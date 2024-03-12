Latest OpenAI Articles

The company's promise of openness didn't extend far beyond the name.

Elon Musk’s lawsuit against OpenAI may not succeed in court, but it’s already peeling away the mythology around the world’s leading AI research house. The open part of OpenAI, we learned this week, was more of a recruiting tactic than a dedication to open source. And no matter how far its technology advances, OpenAI will always have an incentive to pres…

Alex Kantrowitz ∙ 38 LIKES