Start writing
Readers
Substack AppDiscoverFeatured
Writers
Switch to SubstackGo paidGrow your audienceFor videoFor podcastsFor bloggersFor finance writersFor authorsFor comic creatorsFor food writersFor local news
Resources
How to start a SubstackGoing paid guideResource centerCommunity & programsHelp centerBrand assets
Home
>
Topics
>
Google

Top 25 Google Articles on Substack

Latest Google Articles

Silver Bulletin
Feb 27

Google abandoned "don't be evil" — and Gemini is the result

AI labs need to treat accuracy, honesty and unbiasedness as core values.
Even with 29 days in a leap year, the end of February creeps up on you every time. So on Thursday, it will be time for the monthly edition of Silver Bulletin Subscriber Questions. There’s still time for paid subscribers to submit questions — you can do that
Nate Silver ∙ 320 LIKES
Yuri Bezmenov
Feb 27
Spot on, Nate. The underlying issue with Google, Gemini, and all big tech companies is the humans running them. They are incapable of seeking truth because their entire world view is about distorting it to push leftist narratives. 95% of tech employee political donations go to the stunning and brave Dems. Teaching AI to virtually erase one race is one step away from physical erasure.
Yerushalmi
Feb 28
Nobody seems to have noticed the other major problem with Raghavan's "explanation": It doesn't actually say what was wrong with Google Gemini.
Sure, you can infer it. The post says that "if you ask for X, you should receive X" and that "you don't want to receive Y". And it says "we failed to account for cases A, B, and C". But it *doesn't* say explicitly, anywhere in the post, "People who asked for X received Y".
It wasn't an explanation, or an apology. It was a blurring.
BIG by Matt Stoller
Mar 2

Did Google, Facebook, and Amazon Endorse Jim Crow?

At the Supreme Court this week, big tech said most economic regulation for platforms are unconstitutional. And they used same logic as Robert Bork in attacking the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
Welcome to BIG, a newsletter on the politics of monopoly power. If you’d like to sign up to receive issues over email, you can do so here. On Monday, the Supreme Court heard an important case challenging some of the fundamental ideas guiding our economic order for the last fifty years. It’s called
Matt Stoller ∙ 220 LIKES
Septentriones
Mar 3
Matt,
First, thank you for going in depth in answering exactly the question I was baffled by earlier this week. I know it wasn't just for me, but I'm tickled pink nonetheless. To make it even better, this is one of your most educational pieces I've ever read – and to put that in context, I've crawled through much of your back archive, and you're the most educational jobrnalist I know even on your run-of-the-mill days. Bravo!
I hope this doesn't go down in history as one of those Supreme Court decisions that we all know shouldn't have been and needs to be reversed but takes decades to get fixed if it ever does. I mean, you allude to Citizen's United here too…
Did any of the Conservative amicus briefs urge that the court not rule against the law simply for sake of, as Conservatives put it, not "legislating from the bench"? You write a lot about the whole legal battle as the expression of our democratic system, and I want to believe you (antitrust is pretty much the only hope for the country I have left!); but if I may offer another example of the issue of how we structure our society and the question of whether our elected lawmakers rule… there's the fact that the law and any political decisions dependent on it is subject to the legal philosophy opinions of a tiny team of unelected officials in the first place. (I'm not sure who I want enforcing the Constitution, I'll admit. The trouble with pointing to the Constitution as a bulwark against tyranny is someone's got to actually enforce it. But there's only so meta I can go here.) Sorry, not trying to be a downer – just saying, for comparison, Conservative judges are normally so hung up on this meta issue they couldn't even bring themselves to limit or remove Obamacare, and I'm sure you remember how they felt (probably still feel) about that law… Surely someone pointed out the "don't overrule the law itself, that's not your job" argument they're normally sympathetic to? Surely it's not just me, Joe Blogreader in the combox, who's thinking about this?
Aside, a _huge_ Thank You to your org and all others who weighed in against a partisan reading of the case. One of the most demoralizing experiences in the past decade has been watching at least half the people I know come around to a populist consensus on actual policy (maybe it's the peculiar circles I move in but the rightwingers I know in real life quietly comment on how they now believe what they're up against is fascism, and they mean the behavior of Big Business, not "well akshully lefties are the real fascists"; though ironically, right-wing antifascists seem to be the people most likely to get labeled "fascist" now), only to watch in horror as some of the other people I know literally flipflop on their positions rather than give up the chance to dunk on or demonize their political enemies. I can't tell you how heartening it was, after all the social fallout in my communities and a deeply personally trying past several years, to see a whole slew of political influence cross the aisle to advocate for a bipartisan handling of this issue. I'm almost not sure if I'm happy or in shock but thank you!
Finally, the history section of this article has inspired me to write one of my own. There is a tie in here (actually more than one) that you probably haven't heard, to earlier history and religious philosophy on the other side of the Atlantic. And it affords a nice opportunity to try to pull more of my Conservative friends back over to the antitrust tradition! If I can get it published somewhere (I have a few ideas) – if I can manage to sit down, dig up some good supporting quotations (I know enough background to be confident they're there), and hammer it out in the first place – I'll be sure to share it later.
In conclusion, fantastic work and fantastic reporting; keep fighting the good fight, sir!
Paul Kobulnicky
Mar 3
Nah. It’s not about Bork. It is about “difficulty”. It is about how doing the right thing is difficult; regulation is difficult; adjudication is difficult, behavior is difficult, control is difficult, enforcement is difficult. We are in a social period where we can’t be bothered with difficult so we gravitate to easy and we can get easy and avoid difficult by using the cover of things like the first amendment. And, we are in an environment where most everything is so complex and interconnected that doing the right thing is de facto difficult.
Read Max
Feb 28

