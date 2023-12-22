Start writing
Top 25 cookie recipes on Substack

Best Cookie Recipes

Pastry School 101
Feb 8

Strawberry Vanilla Sugar Cookies

+ a few other valentine's recipes
I participated in a cute little Valentine’s Day pop-up market last week. For it, I created three new seasonally-inspired cookie recipes and sold gooey little cookies wrapped in cute cellophane. And this month, I’m sharing all three recipes with you! There will be a deep dark chocolate hazelnut cookie swirled with cocoa hazelnut butter and an soft and chewy oatmeal cookie filled with rosemary butter, tart cherries, and shards of white chocolate coming to your inboxes later this month, but today is all about these strawberry vanilla sugar cookies.
Anna Ramiz ∙ 2 LIKES
Marissa Rothkopf-Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies
Jan 20

Is this the best chocolate chip cookie?

Can King Arthur Baking's Recipe of the Year live up to the hype?
I think of myself as the Queen of Chocolate Chip Cookies. I’ve developed dozens of new recipes. My ever-growing recipe collection runs the gamut: there’s a crisp, gooey Irish cream version, a happy pink strawberry chocolate chip cookie and a monster of a
Marissa Rothkopf ∙ 145 LIKES
Patricia Jaeger
Jan 20
I also love King Arthur Baking products and recipes and I already have this one marked to try. I also wanted to ask if you've seen Recipes for Love and Murder, Acorn (I have it through Prime). The first season is available and a second season has begun shooting. It's about a woman who answers readers' letters seeking advice and always adds a cooking or baking recipe as part of the advice, while helping to solve a murder mystery. It's placed and filmed in South Africa which adds different landscapes and ingredients to the recipes and shows the different cultures and customs. It's in a similar vein as DeadLoch.
Oh 4 Crying Out Loud
Jan 20
For the record, the great people at King Arthur Baking in Norwich, VT are fun to hangout with. I have gone over there for a couple of baking classes (and shopping and eating in the cafe) and they are awesome!
Earth Devotions
Jan 20

Earth Altars + Ginger

There’s a voice inside my head that says it’s a waste of time to make art that cannot be kept, held on to or preserved. Actually, there’s a voice in my head that says making any art is a luxury that I cannot afford. I have reoccurring conversations with this voice to set the matter straight by defe…
Mary Plantwalker ∙ 9 LIKES
Megan Toben
Jan 22
Thank you, SistAr, for naming the “no time for art” voice!! Let’s shine the light on that unhelpful thinking and pull that monster out from under the bed!
And oh yes, GinGer!! My breakfast this morning was a warming ginger soup.
And how I love your two Ginger Daughters, fiery & warming indeed ❤️ 🔥 ❤️
Bryce Tolpen
Jan 21
"Actually, there’s a voice in my head that says making any art is a luxury that I cannot afford." I often hear a similar voice, and it's good to know others struggle with it. Thank you for your honesty.
Marissa Rothkopf-Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies
Jan 5

King Tum Tum and the Vulgarians

A potted history of an eerily familiar time.
Consider: A class of people obsessed with being seen to eat the “in” foods; crazy food fads embraced across all classes; restaurants run by celebrity chefs, food writing that turns eating into an art form, an obsession with local and seasonal food, science and technology colluding to create superfoods, an underclass subsisting on a diet based on sugar. …
Marissa Rothkopf ∙ 185 LIKES
Graham Margaret
Jan 5
Many in our billionaire class still equate money with virtue, intelligence, and morality, it seldom does.
Valerie Monroe
Jan 6
This was fascinating. More! More! xo
Words With Friend
December 22, 2023

Welcome to Words With Friend

Hi! Welcome to Words With Friend, a place where you’ll find words (duh), eats (mmm), and other cool shit (tbd). A moment on the name: Senior year of high school, we all used to change our Facebook names (it was still Facebook back then) to punny phrases that helped “hide our inappropriate photos” from colleges who might be stalking us on the Internet. Fo…
Nina Friend ∙ 14 LIKES
Sally
Dec 22
So excited to read your recs!!!!
emily h.
Dec 22
tells us more about that burger club 😉
Caroline’s Substack
December 23, 2023

