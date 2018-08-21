Like being in my house, but a newsletter. We're sitting in my kitchen. We have snacks (important). You say, 'I've just booked a weekend in Amsterdam. I've never been'. I say, 'Oh! You must go here and here, and to this shop, and you must have lunch here, and go and look at this.' Like that, but less about Amsterdam and more about the everyday pleasures of books, houses, food, shops, gardens, and whatever else we've been thinking about. (Though I can do you Amsterdam too, at a push).

TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS