStation 5 console in stock today.
The Best Buy PS5 restock date and time in July 2022 will come to you via my PS5 restock Twitter tracker – follow and turn on notifications. That’s because I’m now tracking where and when the PlayStation 5 is in stock at retailers in the US, including Best Buy, where there has been a PS5 restock nationwide once in July. Now that demand for the Sony cons…
Matt Swider ∙ 3 LIKES
Santiago mendoza
July 30, 2022
Hi matt, my name is santiago, I would like to buy a ps5 from uruguay because my family will visit new york on the date of august 12 to 17, do you think it may be possible at best buy or walmart?
Sixty Four Bit
April 20, 2021

Unorganized Ramblings

Welcome to %%publication_name%% by me, %%author_name%%. %%author_bio%% Sign up now so you don't miss the first issue. In the meantime, tell your friends!
Jonathan Kizer
Good Living Lowdown
March 18, 2021

Good Living Lowdown

San Carlos scoop and good stuff!!
Welcome to Good Living Lowdown. Sharing all the good info and updates in the city of good living. Sign up now so you don't miss the first issue. Have news or updates to share? Send them to glld.sancarlos@gmail.com In the meantime, tell your friends!
Good Living Lowdown
Snapshot of Top Shot
March 17, 2021

Insights and news from the world of Top Shot

Sign up today!
Welcome to Snapshot of Top Shot, a newsletter that arrives every weekday morning with the insights you need to make moves in the Marketplace and keep your account in good standing. The next Top Shot account snapshot, covered here. 🏀 Try out for the team below 👇
3 LIKES
Rafael Sternbach
March 17, 2021
We'll have a daily look at the marketplace, movers and losers, and other collected discussions that are interesting for collectors.
Block49
March 24, 2021

Our plan and vision.

Bringing in-depth, fundamental investment research to low market capitalization blockchain projects
The confluence of digitization, decentralization, and eroding institutional trust has created optimal macro-level conditions for blockchain technology to flourish. Yet, amidst this surge in alternative blockchain applications, a paucity of in-depth, dependable research on the space exists. This is a shame, especially since this space presents investment…
Block49 Capital ∙ 1 LIKES
myFoodFarm
March 20, 2021

Change the way we produce our food

Welcome to %%publication_name%% by me, %%author_name%%. %%author_bio%% Sign up now so you don't miss the first issue. In the meantime, tell your friends!
vincenzo mura
Phemetis
March 26, 2021

Ideas into Impact

Welcome to %%publication_name%% by me, %%author_name%%. %%author_bio%% Sign up now so you don't miss the first issue. In the meantime, tell your friends!
Reecha Mall
Too Big Too Small
March 27, 2021

I'm glad you're here

Welcome to Too Big Too Small by me, Nitya. At Too Big Too Small, my mission is to build a safe space and share resources for people who have experienced body shame and struggle with their self-worth. I would like to extend the invitation to the loved ones and allies of those people who have faced these struggles and are trying to learn how to be more su…
Sri Nitya Anupindi ∙ 6 LIKES
Pained Thomas' Newsletter
March 23, 2021

About Pained Thomas' Newsletter

50 years of study and experience has provided me deep knowledge about energy, politics, China, and Journalism. I practice law, am CEO of a mining company, a speechwriter, former newspaper editor. etc. Sign up now so you don’t miss the first issue.
Pained Thomas' Newsletter

0