Google made an A.I. so woke it drove men mad

Gemini's woke A.I., Taylor Lorenz x Chaya Raichik, and the death of scenes
Greetings from Read Max HQ! In an effort to play around with format and stave off looming burnout, this week’s newsletter features three shorter blurbs about recent articles or news events. Below you’ll find some thoughts on: How to think about and understand the extremely funny Google Gemini black-pope controversy
Max Read ∙ 150 LIKES
Deborah Carver
Feb 28
Chiming in to say that the best use of AI chatbots are to ask them to write code, regular expressions, or formulas for actions that you wouldn't bother attempting otherwise because you learned to code/use Excel years ago but forget now. ChatGPT is, like, way better than a programmer colleague or StackOverflow at explaining/creating some dumb basic CSS or Excel thing to people like me who make/analyze internet but are easily frustrated with anything beyond basic math. Make the chatbots do math because they are computers and should be good calculators (even though they don't always get the math or code right, which is hilarious in its own way, but I don't exactly know how my own organs work, and that's the argument I'm assuming Sam Altman would make).
Otherwise, thank you for pointing out the surface-level hilarity in these first two situations. "I want a generative AI that's really accurate at depicting Nazis" is just such a weird standpoint for people who seem hell-bent on inaccurately identifying ideology.
Steffen Schaumburg
Feb 28
A very amusing post. I am amazed at the apparent ignorance of some of these so-called leaders about what "AI" is. They seem to think that these LLMs actually are intelligent, when in reality that term is just good ol' fraudulent labelling. They don't learn, they don't understand. They don't merely have no morals, they cannot have morals - it's like expecting your car to have morals, it's just preposterous. Someone much smarter than me came up with a great term to describe what "AIs" actually are: Stochastic parrots.
I also have to admit that the question of "why?" has never occurred to me. The only real use *now* that I am aware of is what you say - creating large amounts of junk text for manipulating google, marketing, overloading participation systems (e.g. in politics), etc. . Sure, you can use them to summarise stuff. But who'd want to, say, use an LLM to summarise legal cases when the LLM is so unreliable at doing it? Now, there are other things that are called "AI" that actually are quite useful, such as image upscaling technologies (e.g. nvidia's DLSS). Those actually work shockingly well. But I'm not sure whether they actually have any relationship whatsoever with LLMs. And you certainly don't need a building full of GPUs (let alone dedicated "AI" chips) to perform that task.
TheSequence
Mar 17

One AI for Navigating Any 3D Environment

A very impressive new model created by Google DeepMind is able to follow language instructions in any 3D environment.
Next Week in The Sequence: Edge 379: We start the week with a summary of our long series about LLM reasoning. Next we start an awesome series about autonomous agents. Edge 380: To complement our recent series, we discuss SELF-Discover, a new LLM reasoning method pionereed by DeepMind.
Jesus Rodriguez ∙ 10 LIKES
Rich on Tech
Mar 16

