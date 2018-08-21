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HOME & GARDEN

TOP 25 HOME & GARDEN NEWSLETTERS ON SUBSTACK

Top Home & Garden Substacks

Top, trending, and related Substack Home & Garden publications.
Home

1. Home - India Knight

Like being in my house, but a newsletter. We're sitting in my kitchen. We have snacks (important). You say, 'I've just booked a weekend in Amsterdam. I've never been'. I say, 'Oh! You must go here and here, and to this shop, and you must have lunch here, and go and look at this.' Like that, but less about Amsterdam and more about the everyday pleasures of books, houses, food, shops, gardens, and whatever else we've been thinking about. (Though I can do you Amsterdam too, at a push).
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Weekend supplement

free edition!
POPULAR POST
808 LIKES
12 RESTACKS
115 COMMENTS

Weekend supplement

summer IS coming
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
261 LIKES
5 RESTACKS
67 COMMENTS
The Gardening Mind by Jo Thompson

2. The Gardening Mind by Jo Thompson

The go-to gardening community. Gardening tips and garden design guidance from me, an RHS Chelsea gold medallist. I'm a fuss-free gardener always looking for the easiest way to do stuff
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Beautiful, easy summer planting combinations to try out at home

Showstoppers and easy partnerships from The Glasshouse Garden at the Chelsea Flower Show
POPULAR POST
314 LIKES
18 RESTACKS
99 COMMENTS

Plants I have lost my patience with, and plants that have never let me down

Plus: I try to make you love a plant you love to hate. And some gorgeous front gardens.
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
148 LIKES
8 RESTACKS
91 COMMENTS
Joie De Vivre

3. Joie De Vivre - Lisa Dawson

Joie De Vivre is a newsletter focused on the things that bring the JOY in life. Interior ideas, vintage shopping, easy recipes, travel write ups and all the things that make me happy.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

If You Leave Me Now… I’m Going To Be Absolutely Completely Fine.

In the words of Peter Cetera, you won't 'take away the biggest part of me'. Nope. Not a chance. Thoughts on a virtual pandemic of men leaving women in their fifties and why WE ARE FINE.
POPULAR POST
3481 LIKES
112 RESTACKS
328 COMMENTS

Five Items Of Note

A list of things for discussion this June. Hot Divorcee Summer, 80's fashion, keeping your phone close, a plethora of HDS suitable dresses and why I won't be asking Steven Bartlett out for a drink.
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
242 LIKES
7 RESTACKS
17 COMMENTS
The Well-Dressed Garden

4. The Well-Dressed Garden - Pollyanna Wilkinson

Practical advice on designing and maintaining a garden, as well as liveable style tips, from an award-winning UK based landscape garden designer and bestselling book author, to your inbox.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

I left my city job at 30 to start my own business. A decade on, here's what I've learned the hard way.

Plus all the advice on becoming a garden designer.
POPULAR POST
137 LIKES
5 RESTACKS
2 COMMENTS

The plants you're missing in your garden

A masterclass in the best plants you need to add, aka Planting design 101 : Ep 7
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
33 LIKES
1 RESTACKS
2 COMMENTS
Words From The Woods

5. Words From The Woods - Katie 'come down to the' Woods

My personal Substack
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

What I've learnt from existing in a smaller body

And it might just surprise you
POPULAR POST
430 LIKES
2 RESTACKS
55 COMMENTS

My honest thoughts on GLP-1s

A topic spicier than a vindaloo in a heat wave.
PUBLISHED 3 DAYS AGO
59 LIKES
3 RESTACKS
14 COMMENTS
Things Worth Knowing with Farrah Storr

6. Things Worth Knowing with Farrah Storr - Farrah @Substack

A gentle corner of the internet to talk fashion, feelings and everything else women no longer care to talk about on the internet. By the former editor of ELLE and Cosmo.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The 'real' One Day

As Netflix's One Day breaks hearts all over the internet, here's my own story of falling in love with my best friend
POPULAR POST
514 LIKES
51 RESTACKS
90 COMMENTS

Things I Only Tell My Friends...

