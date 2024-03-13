Start writing
Top 25 Bitcoin Articles on Substack

Latest Bitcoin Articles

Bitcoin Data Newsletter
Mar 13

The Long-Term Holder Exodus

Bitcoin Data Newsletter
Hello Everyone! Bitcoin is exploding in value at now new ATHs of 73.7k. In the last Bitcoin Data Newsletter, I talked about how data remained overheated, while price continued to climb. I remained flexible to all short-term possibilities with the potential to completely change my views on cycle timing which was a cycle top in late 2025.
CryptoCon ∙ 58 LIKES
Nadia
7d
Thanks so much for the great analyses!
Howard
7d
CC,
Much of what you write makes sense.
However the ETF’s are having inflows of a billion dollars each and every day, and the advisors don’t even have it on their platforms yet.
FASB hasn’t kicked in for many of the public companies as of yet, and more.
Won’t this impact the price, not only to the upside, but also IF this amount of inflows continue, that the extreme decline in a bear market (80%), MAY not happen again?
Cheers!
Your Crypto Community
Mar 13

Bitcoin breaks ATH! Here's your exit plan.

A practical guide on the best time to sell and book profits in a bull market.
There are two strategies you can apply to time your exit in this bull market: The first is based on price The second is based on time Neither is better than the other and using both can net you better results. Using just one exclusively will likely make you miss big.
Duo Nine⚡YCC ∙ 27 LIKES
2024@
7d
Hello DUO NINE. Can you pay to you by paypal while login in "Your Crypto Community"?
Marton
7d
Great write up. My only nitpick: don't DCA out, BCA out. Sell a fixed amount of BTC (or whichever crypto) every x days.
Ecoinometrics
Mar 15

Bitcoin is crashing! Again…

Also don’t overthink it and the transitory nature of inflation
Welcome to the Friday edition of the Ecoinometrics newsletter. Every week we bring you the three most important charts on the topics of macroeconomics, Bitcoin and digital assets. Today we'll cover: Bitcoin is crashing! Again… What makes Bitcoin go up? Don’t overthink it.
Ecoinometrics ∙ 19 LIKES
The Pomp Letter
Mar 11

Bitcoin Enters Price Discovery - New All Time High

Today’s letter is brought to you by Bitcoin Investor Day! I am hosting the first Bitcoin Investor Day in New York City on March 22nd this year. It is an annual meeting for sophisticated Wall Street investors who are interested in bitcoin. Speakers include Cathie Wood, Mike Novogratz, Anthony Scaramucci, Mark Yusko, Head of Digital Assets at BlackRock, Bit…
Anthony Pompliano ∙ 46 LIKES
Ryan Walsh 🟢
Mar 11
Seeing the word "President" in front of the name "Trump" in this article makes me 🤮.
But I'm glad that the world is finding crypto more appealing over time.
what's the DILL?
7d
Bitcoin New Highs Explained: It's a trap!
Freischwebende Intelligenz
Mar 10

Geld oder Leben? Das System braucht Ihren Tod, um zu überleben

Über Nekrophilie, Verschuldung und Bitcoin.
Wir leben in einer Zeit der Vielfachkrise, Dauerkrise und Krisenkumulation. Vieles davon sehen und merken wir, die neueste Krise prangt uns mit ihren Schlagzeilen gerne weit oben in Zeitungen und Portalen entgegen. Doch, was wenn diese sichtbaren Krisen nur die Begleitmusik sind, um das Rumo…
Milosz Matuschek ∙ 42 LIKES
Rainer Niersberger
Mar 10
Hoffen wir, dass dem Individuum ueberhaupt noch Wahloptionen verbleiben. Das Ziel der Transformatoren ist ganz sicher die Ausschaltung jeder freien Entscheidung, erst recht der transformatorisch oder systemisch "unerwünschten". Sie setzen dazu an mehreren Stellen an. Die Reduktion der Optionen auf 0 ist eine, bekannt unter der Merkel'schen Alternativlosigkeit. Totalitaere schaffen naturgemaess Alternativen ab. Der zweite Ansatz richtet sich gegen den Menschen an sich. Gesteuerte Objekte entscheiden nicht. Ein entscheidender Schritt auf diesem Prozess ist natuerlich die "wissenschaftlich" gefoerdert Botschaft, sich seine Wuensche unverzüglich zu erfüllen und nicht altmodisch die Befriedigung hinauszuschieben. Die Enttranszendenz leistet Assistenz und das limbische System der Hedonisten braucht dopamintriggernde Ersatzloesungen. Sparen wuerde ja nicht nur Aufschub, sondern Verbindlichkeit bedeuten. Und die unselige Verbindung von Eigentum und Freiheit ist natuerlich auch Schwab und Konsorten bekannt. Wie man an diversen " gesetzgeberischen Massnahmen", nicht nur in Sch'land, sondern auch dem ex - young leader Trudeau in Kanada, erkennen kann, haben die Transformatoren noch nicht aufgegeben. Im Gegenteil.
Hans Graf
Mar 10
«Ein Staat, der nur ausgibt, was er einnimmt, investiert zu wenig in seine Zukunft» Kürzliche Aussage eines sozialdemokratischen Präsidenten..... Passt doch auch zu diesem Thema!
The Pomp Letter
Mar 15