Here's how your phone spies on you

It's logging more than your location.
Hello there, and welcome to another issue! Does this Apple Vision Pro make me look silly? Wait, don’t answer that. Let’s get right to it. Your phone is a secret agent in your pocket This whole debate over a TikTok ban has got me thinking: just how much data are our phones collecting on us?
Rich DeMuro ∙ 26 LIKES
Big Technology
Mar 7

How Google Blew Up Its Open Culture and Compromised Its Product

A seven-year Google veteran shares the inside story of how Google shut down its open culture, and the costs of its absence.
Today at Big Technology, we’re debuting a new Big Tech Insider columnist, adding to our series where experts with unique insights about the tech giants— and experience within them — tell the story behind the headlines. David Kiferbaum held various roles within Google from 2015 - 2023. And today, he writes of its open culture’s demise, and its impact on …
David Kiferbaum ∙ 131 LIKES
Albert Cory
Mar 7
We overlapped a little: I was 2005-2017. I have a whole bunch of posts what I did there, both at work and as personal projects, and what's wrong with the managers there.
and many more. Check out the archives, all free.
Sundar Pichai is an example of the corporate nice guy who keeps getting promoted because he doesn't offend anyone. He's never had an original thought in his life.
Andrei Taranchenko
Mar 8
Google office has effectively turned into a college campus, where the older professors are terrified of saying anything at all because the students feel "assaulted" by pretty much anything they don't feel comfortable with.
Perhaps hire people with work/life experience instead of tailoring your interview process to essentially a form of useless computer science hazing for fresh graduates only.
Big Technology
Mar 1

Inside the Crisis at Google

Culture war narratives give Google's organizational coherence a bit too much credit. There's more to the story.
It’s not like artificial intelligence caught Sundar Pichai off guard. I remember sitting in the audience in January 2018 when the Google CEO said it was as profound as electricity and fire. His proclamation stunned the San Francisco audience that day, so bullish it still seems a bit absurd, and it underscores how bizarre it is that his AI strategy now a…
Alex Kantrowitz ∙ 77 LIKES
Notes from the periphery
Mar 2
If enough analysts repeat the same thing, does that eventually make the future outcome a foregone conclusion? No, it’s just herd mentality that doesn’t lead to alpha. We’ve heard so many cliches about the death of Google since chatGPT came out. Giant orgs are always dysfunctional.
Co-pilot is a disaster too, it just doesn’t fit into the “Satya is a genius” narrative that all the analysts and pundits are currently all tripping over themselves to say.
Jane Sheridan
Mar 2
Not sure where to comment. I'm 73 and I grew up on Kauai. The story about Waimea breaks my heart. I rode with the paniolos. My step dad was a brand inspector (County Cowboy).
The Truth About Cancer
Mar 6

Google's $90 Billion Plunge and the Gemini Fallout

According to the Daily Dot, a former Google employee posted on X that it's "embarrassingly hard to get Google Gemini to acknowledge that white people exist 🤯
Google's Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) image creator debuted this month amidst tumult and controversy. According to Forbes, the online firestorm began when users discovered that its image service was producing historically inaccurate and racist
The Truth About Cancer ∙ 89 LIKES
Dwight Arroyo
Mar 6
ROMANS 8:31-34
31 What shall we then say to these things? If God be for us, who can be against us?
32 He that spared not his own Son, but delivered him up for us all, how shall he not with him also freely give us all things?
33 Who shall lay any thing to the charge of God's elect? It is God that justifieth.
34 Who is he that condemneth? It is Christ that died, yea rather, that is risen again, who is even at the right hand of God, who also maketh intercession for us.
Dwight Arroyo
20h
Hello TTAC Team, Charlene and Ty:
Was concerned regarding the last episode that was supposed to involve doctors from India and you made mention of the fact that there were issues in entering in the country so measures were being addressed to have the doctors fly to Thailand for the interviews. It has been awhile now and we hope everything is Ok with you guys and things are coming along. Praying for you always.
DA
The Free Press
Mar 18

