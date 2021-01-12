Readers
1. The Free Press - Bari Weiss

A new media company built on the ideals that were once the bedrock of American journalism.
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

I’ve Been at NPR for 25 Years. Here’s How We Lost America’s Trust.

Uri Berliner, a veteran at the public radio institution, says the network lost its way when it started telling listeners how to think.
POPULAR POST
3499 LIKES
2180 COMMENTS

David Sedaris: Small Talk

Plus: Lessons from the Prophets. Welcome to our new Saturday culture digest.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
130 LIKES
38 COMMENTS

2. Letters from an American - Heather Cox Richardson

A newsletter about the history behind today's politics.
MILLIONS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

May 30, 2022

Outrage continues over the Uvalde massacre of last Tuesday, May 24, in which 21 people were killed and 17 wounded. The assault on this elementary school stands out for many reasons: the youth of the victims, the apparent mishandling of the situation by law enforcement officers, and the heroism of the parents, for example. After all, there have been at least 14 mass shootings in the U.S. since the Uvalde murders, killing at least 10 people and wounding another 61, and they have gotten much less attention.
POPULAR POST
1267 LIKES
461 COMMENTS

May 3, 2024

It has been quite a week of news, and I’m willing to bet I’m not the only one who’s tired. So I figure it wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world to look elsewhere for a bit of a break. Tomorrow is the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby, and in its honor, I'm posting a piece my friend Michael S. Green and I wrote together a number of years ago on Ten Famous American Horses. It has no deep meaning...it’s just fun. And it was totally fun to research, too: I watched hours and hours of Mr. Ed and read television history to try to figure out what made it such a popular show. This remains one of my favorite things I ever had a hand in writing.
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
2470 LIKES
327 COMMENTS

3. The Bulwark

The Bulwark was founded in 2019 by Sarah Longwell, Charlie Sykes, and Bill Kristol. The idea, then and now, was to tell you what we think—with honesty and good faith. To put country over party. To know that we’re all in this together. And to build a home for the politically homeless. We’ve been supported by tens of thousands of people who not only decided to become members of Bulwark+, but to engage and create the kind of community that’s not supposed to be possible on the internet. Join us.
HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Republicans F*cked Around. Now We All Have to Find Out.

Everything we are seeing is fruit of the Big Lie. And it’s going to get worse.
POPULAR POST
656 LIKES
527 COMMENTS
47:56

The Fall and Rise of 'Scarface'

Glenn Kenny on the making of Brian De Palma's classic.
PUBLISHED AN HOUR AGO
14 LIKES

4. Racket News - Matt Taibbi

News and features by best-selling author and reporter Matt Taibbi, in an independent package molded after I.F. Stone's Weekly. The site contains investigative journalism, satirical commentary, and the America This Week podcast with novelist Walter Kirn.
HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The Democrats Have Lost the Plot

Reclaiming some time, from a House hearing on free speech
POPULAR POST
3751 LIKES
1523 COMMENTS

Transcript - America This Week, May 3, 2024: Gaza, Columbia, and More, in "I&P"

Walter and Matt finally talk about a long-avoided subject. Plus, John Updike's "A&P"
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
87 LIKES
66 COMMENTS

5. Lenny's Newsletter - Lenny Rachitsky

A weekly advice column about building product, driving growth, and accelerating your career.
HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

How Duolingo reignited user growth

The story behind Duolingo's 350% growth acceleration, leaderboards, streaks, notifications, and their innovative growth model
POPULAR POST
724 LIKES
59 COMMENTS
1:21:00

This will make you a better decision maker | Annie Duke (author of “Thinking in Bets” and “Quit”, former pro poker player)

Annie is a former professional poker player, decision-making expert, author, and special partner at First Round Capital.
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
51 LIKES
3 COMMENTS

6. Zeteo - Mehdi Hasan

Zeteo is a new media organization that seeks to answer the questions that really matter, while always striving for the truth. Founded by Mehdi Hasan, Zeteo is a movement for media accountability, unfiltered news and bold opinions.
HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

I Am a Jewish Student at Columbia. Don’t Believe What You’re Being Told About ‘Campus Antisemitism’

Smears from the press and pro-Israel influencers are a dangerous distraction from real threats to our safety.
POPULAR POST
1775 LIKES
66 COMMENTS
35:18

Is Joe Biden the ‘White Moderate’ that MLK Warned Us About?