El Salvador Owns More Bitcoin Than We Thought

To investors, The bitcoin spot ETFs have sucked all the air out of the room over the last two months. With more than $60 billion collectively in the various ETFs and more than $1 billion in net inflows, there is good reason for so many people to be paying attention.
Anthony Pompliano ∙ 52 LIKES
Ryan Walsh 🟢
5d
As someone who is not a security expert, I often wonder about those huge whale accounts.
Would it be better to split large amounts into more wallets?
Become less of a target?
Or does it not matter because adversaries who care enough would trace transactions and probably understand who owns which wallets anyway.
More wallets also equals less risk if you mismanage a key (but more opportunity to mismanage keys, since there will be more keys).
Cryptofada
5d
While everyone's eyes are glued to the bitcoin spot ETFs, let's not forget the groundbreaking move by El Salvador in embracing bitcoin as legal tender. From distributing bitcoin wallets to mining with volcano energy, they've truly pushed boundaries.
The President's direct purchase onto the country's balance sheet marked a historic moment. So, amidst the ETF frenzy, what other nations do you think might follow suit in adopting bitcoin?
BitcoinStrategy
Mar 9

Hour-long "What Bitcoin Did" Interview

New ETF Chart Updates!
Dear Bitcoiners, I’m thrilled to share with you my recent appearance on the 'What Bitcoin Did' podcast, hosted by Peter McCormack! In my previous WBD discussion, we speculated about when the next bull market might emerge. The timing couldn't be better to reconvene, as we potentially find ourselves in the thick of one.
Root ∙ 22 LIKES
Amole
Mar 10
Please do these more often. Very helpful to have the walk-throughs for those of us who don't live our lives in charts.
Helper
Mar 10
Root, another great presentation on WBD. As I listened to you explain your charts, like the Scaled by Realized Price, I was reminded I always thought it would be nice if you had a quick 1-2 minute video link for each chart explaining or reminding us what we are looking at. Some are more intuitive for me than others. Love you work, thank you.
Profstonge Weekly
Mar 8

Why is Bitcoin Soaring?

A bit of housekeeping: You might get duplicates of the newsletter this week while we change to this new one. If you stop getting them, please re-subscribe at profstonge.substack.com. Unless you live under a rock you've probably heard Bitcoin's price is soaring.
Peter St Onge ∙ 30 LIKES
RedBaron
Mar 8
"Gold, of course, has a long track record, but it's also easy for governments to seize, at least on the scale to run a gold-backed money. FDR did it in 1933, it'll happen again." I don't believe anyone is going to stand in line in the 2020s like they did in 1933 to turn gold in. Just not going to happen. Sort of like when Illinois banned certain rifles and the public was required to register them. An extremely small number registered. American citizens are wise to government. The days of voluntary disclosure are long over. Same reason the military draft is really dead.
RedBaron
Mar 8
"Bitcoin was created by a programmer -- Satoshi Nakamoto -- who was obsessed with gold's role as a money. So he modeled Bitcoin to work exactly like gold. "
No one really knows who created Bitcoin as Mr. Nakamoto has never been located to confirm or deny his involvement. How does Bitcoin works like gold? I can hold gold; it is physical. It has many different uses. It has been money for over 5,000 years. Notice what the central bankers are buying. Physical gold.
Ecoinometrics
Mar 8