Grandma Ginny's Spritz Cookies

and a few of my favorite Christmas cookies
Recently, I asked my grandma to send me two of my favorite Christmas cookie recipes. A week later they arrived by mail written on little recipe cards in the small, scrawling cursive that only grandmas seem to have. She sent me two different recipes for spritz cookies and one for her famous date swirls. They’re perfect, I love them, and I thought I’d sha…
Caroline ∙ 20 LIKES
Poor Man's Feast
December 20, 2023

the world's most dangerous Christmas cookie

On Holiday Cheer and Spanish Fly
I did not grow up with a Christmas cookie tradition, which was fine — I didn’t long for one; I had, and have, no sweet tooth. We are Entenmann’s people for the most part, and even then, I’d almost always rather have a slice of pizza or a grilled cheese sandwich or even a little whitefish salad on a toasted sesame bagel fro…
Elissa Altman ∙ 111 LIKES
Bette
Dec 20
Yum! I used to make these, but rolled them in powdered sugar. I always warned people not to inhale before opening their mouths to bite into the cookie, but there would always be the reckless soul who refused to listen and then coughed for an hour. I like the idea of the granulated sugar -- making today!
Barbara
Dec 20
Omg, such a great memory. My mother made these cookies, called them Pecan Dainties, and always had a pecan half on the top. (She flattened the dough balls a bit first.) My Aunt Julie also made them, but rolled them in powdered sugar and called them snowballs. (That was too sweet for me.). I think that version are also known as Mexican wedding cookies. I may have to make them for our Christmas brunch for orphans on Monday.
Jane’s Calamity
December 22, 2023

My holiday gift to you

It's been an amazing year, and you deserve amazing cookies.
Picture it: Connecticut, 1986. I’m twelve years old, and am probably wearing a paisley shirt from The Limited with little shoulder pads in it. The collar may or may not be popped. My parents are hosting a party for some of my dad’s colleagues and their spouses, and I have just bitten into the best cookie I’ve ever tasted.
Jane Roper ∙ 6 LIKES
Liz Gumbinner
Jan 14
My kids are obsessed with ginger cookies! Just copied the recipe, thank you! (Also substack is doing a weird thing putting a comment for one post on a different post? Hm...)
Wendy Mastronardi
Dec 26
Wait a minute- back up to the first photo- is that macrame on the lamp??
Re: cookies- YES! I came upon this recipe in 1992 from the realtor who sold me this house (49 East Emerson Melrose, MA) I had the same feeling as you, Jane, and have also made them every year. One change- I just drop them in sugar, and cook them sugar side up. Definitely Crisco, not butter, for these cookies.
Marissa Rothkopf-Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies
December 10, 2023

For Lovers of Peanut Butter

And those that love them. These are the recipes you need.
I’ll be posting a new recipe for very chocolate-chocolate shortbread later today for the people who want nothing to do with peanut butter. In the meantime, for all the peanut butter fanatics out there, and the thoughtful people who bake for them, here is a list of recipes to consider. Some of my favorite cookie recipes are on this list.
Marissa Rothkopf ∙ 85 LIKES
Sheila
Dec 10
I’m the PB lover in the family & it’s smooth for me. Not a chunky fan! I’ve won two cookie exchanges using PB! The comment from a neighbor was, anybody can win with PB! The next year she made PB thumbprint cookies. Spoiler alert: she didn’t win! So I guess not everyone can win with PB! 🤣🤣
Valerie Monroe
Dec 10
The peanut butter breakfast cake: Link doesn't seem to be working and I'm hungry. : ) xo
On the Kitchen Porch
December 19, 2023

At the Last Minute:

Two quick recipes for holiday treats, two book suggestions for last-minute gifts
Just in time for those still stumped by the holiday, I send you these suggestions along with best wishes for 2024, may it be, inshallah, peaceful, productive, and positive for us all! And please, do not expect to hear from me again until the new year.
Nancy Harmon Jenkins ∙ 26 LIKES
Sally laRhette
Dec 19
Wow, that improves the day! great article and recipes! Thank you,Nancy!
Carol Witham
Dec 21
Dear Nancy, Wishing you the Merriest of holidays. Thank you for the book suggestions and the recipes. The Crescent cookies remind me of Mexican Wedding Cookies and/or Russian Tea Cakes. I can't wait to try the cheese biscuits. Thank you as always for all of your wonderful insights.
Your mother's lemon pudding cake and the Hazelnut cookies have been made in my kitchen many times since you put them in your newsletter.
Now you get a chance to breathe. Be well dear friend.
ETCH
December 11, 2023

ETCH Weekend Reading 12/10/23

The big Kahuna
Hello! This is the last Weekend Reading of 2023. I will post 1 more Funding + M&A Update later this week and will post a year-end reflection and predictions for 2024 sometime in late December/early January. Weekend Reading will return in early January - please feel free to reach out with questions, comments, book recommendations, cookie recipes, surf vid…
Matthew Tower ∙ 4 LIKES
read.write.eat.
December 19, 2023

we're so lucky to expand our circle 🥳! a guest post from a lovely new friend + a club...

literary journals + a prompt for readers & writers + cookies, because we must!
Do you enjoy read.write.eat.? Become a paid subscriber! You’ll gain my undying affection +++ satisfaction from knowing you’re supporting a writer in the wild. Dear Ones, Dog on the roof—a Santa lookout! Everyone’s excited and even though the days are short, they’re bright. I’m excited as well—so glad to bring you this guest post because I think you’re go…
Natalie Serber and Becky Tuch ∙ 12 LIKES
Elyse Chambers
Dec 19
Such a great read! And that pic of you cuties at the end <3
Jule D Ward
Dec 19
Hi, Natalie, I really am excited about the idea of joining a Lit Mag Reading Club, but I clicked on the link and didn't see how to join. Any hints?
As for the book that got me wanting to be a writer, there wasn't one. I wanted to be a journalist and when I couldn't land a job in that field, I just started writing on my own. My inspiration-the parables of Jesus.
Andrew Zimmern's Spilled Milk
December 10, 2023

Ask Me Anything: Great Places to Eat in Montreal and Charleston

This week, I also take questions about "Holiday Party With Andrew and Zoë,” NYT holiday cookies and French tacos.
This whole week we have removed the paywall from our posts on Spilled Milk. They will remain that way through the weekend. Take advantage of the deal below and become a paid subscriber so you don’t miss any of the action for a whole year. 2024 will feature live events and other new activations that will be FREE for subscribers, so now is the time to sign…
Andrew Zimmern ∙ 10 LIKES
Lisa
Dec 14
Hi Andrew! I'm a new subscriber. My husband and I love your Wild Game Kitchen show and we're inspired to create an outdoor cooking area. Do you have suggestions as to how many pits to have (one for coal production, one for cooking?), heights of each (to spare the back), whether they should be fitted for grates, spits, tee-pee contraptions, etc? Do you have any other resources, hints or tips for the design of the ideal outdoor cooking space?
Geauxfish
Dec 10
I have been very satisfied with pans from Sardel. It's heresy but I sometimes use metal forks and they have held up under my abuse.
The World According to Tausch
December 20, 2023

The Vegan Shortbread Sessions

#NYTCookieWeekButVegan2023
ICYMI, this post is part of a series wherein I veganize all the cookies from the New York Times Cooking Cookie Week, arguably my favourite part of the holiday season. The challenge kicked off with an emotional introduction and some easy vegan butter and egg recipes
Julia Tausch ∙ 14 LIKES
Phoenix Phoenix
Dec 20
"a woman possessed, lightly coated in flour at all times." This is such a good phrase (amongst many).
Michael Corthell
Dec 21
Some great recipes, thank you!
From the Hip: One Woman's Writing on Food
December 4, 2023

