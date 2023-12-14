Start writing
Top 25 Makeup Articles on Substack

Best Makeup Articles

The Unpublishable
Mar 13

Makeup As Meditation, Skincare As 'Girl Therapy'

The latest installment of Ask Ugly is here.
The next installment of Ask Ugly, my monthly beauty advice column for the Guardian, is here! A preview: Hi Ugly, I’ve been obsessed with makeup and beauty products for years and have read a lot (and seen a lot of TikToks) about how a beauty routine can be a form of meditation or mindfulness. I felt that way for a re…
Jessica DeFino ∙ 244 LIKES
J_
7d
I loved this one, I think it cut particularly deep.
You can never have too much of what you don't really want.
I think of drinking coffee when you're thirsty for water and convincing yourself the problem is just that the coffee isn't high quality enough, or there's too much water in the coffee and you should drink espresso, or that the only reliable way to get water is by buying coffee, or maybe if you really embraced a positive mindful attitude towards coffee it wouldn't leave you feeling so bad, or maybe you should fight back against mainstream strong black coffee culture and try this refreshing organic iced coffee instead.
I also think of accounts I've read by people who self-harmed for so long they grew to ritualise it, and the parallels in your writing sent a shudder of recognition.
I think of accounts by women who believed that love was like getting nothing but endless cups of perfectly swirled expensive cappuccinos and wondering why they were felt like they were dying inside.
vicki
7d
I think the topic of makeup/beauty as it relates to wellness is so muddled because it asks us to confront our relationship with consumerism in general. so much of what we buy is self-interpreted/justified as a representation of the self and any sniff of criticism at that relationship can feel like a personal attack. but it's really like a once you see it you can't unsee it sort of situation. the more I learn about beauty culture and its ties with capitalism, it's hard not to see advertisement as a form of escapism/cope about the fact of one's mortality. "maybe if I buy enough things I can stave off the threat of death, the last one didn't work, but maybe this one will. I didn't feel better with my last purchase in a sustained way like I was promised, but maybe I just have to try again." these are the sort of thought spirals I find myself in when I buy into the belief that products will save me.
myMusings by mySkinterest
Mar 11

Beautifully Boring: New Beauty in My Everyday Makeup Routine

An updated edit of the edit, featuring your soon-to-be favorites.
Welcome to the latest installment of Beautifully Boring, a conversation devoted to navigating all things makeup, beauty and other cosmetic adventures. The start of the new year always marks the beginning of a deluge of new product launches from brands old and new. Though no one would blame you for thinking the only new releases have been familiar iterat…
Natalie | mySkinterest ∙ 8 LIKES
Jessica
7d
I think you should check out the Victoria Beckham lip liners and glosses
miakapro
Feb 7

My Non-Toxic Self-Care Guide

I've rounded up my favorite products, recipes, and tips to ditching the poison. Labels are intentionally deceiving, and our options are endless. This guide will clear things up for you.
There are far too many brands that abuse greenwashing tactics. By this I mean they use the terms "clean" or "natural" because they mean absolutely nothing being unregulated terms. That said, these wo…
Mia K Pavesic ∙ 16 LIKES
Donald DeFreeze
Mar 12
and while we are at it
Boycott razors, shaving is an unnatural act.
Hard Feelings
Jan 1

💗 Full Heart, 🫥 Empty Head, 🏆Can't Lose

Another year, another list
I thought — I really thought — that once I was done with the big bigs of my income-related endeavors, I’d be able to enjoy the space to work on all the “fun” things I’ve been stacking in the back of my mind, ONLY to realize that going at it full throttle (full enough for me, I mean) for a prolonged-enough time has pressed my last working brain cell into…
Sable Yong ∙ 54 LIKES
rian’s Substack
December 14, 2023

