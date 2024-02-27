At the Supreme Court this week, big tech said most economic regulation for platforms are unconstitutional. And they used same logic as Robert Bork in attacking the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

On Monday, the Supreme Court heard an important case challenging some of the fundamental ideas guiding our economic order for the last fifty years. It's called

Matt Stoller