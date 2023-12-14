Latest NBA Articles

Start writing
TrueHoop
Mar 6

3s aren’t everything

A new paper at the MIT Sloan conference emphasizes drawing fouls
BY HENRY ABBOTTTrueHoop is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber. The MIT Sloan Sports Analytics conference has long been the epicenter of the dorky insight that everyone ridicules at first, but which later changes everything about the league.
Henry Abbott ∙ 34 LIKES
Corey Fry
Mar 6
Somewhere, over noodly guitar tones, Kelly Dwyer is nodding knowingly, whispering "the answer is 33."
Rich Karpinski
Mar 6
The 3 point premium analysis is awesome. I see limited value in effective or true shooting percentage if I look at the leaderboards it's all bigs or low usage players. AlI truly heliocentric player has how you switch creates his own shots, shots for others, and space for others to rome. Wonder how you calculate and rank those skills?
And as a Bulls fan loving and hating end game iso DeRozan I would love to see analysis of why there's so much end game isolation when Donovan has largely broken him of all-game isolation.
Good Morning It's Basketball
Feb 22

J.J. Redick's media studies crash course

What are they teaching at Duke?
Good morning. Let’s basketball.
Tom Ziller ∙ 50 LIKES
Scott Tobias
Feb 22
A great essay, Tom. I've been fascinated by Redick's ascent as a podcaster, broadcaster, and media personality since his retirement, because I think he's extremely gifted in all departments but has set himself on a bit of a collision course. We can marvel at the righteousness of him calling out Doc Rivers on "First Take"-- and doing it in prodigiously Stephen A.-inspired language, too-- but he's also taking over for Doc as part of the playoff A-team along with Mike Breen and Doris Burke. That's a little awkward, no? And then he does all these interviews with players for Old Man and the Three that are collegial and full of insight but his withering criticism of guys like Zion Williamson would seem like it could be limiting long-term. I would love to see Redick continue to wear all these hats and continue to shoot at the hip, even if he's off-base at times. (The rant about fan interest in tape breakdown versus his Doc screed didn't make a lot of sense to me.) But I also wonder how sustainable all these enterprises are long term. You're either outside the tent pissing in or inside the tent pissing out. You can't do both at the same time.
Kristin F
Feb 22
I love that Redick is calling out the common fan. Let's be honest the fans he's going after aren't the people reading this post and commenting on it. It's the hoppers vs ballers, the ones who think points are all that matters, that want 2k and Rucker park style of play. The people who quite frankly get their "education" from Kendrick Perkins, Stephen A and other blowhards.
As for the Redick/Doc comments I think an underrated angle is JJ Redick support of Ben Simmons. Listen or re-listen to Simmons on jj's old man and the three podcast. It's eye opening. It basically has an element of Redick apologizing for not being more supportive a better teammate etc to Simmons. That definitely factors into his feelings about Doc. Say what you want about Ben the way doc and Embiid treated him was reprehensible and an independent arbiter pretty much said the same when they settled in Simmons favor for the money the Sixers fined him for.
How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov
Feb 8

How To Appoint a Commissar (Part 5) - Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall (she/her)

How many times has Dallas Mavericks owner and DIE advocate Mark Cuban violated civil rights law by hiring and firing based on race and gender?
Comrades: In honor of DIE enthusiast Mark Cuban, I have created The Cuban Rule. “The harder someone virtue signals, the more skeletons they have in their closet. Behind every DIE commissar is a woke white man shielding himself from criticism.” For the past few weeks, Cuban has been simping for DIE on Twitter.
Yuri Bezmenov ∙ 214 LIKES
Victor Orona
Feb 8
The utter ignorance and stupidity of these woke people is astounding 🤦🏻‍♂️
Jim Marlowe
Feb 8
I'm ashamed that Cuban went to my alma mater, Indiana University. That university mandated mRNA injections for all students when it was known that those products do not stop transmission. The highest court sanctioned (*edit*, as in upheld) the mandate.
Do not support any public university. Instead support the University of Austin. The college is offering full ride scholarships to its first class of students in Fall 2024. https://www.uaustin.org/
Niall Ferguson and Bari Weiss are on the Board of Trustees. David Mamet, Glenn Loury and Ayaan Hirsi Ali are on an advisory board. Michael Shellenberger is among the faculty. Let's hope the university and its students succeed!
Operation Hoops
Mar 7