The institutionalization of Bitcoin

Also a shift in global store of value and is Ethereum underpriced?
Welcome to the Friday edition of the Ecoinometrics newsletter. Every week we bring you the three most important charts on the topics of macroeconomics, Bitcoin and digital assets. Today we'll cover: The institutionalization of Bitcoin. How Bitcoin is beating gold: a shift in global store of value.
Ecoinometrics ∙ 16 LIKES
CryptoDragon
Mar 8
I like and use Ethereum. However, currently it’s somewhat between a rock (Bitcoin) and a hard place (Solana). It neither has Bitcoin’s ETFs nor Solana’s affordability and speed. Will the Dencun upgrade and later ETFs bring its mojo back?
0xKyle's Research
Mar 12

0xKyle's Market Color #24

Bitcoin @ 73K. ATHs, here we are.
GM! I hope all of you have been having a wonderful ATH celebration. It is a beautiful feeling - to see my group chats light up with euphoria. It’s like Christmas, but in March! lmeow.
0xkyle ∙ 16 LIKES
Thomas
8d
There is a typo at $PUPs
Jeff c.
Mar 12
I've been holding beam/MC for 3 years, was down 80-90percent, I'm now even. Is there a price range that you're willing to sell Beam?
Doug Casey's Crisis Investing
Mar 8

No, Bitcoin Won't Stop at $69K

Halvings, the Fed's pivot, Bitcoin's past rallies, and the current year
“I’ve always been deeply opposed to crypto, bitcoin, etc. The only true use case for it is criminals, drug traffickers … money laundering, tax avoidance. If I was the government, I’d close it down.” ~…
Lau Vegys ∙ 41 LIKES
Lord Jones
8d
Big banks like JP Morgan might not like Bitcoin because it's taking money away from them. But Bitcoin's about to go through a halving event, which has made its price shoot up before. Plus, if the Fed cuts interest rates, Bitcoin could get even more valuable, just like it did in the past.
Now isn't the time to be playing around in the crypto market. The time to buy is coming, but not right now. Bitcoin is not the opportunity at the moment, but it's fun to watch people get excited about liftoff. There is no telling what impact the upcoming SEC trial could have on the crypto market, but let's see what happens with that. I'm bullish on crypto throughout this year into next year, but I'm also seeing the market as overbought and primed for a pullback that most people aren't ready to accept in March or April of 2024. Buy the dip.
Capital Wars
Mar 18

Are Gold And Bitcoin Signalling The Return of Money Printing?

Hidden Forces Podcast Replay
For general interest here is our latest interview on the excellent Hidden Forces podcast from Demetri Kofinas. Link below… https://hiddenforces.io/podcasts/gold-and-bitcoin-signaling-a-return-to-money-printing-michael-howell/ Capital Wars is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscrib…
Michael Howell ∙ 29 LIKES
Michael Howell
2d
Sadly I do not. Hidden Forces charges for that
Michael Howell
2d
There is an embedded option value in a Agency but we try to account for that . Try a simpler calculation that subtracts 120bp from Agencies and plot the difference with 10yr USTs. Compare this with change in bill issuance. Hey presto
BitcoinStrategy
Mar 2

Capital Inflow & Outflow Multiplier

The Bitcoin Multiplier Effect
Dear Bitcoin Strategy Community, What an exciting week for Bitcoin, with the price approaching the previous ATH! Never before have we been this close to an ATH before the Halving, possibly indicating a left translated cycle, a concept that we covered in 👉
Root ∙ 28 LIKES
Michael Hardiman
Mar 2
I will have to read it a few more times to completely comprehend, but thank you for this additional alternative to determining price discovery. Your previous post about moving the goalpost to the left (back in time), that BTC behavior post halving started Jan 11 w/ETFs rather than in April, was brilliant.
Yash
Mar 2
Brilliant post.
The Bitcoin Layer
Mar 9

$70,000 Bitcoin & Bad Employment Data: TBL Weekly #84

The unemployment rate is rising in earnest as investors party like it's 1929.
Welcome to TBL Weekly #84—the free weekly newsletter that keeps you in the know across bitcoin, rates, risk, and macro. Grab a coffee, and let’s dive in.
Joe Consorti and Nik Bhatia ∙ 25 LIKES
Jim Esposito
Mar 11
Thank you, Nik! 🙌🙏😊
Jim Esposito
Mar 9
Hey Nik / Joe - I’m struggling to understand Realized Price. I listening to one of Nik’s recent YouTube videos that highlighted the difference between the market/spot “Price” at exchanges whereas the Realized Price is marked by on-chain movement. What I’m struggling with - and perhaps other subscribers as well - is how Realized Price is vastly lower (~$26k as of this post) when compared to the spot Price (~$68k). Can you provide some clarity for those of us following along? 🙏🙏
The Pomp Letter
Mar 4

