Start writing
Readers
Substack AppDiscoverFeatured
Writers
Switch to SubstackGo paidGrow your audienceFor videoFor podcastsFor bloggersFor finance writersFor authorsFor comic creatorsFor food writersFor local news
Resources
How to start a SubstackGoing paid guideResource centerCommunity & programsHelp centerBrand assets
Home
>
Topics
>
NHL

Top 25 NHL Articles on Substack

Latest NHL Articles

Silver Bulletin
Feb 27

Google abandoned "don't be evil" — and Gemini is the result

AI labs need to treat accuracy, honesty and unbiasedness as core values.
Even with 29 days in a leap year, the end of February creeps up on you every time. So on Thursday, it will be time for the monthly edition of Silver Bulletin Subscriber Questions. There’s still time for paid subscribers to submit questions — you can do that
Nate Silver ∙ 320 LIKES
Yuri Bezmenov
Feb 27
Spot on, Nate. The underlying issue with Google, Gemini, and all big tech companies is the humans running them. They are incapable of seeking truth because their entire world view is about distorting it to push leftist narratives. 95% of tech employee political donations go to the stunning and brave Dems. Teaching AI to virtually erase one race is one step away from physical erasure.
Yerushalmi
Feb 28
Nobody seems to have noticed the other major problem with Raghavan's "explanation": It doesn't actually say what was wrong with Google Gemini.
Sure, you can infer it. The post says that "if you ask for X, you should receive X" and that "you don't want to receive Y". And it says "we failed to account for cases A, B, and C". But it *doesn't* say explicitly, anywhere in the post, "People who asked for X received Y".
It wasn't an explanation, or an apology. It was a blurring.
Hockey Tactics Newsletter
Feb 28

What's "NHL Ready?"

Logan Stankoven breakdown
Promotion from the AHL to the NHL can be quite an opaque process. On the one hand, fans, parents, agents and the prospects themselves are typically overly optimistic regarding NHL readiness.Hockey Tactics Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Jack Han
Dave Hill: A Caveman in a Spaceship
Jan 15

The Greatest National Anthem(s) of All-Time

My Incredible NHL Debut
As you may have seen or heard on the Internet, I recently realized my months-long goal of playing the national anthem on guitar at an NHL hockey game, what critics are already calling the greatest national anthem playing of all-time basically. At least far as I’m concerned.
Dave Hill ∙ 26 LIKES
Lisa Marie Dockery
Jan 15
Welcome back to Substack! Its been a while
John the Fireman
Jan 15
Rock on, Dave 🤘
Oldster Magazine
November 1, 2023

This is 60: Diamond (Michael) Scott Responds to The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire

"I see this period of my life as an opportunity to step into my legacy years with unbridled freedom and grace."
From the time I was 10, I’ve been obsessed with what it means to grow older. I’m curious about what it means to others, of all ages, and so I invite them to take “The Oldster Magazine Questionnaire.” Here, journalist, editor, and “global book ambassador”
Sari Botton ∙ 106 LIKES
Diana M. Wilson
Nov 1
"You'll never see me retire." Amen to that!
Alison Krupnick
Nov 1
I admire his attitude and love the line about stepping into the legacy years with unbridled freedom and grace. For me, part of that unbridled freedom is to eat as many delicious meals as possible.
Coochie vs The Bookie
November 1, 2023

The Start of Something New

A Commitment to Longevity and Consistency
The Great Paywall of Coochie To those who have followed this newsletter for a while now, this news may leave you feeling a bit aggrieved, and while I understand the sentiment, I hope you can understand that sometimes in life for things to continue they must change —- and this newsletter is one of such cases. Because despite my best intentions, over the p…
DaCoochieCoo
Cultural Action Party Of Canada Newsletter
June 18, 2023

Justin Trudeau's Disregard For Father's Day A National Disgrace

Justin Trudeau's personal neurosis regarding manhood and the family unit is dividing citizen from citizen, community from community— for a purpose.
In Canada, Father's Day is observed to honor fatherhood every year on the third Sunday of June. Although not a public holiday, many Canadians celebrate this day to show appreciation and give respect to fathers and father figures. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Brad Salzberg ∙ 25 LIKES
Ivan F. Filippov
Jun 18
Brad, you posted very good article! I liked most the stats regarding percentage of transgender or non-binary in general population. That information should be known to all hard-working adults. Unfortunately, very few people are aware of it. Unfortunately, I disagree with you regarding the information regarding the anti-family stance being rooted in communist ideology. That is not true at all! I am 76 years old, and my father was born in Russia in 1919. As much as I hate socialist/communist regimes, I can testify the family based on Mather and Father, was a corner stone of that regime. There in no doubt about it. Please, do yourself a favor and research it. I am sure that you will find a confirmation of what I am saying. P.S.: My father's family emigrated from Soviet Union to Czechoslovakia in 1936 where I was born and in 1983, I emigrated with my wife in children to Canada. Two parents’ family was a cornerstone of all communist regimes.
alan skelhorne
Jun 19
in my mind, i don,t know how this fairy princess is still walking around, him and mr. wraparound in bc, both of them should be swinging. and thats my rant of the day brad,
Inside Medicine
May 23, 2023

Ten (Years) For Fighting. The Deadly Toll of Fighting in Ice Hockey: An Analysis of Premature Mortality Among NHL Players.

When I first discovered NHL ice hockey as a teenager, I thought the fighting was kind of cool. These goons were willing to beat each other up and risk losing a tooth or ten, just to defend the honor of their teammates. Now that I’m a physician and public health researcher, it’s decidedly less charming to me. We’ve all learned about the
Jeremy Faust, MD ∙ 29 LIKES
Bryan Sean McKown
May 23
"The Deadly Toll", thank you for your important medical questions. As a survivor of a TBI categorized as "severe", I am quite aware that the brain can get bounced back & forth if you will, coup & counter coup if you won't. Competent studies need a cohort with data on the different intentsity of repeated impacts on the brain. I would think (as a JD not a MD) there may be some data on "headers" in soccer or NFL defensive backs who did plenty of "checking" bouncing off blockers & tackling helmet first. Thank you again for your medical observations.
Ryan McCormick, M.D.
May 23
An important post, thank you for sharing. I have counseled multiple boys and young men to give up hockey after repeated concussions produced neuropsychiatric and cognitive problems, some of which affected life trajectories and potentials. The contact sports can still be fun without the checking, heading in soccer, tackling in football, etc. etc.
Testosterone and other factors drive many towards violent sports, both in terms of participation and observation, but as we age, the folly of that behavior becomes more apparent and hard to watch.
The I-5 Corridor
May 12, 2023

How Portland missed out on Seattle's Kraken craze

It wasn't so long ago that the NHL wanted this for Portland — not big brother.
PORTLAND — Sometime in the late-90s, as the Trail Blazers assembled back-to-back Western Conference Finals runs, then-CFO Jim Kotchik found himself in an office with team owner Paul Allen, Allen’s sister, Jody, Blazers GM Bob Whitsitt and a few of Allen’s crew from Seattle.
Tyson Alger ∙ 17 LIKES
Dawn
May 12
Love the Friday Harbor shout out!!
Kiwiduck
May 12
This sad fable is classic Portland. Maybe someday....
Good Reading
April 27, 2023

Good Reading -- April 2023

Facts and Figures 14% — cash and checks as an estimated share of total payments in 2023, down from 42% in 2010. ATMs peaked in 2019 at 470,000 and stood at 451,500 at the end of 2022. The average American drove 4% fewer miles in 2022 than in 2019. (Source: DoT)
Phil Ordway ∙ 6 LIKES
Kevin Bracker
Apr 28
Love the "Pessimism" article. It is fascinating to me how we as a species tend to assume that things are getting worse when the reality is that they are getting better over time. That it covers all groups is even more intriguing.
Gulo Gulo Hockey
March 8, 2023

Midweek Roundup 3.8.23

Previewing Ohio State, a deeper look at Michigan’s dominant top line, and a brief word on Mel Pearson’s continued unwelcome presence at Yost
Saturday night, the University of Michigan men’s hockey team will take on the Ohio State Buckeyes for the fifth time this season. Ohio State has claimed three of the four previous meetings—one in a rout, one in a shootout, and one outside at Cleveland’s FirstEnergy Stadium.
Sam Stockton ∙ 3 LIKES
Matt Drake’s Substack
January 23, 2023

Why the Montreal Canadiens should consider an emergency recall of Joshua Roy

With all of the injuries plaguing the Habs, they may need to use the ability to temporarily recall a junior player.
For the past few games, the Montreal Canadiens have been icing 11 forwards, and while they sport a surprising 3-2 record in their last five contests, this is a situation that will soon become untenable. They can scarcely afford to lose more players to injury, and the constant double shifting is bound to take a toll sooner than later.
Matt Drake ∙ 7 LIKES
Shap Shots
October 19, 2022

On Moritz Seider, becoming dominant, and the importance of Ben Chiarot

Calder Trophy in hand, on the next steps for the Red Wings next franchise defenseman
Let’s talk about plus-minus and Moritz Seider. I know, plus-minus is a flawed stat, there are much better overall metrics to judge a player. But when it comes to wins and losses, and a franchise defenseman, plus-minus can be a strong indicator of whether a team will make the playoffs or not.
Sean Shapiro ∙ 9 LIKES
Fisted by Foucault
April 24, 2022

Saturday Commentary and Review #81

The New American Right, Brexit Betrayal and Immigration, China's Expanding Influence in Pacific and Australia, NASCAR Loses Its Soul, Australia's DEEP Archaeological Past
Reformers and radicals on the American right have had a very tough time these past few decades, and have lost every single major battle that they have conducted against both Democrats and Republicans. One need only look back at the debacle that was the Tea Party, heavily libertarian and constitutionalist in orientation, only to be swallowed up whole an…
Niccolo Soldo ∙ 65 LIKES
John Carter
April 24, 2022
Regarding Trump doing a coups in 2024, that's really just the same fantasy that bewitched the right between 2016 and 2020. There's no question it would work and no question it would be wildly popular. The problem is, as you said, he's a reality TV star. All flash, no substance. What he isn't is a man of action.
That seems to be a fundamental problem in American politics. A Caesar should be from the warrior caste. Only, in the age of hyperreality, the only people with widespread name recognition are entertainers - wrong personality type. And in the age of managerialism, the flag officers aren't even warriors, but gray bureaucrats with the souls of merchants.
John Carter
April 24, 2022
On NASCAR: that the sport would be gelded in the name of safety comes as no surprise. The mantra of "safety first" has been used to systematically and ruthlessly gut every aspect of our culture, corralling everything into a fenced off, padded, regulated, predictable, and deeply boring place. Safety first means directly what it implies: all other considerations are secondary to safety, therefore whatever restrictions can be justified in the name of safety will be justified, regardless of their costs. The result is a world that is extremely safe for the occupational class, but inhospitably toxic to the human soul.
News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller
April 20, 2022

In memory of those who "died suddenly" in the United States, April 12-18 (Part 1)

Five musicians, three football players, four in law enforcement, three sailors (on the same aircraft carrier), three elementary school teachers, four prisoners and all too many more
Jay Binder, Top-Notch Casting Director for Broadway, Dies at 71 April 15, 2022 Jay Binder, who served as the casting director for nearly 100 Broadway productions, from Lost in Yonkers, Laughter on the 23rd Floor and The King and I to Chicago, The Lion King and A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder, has died. He was 71.
Mark Crispin Miller ∙ 49 LIKES
Metta Zetty
April 20, 2022
Thank you, Mark, for honoring those who have been lost. Your work is admirable:
Angie Card
April 20, 2022
Wow!
Hockey Unfiltered with Ken Campbell
December 29, 2021

It's far from perfect, but it's all we've got

As the NHL and hockey world face their biggest non-lockout crisis since World War II, we might want to adjust our expectations a little and have some perspective
Exceptional times call for exceptional players. And that’s why Sean Day made his NHL debut with the Tampa Bay Lightning Tuesday night. You may remember when Day received ‘exceptional player status’ from Hockey Canada to…
Ken Campbell ∙ 8 LIKES
DH.
December 29, 2021
Very unprecedented times. I’m sure that all involved are doing the best they can for the game and the players.
Sixty Four Bit
April 20, 2021

Unorganized Ramblings

Welcome to %%publication_name%% by me, %%author_name%%. %%author_bio%% Sign up now so you don’t miss the first issue. In the meantime, tell your friends!
Jonathan Kizer
Good Living Lowdown
March 18, 2021

Good Living Lowdown

San Carlos scoop and good stuff!!
Welcome to Good Living Lowdown. Sharing all the good info and updates in the city of good living. Sign up now so you don’t miss the first issue. Have news or updates to share? Send them to glld.sancarlos@gmail.com In the meantime, tell your friends!
Good Living Lowdown
Snapshot of Top Shot
March 17, 2021

Insights and news from the world of Top Shot

Sign up today!
Welcome to Snapshot of Top Shot, a newsletter that arrives every weekday morning with the insights you need to make moves in the Marketplace and keep your account in good standing. The next Top Shot account snapshot, covered here. 🏀 Try out for the team below 👇
3 LIKES
Rafael Sternbach
March 17, 2021
We'll have a daily look at the marketplace, movers and losers, and other collected discussions that are interesting for collectors.
Block49
March 24, 2021

Our plan and vision.

Bringing in-depth, fundamental investment research to low market capitalization blockchain projects
The confluence of digitization, decentralization, and eroding institutional trust has created optimal macro-level conditions for blockchain technology to flourish. Yet, amidst this surge in alternative blockchain applications, a paucity of in-depth, dependable research on the space exists. This is a shame, especially since this space presents investment…
Block49 Capital ∙ 1 LIKES

Related NHL Substacks

The Split
By Turner Novak
Fisted by Foucault
By Niccolo Soldo
Hockey Tactics Newsletter
By Jack Han
Good Reading
By Phil Ordway
Snapshot of Top Shot
By Rafael Sternbach
Cultural Action Party Of Canada Newsletter
By Brad Salzberg
Good Living Lowdown
Words and Musings by Greg Hard
Block49
Raymond’s Memoir Project: My American Sojourn
By Raymond Maxwell
Sixty Four Bit
By Jonathan Kizer
Yalobusha County Sheriff's Department
News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller
Hockey Unfiltered with Ken Campbell
The I-5 Corridor
By Tyson Alger
Oldster Magazine
By Sari Botton
Gulo Gulo Hockey
By Sam Stockton
Coochie vs The Bookie
By DaCoochieCoo
Shap Shots
By Sean Shapiro
Inside Medicine
By Jeremy Faust
Silver Bulletin
By Nate Silver
Matt Drake’s Substack
Dave Hill: A Caveman in a Spaceship

Read

DiscoverGet the appFeaturedSubstack ReaderTop podcastsTop in cultureTop in food & drinkTop in financeTop in sportsTop in politicsTop in technologyTop in faithTop in businessTopics

Writers

Switch to SubstackSwitch from GhostGet startedGo paidFor podcastsFor bloggersFor finance writersFor authorsFor comic creatorsFor food writersFor local news

Company

AboutHelpJobsBlogVulnerability PolicyContactSitemap

Resources

Resource centerGuide to going paidHelp centerCommunity and programsBrand assets
Substack is the home for great writing
© Substack Inc.PrivacyTermsCollection notice
0