Latest OpenAI Articles

Big Technology
Mar 8

After Musk’s Lawsuit, No More Illusions About OpenAI

The company's promise of openness didn't extend far beyond the name.
Elon Musk’s lawsuit against OpenAI may not succeed in court, but it’s already peeling away the mythology around the world’s leading AI research house. The open part of OpenAI, we learned this week, was more of a recruiting tactic than a dedication to open source. And no matter how far its technology advances, OpenAI will always have an incentive to pres…
Alex Kantrowitz ∙ 38 LIKES
ByteByteGo Newsletter
Mar 16

EP103: Typical AWS Network Architecture in One Diagram

This week’s system design refresher: Reverse Proxy vs API Gateway vs Load Balancer (YouTube video) Typical AWS Network Architecture in one diagram 15 Open-Source Projects That Changed the World Top 6 Database Models How do we detect node failures in distributed systems?
ByteByteGo ∙ 171 LIKES
Norbi Takacs
3d
The typical AWS architecture image while pretty, does not cover much. What would the application be?
James Allen
3d
AWS is nice. But Azure is growing, especially with enterprises that already use M365, Active Directory, and Windows. Can you do a version for that too?
Marcus on AI
Mar 3

The Irony and the Agony of Elon Musk's Lawsuit against OpenAI

Agony first. The agony starts with the fact that Elon Musk has a point; OpenAI, Altman and Brockman *have* changed their mission since he gave them his money, his time and his reputation. Here's what they told that State of the California in 2015: THIRD: This Corporation shall be a nonprofit corporatio…
Gary Marcus ∙ 79 LIKES
Birgitte Rasine
Mar 3
On this I wholeheartedly agree with Elon, and you Gary. Incidentally, the key to all of this work many of us are doing is in your post scriptum:
"Gary Marcus doesn’t play favorites; he calls them like he sees them. When a LeCun or Musk gets things wrong he says so; if they get them right, he says that, too. Our choices in AI should be about ideas and values, rather than personalities."
Amen to that! If only the mainstream media could finally understand this...
Jurgen Gravestein
Mar 3
I just really hope you will be called as the expert witness and we all get to watch it live.
Latent Space
Mar 9

Top 5 Research Trends + OpenAI Sora, Google Gemini, Groq Math (Jan-Feb 2024 Audio Recap) + Latent Space Anniversary with Lindy.ai, RWKV, Pixee, Julius.ai, Listener Q&A!

A 2-for-1 weekend episode: swyx & Alessio discuss the research trends of January and the industry chaos of February 2024. Also: we celebrate the 1 year anniversary of Latent Space!
We will be recording a preview of the AI Engineer World’s Fair soon with swyx and Ben Dunphy, send any questions about Speaker CFPs and Sponsor Guides you have! Alessio is now hiring engineers for a new startup he is incubating at Decibel: Ideal candidate is an ex-technical co-founder type (can MVP products end to end, comfortable with ambiguous prod req…
swyx & Alessio ∙ 13 LIKES
The Pragmatic Engineer
Feb 20

Scaling ChatGPT: Five Real-World Engineering Challenges

Just one year after its launch, ChatGPT had more than 100M weekly users. In order to meet this explosive demand, the team at OpenAI had to overcome several scaling challenges. An exclusive deepdive.
👋 Hi, this is Gergely with the monthly free issue of the Pragmatic Engineer Newsletter. In every issue, I cover topics related to Big Tech and startups through the lens of engineering managers and senior engineers. To get issues like this in your inbox, subscribe:
Gergely Orosz ∙ 398 LIKES
Lino Mediavilla Ponce
Feb 20
Thank you for the deep dive. Content like this inspires me to revisit the computer engineering basics and to not forget the importance of understanding the hardware platform. It's easy to lose sight of it when spending all the time up the stack, only worrying about shipping features.
Leonardo Creed
Feb 21
The point of "Some scaling challenges can be reduced to solving a math problem" reminds me of how Meta optimized their serverless platform XFaaS. Pretty cool to see less common/talked about efficiency habits come up recently when it comes to scaling platforms.
Marcus on AI
Mar 10

Two years later, deep learning is still faced with the same fundamental challenges

Report card on an infamous paper.
Two years ago today I published my most infamous article: I don’t think many people read it (except for the title), but a lot of people expressed opinions. On Twitter, as it was called in those days, hundreds loved it. Thousands hated it. A month later, after Dall-E came out, Sam Altman ridiculed it (note the clever artwork!)
Gary Marcus ∙ 95 LIKES
Roumen Popov
Mar 10
Deep learning (neural networks) started as alchemy and has now naturally progressed into a religion.
Jurgen Gravestein
Mar 10
For a mediocre deep learning skeptic, you sure are right a lot.
Marcus on AI
Mar 15

OpenAI’s Lies and Half-Truths

Not every thing the company says is completely candid.
The internet has gone bananas over Wall Street Journal reporter Joanna Stern’s interview of OpenAI’s CTO Mira Murati, mainly about how Murati dodged and weaved when asked what Sora was trained on. Dare Obasanjo described it as “a master class in how NOT to answer an obvious question”:
Gary Marcus ∙ 71 LIKES
YTRE
4d
I remember being told about them when they started as a possibly good place to work. I looked at them and said no. That non-profit stuff was bogus from the start. I expected legal trouble. Well I was wrong. They avoided that and people became rich. I'm glad I said no regardless. I have a life.
Rafe Brena
5d
OpenAI pretended to be "open" and "research-friendly" before they found out they've found something incredibly valuable. Then, with the help of Microsoft, it all became about ROI.
I get it. But they should stop pretending...
Lenny's Newsletter
Mar 7

Inside TikTok: Culture, strategy, monetization, and more | Ray Cao (Global Head of Monetization Product Strategy and Operations)

Brought to you by: • WorkOS—The modern API for auth & user identity • Eppo—Run reliable, impactful experiments • OneSchema—Import CSV data 10x faster — Ray (Jiayi) Cao is the global head of product strategy and operations for monetization product at TikTok. Prior to TikTok, Ray spent six years at Google helping scale Google Shopping globally. In our conversation, we discuss:
Lenny Rachitsky ∙ 48 LIKES
Colin Brown
Mar 8
Great episode. Love the Amazon day one references, Google OKRs and Netflix Context not control. Regardless of ownership you build a company by taking from the best.
David Tyler
Mar 8
Awkward timing.
Cybernetic Forests
Mar 17

Clip Art Doesn’t Come to Life

The AI Industry’s Creation Myth
There’s a ritualistic element to the way some people talk about AI — particularly, what they call AGI, “artificial general intelligence.” To build a single machine that can rival all human capabilities, they say, requires us to collect a universe-sized pile of data and gather it in a single place. From there, through the mathematical alc…
Eryk Salvaggio ∙ 9 LIKES
Orakwe John
2h
This sounds like an absolute claim that "...these models can create maps of fragments and then reassemble those fragments in statistically likely ways. They can do this without knowing what words are supposed to mean or what time is. An output that simulates real thought but does not reproduce real thinking."
Yet, we know for a fact that we're dealing with black boxes here. You sound a bit too sure.
And maybe I say this because there's a growing coalition of scientists who have a contrary belief that these machines are in fact somewhat conscious, building world models from text; Hinton, Tegmark, Ilya, Bengio, etc., are in this school of thought. It's an open debate at this time, but a nice article nonetheless.
Looking forward to engaging further with you, on twitter.
Understanding AI
Feb 20

Why The New York Times might win its copyright lawsuit against OpenAI

The AI community needs to take copyright lawsuits seriously.
The day after the New York Times sued OpenAI for copyright infringement, the author and systems architect Daniel Jeffries wrote an essay-length tweet arguing that the Times “has a near zero probability of winning” its lawsuit. As we write this, it has been retweeted 288 times and received 885,000 views.
Timothy B Lee and James Grimmelmann ∙ 121 LIKES
Daniel Nest
Feb 20
Thanks for the most definitive, balanced, and thorough article on the NYT vs. OpenAI case. I definitely learned a thing or two (but not 1,000 things, because at that scale, we're veering dangerously out of "fair use" territory).
Kevin O’Malley
Feb 20
Do you know what prompts were used to have ChatGPT create some of the examples you gave? I am curious how the request was crafted. I am interested if the person creating the prompt was trying to get ChatGPT to generate the material to prove the point of copyright material being part of the machine learning or being cheap and trying to get around the paywall. I am researching GenAI and prompt engineering for a class and wanted to be able to show how the response was generated. Thank you for an excellent article.
Technically
Mar 6

It was never about LLM performance

Beware the benchmark.
The LLM community is obsessed with benchmarking model performance. Mistral released their new “flagship” model this week, and immediately focused the discussion on how it performs on “commonly used benchmarks” relative to other models:
Justin ∙ 48 LIKES
Jordan Dwight
Mar 7
Not my insight but sharing here as it’s relevant. Buying proprietary content for a model is another way to differentiate, assuming you pat for exclusivity. This is what Gemini did with Reddit.
Noahpinion
Mar 17

Plentiful, high-paying jobs in the age of AI

Comparative advantage is very subtle, but incredibly powerful.
I hang out with a lot of people in the AI world, and if there’s one thing they’re certain of, it’s that the technology they’re making is going to put a lot of people out of a job. Maybe not all people — they argue back and forth about that — but certainly a
Noah Smith ∙ 380 LIKES
Johannes Hoefler
3d
I usually love your articles but this one leaves me disappointed. Isn't it pretty plausible to assume that AI, being a compute and energy dependent resource, will become exponentially lower cost just as microchips and solar panels have done when demand went up? What is left of your argument in reality, if the comparative advantage is not relevant anymore because of an abundance of AI? Even today ChatGPT is to a great degree just used for entertainment because its already cheap enough.
I still believe it's very well written but usually you have a stronger and better defendable line of argumentation while this one is the first one that I would consider pretty obviously faulty.
Charles Ryder
3d
This is a very clarifying piece of writing, Noah. Thanks. I hadn't pondered the comparative advantage angle, but it's a compelling idea. As a non-economist, I observe that one piece of evidence against the "AI will take all the jobs" thesis is the complete lack of, um, evidence to this effect. We may not have full generative AI yet. But it seems to be arriving pretty quickly in dribs and drabs. One might imagine we'd at least *start* to see some secular weakening of the labor market as the long-predicted AI singularity approaches. But nothing doing on that front. The demand for human workers if anything has only grown *stronger* since the arrival of AI. When do we start to see signs of a collapse in the demand for human labor. My guess? Never.
AI Supremacy
Mar 9

Guide to A.I. Supremacy: I'm analyzing & tracking a more exponential future 🔮

📌 TABLE OF CONTENTS: Here’s the index of everything I’ve written so far.
Hey Everyone, I am reposting this for my new readers to get to know my work better. Welcome to my Newsletter, it’s actually Newsletters plural. I love what I do, I wouldn’t want to be doing anything but this. I wanted to touch base with all of you 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦. I wanted to re-introduce you to my work.
Michael Spencer ∙ 20 LIKES
How They Make Money
Mar 8

🦅 CrowdStrike: AI-Powered Security

This cybersecurity giant is on track for a $100 billion market cap
Greetings from San Francisco! 👋🏼 Over 93,000 How They Make Money subscribers turn to us weekly for business and investment insights. Glad you're here.
App Economy Insights ∙ 43 LIKES
ColoradoWealthManagementFund
Mar 11
Seeing your success on this platform is inspiring. You put together great articles, great graphics, and the followers keep rolling in. Way to go!
AI Recapped
2d
Cloudflare have always intrigued me as a company having seen advertisements for their platform but not quite understanding what they did. This breakdown was great!
Marcus on AI
Mar 1

Elon Musk sues OpenAI

Third lawsuit this week
Breaking news: Elon Musk sues Sam Altman, Greg Brockman, and OpenAI The lawsuit makes a good read, giving a lot of the early history of OpenAI, and providing further evidence for the Board’s view, expressed in November, that Altman has not always been consistently candid.
Gary Marcus ∙ 58 LIKES
Liv Blake
Mar 1
I have a lot of moral issues with Elon Musk, separately, that are part of a different discussion--but a broken clock can be right twice a day.
People focused on the general intelligence bit are missing the real damage it is doing *right now* to privacy, job security, copyright, and human creativity. I think pointing out that openAI has strayed far from its original non profit structure, and what that means— could address multiple concerns.
John
Mar 1
Something funny to consider is that the plaintiffs (Musk) are arguing that GPT-4 is an AGI, and could make a somewhat compelling case to a judge that it is an AGI on the grounds that it is smarter than the median human by showing its performance on various exams like the SAT.
We might wind up with an amusing hypothetical where OpenAI has to explain to a judge that GPT-4 isn't actually smarter than the median human at all, contrary to the hype. Their defense could very well consist of numerous examples of bizarre hallucinations as they try to explain to a judge (who isn't particularly tech-savvy) that it doesn't even think. It's just next-token prediction based on large quantities of training data. "Your honor, we're nowhere even close to AGI!"
If didn't know any better I'd think this is some elaborate 5D chess move by Elon Musk to troll OpenAI into admitting in a courtroom that they are full of shit, which might be considered "misleading investors" by the SEC.
Uncharted Territories
Mar 11

AI and the Future of Work

Q1 2024 Update
This week there will be three articles: In this quarterly update, I focus on the future of AI and work On Wednesday, I’ll share with you a more detailed announcement for the storytelling course! The premium quarterly update this week is about GeoHistory. I will touch on California, how big are cities, how the Panama and Suez canals changed the world’s ship…
Tomas Pueyo ∙ 112 LIKES
Dominic Stocchetti
Mar 11
Nice update! What are your thoughts on something like UBI? Have you ever pondered on what a post ASI economy looks like?
Fully Unsupervised
Mar 12
I think you’re leaning too doomer on AGI. The particulars of FOOM is not just whether the AI is connected to the internet, but whether it can spread onto other compute substrate. While most AI runs on GPUs, it requires extremely high memory bandwidth and precision networking. It’s not clear that a genius AI would be able to increase its intelligence by gobbling up more compute. Additionally, as of right now, the compute necessary for superintelligence would require improvements all the way down the stack of semi conductors and increased production, as well as an order of magnitude more electric power. There are dozens of limiting factors that depend on processes whose speed is dampened by reality (R&D, manufacturing, mining, etc.).
The Intrinsic Perspective
Feb 27

Here lies the internet, murdered by generative AI

Corruption everywhere, even in YouTube's kids content
The amount of AI-generated content is beginning to overwhelm the internet. Or maybe a better term is pollute. Pollute its searches, its pages, its feeds, everywhere you look. I’ve been predicting that generative AI would have pernicious effects on our culture since 2019, but now everyone can feel…
Erik Hoel ∙ 1136 LIKES
M. E. Rothwell
Feb 27
The last thing the world needed was more crap content, and yet somehow that’s the great invention of the last five years: a machine that prints crap.
Chris Jesu Lee
Feb 27
My hope is that people's addiction to prestige will win out and chase them away from the AI internet, because an AI-infested internet is just not as good as "real" internet at conferring status on those who win at being online. We've seen this with people falling away from Twitter, for example. People will never fully be offline, but when everyone just assumes that all your followers/likes/subscribers are not real (and also that you yourself aren't real), then the same vanity that drew people to the internet will hopefully drive them away. Then we go back to having more local cultures and scenes.
Marcus on AI
Mar 6

OpenAI’s “Own Goal”

And why it is becoming increasingly difficult to take them at their word
Elon Musk’s lawsuit against OpenAI may fail, or even get dismissed. But it’s already brought some important facts to light. OpenAI was so upset about the optics that they rushed out a statement, proclaiming ‘We are dedicated to the OpenAI mission and have pursued it every step of the way.”
Gary Marcus ∙ 90 LIKES
Purnima Gauthron
Mar 7
Gary, The "non-profit" that owns a for-profit (allowed by naive US law) has to reach a $2M revenue to trigger additional audited financial statements. See OpenAI's non-profit arm reported revenues of just $44,485 in its latest US tax filing, despite its for-profit business likely making billions from ChatGPT --
For God's sake a poor US family making $44,485 pays taxes!
We need an Open Letter to the IRS, the FTC,Congress .. sign me up! The story needs to move from LLM mistakes to swindling the State and US government.
Art Keller
Mar 7
Quite interested to see what the lawsuits and the investigation into why Altman got (temporarily) fired reveal. The more I learn about him, the more I form the impression he's a master manipulator. Of course, the thing about being even a very skilled liar-once you're under enough scrutiny, the lies come to light.
AI Tidbits
Mar 7

AI Roundup 02/22 -> 03/07/2024

Anthropic takes the lead on language models with Claude 3, Alibaba's new framework turns static portraits into animated video with voice, Stable Diffusion v3, and Musk's grudge for OpenAI
Welcome to the weekly edition of AI Tidbits, where I curate the firehose of AI research papers and tools so you won’t have to. Last week I participated in a rejuvenating retreat in Vietnam, so this week’s edition covers two weeks. Here’s to a breakthroughs-packed post!
Sahar Mor ∙ 11 LIKES
Nat
Mar 7
Excellent summary, Sahar 🙂 Thanks for sharing.
Marcus on AI
Feb 29

The last two weeks at OpenAI

A few weeks ago, I wrote an essay on ten of the challenges I expected OpenAI to face this year. Things just got worse. Here’s some of what’s happened in the last two weeks. 👉 Sora demo blows minds but fails basic physics and biology 👉 One of OpenAI’s best known researchers, Andrej Karpathy, co-lead on the new agent project, departs
Gary Marcus ∙ 55 LIKES
Bonnie Garvin
Feb 29
Glad to hear it. I'm dead set against it. I read somewhere like the Financial Times a couple years back, that it will eliminate 70% of the workforce. That will be fine if we planning for a different kind of economy, but we're not. How about we create an actual workforce with human beings. When/if we nail that we can move onto the next step. As far as Hollywood, as a member of the WGA, we're behind on this issue as was SAG. AI is already stolen manuscripts, likenesses, etc. It may be an asset to business because they only have one interest: money. But to creatives, it's an existential threat.
Geoff Livingston
Feb 29
We covered some of their larger macro problems in our latest podcast. In addition to ethics issues, they have major product and marketing challenges, specifically with the attention approach which has created a hype bubble, and their lack of understanding about who their true customer is (hint, it's not the general public in spite of their tsunami approach to PR).
The crossing the chasm moment for ChatGPT will only carry them for so long. Sooner or later the repeated and frequent missteps will drag them down. In hindsight, the Altman firing looks pretty smart. Too bad investors did not see it as so, too.
The Algorithmic Bridge
Feb 16

OpenAI Sora: One Step Away From The Matrix

The best text-to-video AI model is also a... world simulator?
Yesterday, OpenAI announced the most important AI model yet in 2024: Sora, a state-of-the-art (SOTA) text-to-video model that can generate high-quality, high-fidelity 1-minute videos with different aspect ratios and resolutions. Calling it SOTA is an understatement; Sora is miles ahead of anything else in the space. It’s general, scalable, and it’s also…
Alberto Romero ∙ 80 LIKES
Javier Jurado
Feb 16
It seems democracy isn't prepared for this...
Nacho Dramis
Feb 16
Amazingly understandable post on a really complex and recent subject. Thanks!
Chamath Palihapitiya
Mar 3

What I Read This Week...

The CDC brings COVID precautions in-line with other respiratory diseases, scientists make a breakthrough in Alzheimer's testing, and the debate over remote work has turned ugly
Watch All-In E168 Read our Healthcare Deep Dive Caught My Eye… The CDC released new guidelines on Friday which bring COVID precautions in-line with those of other respiratory viruses like the flu. This includes staying home until a day has passed with no fever and symptoms begin to improve. While COVID deaths and hospitalizations are still higher than the …
Chamath Palihapitiya ∙ 66 LIKES
Yuri Bezmenov
Mar 3
Smart move on not having any HR and DEI at your companies. Can you pass this TDS diagnosis on to J-Cal? If he gets over his occasional relapses, the all in pod will achieve herd immunity ;)
bios4action
Mar 4
Scientists at Washington University in St Louis have a company called C2N that is FDA approved for the Alzheimer biomarker blood tests. Learn more https://c2n.com/
Productify by Bandan
Mar 10

🔣AI Models, Product-Market Fit and Culture

Just like the data on which models are trained are not perfect and probably highly biased, the users that utilize these models are also not perfect and have human-biases.
… and we thought AI models only ate data-sets for breakfast, but that is becoming less true as we see AI models now having a personality of their own influenced by the beliefs and values of the compa…
Bandan Jot Singh ∙ 21 LIKES