“natural beauty” myth

that mf is not real
“Natural Beauty” Myth Web (Complicating “natural beauty” culture) Pamela Anderson isn’t wearing makeup anymore but I’m not celebrating it just yet. The actress sporting a bare face at 56 feels like a transgressive shift in the beauty world, but it’s more complicated. It’s a huge risk for any famous woman over 50 to refuse the veneer of beautifying routines like intense makeup, of course. Anderson’s beauty is pretty era defining (fringe subcultural ultra sexy beauty aesthetics define eras now). But I don’t think Anderson embracing her looks or the rise of clean beauty looks are evidence that we’re in some “new era of self acceptance”. It’s fine that we’re not, and again, it’s complicated.
rian phin ∙ 174 LIKES
Shasa S.
Dec 28
I absolutely love this piece. The goalpost is always moving, right,,,, I'm endlessly fascinated with our current fixation on appearing beautiful naturally and without intervention. Thinking abt that kid who made that disrespectful tiktok about a girl he was seeing and how he told her to her face that she wasn't "low-effort attractive." He told her bluntly that yes he thinks she's sexy but he believes he can tell that she needs to put time into being sexy, and that conversely, he doesn't. Whew!!!! It's fascinating! And I mean he's in conversation with these very concepts Rian is talking about. Really interesting I love thinking/learning/reading/watching about it. It's the #LibraMars and #VirgoVenus in me.
Whoorl
October 27, 2023

My top 20 Sephora picks

The Sephora Savings Event starts today and I'm ready to go.
October is just the month for beauty events and I’m not mad about it. Starting this morning, the Sephora Savings Event is in full swing for Rouge Members. Not Rouge? Here’s how the savings event breaks down. Rouge: 10/27 - 11/6 → 20% off Sephora Collection:
Sarah James ∙ 17 LIKES
Carrie
Oct 27
Just a quick note that the dermalogica phyto nature cream is also available at Sephora. I just grabbed it for 20% off!
Randi Shaw
Nov 5
What shade do you like in the Rare Beauty pinch blush?
Olivia’s Substack
September 15, 2023

How it looks versus how it feels.

How much time have I wasted focusing on the wrong thing?
Earlier this year, I stumbled upon someone, somewhere talking about how much time they had wasted trying to figure out how to be more attractive. I can’t remember the exact context now, or even who t…
Olivia Muenter ∙ 39 LIKES
PSK
Sep 15
I can’t tell you how badly I needed to hear this today. thank you, as always, for sharing your beautiful words with the world
Karen C
Sep 15
Not me reading this one week after basically telling my therapist I need to work on the same thing 😅
The Unpublishable
August 14, 2023

A Serum For Your Teeth

The Don't Buy List: Issue #57
Hello, dewy dust bunnies, and welcome to another edition of the The Don’t Buy List! I have good news: The beauty industry is running out of body parts to correct, as evidenced by the just-launched Luminous Shine Teeth Serum from Kendall Jenner’s MOON Oral Care. Yes. A serum. For your teeth. Surely this is the end, right? (If not of beauty culture, then …
Jessica DeFino ∙ 279 LIKES
Emma
Aug 14
Jessica, THANK YOU for your take on SPF moralizing (/everything else). I just had a basal cell carcinoma removed at 31 and your writing has truly kept me out of the shame/self-flagellation pit. I am not a bad person because I've had some bad sunburns!
Ash T.
Aug 14
While your newsletter has taught me to not be surprised by capitalist beauty projects, I let out an audible gasp when I got the the armpit concealer. Also, not sure if it's just me, but I can't open the link to the article about smiles lines and Black joy. Thanks :-)
Whoorl
June 28, 2023

Yeah, you're a VIP. 20% off clean beauty, let's go.

Credo Beauty's biggest savings event of the year starts tomorrow but you get first dibs starting right now.
Credo Beauty has a vice-like grip on my heart and my wallet. I love the Credo team and I’m pretty sure the feeling is mutual because they are doing something fantastic today. Starting right now, Whoorl subscribers will receive 20% off their Credo order
Sarah James ∙ 8 LIKES
Mickey
Jul 1
Completely agree about the Kosas lipstick debacle. It’s quite strange and I’m heartbroken! I have the full range of the OG line and can’t bring myself to try the new shades…but you’re tempting me with the description of Daydream.
Robin Brody
Jun 28
Thank you for this!!!! Just when I looking at almost empties, you came along!!!!
How Not to F*ck Up Your Face
December 13, 2022