The First Public Pension Funds To Buy Bitcoin Are Up 10x Now

To investors, I spoke this weekend at a conference focused on the intersection of economics and American leadership. Those two topics rarely go together. Economics is reserved for the nerds and politics is reserved for the power hungry. But we must recognize that these two topics are more intertwined than we previously admitted.
Anthony Pompliano ∙ 43 LIKES
Eric Gutierrez Jr.
Mar 11
I gasped but I saw they only put 1% of the portfolio into Bitcoin, got my heart beating regularly again 😅
Sal Norge
Mar 4
SOLID
The Pomp Letter
Feb 27

Bitcoin Is Sounding The Alarm On Inflation

Today’s letter is brought to you by Crypto Academy! Do you want a job in the crypto industry? My team and I have been working with the top HR teams in the industry to create a training program that teaches the fundamentals of bitcoin & crypto. We’ve helped
Anthony Pompliano ∙ 58 LIKES
Marko Bjegovic
Feb 27
Here is my analysis of whether disinflation story has changed:
Dean V
Feb 29
ETFs, more awareness, financial doom loop, inflation indicators all contribute to more BTC demand. I think some of the Bitcoin reaction/pop is related to US moving closer to seizing $300b of Russian bank holdings. That’s going to cause another spike in inflation. As other countries around the world shed dollars, those dollars will come back on shore. The dollar’s value as a stable, floating rate of exchange will be damaged.
Profstonge Weekly
Mar 15

America's Farms are Getting Wiped Out

If you dream of escaping the cubicle and starting a farm, new data says America's farmers are getting wiped out. Leaving hollowed-out communities that rival the rust-belt. A few days ago the USDA reported that the number of farms in America plunged by 140,000 in the last 5 years -- that's roughly 2,500 farms going bust every month.
Peter St Onge ∙ 115 LIKES
Lysander Spooner
5d
I really dislike the US federal government.
Market Mad House
5d
If a town has a Walmart and a McDonald's. It is lucky. A real dying town has a Dollar General and a Dairy Queen.
The Pomp Letter
Feb 28

The Financial World Is Starting To Understand Bitcoin

To investors, There is something special happening in the bitcoin market right now. It feels like the global financial world has started to understand what the asset is and why it is important for them to own it. We are not talking about small retail investors or family offices, but rather large institutions who want to invest hundreds of millions or bil…
Anthony Pompliano ∙ 52 LIKES
Ed Y.
Feb 28
Would be interested in an article regarding Bitcoin Miners. I invested too heavily in that sector at the last top, but still feel it’s a solid play for exposure to the picks and shovels of Bitcoin.
Suma Positiva
Mar 2

#190 La Filosofía de Bitcoin

por Álvaro D. María
Hola, soy Samuel Gil. Esto es Suma Positiva, una publicación semanal sobre tecnología, negocios y humanos. Suscríbete al plan gratuito para recibir el artículo semanal o a uno de pago para además participar en la comunidad privada de Telegram Health & Wealth
Samuel Gil ∙ 63 LIKES
Jorge Bosch Alés
Mar 2
Muy interesante el artículo. Más allá de los que pase en unos años en BTC, creo que invertir en esta criptomoneda compensa sus riesgos (igual se multiplica x10 en unos años o se va a cero). Pero lo que puedes llegar a ganar en mucho más de los que puedes llegar a perder.
Además, la filosofía del BTC y su funcionamiento como oferta limitada de BTC que los estados no pueden manipular hace que sea más atractivo.
Gonzalo Ruiz Utrilla
Mar 10
Buenísimo artículo
Yo añadiría para dejarlo claro, que Bitcoin y su filosofía nos permite por primera vez en la historia crear patrimonio Pseudónimo
Básicamente la Economía Pseudónima es aquella interacción entre individuos y organizaciones que permite el intercambio de productos y servicios sin identificar la identidad de las personas que los realizan.
QTR’s Fringe Finance
Mar 7

