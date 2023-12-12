BOOM: Google Loses Antitrust Case
Search giant Google has lost its first antitrust case in a San Francisco jury trial. The breakup of Big Tech begins.
Welcome to BIG, a newsletter on the politics of monopoly power. If you’d like to sign up to receive issues over email, you can do so here. Google just lost its first antitrust trial, as a San Francisco jury returned a decision that Google harmed rival Epic Games, maker of the popular video game Fortnite, in the $48 billion dollar app store Android market…
Alan
•
Dec 12
I think the key takeaway from Matt’s article is that the jurors restored trust in the judicial system. Perhaps this is the first step to get the citizenry out of the sense of helplessness it’s been mired in since the lockdowns. This is a huge win for America.
Larry King
•
Dec 12
Boom! Way to go Epic and America’s trial by jury system. We still have common sense! Thanks Matt.