Better Than Anti-Aging?

plus, put on your party hat!
I shared a burger recently with B, a very smart woman and non-practicing MD, who manifests her business skills in the aesthetic field. We talked about her difficulties treading the fine line between promoting the idea of recapturing youthfulness—known in the beauty market as “anti-aging”—and acknowledging the perilousness of that notion. I suggested the…
Valerie Monroe ∙ 72 LIKES
Bonnie Franklin
December 13, 2022
I’m delighted whenever I see your newsletter pop up in my inbox. No exception today. The word that came to mind for me in the ‘anti-aging’ conundrum is vibrancy. When I’m engaged, open, expansive (not contacting), I’m sure there’s a glow to my skin and spring in my step; a light in my 66-yr old eyes not there when I’m feeling the opposite. I’m sure I feel that spark and I’ll bet whoever I’m with can see and is probably attracted by it. In Erikson’s stages of development it’s termed Generativity vs. Stagnation, but I think ‘vibrancy’ is the better term in the health & wellness/beauty industry 😊
Jan Peppler, PhD
December 13, 2022
Ah yes, the seductive marketing of “anti-aging”! I think the goal of most of us who have questioned this marketing as you and your friend did in conversation, it’s really simply to age gracefully and with confidence. In fact, embracing the knowledge, which often feels like the best kept secret, that there is so much about our years over 50 that feels incredibly beautiful and empowering. I wonder, why is it not enough to simply use the phrase “beauty enhancing”?
Beauty enhancing is better than anti-aging as I certainly have felt more beautiful with time and age. Maybe not as catchy- but that’s only because we haven’t claimed it yet. I mean, only 30 years ago smoking was still seen as glamorous. So things CAN change!
Street Wonk
November 24, 2022

Street Wonk #8: Special Thanksgiving Edition

Native American & Alaska Native Heritage Month... Unthanksgiving... Day of Mourning... Green Friday... Giving Tuesday... Shop Native
Dear Readers, Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, no City Council, County Board, or Metro Council sessions are scheduled this week. So, I’ve assembled a collection of articles, films, and other online resources in recognition of Native American and Alaska Native Heritage Month
Chloe Eudaly ∙ 3 LIKES
Joan Hamilton
December 14, 2022
Chloe, I made a fairly conservative comment on the Portland Business Alliance article but didn’t mean it to seem critical. I don’t find the article now, but I am really interested in how others might revitalize downtown. I’ll continue this on chat.
Chloe Eudaly
November 24, 2022
I wanted to get this out first thing this morning and in my rush omitted some critical commentary. I've also added resources and revised the original newsletter somewhat.
The Wax Poetic
November 20, 2022

The Wax Poetic Love Letter: The Vibe Shift Has Come For Beauty: Tired Girls, My Patron Saint, "600 Year Old Butt Music From Hell" and a Bloody Safety Pin

waxing poetic on the main each week
Weekly Mood board: Tired Girls…Tired of your bullshit! Top Row L-R: Joan Jett, Janis Joplin, Amy Winehouse Middle Row L-R: Rihanna, Julia Fox, Patti SmithThe Wax Poetic Love Letter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Caitlin Brady ∙ 1 LIKES
The Unpublishable
August 29, 2022

"If I'm In A Wheelchair, At Least I Need Good Hair"

On the inherent ableism of beauty culture, with disability advocate Jayne Mattingly.
“There are times where I'm scrambling to try and make myself look ‘well,’” Jayne Mattingly tells me. “I’m like, ‘If I'm in a wheelchair, I have to be pretty. I have to cover up all my acne, or at least I need good hair.’” I call this “cosmetic coping.”
Jessica DeFino ∙ 162 LIKES
maya
August 29, 2022
I needed this so much. Body grief has been stronger these days compounded by other grief all of which sometimes makes me feel a little “crazy”and you put into words so well what I’ve been trying to wrap my head around for a while now. Thank you 🖤
Annette Silveira
August 29, 2022
I’m grateful for this discussion, and the discussion of refusing to be weighed at the doctor from Virginia Sole-Smith’s Burnt Toast newsletter. Both point out that those of us with privilege refusing to participate (in cosmetic surgery or getting on the scale) helps everyone.
radical love letters
September 5, 2022

