Search giant Google has lost its first antitrust case in a San Francisco jury trial. The breakup of Big Tech begins.

Welcome to BIG, a newsletter on the politics of monopoly power. If you’d like to sign up to receive issues over email, you can do so here. Google just lost its first antitrust trial, as a San Francisco jury returned a decision that Google harmed rival Epic Games, maker of the popular video game Fortnite, in the $48 billion dollar app store Android market…

Matt Stoller ∙ 422 LIKES