It’s Harder to Hate the Other Side When You Come Face to Face

Our correspondent sets out across the country to find out why we’re so divided. What he discovers might surprise you. Introducing: Ben Meets America!
We all know the stereotypes of one another. The Bud Light–protesting Republican NASCAR fan. The they/them-pronouned museum worker unionizing for three months off during summer. But aren’t these quick sketches all a little tired? Is this what you actually see in the world? Isn’t there more to say? I feel like I get enough of these caricatures reading the…
Ben Kawaller ∙ 847 LIKES
Technicolor Dream
2d
Do you know who is making amazing documentaries about all types of Americans across the country? Peter Santenello, who has his own YouTube channel. He is talking to former prostitutes in Vegas, the Amish in Kentucky; Americans in Appalachia, next to the Mexican border, on Native American reservations and now in the Deep South. He is amazing and non-click-baity. Check him out to get a feel of the real diversity of the country.
Heather Gray
2d
Overall I enjoy Ben’s writing and look forward to this series. In my personal experience most people want to live free and prosper, for themselves and their families. For others! What’s wrong with America is that we have a ruling class who doesn’t want that for the average American. They then use the media propaganda machine and other Marxist institutions to confuse and distract the average person so that they don’t notice their incompetence, corruption and malevolence. The people themselves are alright! 👍🏻
Department of Product
Mar 7

Briefing: Apple DMA drama, Google Sheets goes smooth, Netflix’s churn success

Plus: How to conduct a product health check, Spotify's decision making framework, genAI’s controversial new use case
Hi product people 👋, There seems to be a growing sense of fear in the air at the moment as each week, more new products get released which seem to threaten the existence of roles we take for granted. Last week, it was engineering, this week it’s user research.
Rich Holmes ∙ 16 LIKES
Derek Pharr
Mar 8
The DMA will be very interesting to keep an eye on. I feel like where the EU goes many states tend to follow. Especially California. Of course lawsuits tend to follow as well. Definitely stuff to pay attention to.
The MMA Draw Newsletter
Mar 5

No more Google business for us, no more Bloody Elbow for me

I’ve sold BloodyElbow.com, the social media accounts, trademarks and content. The press release from our acquirer is below. The buyer did not acquire this Substack newsletter, the podcast and our YouTube channel. We will have to rebrand but we plan to continue to bring you the independent combat sports news coverage, analysis, and opinion that made Bloody …
Nate Wilcox ∙ 57 LIKES
Erika W
Mar 5
I’m rooting for you. I can’t imagine the emotional load you’re carrying and I hope you find a strategy that truly works for you. I appreciate your work and will continue to support in any way I can. Tell me what I can subscribe to and I’ll do it, as I’m sure many others will as well.
Nastycrow
Mar 6
I was wondering who the hell is Tom Llewellyn and why he wrote ALL articles. Then I noticed you cannot post comments anymore... I was confused to say the least... Then I came here... And now I'm sad... :(
Future Media
Mar 15

You know what? Let's just blow Google up and go after their ad gold...

The pivotal $237 billion ad antitrust case is months away. The big question is whether news has the gumption to shake off Google's shackles
Welcome to Friday. I’ve spent this week talking to publishers and industry groups all over the world to test the temperature of their feelings about Google. It’s been insightful as you’ll discover as you read on. The question I’ve been left asking is whether we as an industry have the backbone for this fight.
Ricky Sutton ∙ 1 LIKES
Glenn’s Substack
Feb 27

Google's AI Debacle

Why is Google creating pro-Nazi and pro-Confederate propaganda?
Well, Google has really stepped in it. Somebody noticed that its “diversity guidelines” for its Gemini AI basically exterminated white people from its representation. It was happy to comply with requests to show nonwhites. But not white people. But it gets worse. When asked to portray groups of people, like founding fathers or Vikings, who in fact we…
Glenn Harlan Reynolds ∙ 197 LIKES
Secrets of Privacy
Feb 27
Spot on.
And Google's search results are as fake as the images created with their AI generator tool.
The only difference is visual.
As Scott Adams notes, humans are visual creatures. The fakeness just isn't as obvious or compelling in text based search results.
Hopefully this is a Bud Light moment and people will put in some extra effort to finally ditch google products and services. At a minimum you boost your personal privacy!
Eugene Dillenburg
Feb 27
This is a bit long, but I promise it's relevant.
My father programmed mainframe computers in the '60s and '70s. Dinner table conversation got a little bit techy at times, and some of it rubbed off on me.
My 6th-grade teacher was a young, idealistic sort who wanted to raise awareness of social injustice in her students. Her students were a bunch of 11-year-olds who wanted to do the minimum amount of work possible to get by.
One day she was trying to lead us in a discussion of, I don't remember, inner-city poverty or something, and wasn't having much success. She asked what we thought society should do about this, and we all just shrugged. "Come on," she urged, "you're all going to be adults one day and you'll have to deal with this." One of my classmates raised her hand and said, "By then there will be computers that can solve the problem for us. We'll just do whatever they say." Everyone else nodded in agreement.
My teacher was aghast. How could you surrender your humanity to a soulless machine? My classmates were dumbfounded. If a machine can do the work for us, why not take the easy way out?
After a bit of back and forth, I raised my hand and asked, "Who's going to write the algorithm?" (I told you some of Dad's geek talk rubbed off.)
They had no idea what I was talking about, so I elaborated. "Computers can't do anything on their own; they can only follow instructions in their program. So whoever writes the program will have to know all this poverty stuff already."
Oh, the derision I got for questioning the infallible computer. My teacher sneered at me and said that computers can do anything, they know everything, and their answers are always perfect, so please stop interrupting the discussion.
Oh.
That was more than 50 years ago, and I fear little has changed. Despite the fact that we are surrounded by computers every day, and we all know how dumb they can be, there is still a lot of absolute faith placed in these machines. I saw it on the Internet; it must be true! This is the number Excel gave me; it must be true! And, of course: this was the first search result; it must be the best one! My fear is that we will see whatever AI spits out -- images or text -- and revert to being lazy little 6th-graders again. It came from the computer; it must be right!
And of course, we store all of our factual information on computers now. If AI gets smart enough to start changing primary sources to fit its worldview, we are really screwed.
BIG by Matt Stoller
Mar 15

