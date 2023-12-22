Best Cookie Recipes

Strawberry Vanilla Sugar Cookies
+ a few other valentine's recipes
I participated in a cute little Valentine’s Day pop-up market last week. For it, I created three new seasonally-inspired cookie recipes and sold gooey little cookies wrapped in cute cellophane. And this month, I’m sharing all three recipes with you! There will be a deep dark chocolate hazelnut cookie swirled with cocoa hazelnut butter and an soft and chewy oatmeal cookie filled with rosemary butter, tart cherries, and shards of white chocolate coming to your inboxes later this month, but today is all about these strawberry vanilla sugar cookies.