Books, a brilliant online course, a dress you'll have for years and the hottest shoe of the summer. Plus other things I'd press into your hands if I saw you. A LONG list of good things
PUBLISHED 8 DAYS AGO
60 LIKES
3 RESTACKS
12 COMMENTS
Our Amagansett House

7. Our Amagansett House - Victoria Wolff

Stories from our 1829 farmhouse by the sea — a life of restoration, gardens, baking, style, and seasonal rhythms rooted in Amagansett.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Tell I When Donald Trump Moved In, Our Amagansett House Fought Back

The Calm That Outscreams the Chaos
POPULAR POST
319 LIKES
17 RESTACKS
24 COMMENTS

June In Our Garden

Roses, sweet peas, a hedge brought back from the brink, and a walk around our little corner of Amagansett.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
8 LIKES
0
1 COMMENTS
The Good Bones Life

8. The Good Bones Life - Leanne Kilroy

The Good Bones Life is your guide to all things good as seen through the eyes of interior designer, mother, food blogger and basil guru, Leanne Kilroy, whose work has been featured in House & Garden, The Financial Times, The Wall Street Journal and more.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The Basil Trick: Everything You Need to Know

(and I mean everything) to keep your basil thriving
POPULAR POST
1740 LIKES
149 RESTACKS
93 COMMENTS

Adi's Lakehouse Dip

two ingredients, endless dipping
PUBLISHED 4 DAYS AGO
14 LIKES
0
5 COMMENTS
Make / Do by Erin Boyle

9. Make / Do by Erin Boyle - erin boyle

A scrappy little newsletter about living creatively, consuming thoughtfully, acting boldly, and generally making do, at home and elsewhere.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

we don't have to shop there, actually.

entirely sufferable changes we can absolutely endure.
POPULAR POST
207 LIKES
16 RESTACKS
30 COMMENTS

my week in objects (mostly).

summer things, mostly.
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
32 LIKES
0
2 COMMENTS
The Daily Respite

10. The Daily Respite - Clara Parkes

A brief moment of thoughtfulness before you step into your day, written by bestselling author Clara Parkes.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

January 13, 2022

Good morning!
POPULAR POST
130 LIKES
0
46 COMMENTS
1:15

June 14, 2026

Watch now | Good morning! It’s Sunday, and we’re still in the epic go-kart of my childhood. There’s just enough electricity left in those old, imaginary batteries to get us to the beach.
PUBLISHED 12 HOURS AGO
69 LIKES
2 RESTACKS
14 COMMENTS
The Only Girl in the House by Jess Warner

11. The Only Girl in the House by Jess Warner

A little bit of everything from a 40-something mum/step mum of 5 boys/men who loves everything preloved and antique, spending time at our beach hut, endlessly rearranging our home & flogging shiz I love on Nomadis Home.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

And Then She Was Gone | Estrangement, Emotional Hinterland & Olive Branches

"But what happened between you and your mum?" Everything and nothing is my answer, because the path to estrangement is never a simple one.
POPULAR POST
119 LIKES
5 RESTACKS
108 COMMENTS

The Good Find Pre-Loved Edit | Issue No. 06

A selection of preloved shit I've been loving on Vinted this week, plus the things that I bought and how much I paid (including that Vintage Bank Clock!).
PUBLISHED 4 DAYS AGO
20 LIKES
3 RESTACKS
11 COMMENTS
The Seedling

12. The Seedling - Willow Crossley

Finding Joy Everyday
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The October Edition

Autumn feels, entertaining at home & playing with nasturtiums...
POPULAR POST
44 LIKES
1 RESTACKS
8 COMMENTS

Coming Up Roses

A Q&A with the Head Rosarian at David Austin Roses
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
0
Making Good Design Affordable

13. Making Good Design Affordable - Studio KP

Sharing my favourite weekly bargains for all things home and garden related. Plus lots of tips and tricks on how to elevate your interior design.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

SHE’S FINISHED!!!!

And breathe…..
POPULAR POST
72 LIKES
0
24 COMMENTS

An honest review of my French doors

See earlier post if you have no clue what I’m talking about!
PUBLISHED 3 DAYS AGO
9 LIKES
0
2 COMMENTS
LIVING SMALL

14. LIVING SMALL - Laura Fenton

A home & garden newsletter about small spaces, sustainable living, and all the joys (and pains!) of living with less from Laura Fenton, the author of The Little Book of Living Small.
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Buy it for life?