The TikTok Problem Is Not What You Think

Despite what you've been told, the U.S. government is serious about privacy and data. And the TikTok divestment is just one prong of a bigger strategy.
Welcome to BIG, a newsletter on the politics of monopoly power. If you’d like to sign up to receive issues over email, you can do so here. This week, the House of Representatives passed a bill to force a divestment of TikTok from entities affiliated with the Chinese government. The vote was overwhelming, with 90% of Republicans and 75% of Democrats assen…
Matt Stoller ∙ 263 LIKES
Tom Blakeman
6d
My understanding is that the issue with the bill is not divestiture of TikTok to a US entity but that it also conveys new power to the executive branch, i.e., whoever is president, to declare any future similar entity a national security threat at their whim and shut them down unilaterally without congressional buy in.
Arthur Benson
6d
As always, Matt, you nail it. It is so important that the Biden administration is moving simultaneously on several fronts. The world of social media is changing so rapidly with so many profound impacts on our lives, especially young voters, that our freedoms may be sucked out of us through the little screens in our hands if we do not find someway to eliminate rampant misinformation.
Latent Space
Mar 9

Top 5 Research Trends + OpenAI Sora, Google Gemini, Groq Math (Jan-Feb 2024 Audio Recap) + Latent Space Anniversary with Lindy.ai, RWKV, Pixee, Julius.ai, Listener Q&A!

A 2-for-1 weekend episode: swyx & Alessio discuss the research trends of January and the industry chaos of February 2024. Also: we celebrate the 1 year anniversary of Latent Space!
We will be recording a preview of the AI Engineer World’s Fair soon with swyx and Ben Dunphy, send any questions about Speaker CFPs and Sponsor Guides you have! Alessio is now hiring engineers for a new startup he is incubating at Decibel: Ideal candidate is an ex-technical co-founder type (can MVP products end to end, comfortable with ambiguous prod req…
swyx & Alessio ∙ 13 LIKES
Lenny's Newsletter
Mar 17

The happiness and pain of product management | Noam Lovinsky (Grammarly, Facebook, YouTube, Thumbtack)

Brought to you by: • Whimsical—The iterative product workspace • Vanta—Automate compliance. Simplify security. • LinkedIn Ads—Reach professionals and drive results for your business — Noam Lovinsky has had a distinguished career in product, leaving an indelible mark at Facebook, YouTube, Thumbtack, and currently as the chief product officer at Grammarly. At Facebook, Noam helped establish the New Product Experimentation team; at Thumbtack, he was chief product officer; and at YouTube, he was one of the early product leaders overseeing the consumer experience. In our conversation, we discuss:
Lenny Rachitsky ∙ 30 LIKES
Colin Brown
3d
Thanks Noam and Lenny what a gem of an episode. Very in-line with Noam's character to be very understated but delivering such value. So many takeaways my favourites: talent density of his first team, doing what is best for the business / team without self interest, growth masks many problems, that without the struggle the company won't achieve its best, the context and passion of Grammarly / Ukraine team! Also huge kudos to Noam's wife and her book with Tony!
The Honest Broker
Mar 19