End of Year Wrap Up

A good bologna sandwich and a commitment to be truly From the Hip
“You know, it’s called ‘From the Hip’”, I said to my friend as we sat in Robert’s Western World, the only good thing still left in Nashville, listened to some Sunday night Honky Tonk, watched the eld…
Lisa Donovan ∙ 12 LIKES
Trayte
Dec 4
Putting Cruze Farm buttermilk on the international map in NYT magazine???!!!
Shannon Truss
Dec 4
Bring it, Lisa. Your thoughts, your recipes, your recommendations. I love it when your words pop up in my inbox. 💜
Marissa Rothkopf-Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies
November 9, 2023

A 'Minor Memorandum'

My dad's recollections of Kristallnacht, November 9 and 10, 1938
“In order to have faith in our quality as human beings, we need to remember!” This morning on Threads, I saw a video of a college student at Concordia University in Canada, shouting the “K” word (rhymes with “bike”) at a fellow student after a teach-in that appears not as effective as maybe hoped.
Marissa Rothkopf ∙ 162 LIKES
Patrice
Nov 9
Thank you for this. I lived in Germany, as a high school student. We took a field trip to Dachau and, eventually, Auschwitz-Birkenau. I'm not sure if it was my imagination or some sort of spiritual connection but it was as if I could feel agony, particularly in the showers and crematoriums. I was 16. I had to leave and wait on the bus because it was so overwhelming. As an adult, I worked at the State Department, here in DC. Before the Holocaust Museum opened, they had a display in the front lobby of where I worked. They had blown up photos of life, in concentration camps, to life size. It was very visceral, walking through there every day, seeing these photos so up close and personal. So now, seeing the hatred and idiocy again just makes me mad and proves to me that time is cyclical rather than linear. And I'm doing what I can to fight against hate.
Nancy Smith
Nov 9
My family was lucky. Both sides of grandparents left Russia (what is now Ukraine) before the turn of the 20th century. But we were taught the horrors of the Holocaust. Many of my childhood friends had parents whose forearms bared their concentration camp tattoos. We have always said, "Never again" and believed it. I no longer believe it. Any society that can elect the likes of Trump, Gaetz, Greene, Jordan, can be easily led down that path. They need someone to blame for the struggles in their lives- conveniently forgetting that we all have struggles. Thank you for sharing your father's very poignant words, and of course for honoring his love of cookies.
Elisa | saltedrye
October 27, 2023

November 2023: SUPER CAKE PARTY!

We're building an 8 foot long cake and you just have to be there to see and taste it - when else are you going to see a cake this big and beautiful?
Hi friends, I hope the late summer, early Autumn is finding you well. I love this time of year — the promise of Christmas, the seasonal visits to pumpkin patches, the rotation of menus towards warmer and more cozy bites, pulling out the warm sweaters, snuggling and cuddling a little bit more. Even just writing this makes my heart feel a bit happier.
Elisa | saltedrye ∙ 3 LIKES
kels
Oct 28
weee!! how amazing is this!? it breaks my heart that i don't live closer!! i'm genuinely so freakin excited to see how everything turns out 💘💘💘 this sounds like it would be the best day everr!!
Anne Byrn: Between the Layers
October 10, 2023

