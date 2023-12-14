Latest NBA Articles

How many times has Dallas Mavericks owner and DIE advocate Mark Cuban violated civil rights law by hiring and firing based on race and gender?

Comrades: In honor of DIE enthusiast Mark Cuban, I have created The Cuban Rule. “The harder someone virtue signals, the more skeletons they have in their closet. Behind every DIE commissar is a woke white man shielding himself from criticism.” For the past few weeks, Cuban has been simping for DIE on Twitter.

Yuri Bezmenov ∙ 214 LIKES