Mehdi and Owen dissect college protests, a Rafah invasion, and UK elections on ‘Two Outspoken’
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
301 LIKES
79 COMMENTS

7. Tipping Point Prophecy Update - Jimmy Evans

Join Jimmy Evans, Dr. Mark Hitchcock, and other experts as they provide biblical teaching and relevant news analysis through a prophetic lens.
HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

7 Prophetic Predictions for 2022

A personal announcement and what the Bible says about the coming year
POPULAR POST
839 LIKES
301 COMMENTS

"The confidence we have in Him"

Tipping Point Saturday Seven (05.04.24)
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
36 LIKES
5 COMMENTS

8. Public - Michael Shellenberger

Reporting on humanity, civilization, and the environment.
HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

CIA Had Foreign Allies Spy On Trump Team, Triggering Russia Collusion Hoax, Sources Say

United States Intelligence Community targeted 26 Trump advisors for foreign spy agencies to “reverse target” and “bump”
POPULAR POST
1066 LIKES
186 COMMENTS
1:09:57

The Desire To Silence Others Is Unhealthy

Defending the free speech of those you dislike is a sign of health
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
269 LIKES
64 COMMENTS

9. The Pillar

News and analysis covering the Catholic Church.
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Monk alleges abuse - and retaliation - at Silverstream Priory

A Pillar longread
POPULAR POST
62 LIKES

‘To find your people’ - How Catholics are building intentional communities

“[It's] like you're a part of a big family who really is available to support you as you need it.”
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
1 LIKES
5 COMMENTS

10. Whitepaper.mx - Rene Lankenau

Lo que la comunidad empresarial necesita saber
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Palacio de Hierro: Defendiendo un monopolio del lujo

Un breve análisis a su modelo de negocio
POPULAR POST
188 LIKES
2 COMMENTS
3:11

Tres notas de esta semana

Por Susana Sáenz
PUBLISHED 21 HOURS AGO

11. The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

Your weekly rhetorical assault on the news cycle, the people who make it, and occasionally ourselves.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Members Only #117 - Roe Deathblow (with Damon Root) / Who’s Beating Gilbert Grape?

Listen now | To get this episode into your new premium RSS feed, please click the button below from your phone: So here we are, freed from the shackles of Patreon, having sprinted into the welcoming arms of Substack, and ready to deliver our first weekly Members Only dispatch. Yay! And you’re in for a treat, dear citizens of the Fifdom. Many of you have requested that we address the
POPULAR POST
133 LIKES
197 COMMENTS

Firehose #91: Debate Me, Brochacho

Also: The thrilling life of libertarian journalism
PUBLISHED AN HOUR AGO
17 LIKES
9 COMMENTS

12. Blocked and Reported - Katie Herzog

A Podcast About Internet Nonsense
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Wednesday Open Thread, 10/20/2021

Discuss whatever
POPULAR POST
365 LIKES
326 COMMENTS
1:03:33

Episode 214: Is That A Banana In Your Pocket Or Are You Just Engaging In Settler-Colonialist Genocide?

Now with more Jesse.
PUBLISHED AN HOUR AGO
13 LIKES
16 COMMENTS

13. Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake - Peter A. McCullough

Advancement of clinical science, protection of personal autonomy, liberty, and constitutional rights.
HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Dissolution of Spike Protein by Nattokinase

Holy Grail of COVID-19 Vaccine Detoxification
POPULAR POST
1220 LIKES
172 COMMENTS

Colchicine Indicated for the Prevention of Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Events

Derived from Nature, Old Drug Wins Broad Regulatory Indication, 31% Risk Reduction In LoDoCo2 Trial
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
100 LIKES
2 COMMENTS

14. The Chris Hedges Report - Chris Hedges

Covering US foreign policy, economic realities, and civil liberties in American society.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The Death of Israel

Settler colonial states have a terminal shelf life. Israel is no exception.
POPULAR POST
974 LIKES
241 COMMENTS

My show on The Real News has been canceled because of my critiques of the Democratic Party and Joe Biden

I was just informed by Max Alvarez, the Editor-in-Chief at The Real News, that they will no longer run my show. The reason for the cancellation, he said, is that my critiques of Biden, especially for the genocide in Gaza, jeopardizes his nonprofit status. My last show with Dennis Kucinich, who is running as an independent for Congress in Ohio, was removed from the site.
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
1351 LIKES
405 COMMENTS

15. Split Zone Duo

An independent college football podcast that eats the whole hog. Plus a newsletter. All with Steven Godfrey, Richard Johnson, and Alex Kirshner.
THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The SEC doesn't own the Playoff, but it does own something else

It's not a conspiracy. It's a story.
POPULAR POST
64 LIKES
4 COMMENTS
1:31:04

The only NFL Draft postmortem that matters

Watch now (91 mins) | Putting a bow on a college football event that involves the NFL.
PUBLISHED 4 DAYS AGO
11 LIKES
7 COMMENTS

16. The Pomp Letter - Anthony Pompliano

Pomp's daily newsletter analyzing the business, finance, and technology industries. Join 255,000 subscribers by signing up below.
HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS
7:30

The People of Argentina Have Spoken & Americans Should Listen

Today’s letter is brought to you by Cal.com! What do I have in common with Chad Hurley (YouTube), Tobi Lütke (Shopify), and Alexis (776/Reddit)? We are all early investors in Cal.com and we use it instead of Calendly. Cal.com is the leading open-source scheduling platform, which gives you the same superpowers of efficiency previously reserved for elite corporations and tech gurus.
POPULAR POST
66 LIKES
1 COMMENTS
2:03

Prediction Markets Don't Believe The Fed

Today’s letter is brought to you by Consensus 2024! Consensus 2024 is happening May 29-31 in Austin, Texas. This year marks the tenth annual Consensus, making it the largest and longest-running event dedicated to all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3.
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
30 LIKES
3 COMMENTS

17. Israel from the Inside with Daniel Gordis

Israel from the Inside is for people who want to understand Israel with nuance, who believe that Israel is neither hopelessly flawed and illegitimate, nor beyond critique. If thoughtful analysis of Israel and its people interests you, welcome!
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

What you just witnessed was one of the greatest weeks in Israel's history

"There are those who acquire their share in the World-to-Come in one moment" (Talmud Avodah Zarah 10b)
POPULAR POST
76 LIKES
30:58

Before the war, we'd planned a post on this new, happier side of drones.

Listen now | An Israeli startup seeks to make it possible for many people to have and fly their own "plane," at affordable prices with virtually no training. A happier side of drones ....
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
6 LIKES
2 COMMENTS

18. Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf

Essays, updates and arguments from an eyewitness to a new dark age, with thoughts on how to keep liberty, justice and human rights alive.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Dear Conservatives, I Apologize

My "Team" was Taken in By Full-Spectrum Propaganda
POPULAR POST
3985 LIKES
4289 COMMENTS
45:31

1560 Geneva Bible: Exodus 17-18

Please Support Our Sponsors The Wellness Company Use code OUTSPOKEN for 10% off! Kirk Elliott Precious MetalsOutspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
40 LIKES
10 COMMENTS

19. House of Strauss - Ethan Strauss

Sports, Business, Politics, Culture
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Nike's End of Men

“Hey! Check out this Nike ad!” This was my entry point into a new world. I transferred dorms because a clerical quirk sent me to the “Substance Free” building...
POPULAR POST
208 LIKES
82 COMMENTS
5:32

Narration: The Only Thing Worse Than Having NBA TV Rights Is Not Having Them

Audio version of this article is up.
PUBLISHED 21 HOURS AGO
6 LIKES

20. The Hartmann Report - Thom Hartmann

That Hartmann Report reports on US and world politics, the rise of fascism and authoritarianism, Democratic and Republican issues, abortion, climate change, gun control, immigration, democracy, oligarchy, voting rights, freedom, liberty, progressive policy, Social Security, Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, Food stamps, labor rights, science, spirituality, and human rights.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

The New "Over the Top" Secret Plan on How Fascists Could Win in 2024

Here’s what I’m hearing Republicans are planning in the event Joe Biden wins re-election & Democrats hold the Senate and take the House this November…
POPULAR POST
790 LIKES
156 COMMENTS

Saturday Report 5/4/24 - US Billionaires officially paying lower tax rate than working class for 1st time: where is the outrage?

