May 3, 2024

It has been quite a week of news, and I’m willing to bet I’m not the only one who’s tired. So I figure it wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world to look elsewhere for a bit of a break. Tomorrow is the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby, and in its honor, I'm posting a piece my friend Michael S. Green and I wrote together a number of years ago on Ten Famous American Horses. It has no deep meaning...it’s just fun. And it was totally fun to research, too: I watched hours and hours of Mr. Ed and read television history to try to figure out what made it such a popular show. This remains one of my favorite things I ever had a hand in writing.