A better way to think about shopping for longevity.
POPULAR POST
694 LIKES
41 RESTACKS
167 COMMENTS

8 small suggestions to survive the summer

My recommendations for the hottest season.
PUBLISHED 3 DAYS AGO
73 LIKES
2 RESTACKS
21 COMMENTS
Tremont Home

15. Tremont Home - Delaney Lundquist

Round ups of the best vintage and one-of-a-kind home goods on the internet. Occasional musings about home, content creation, and my real life!
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

I'm living in the Cotswolds for two months

The why and how and cost of making it happen
POPULAR POST
60 LIKES
7 RESTACKS
6 COMMENTS

25+ pieces of original art under $200

Personality-filled, affordable art for all
PUBLISHED 6 DAYS AGO
19 LIKES
3 RESTACKS
4 COMMENTS
Second Story

16. Second Story - Robert Khederian

Second Story is dedicated to learning about houses, history, and how to have a life filled with well designed, high quality things and experiences—especially on a budget. Whether that means decoding search terms on FB Marketplace to find an English roll-arm sofa at 75% off (please, George Smith, please) or knowing which brand of kitchen range is worth a splurge.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

666 Park Avenue: NYC’s most palatial, mysterious maisonette

The 27-room triplex, known as the most remarkable apartment of its kind, is hidden within the base of one of the city's notoriously exclusive co-ops.
POPULAR POST
181 LIKES
24 RESTACKS
18 COMMENTS

What remains of Elsie de Wolfe's first commission

I went spelunking in the place largely considered the birthplace of American interior design. Here’s what I found.
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
14 LIKES
4 RESTACKS
HOME & HORT

17. HOME & HORT - JP Clark

An easy, friendly space for interior and garden lovers. Award-winning writer J.P Clark offers design ideas, advice & humorous musings on creating a happy home and garden.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Three House Tours from Key West, Florida

An Old Town estate with two guest cottages, pool & gardens, an historic eyebrow house with an exceptional finish, pool and four bedrooms, and a monthly holiday rental on millionaire’s row!
POPULAR POST
71 LIKES
8 RESTACKS
22 COMMENTS

A Sunny Cottage Garden Border One Year On: What Worked and What Sucked?

A no holds barred account of the reality of gardening. The wins, the totally crap failures, and the unexpected surprises. It’s all part of the fun.
PUBLISHED 16 HOURS AGO
61 LIKES
9 RESTACKS
37 COMMENTS
Grow Like Wild!

18. Grow Like Wild! - Rebecca McMackin

Ecological Horticulture for the Masses!
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Grow Like Wild! - SNOW MOON

MORE SNOW! LESS ICE!
POPULAR POST
78 LIKES
19 RESTACKS
22 COMMENTS
21:28

BLUE MOON PODCAST

Tulip trees, ticks, and of course, the World Cup.
PUBLISHED 6 DAYS AGO
16 LIKES
1 RESTACKS
My Real Gardens

19. My Real Gardens - Ann-Marie Powell

Welcome to My Real Gardens, where I share 30 years of garden making know-how as a multi-award-winning garden designer. I'm here to share what honestly works in real gardens – proper advice without the jargon to help you grow.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026: My Very Honest Preview

What’s really going on at this year’s show?
POPULAR POST
157 LIKES
11 RESTACKS
11 COMMENTS

The Longest Day Is Almost Here (And I’m Not Ready.)