The Best of the Rest of the News
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
66 LIKES
13 COMMENTS

21. Volts - David Roberts

Volts is a newsletter, podcast, & community about leaving fossil fuels behind. I've been reporting on and explaining decarbonization and climate change for almost 20 years. I love talking to politicians, analysts, entrepreneurs, and activists about the latest progress in the world's most important fight. Volts is entirely subscriber-supported. Sign up!
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

A few pictures & stories from Iceland

Here are a few of the places I visited in Iceland and the clever stuff they are working on.
POPULAR POST
85 LIKES
8 COMMENTS
54:45

Mailbag episode - April 2024

I answer subscriber questions about flow batteries, peak oil demand, my beloved EV, and why it’s so difficult to change society for the better.
PUBLISHED A DAY AGO
5 LIKES
2 COMMENTS

22. Garrison Keillor and Friends

This newsletter will include observational humor, gratitude, small doses of advice, memories of heroic persons I knew up close, reminiscence about ordinary life back before Twitter and thoughts about American life and other pleasures.
HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

What was done for me back in Minnesota

The Column: 09.03.22
POPULAR POST
712 LIKES
193 COMMENTS
7:10

Singing to the Lord to save Herschel

Podcast 47 - "There’s joy and rejoicing and gladness, but the thought of serving our Creator with jokes is rather rare and, I think, beautiful."
PUBLISHED 9 MINUTES AGO
1 LIKES

23. The Kākā by Bernard Hickey

Public interest journalism about NZ’s housing, climate and poverty crises
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

Paying for tax cuts by not funding insulin pumps and glucose monitors for disabled kids

Ministry confirms funding pulled for new insulin pumps & glucose monitors, raising carer fears of 'Dead in Bed syndrome'; Simmonds didn't tell Cabinet of funding halt designed to help pay for tax cuts
POPULAR POST
143 LIKES
174 COMMENTS
30:05

Bernard’s dawn chorus for Saturday, May 4 and pick ‘n’ mix for the weekend

Six key things this week, plus a Dawn Chorus and a pick’n’mix of six juicy links to longer reads for the weekend. Plus a fun thing.
PUBLISHED 19 HOURS AGO
61 LIKES
20 COMMENTS

24. Jim Hightower's Lowdown

News and shows about the progressive, democratic populist rebellion from former Texas Ag Commissioner and NYT best-selling author Jim Hightower.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS
21:15

Happy Birthday, Hightower! Featuring Beto O'Rourke, Heather Ball, Rep. Ro Khanna, Some Real Cute Kids, and a Singing (!) Ralph Nader

Hightower isn’t too enthusiastic about celebrating birthdays, but when he turned 80 last year, Laura and Deanna decided to risk it all and get a bunch of his friends and co-conspirators to send him birthday messages. We were blown away by all the wonderful memories and love folks that from different parts of his life shared! Hightower noted in his thank you video (below) that what struck him the most is that folks weren’t just referencing a person, but the efforts to build a real movement over the course of these many decades together.
POPULAR POST
83 LIKES
26 COMMENTS
2:09

Hey Democrats: Find the Party’s Future in Its Populist Past

A farmer friend of mine once bemoaned the fact that the Democrat we’d both supported for president, Bill Clinton, was hugging up Wall Street and stiffing family farmers. “I don’t mind losing when we lose,” my friend said, “but I hate losing when we win.”
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
63 LIKES
39 COMMENTS

25. Bitcoin Data Newsletter - CryptoCon

The Bitcoin Data Newsletter focuses on giving you the data analysis, and the mindset you need to profit long term in Bitcoin. All from someone who has done it before themselves.
TENS OF THOUSANDS OF SUBSCRIBERS
RECENT AND TOP POSTS

An Urgent Mid-Top Update

Bitcoin and Altcoin Data Newsletter Premium
POPULAR POST
57 LIKES
29 COMMENTS
10:54

The Bounce

Bitcoin Data Newsletter | Video Update
PUBLISHED 16 HOURS AGO
17 LIKES
1 COMMENTS