"more pleasure than capitalism believes in."

radical love letter #74 | on beauty culture pt. 3
In preparation for my next book on radical Left approaches to debates around sex and gender, I have been getting lost in the comments section of a supposedly feminist, supposedly Marxist, reactionary Instagram account. The usual arguments are all alive and well there: porn is always already rape, sex work is always already rape, and trans women are alwa…
Raechel Anne Jolie ∙ 12 LIKES
Ms. Movie Magic
May 6, 2022

Two Sex Symbols, One Dress, & The Question of Who Owns Women's Bodies

Marilyn, Kim, sex, abortion, and the commodification of women
NOTE: While this piece largely discusses abortion, commodification, discrimination, and autonomy in relation to women’s bodies (through the lens of two specific women), I want to be crystal clear that these issues also profoundly affect trans and nonbinary people. As we fight for equal rights under the law including but not limited to life-saving medica…
Emmy Potter ∙ 4 LIKES
Charles in San Francisco
September 7, 2022
Dear Emmy,
Great column, and you clearly have put a lot of research into it. You touch on the question of agency in self-commodification, so I wonder what your thoughts are on this column, which I just published yesterday: https://zapatosjam.substack.com/p/american-pop-music-culture-are-women (It's a short read.) FYI, I dedicated my column for the rest of of 2022 to women in music, as my tiny protest against Dobbs.
Understandably by Bill Murphy Jr.
April 7, 2022

Money hand over fist

You probably don't want to buy a car right now. But that doesn't mean it wouldn't be fun to talk about it. Also, 7 other things worth knowing today.
Today and tomorrow we wrap up our week of being sponsored by WineText.com. Thanks to them for their support, and to those of you who clicked through to check them out! The deals are tremendous. The ordering process is super simple. The wine arrives in lightning fast time. This is the only wine deal service you need to be on! Sign up for
Bill Murphy Jr. ∙ 34 LIKES
Katherine Cunningham
April 7, 2022
Here's a question for y'all to ponder:
Cradle to grave, (meaning from sourcing the raw materials, through manufacture, to using said vehicle, to disposing and recycling of same) which vehicle does less "damage" to the environment, a brand spanking new Tesla, any model, or my 2004 Z71 Suburban with 4 wheel drive?
Answer: The Z71 Suburban. By a huge margin.
Want to make that margin so huge that Tesla goes broke? Run that ICE vehicle on hydrogen. Hydrogen is something that we will never run out of, don't have to beg, plead or whine to some Middle Eastern potentate to sell to us, or screw the environment up further by obtaining it.
Katherine Cunningham
April 7, 2022
Gen X:
Sooo, in other words, just treat them as you wish to be treated?
Where have I heard that one before???
I can't believe that people need to be told how to play nice. I guess that's what happens when you get your social ethics from a guy who looks like he rolled around in nacho Doritos.
Just sayin'...
Oldster Magazine
December 27, 2021

This is 71: Veteran Beauty Editor Valerie Monroe Responds to The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire

"That's the strange thing about aging: The numbers continue to accrue, but the self is the self."
From the time I was 10, I’ve been obsessed with what it means to grow older. I’m curious about what it means to others, of all ages, and so I invite them to take “The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire.” Here, veteran beauty editor—and author of the brilliant Substack newsletter,
Sari Botton ∙ 160 LIKES
E. Jean Carroll
December 28, 2021
What a great Substack! What a brilliant Val Monroe!!
Patricia
Jun 10
Just gorgeous. Thank you. From the bottom of my pacemaker.
How Not to F*ck Up Your Face
December 7, 2021