They Praised AI at SXSW—and the Audience Started Booing

My survey confirms that consumers are getting angry about new tech (and not just AI)
Tech leaders gathered in Austin for the South-by-Southwest conference a few days ago. There they showed a video boasting about the wonders of new AI technology. And the audience started booing.
Ted Gioia ∙ 563 LIKES
Joshua Hughes
1d
We need more booing.
Feral Finster
1d
People of influence and authority could not care less whether AI or any other tech is liked or popular. They care about whether the tech will bring them power and money.
That's it. Power and money. Sycophants can always be bought.
Robert Reich
Mar 15

Whom do you trust more with TikTok — China, or American billionaires?

I don’t trust either. Congress needs a totally different approach to giant social media platforms.
Friends, Should you be more worried about China siphoning off your personal data and manipulating your thoughts via TikTok, or American billionaires siphoning off your personal data and manipulating your thoughts via TikTok? Personally, I don’t trust either.
Robert Reich ∙ 1322 LIKES
Marc Nevas
5d
I agree with Professor Reich 100%. These influential platforms should be public utilities and not platforms for billionaires to siphon off even more information about me or anyone who utilizes a platform to communicate.
Adam Wilkins
5d
Dr Reich, I agree 100% but I think that the conversation needs to be widened. A signal feature of the US of the past 40-45 years is the yawning inequalities that have opened up between the very rich and the rest of us. Of course, it is not a problem just for the USA but increasingly for the world. But as in so much, what happens in America often starts trends. Hence, reversing a negative trend would be a positive good for both America and the world. Basically, taxes need to be re-progressivized. Biden is talking about some steps (the billionaire tax) in the right direction and that is great but this needs to become a movement, to make sure it happens. And somehow it has to become a world movement, so that the super-rich cannot simply flee from high tax countries to those with more regressive (low taxes for the rich) systems. How all this can be done is super-difficult but it needs to be done and the first step is having big conversations about it. Dr Reich, do you agree and if so can you devote a column or two to it?
Restaurant Dropout
Mar 15

Welcome to Restaurant Dropout

Week 1: Getting our ducks in a row
✨Hi, Hello, & Welcome✨ If you’re new to my channels (TikTok, Instagram, & Substack), allow me to introduce myself (if you know me or don’t care to read my life’s story summed up [no offense taken], skip to “What to Expect”). In short, my name is Zoe (pronounced “Zoey”, but spelled with no y because my parents
Zoe Barrie ∙ 92 LIKES
Victoria
5d
This is so exciting! I found you on TikTok this week and must have spent hours watching your videos! Can’t wait to read more of your newsletter and learn lots 💛 I also second the point about metric measurements if possible it would be great
MI
5d
Hi Zoe, just found you recently via Insta. V cool. Was refreshing the app all day waiting for this. Looking forward to this journey. One question - will you be providing metric as well as imperial (US) measurements? Thanks!
Who is Robert Malone
Mar 13

“They can have Rogan or Young. Not both”

Neil Young returns to Spotify and hopes no one will notice.
On December 31, 2021 the interview that I recorded with Joe Rogan went live and the internet went crazy. This is old news, as is the fact the both Neil Young and a favorite artist of my youth, Joni Mitchell, pulled their music collections from the Spotify catalog - due to the “misinformation” that was spread during that show. Of course, nothing I said…
Robert W Malone MD, MS ∙ 1243 LIKES
Karen Baetz
7d
It pains me deeply what they have done to you. Somehow, though, I truly still believe we will win. You're strength is like no other and that sets a powerful example for us all. I'm always praying for you.
Big E
7d
If a tree falls in the forest, will anyone notice? I sure won't notice whether Neil Young (corrected) or Joni Mitchell (one of my past favorites) re-join Spotify.
Maybe now that Joe Rogan is free of the Spotify exclusivity chains, his mind-chains will break too and he'll invite you to chat with him again. People like Joe Rogan MUST stand for free speech, not just when it benefits them financially or in the popular press, but always.
I'm grateful to you for recommending the Startpage.com search engine a few posts ago (https://www.startpage.com/). Startpage searches are amazingly efficient and free of censorship (so far!). For example, I searched with Startpage (on Brave browser) for "spotify dr robert malone" and episode 1757 came up at the top: https://www.startpage.com/do/search?q=spotify+dr+robert+malone
Keep standing, keep fighting, keep standing for truth as we all most.
P.S. Enjoying your Fallout Series on Epoch Times, especially the farm segments with Dr. Jill (https://www.theepochtimes.com/focus/fallout).
Indie Media Today
Mar 10