Bitcoin Scoops Up Stranded and Excess Power

Bitcoin mining, far from being unnecessary drivers of climate change, is the missing puzzle piece that stabilizes volatile green energy and makes electricity grids fit for the twenty-first century.
By Joakim Book, American Institute for Economic Research Electricity has the difficult quality of having to be consumed when it’s produced. Put differently: Since we expect the lights to turn on any time we flip a switch, electricity must be produced whenever consumers so desire.
Quoth the Raven ∙ 32 LIKES
Hans S
Mar 7
These arguments still seem like excuses for wasting energy on running the Bitcoin network, instead of investing in equipment that can instead produce hydrogen or other power-to-gas products, allowing for storing abundant renewable energy.
Andy Parker
Mar 7
This is true. But there are plenty of other uses for this power that are more productive - perhaps server farms and AI - that benefit MANY more people. The “stranded power” argument is old and stale
Fidenza Macro
Mar 15

Warning signs ahead

Whether you are in equities or crypto, there have been plenty of reasons to doubt the sustainability of this year’s rally in risk assets. Bear porn is everywhere - I see charts pointing to how overbo…
Geo Chen ∙ 20 LIKES
BowTied Bull
Feb 19

The Rapid Fire Bitcoin Cycle Update

Level 1 - NGMI
Welcome Avatar! For those that are on the paid section you know that we’re done accumulating BTC and haven’t done so for quite some time (about 6 months now). The drop to $25K marked the last time we mentioned a good time to accumulate more BTC. Some of our paid readers still want to know about BTC so we figured we’d do it for free since we’re not buyin…
BowTied Bull ∙ 167 LIKES
Doug Casey's Crisis Investing
Mar 5

What's Next for Bitcoin's Price?

ETFs, gold vs. BTC, GLD, institutions, and a $320,000 Bitcoin
"One thing you should learn about the markets: never say never; absolutely anything can happen." ~ Doug Casey It finally happened. Bitcoin’s price set a new all-time high above $69,200 earlier today, s…
Lau Vegys ∙ 32 LIKES
Laramie
Mar 6
I own Bitcoin. I bought back in 2015, when it was still relatively new. Back then, all the talk was about all the cool things you would eventually be able to do with Bitcoin. It would enable smart contracts and a bunch of cool apps could be built atop the Bitcoin blockchain. Eventually, you could pay for a cup of coffee with this new digital currency. There were numerous evangelists, most prominently Andreas Antonopolis, who did a great job of explaining how Bitcoin worked under the hood.
Most of that talk is gone now. Few talk about Bitcoin as a medium of exchange. Now, it's all store of value, or "digital gold." Most of the developers are working on other blockchains. So, I've moved on. I still hold all that I originally bought and am unlikely to sell any time soon (possibly never). But, Bitcoin and most Bitcoiners have moved on from most of the original promise of Bitcoin, even if they still hold all their Bitcoin. There will be some who still tout what I view as the failed Lightning network, but there's not much activity there for reasons that should be obvious.
Also, I'm not one who thinks the introduction of ETFs is a good thing. If all you care about is 'number go up,' then by all means this is a welcome development. But, the malign influence of Blackrock and the other ETF sponsors should not be ignored. These are the groups that control the voting power in your 401ks. That power gave them the ability to foist ESG on all the Fortune 500 companies. How long before they start to alter Bitcoin's original mission?
Finally, I was having a conversation with a colleague just yesterday about this simultaneous rise in Gold and Bitcoin. It's a bit perplexing in some ways. But, I heard a somewhat satisfying explanation today from Jeff Snyder, who puts out a daily podcast at Eurodollar University. His suggestion is that neither gold nor Bitcoin are particularly good inflation hedges. Historically, he appears to be correct. Recently, both Bitcoin and gold plunged in 2022 when inflation really started to tick up. His theory, however, is that both gold and Bitcoin are a response to reckless fiscal policy (which could be inflationary, but also may not be). That seems more accurate to me, as we see $1 trillion of new debt now being created every 100 days and many other problems on the horizon. The gold chart you linked also seems to support this. Gold sold off like everything at the advent of the GFC in 2007 - 08, but it really started to accelerate in 2009 (even though inflation was low).
At any rate, your thoughts on Bitcoin and Gold are appreciated. Thanks for sharing them.
Thomas Ramsfield
Mar 6
When you buy shares in any of the Bitcoin ETFs you are not buying any bitcoin but rather just price exposer to bitcoin through paper derivative claims! This is VERY different from buying actual bitcoin directly!

0