Changing Hands

sunspots, veins, and (you guessed it) everlasting love
I think of my mother often this time of year; she died three years ago this month. Reminders of her sometimes come as a surprise: I’ll be about to apply lip gloss and notice that the shape of my mouth—slightly downturned at the corners now as I’ve gotten older—is just the same as hers. That my feet seem to be getting more narrow-heeled, like hers. And t…
Valerie Monroe ∙ 12 LIKES
Bonnie West
December 7, 2021
I love this. I especially love that you linked to CLIMATE CHANGE from NASA and I bought 3x neurtrogena (free shipping!) and the dishwashing gloves. My hands are like sandpaper from all the hand sanitizer. And I love your mom.
Elena Yee
February 28, 2023
Me too! I loved my mother's hands that were soft, papery and veiny as she got older. As I mentioned in another post, I look at my hands and see her hands. And like you, it's a reminder how much I miss my mom while also glad that she seems to always be with me. My fave kitchen gloves? HMart for $2.99! https://www.hmart.com/20030002
The Unpublishable
November 22, 2021

On Aging: An Interview With Oldster

Oldster Magazine is a balm for the beauty-brainwashed soul.
I recently had the pleasure of being interviewed for Oldster Magazine, a newsletter from writer Sari Botton that explores “age and aging among every gender at every stage of life.” If you aren’t subscribed to Oldster yet… whew. Do it. I’m telling you.
Jessica DeFino ∙ 17 LIKES
Sari Botton
November 22, 2021
Thank you for sharing this, Jessica!!!! 💝
Tascha
Apr 19
That was such a great interview. Everything I read of yours is as satisfying as eating a really delicious meal.
Oldster Magazine
November 17, 2021

This is 32: Beauty Journalist Jessica DeFino Responds to The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire

"I hate, hate, hate the way beauty culture conflates beauty with youth and youth with goodness, like it’s a moral imperative to look as young as possible."
From the time I was 10, I’ve been obsessed with what it means to grow older. I’m curious about what it means to others, of all ages, and so I’ve started “The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire.” Here, fellow newsletterer and intrepid beauty journalist Jessica DeFino
Sari Botton ∙ 19 LIKES
Shamala Gallagher
November 22, 2021
I LOVE this -- the ethos expressed, the self-reflective writing, the way you articulated that stance on aging. I also refuse! I was just talking to my friend, E, in her 40s whose dark hair turned gray in her 20s. Recently, she decided she was over it, the time and money, and stopped. Her mother, who still dyes her own hair, said that it made HER "feel old" to see E no longer putting in the labor of trying to look younger. "But it's just that when you dye your hair, you look so much younger than you are, and you look beautiful, and I want you to be able to have that!" And your sentence about how putting all this effort into beauty robs us of our REAL sources of power -- money, time, etc. -- so that we can APPEAR to have power. That's brilliant.
Carolita Johnson
November 17, 2021
Anyone who knows me knows how much i agree and align with you on anti-anti-aging! 😂 If you wonder how you’ll feel at 56, I’m here to tell you I haven’t changed my mind yet. Sure I have moments of doubt, like anyone, but I’m still on message and glad to hear about anyone who feels the same and is able to articulate it well and on an accessible and welcoming and well-seem platform. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
Sixty Four Bit
April 20, 2021

Unorganized Ramblings

Welcome to %%publication_name%% by me, %%author_name%%. %%author_bio%% Sign up now so you don’t miss the first issue. In the meantime, tell your friends!
Jonathan Kizer
Good Living Lowdown
March 18, 2021

Good Living Lowdown

San Carlos scoop and good stuff!!
Welcome to Good Living Lowdown. Sharing all the good info and updates in the city of good living. Sign up now so you don’t miss the first issue. Have news or updates to share? Send them to glld.sancarlos@gmail.com In the meantime, tell your friends!
Good Living Lowdown
Snapshot of Top Shot
March 17, 2021

Insights and news from the world of Top Shot

Sign up today!
Welcome to Snapshot of Top Shot, a newsletter that arrives every weekday morning with the insights you need to make moves in the Marketplace and keep your account in good standing. The next Top Shot account snapshot, covered here. 🏀 Try out for the team below 👇
3 LIKES
Rafael Sternbach
March 17, 2021
We'll have a daily look at the marketplace, movers and losers, and other collected discussions that are interesting for collectors.