Who Needs Potpourri? Bake Fall Cookies - No. 249

Oatmeal, molasses, and peanut butter are all flavors I crave this time of year + Barbara’s Oatmeal Raisin Cookie recipe.
THIS PAST SATURDAY I WAS INVITED to speak about American baking at a meeting of The Jewish Historical Society of South Carolina in Columbia. That morning, we awakened to the news of the Hamas invasion of Israel. On a table at the back of the meeting room were trays of homemade cookies—rugelach from the ladies at the Beth Shalom synagogue, Sandra Polikaff…
Anne Byrn ∙ 39 LIKES
Denise
Oct 10
Baking is one small thing we can do in hard times, when we're at a loss and things are out of our hands. We bake from the heart.
Obviously, for our friends of different faiths and religions, make sure it's okay to bake something from your home to take. Some observing dietary restrictions for religious reasons are not able to accept or will accept with a smile and thank you but will have to toss.
Debbie McLain
Oct 10
I agree that cookies are welcome by one and all and just brighten up the day. I love to bring them to birthday parties for my nieces and nephews. Everyone from young to old love them. They’re so portable and easy just to pick up & eat with no utensils required. Some of my favorite Fall cookies are also oatmeal raisin, pumpkin raisin cookies with a brown butter frosting and then an iced ginger cookie from the Magnolia Bakery Cookbook always signifies Fall for us. I love that recipe because it doesn’t even require butter, but instead uses vegetable oil, molasses, Cinnamon ginger. They’re so simple to make but they come out looking so beautiful and you frost with a simple confections’ sugar , shortening, and water frosting. The whole house smells like your grandma’s been baking all day.
Marissa Rothkopf-Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies
September 27, 2023

Your Baking Questions Answered

This week: How to sub whole wheat and oat flour in recipes, plus, to sift or not to sift?
Last week, one of my readers wrote with a slew of great baking questions, including: Why use whole wheat flour instead of all-purpose? Can you substitute oat flour for wheat? Does flour need sifting or whisking and why? Starting today, Your Baking Questions Answered will be a regular weekly feature going forward, so please leave your queries below. From…
Marissa Rothkopf ∙ 90 LIKES
Ra Pra
Dec 31
I am a newbie here and likely have missed the answer to this question. When you call for butter, do you mean salted or unsalted?
Thank you and Happy New Year!
Martha T Millar
Oct 7
This was great!!! Thanks for the teaching session!
Marissa Rothkopf-Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies
August 4, 2023

Emergency Chocolate Chip Cookies Secret Revealed

Plus: A recipe for **pistachio garam masala chocolate chip cookies**
…when you absolutely, positively need to have cookies right away. Secret revealed! I, Ms-Anyone-Can-and-Should-Cook-From-Scratch, sometimes bakes from a mix. I don’t use brownie mixes, and rarely cake mixes (and mostly for this chocolatey family favorite
Marissa Rothkopf ∙ 48 LIKES
MaryAnn Fletcher
Aug 4
Decades ago, I worked for the [household-name brand] oatmeal company. My favorite perk was the ability to buy 5-pound bags of the company’s just-add-water cookie mix for $5. (I think the product was for food-service; I never saw it in a retail store.) With one of those bags, plus some chocolate chips and a bit of water, I had a months-long (okay, probably weeks-long) supply of on-demand cookies. Not as good as homemade, but still warm-from-the oven comforting and oh-so-convenient. To this day, whenever I eat a regular chocolate chip cookie, I can’t help but miss the chewy texture of oatmeal.
Cindy Shelhart
Aug 5
Simple version: ✅ just in time for a last-minute dinner invite! Gave it five extra minutes for a little extra golden-brown-yumminess. #ThisIsWhyWeNeedSmellovision
Marissa Rothkopf-Bakes: The Secret Life of Cookies
June 9, 2023

Indictment Cookies

A very special chocolatey cookie, replete with 7 different counts of chips. Feel free to add in 37.
This substack is so difficult to write, but only because I am listening to MSNBC in real time talking about the newly unsealed Trump indictment. I must say I have a bit of a spring in my step today. And while I have created many cookie recipes over the past few years meant to help us all cope with news-induced stress, today’s cookies are to honor Jack S…
Marissa Rothkopf ∙ 99 LIKES
Valerie Monroe
Jun 9
Oh yeah, and these will taste so yummy with a glass of chilled Champs. xo
E. Jean Carroll
Jun 9
Marissa! You have outdone yourself!!!