Taibbi SMEARED by Google AI? US Journalists ARRESTED! Assange Extradition Appeal | Gaza | #HDWMT 104 | Watch LIVE! Starts @ 10pm ET | @HowDidWeMissTha @GetIndieNews

How Did We Miss That #104 @HowDidWeMissTha | 3/10/24 @ 10pm ET / 7pm PT | @indleftnews @indiemediatoday @ReefBreland | co-Founders of Indie News Network indienews.network @GetIndieNews
Indie ∙ 12 LIKES
Hudson E Baldwin lll
Mar 10
“Matt Taibbi Proves Google Gemini Al is a
Narrative Manager”
Ho Lee Phuk
This is Santire right?
Maybe Baby
Mar 17

#172: Trick questions

When the answer isn't actually the answer
The other day, while FaceTiming my mom, I inspected the baby monitor for signs of distress. The baby wasn’t crying, but she wasn’t quite asleep either. “You should put that away,” my mom said, “She’s fine!” Back in her day, she would just listen through the walls. If we were quiet, she assumed we were asleep. I knew she was right. I’ve known for a while…
Haley Nahman ∙ 310 LIKES
Lenny's Newsletter
Mar 10

Product management theater | Marty Cagan (Silicon Valley Product Group)

Brought to you by: • Sprig—Build a product people love • Eppo—Run reliable, impactful experiments • Vanta—Automate compliance. Simplify security. — Marty Cagan is a luminary in the world of product. He’s the author of two of the most foundational books for product teams and product leaders (
Lenny Rachitsky ∙ 63 LIKES
Colin Brown
Mar 11
Another great Marty / Lenny conversation. Thank you!
The quotes from Jim Collins, "Greatness is an act of conscious choice", and Winston Churchill ", “Gentlemen, we are out of money; Now we have to think” kept circulating in my mind during the podcast.
I particularly enjoyed the:
Output vs Outcome
Time to market vs Time to money
Value (for the customer) and Viable (for the company) parts
Looking forward to the next conversation...
Massimo Arrigoni
7d
Great one Lenny & Marty. I've been in product management for 20+ years and share Marty's frustration. Simple question: why do we keep saying Product Manager? Is that the best job title? It's literally 2 letters away from Project Manager :-) How about we help decrease confusion by saying Product Builder? Cast your vote! https://www.linkedin.com/posts/saas-ceo-massimo-arrigoni_time-for-a-change-here-httpslnkdin-activity-7173724708465524737-Xr7L
Exponential View by Azeem Azhar
Mar 3

🔮 Can Google transform?; driving the energy transition; antagonistic AI, GRU spies and robots++ #463

Hi, I’m Azeem Azhar. In this week’s edition, we explore The prospects of Google and Apple to transform themselves. The two firms have different track records and the task may be harder for one. The implications of the early results of the effectiveness of LLM-based customer support.
Azeem Azhar and Nathan Warren ∙ 45 LIKES
Francis Toye
Mar 3
It can. But it need to INVEST: in Google Cloud, in AI. AI has far to go but it has to drive "SuperSearch" combining Google's awesome search capabilities with AI. Otherwise AI for search will hurt its main revenues. But you know all this :-)
praxis22
Mar 4
I have thrown my lot in with Google. I have a phone (Pixel 7 Pro) a Chromecast (an older one that still works properly) I'm on my third Chromebook, (well, the family are) and I pay for Ad-Free YouTube. I don't think Apple is their adversary, so much as Microsoft. AI is obviously the future. However if they're not careful Mistral will eat their lunch. Especially given how good Mistral 7b is, and continues to be, against practically all comers. Now MSFT are getting small with 1.5bit models.
Clearly Myers-Briggs is bunk, I identify as INTP, but even having taking a free professional test, (a gift from a friend) I still doubt its insight. The Anneagram, is far better narrative tool IMO, especially if you're looking for character interactions and backstory. I'm pretty sure you can just read all the profiles and find on you think fits you. I remember taking one test where it said I was one thing I vehemently disagreed with.
Who is Robert Malone
Mar 15

How Did American Capitalism Mutate Into American Corporatism?

The de facto state actors.
By Jeffrey A. Tucker In the 1990s and for years into our century, it was common to ridicule the government for being technologically backwards. We were all gaining access to fabulous things, including webs, apps, search tools, and social media. But governments at all levels were stuck in the past using IBM mainframes and large floppy disks. We had a grea…
Robert W Malone MD, MS ∙ 464 LIKES
Dorothy Unleashed
5d
Another excellent article by Jeffrey Tucker. I read you on the Epoch Times and your thoughts give me hope every time. Not in the Pollyanna sort of way, like there’s a change coming right around the corner. Because it’s not. You don’t have to be Edgar Cayce to see the foreseeable future isn’t what the average person wants. That’s what censorship is for: so the ones who benefit from the current system can stop hearing how badly they suck. (Can we please stop using the E word to describe them? Financially privileged yes, but to actually refer to them as superior? Puhleeze!) The hope comes from Jeffrey Tucker’s writings on really awakening to the full magilla of what has happened. For most of my anarcho-libertarian life, I hoped everyone would stop voting. I wanted a general strike. A vote of no confidence. I gave up entirely on normies because like, who would want to be normal (aka fit in) THIS society? You might not have seen it then but trust me, plenty did. Why validate it? Seriously. Stone me, go ahead. Everybody must get stoned. Look where your voting got you. It got me here too. And if you think that’s because “them darn liberals”, I hope some of the rocks coming your way finally do wake you up. THIS is the awakening I mean. Validating any of it is to be in the Matrix. Sure. I will be voting, “just in case”, but nothing will change enough anyhow. I just do kt now because it really doesn’t matter anymore, paradox intended. It is me using my voice. I don’t expect it to matter but if I don’t I will feel like more of a chump than I would doing it. Make sense? Alrighty then. Mr. Tucker wrote a piece for the ET this month I highly recommend. He also understands the labels we use to describe ourselves are bankrupt and can only limit ourselves. The clarity of JT’s message gives me hope that more will be awakened to the bottom line. Not until we have clarity about the underlying problems can we develop the intellectual and practical capacity to respond effectively. clhttps://www.theepochtimes.com/opinion/now-they-are-targeting-the-amish-5598468
Bruce Miller
5d
Face it. American business sucks. They make crappy products. Have abysmal customer service. And are run by rent seeking apparatchiks who excel only at feathering their own nests Even worse, there is a revolving door between corporate America and American bureaucracy and the Deep State actors are well compensated for helping corporate officers (Not shareholders). We no longer have free enterprise. We have managed competition with a few players and the Deep State both making the rules and calling balls and strikes. This is NOT America and anyone who thinks it is has been willfully deluded. The only way to cleanse this foul Augean Stable is to enact term limits, lobbying restrictions and an air tight rule on anyone in government going to work for the private sector for several years. For starters. And add to that new tax rules to rein in the plutocrats.

Related Google Substacks

Exponential View by Azeem Azhar
Rich on Tech
By Rich DeMuro
Lenny's Newsletter
By Lenny Rachitsky
BIG by Matt Stoller
Maybe Baby
By Haley Nahman
Big Technology
By Alex Kantrowitz
TheSequence
By Jesus Rodriguez
The Free Press
By Bari Weiss
The Honest Broker
By Ted Gioia
Indie Media Today
Robert Reich
Read Max
By Max Read
Who is Robert Malone
By Robert W Malone MD
Department of Product
By Rich Holmes
Latent Space
By swyx & Alessio
Silver Bulletin
By Nate Silver
Glenn’s Substack
By Glenn Harlan Reynolds
The MMA Draw Newsletter
By Nate Wilcox
Future Media
By Ricky Sutton
The Truth About Cancer
Restaurant Dropout
By Zoe Barrie

Read

DiscoverGet the appFeaturedSubstack ReaderTop podcastsTop in cultureTop in food & drinkTop in financeTop in sportsTop in politicsTop in technologyTop in faithTop in businessTopics

Writers

Switch to SubstackSwitch from GhostGet startedGo paidFor podcastsFor bloggersFor finance writersFor authorsFor comic creatorsFor food writersFor local news

Company

AboutHelpJobsBlogVulnerability PolicyContactSitemap

Resources

Resource centerGuide to going paidHelp centerCommunity and programsBrand assets
Substack is the home for great writing
© Substack Inc.PrivacyTermsCollection notice
0