Like being in my house, but a newsletter. We're sitting in my kitchen. We have snacks (important). You say, 'I've just booked a weekend in Amsterdam. I've never been'. I say, 'Oh! You must go here and here, and to this shop, and you must have lunch here, and go and look at this.' Like that, but less about Amsterdam and more about the everyday pleasures of books, houses, food, shops, gardens, and whatever else we've been thinking about. (Though I can do you Amsterdam too, at a push).
The Good Bones Life is your guide to all things good as seen through the eyes of interior designer, mother, food blogger and basil guru, Leanne Kilroy, whose work has been featured in House & Garden, The Financial Times, The Wall Street Journal and more.
A little bit of everything from a 40-something mum/step mum of 5 boys/men who loves everything preloved and antique, spending time at our beach hut, endlessly rearranging our home & flogging shiz I love on Nomadis Home.
Second Story is dedicated to learning about houses, history, and how to have a life filled with well designed, high quality things and experiences—especially on a budget. Whether that means decoding search terms on FB Marketplace to find an English roll-arm sofa at 75% off (please, George Smith, please) or knowing which brand of kitchen range is worth a splurge.
Welcome to My Real Gardens, where I share 30 years of garden making know-how as a multi-award-winning garden designer. I'm here to share what honestly works in real gardens – proper advice without the jargon to help you grow.
A cosy, creative community for yarn lovers, celebrating all things warm & handmade. A space to chat about what makes you happy, brings you comfort & what’s on your needles. Join us for weekly chats & inspiration. Grab a coffee, cosy up & tap to subscribe!