Late sowings, a Tuesday drenching, and what to plant, what to compost, and what to blame the weather for before the solstice arrives.
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
42 LIKES
2 RESTACKS
7 COMMENTS
The Home Edit Group Chat

20. The Home Edit Group Chat

Keep up with Clea & Joanna as they build The Home Edit, navigate their 40s, and pull back the curtain on their friendship, their routines, and their real lives
HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Joanna’s Guide to Nashville

My go-to sushi, the best cake in town, and a frozen yogurt machine I have a long-standing relationship with
POPULAR POST
40 LIKES
0

Joanna’s Guide to Nashville

My go-to sushi, the best cake in town, and a frozen yogurt machine I have a long-standing relationship with
PUBLISHED 4 DAYS AGO
40 LIKES
0
Design Your Wild

21. Design Your Wild - Heather Evans

Design Your Wild is a free bi-weekly newsletter with the latest research on supporting wildlife and designing joyful backyards with native plants.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

😈Why The World Needs "Bad" Soil

Plus, how you can apply the new science of soil health
POPULAR POST
57 LIKES
8 RESTACKS
16 COMMENTS

❤️ Why You, Too, Need a Wood-Worker

Plus, siting destinations and when to remove a non-native tree
PUBLISHED 5 DAYS AGO
19 LIKES
1 RESTACKS
4 COMMENTS
Leaf, Root & Fruit

22. Leaf, Root & Fruit - Duncan Cocking

Food growing tips for temperate climate gardeners in Melbourne and beyond. Garden updates from my permaculture-inspired garden in Central Victoria, Australia.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

How to Grow Blueberries (Vaccinium spp.)

A guide to growing fantastic crops of Blueberries in a temperate climate
POPULAR POST
18 LIKES
3 RESTACKS
10 COMMENTS

Setting Up an Espalier Trellis

Avoid some common disasters
PUBLISHED 6 DAYS AGO
8 LIKES
0
4 COMMENTS
Man with a Hammer

23. Man with a Hammer - Greg Penn

The single handed restoration of a 30 room, ex-Naval Georgian home in Devon, England. DIYing one room at a time!
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

An Admirals wedding venue, and a face for radio!

And a little behind the scenes truth about TV...
POPULAR POST
93 LIKES
4 RESTACKS
38 COMMENTS

The perfect long weekend in Plymouth

Part 2... A short hop on a ferry and you're in Cornwall!
PUBLISHED 5 DAYS AGO
43 LIKES
1 RESTACKS
22 COMMENTS
Everyday Knitter

24. Everyday Knitter - Louise Tilbrook

A cosy, creative community for yarn lovers, celebrating all things warm & handmade. A space to chat about what makes you happy, brings you comfort & what’s on your needles. Join us for weekly chats & inspiration. Grab a coffee, cosy up & tap to subscribe!
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Ten things I've learnt from parenting teenagers

Essentially it all boils down to snacks 🤣
POPULAR POST
54 LIKES
1 RESTACKS
16 COMMENTS

There is always a way

Fuelled by determination, coffee and flapjack
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
29 LIKES
0
9 COMMENTS
Carmen in the Garden

25. Carmen in the Garden

Growing my own food in Los Angeles. No-nonsense gardening advice, seasonal cooking tips, and candid glimpses of city life.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Starting Your Fall Garden: 12 Beginner-Friendly Herbs and Vegetables

Cultivate a Bounty of Fall Flavor
POPULAR POST
103 LIKES
10 RESTACKS
5 COMMENTS

Growing as much food as possible in the middle of LA

an in-depth tour of my "urban farm"
PUBLISHED 3 DAYS AGO
8 LIKES
0

Related Home & Garden Substacks

No Place Like Home by Jojo Barr
No Place Like Home by Jojo Barr
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Front Yard Veggies
By Amy Bauer
Grow Like Wild!
Grow Like Wild!
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Words From The Woods
Words From The Woods
By Katie 'come down to the' Woods
The Potted View
The Potted View
By Marylee Pangman
HOME & HORT
HOME & HORT
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The Garden Mixer Podcast’s Substack
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Lost in the Weeds
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The Drying Room Diaries
The Drying Room Diaries
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Through The Seasons with Megan Gilger
Through The Seasons with Megan Gilger
Kristie De Garis
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Angie Peladeau
Angie Peladeau
Mars Kitchen Garden
Mars Kitchen Garden
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The Beautiful Edible Garden
The Beautiful Edible Garden
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The Daily Respite
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The Naturalized Human
The Naturalized Human
By Sue Senger
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By Louise Tilbrook
Afri-tectural Digest
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By Kemide Lawson

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