5state Hoop Report 2024 Texas Rankings (1-100)

End of Scholastic Season Review
1 - Moseley, Josiah - 6'06 - Round Rock Stony Point 2 - Codie, Nic - 6'07 - Carrollton Newman SmithOperation Hoops is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber. 3 - Harris, Jared - 6'04 - Silsbee
Ani Umana
Sporting Intelligence
Jan 23

The Truth About Wages (part one)💵

The £4.3m tackle - cracking the code of injury compensation in the Premier League
The best kind of journalism – built on extensive research and infallible evidence – stands the test of time. It’s what first attracted me to Substack and it is why – for my first post – I’m revisiting a story that I started reporting on over two decades ago. The idea started in my head and ended up in the High Court. It changed lives along the way. Not …
Nick Harris ∙ 46 LIKES
Ivan Cohen
Jan 23
An interesting and very well-researched article.
As an Economist (who once did a few calculations in the USA for loss of earnings) I am intrigued as to how the lump-sum compensation was arrived at: logically it *ought* to be the present value of the stream of lost future earnings, plus any premium for emotional distress etc. Of course, the difficulty in calculating PV would be the choice of discount rate.
Paul Natton
Jan 23
Thanks for the first article Nick. I’ve signed up primarily because of the work you’ve done around exposing Manchester City and their charges and just want to be able to support you - even in a small way - in continuing that and other similar work.
Sports journalism at its best addresses these issues of power, money and corruption but few journalists do it at all never mind well. So thanks for all you do and good luck with this venture.
Good Morning It's Basketball
Jan 24

What's the return policy on an NBA head coach?

The Bucks abruptly end the Adrian Griffin era. Is the Doc Rivers era next?
Good morning. Let’s basketball.
Tom Ziller ∙ 29 LIKES
DaleAustin23
Jan 24
Let's get both Van Gundys (Van Gundi?) on an ESPN2 simulcast a la the Manning Cast.
Chris Shorts
Jan 24
I think we are all overlooking the more serious issue with the Bucks potentially hiring Doc: Who will ESPN get to replace him alongside Mike Breen and Doris Burke? My pick? BRING BACK JEFF VAN GUNDY!
Bald Faced Truth by John Canzano
December 14, 2023

Canzano: Leave some room for the heart

One 'bucket list' that delivered.
The email arrived 17 years ago this week. I’ll never forget it. Dr. Jeffrey Werner, a cardiologist, had a question for me. He wanted to know if I’d ask Trail Blazers’ coach Nate McMillan when he planned to play Dan Dickau. Fantasy-league question? I thought the same thing, at first. It turns o…
John Canzano ∙ 194 LIKES
Doyle H Bransom
Dec 14
This is your best column ever John. I lost my son to colon cancer on September 20th 2023, and this article really meant a lot to me as I miss him greatly. He also had a list and completed most of them before he died. Appreciate your article.
scforthewin
Dec 14
Dam# it, who is chopping onions in here?
Great piece, John. What a story.
Loved all of it and OF COURSE the good Doctor was a Trojan.
Fieldhouse Files with Scott Agness
December 15, 2023

The one sure-fire way Giannis Antetokounmpo can ensure he has the right game ball

Each Wilson NBA basketball is individually numbered. Find out what number was used during the game, then match it to the ball. Case closed.
What you see above is an official game ball. It has the league logo, a team logo (in this case, for the Mad Ants in the G League) and a specific ball number. There are three Wilson game balls hand-picked off the ball rack for each NBA…
Scott Agness ∙ 11 LIKES
Rob C.
Dec 15
Obviously as a Pacer fan I'm biased....but G.A. does not come off very well in this whole situation. I've definitely lost a bit of respect for him. The remaining games against the Bucks should be just a little bit more interesting.
John Joven
Dec 16
The Jan 3rd game in Indy will be racous!
AGGregator
December 28, 2023

Mailbag 12-28-2023

Questions About Diego Pavia, Former Aggies Basketball Greats and More!
AGGregator is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber. I spent 5 hours writing the Tony Sanchez - Bishop Gorman thing. I was really proud of it, and because of that hard work, a few of you became paying subscribers. Thank you so much for that. I promise you, you give me the su…
James Baca
Mauro Orta
Dec 29
Firstly, thank you for your work providing great content. Secondly, I have a question I hope you can shed light on. What became of Aggie men’s basketball player Damien Bradford. I see he is no longer listed on the roster but I never heard or read of an explanation unless I missed it. Thanks again.
Kevin Watchman
Dec 28
Lets focus on #1 our Mens and Womens BB program...Jason is kicking ass...ya 5 tough losses...hes building a new dynasty...im dammmmm proud hes our coach....FB...let it go IMO
Good Morning It's Basketball
December 10, 2023

What the NBA Cup showed us

A potential antidote for Tyrese Haliburton, a reminder of the Lakers' extra gear and LeBron's complete record.
Good morning. Special Sunday edition! Let’s basketball.
Tom Ziller ∙ 39 LIKES
Aaron
Dec 10
I would like to see the all-star game replaced by the IST Final - Individual cities would still host but the finale of the weekend would be an actual game that people would enjoy watching (and players playing). And it would make a ton of sense to hold it the week that the NFL takes off prior to the “Big Game” when fans are starved for action.
Oldster Magazine
November 1, 2023

This is 60: Diamond (Michael) Scott Responds to The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire

"I see this period of my life as an opportunity to step into my legacy years with unbridled freedom and grace."
From the time I was 10, I’ve been obsessed with what it means to grow older. I’m curious about what it means to others, of all ages, and so I invite them to take “The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire.” Here, journalist, editor, and “global book ambassador”
Sari Botton ∙ 106 LIKES
Diana M. Wilson
Nov 1
"You'll never see me retire." Amen to that!
Alison Krupnick
Nov 1
I admire his attitude and love the line about stepping into the legacy years with unbridled freedom and grace. For me, part of that unbridled freedom is to eat as many delicious meals as possible.
BASKETBALL FEELINGS
September 3, 2023

Blinking out of a fishbowl

Anthony Edwards, Noah Lyles, and debating "small markets" from inside the smallest market of them all: the NBA
The clouds were persistent all throughout the day. Low, in an overcast layer that wouldn’t budge. Around 3pm, reading on the couch, I started to drowse. A bad night’s sleep catching up. I set my book on the coffee table, stretched out and closed my eyes. Captain, indignant at my legs trying to find space around his body, dropped off the couch and floppe…
Katie Heindl ∙ 21 LIKES
The Last American Vagabond Substack
August 23, 2023

2020 All Over Again? No, We Are Prepared This Time

As the establishment begins signaling new COVID measures (well, the same old measures deployed before), it is up to We The People to use our resilience to push back and not comply
Article by Scott Armstrong | Rebunked News | @RebunkedNews Clips from The Daily Wrap-up with Ryan Cristián: As COVID Psyop/Election Cycle Begins Anew Censorship Explodes & FDA/ADL Caught Lying (Respectively) (8/20/2023) For more, please visit TheLastAmericanVagabond.com
The Last American Vagabond ∙ 82 LIKES
Teena Brown
Aug 23
Time to man up people!
Chris Youngblood
Aug 24
The Pandemic Tracker was hilarious but also felt like post 911 times with the terrorist color level threat. People actually would associate colors on a screen with how threatened they felt (which was all imaginary).
The Stein Line
August 1, 2023

Trying to see the sunny side in the midst of the NBA's scorching hot dog days

A source of potential comfort as we all await some tangible progress in Miami's trade chase of Portland's Damian Lillard: August shouldn't be as barren for NBA fans as it usually is ... or so we think
Damian Lillard's trade demand is essentially one month old and generating little pressure on the Portland Trail Blazers with training camp so far in the distance. Media Day is a full two months away for 28 of the NBA's 30 teams … and it falls on Sept. 29 for the twosome of Dallas and Minnesota before the Mavericks and Timberwolves travel across the world…
Marc Stein ∙ 32 LIKES
James Madison
Aug 1
Marc, Gut feeling on any big trades made before start of regular season? Above or below 50%?
Bill C
Aug 1
As a committed southpaw, please include in your "world’s most authoritative annual All-Lefty Team" only lefties, i.e., none of those ambidextrous types who try to play it both ways (I'm looking at you, Mason Plumlee).
One deserving member is Goran Dragic. Another, of course, is Manu.
The Stein Line
July 4, 2023

The Tuesday Newsletter Extravaganza

Even on a national holiday, yes, we're here to set up what to watch for next in the NBA, share another round of Numbers Game gems and pretend, just for fun, that this can also be a Tech Substack
You only had to survive 21 days without NBA basketball. How did you do? The league largely went quiet Tuesday to observe the July Fourth holiday, but there were five summer league games played Monday in Sacramento and Salt Lake City, including the long-awaited return of Oklahoma City's Chet Holmgren. Highlights enclosed:
Marc Stein ∙ 51 LIKES
Richard Penninkhof
Jul 4
I have to say Marc that your work ethic is second to none. Very impressive! Posting on the 4th - even in Canada we are 👏👏👏👏👏 you!
David Goldberg
Jul 5
Love the tidbyt. Pre-smart phones I had this amazing white pager with scrolling scores. Never left home without it as I did a little gambling in those days.
Corporate Knowledge
June 22, 2023

A stab at who the Spurs will draft after Victor Wembanyama

No long lists, no maybes, just a straight-up take on who I believe San Antonio is targeting.
In lieu of writing a long list of prospect profiles covering players the Spurs could be interested in ahead of tonight’s draft, I thought it might be entertaining to start a new tradition of sorts. When San Antonio was picking No. 9 overall last summer, I thoroughly enjoyed biting down on tape, talking to people and trying to identify one or two players…
Matthew Tynan ∙ 12 LIKES
Pablo A.
Jun 23
We missed our chance to draft Rupert at 33 - could have ended up with three Frenchmen. Like the Cissoko pick at 44
Tomasz Waszewski
Jun 22
Rupert has been invited to the green room. Do you think that Spurs will have to trade up if they intend to draft him?
Biocentric with Max Wilbert
June 4, 2023

Welcome to biocentric: a community for people challenging the status quo and loving the planet.

Hello, it’s nice to meet you. My name is Max Wilbert. I was born in Seattle, Washington, but for nearly a decade I’ve lived in rural western Oregon. I’m madly in love with our planet. Wild places make me absolutely giddy. I find it deeply meaningful to guide people — especially young people — into the wilderness, and to introduce them to deeper relations…
Max Wilbert ∙ 10 LIKES
Utah Tar Sands Resistance
Jun 5
Thanks Max. We are looking forward to this! ~UTSR
Todd Daniel
Jun 10
I appreciate all that you do. Keep up the great work.
The Pick and Roll
May 8, 2023

How Airtime Scouting could change the game in Australia and New Zealand

Airtime is a passion project on a mega scale. Michael Houben and Stevie Cozens' new platform could transform the lives of young players in Australia and New Zealand.
A few short years ago, Michael Houben and Stevie Cozens were just two guys sharing spreadsheets full of basketball prospects. With Houben in Australia and Cozens in New Zealand, they’d trade information about up and coming players across the Tasman Sea, and use a growing Twitter audience to shine a spotlight on those that were looking for college opport…
Jacob Doole ∙ 3 LIKES
The Brockovich Report
April 12, 2023

Where Is My Mind?

Researchers Have Found This Chemical May Be Driving Up Cases Of The Fastest-Growing Neurological Condition In The World
Yesterday (April 11) was World Parkinson’s Day. Parkinson’s disease (PD) is a progressive and debilitating neurological disorder affecting millions of people throughout the world. Despite significant advancements in treatment, there is still no known cure for the disease, and those living with Parkinson’s must navigate it…
Suzanne Boothby and Erin Brockovich ∙ 48 LIKES
Michael Hootstein
Apr 13
Excellent article. TCE is a DNAPL (Dense Non Aqeous Phase Liquid) that may coexist in liquid, dissolved and in vapor form. So an unwitting victim passing by may be exposed to migrating TCE in the water one drinks and the air one breathes.
Please let me know if I can be of any assistance. This Legacy Environmental Group hydrogeologist has a 30 year passion for protecting drinking water and human health.
The Second Arrangement
March 28, 2023

Top 50 Sacramento Kings, 2007-2022

Ranking the Kings that never made the postseason
I pulled random Sacramento Kings from their lottery-era rosters without trying for a number and came out with 50 Sacramento Kings, on the dot, nailed it. Then I ranked them. Nailed that. 50. Norvel Pelle — see how it works? Now there’s a name! Pelle is an Antiguan big man, he played one game for the Kings in 2021 and
Kelly Dwyer ∙ 11 LIKES
Tom Ziller
Mar 28
The only all-time list in which Jason Thompson doesn't land improbably high! Word to Orien Greene, Carl Landry and Ray McCallum. We'd also like to take this opportunity to give a shout-out to Greivis Vasquez, Marcus Thornton, Samuel Dalembert and Justin Williams.
sims
Mar 28
Re: Kings' game-winner video
TW: Maloofs
Edge Flow Analytics
March 30, 2023

Making and missing a shot

Analysis of eye focal points
We all teach shooting the basketball a bit differently, I prefer the elbow connected to the knee concept, although this might be a bit dated it has worked for me. We presume that everyone speaks about looking at the basket and focussing your attention on some part of the rim. Step Curry in a recent video spoke about looking for the parts of the rim wher…
Senior Editor
NBA Big Board
February 21, 2023

Scouting the Top NBA Prospects at All-Star Weekend

Basketball Without Borders is back! Here are 11 NBA prospects I watched closely
SALT LAKE CITY — I was thrilled when the NBA announced Basketball Without Borders would be returning to All-Star Weekend after the premier event for international players was canceled the past two years due to Covid and travel restrictions. Evaluating international prospects is what I enjoy most about scouting, and I’ve been bummed that I’ve been statesi…
Rafael Barlowe ∙ 9 LIKES
All City
January 26, 2023

Pain Music (part one)

How Drill - the sound of Chicago's streets - rewrote the rules of the music business
Hip-hop music has long exposed African-American experiences of poverty, mass incarceration and violence in song. Across 2011-2012, Chicago’s version of these songs came to be k…
Ciaran Thapar ∙ 13 LIKES
Ellie G
January 31, 2023
Nice to see your writing in the Guardian today!
Kamil
January 26, 2023
Thank you for for sharing, Ciaran!
I’m from the south and love trap music, but last year a friends little cousin was playing drill music. And remember asking what’s that and they said “music about killing people”.
I was a bit taken aback but really didn’t give further thought. This really brings a lot of clarity to what they said and whoa, I’m intrigued.
Music is such a deep thing. How you called it “pain music” seems very on par. I listened to chief keef back in the day and clearly had no clue what was really being said.
Worcester Sucks and I Love It
January 26, 2023

Defend Cafe Neo!!

On the rise of the Neo Heads and the destruction of the neighborhood
A post in two parts today, kicking off with an update on the ongoing fight to save Cafe Neo and then some observations from my time in the great city of Philadelphia. First, a palate cleanser:
Bill Shaner ∙ 10 LIKES

